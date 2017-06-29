Social media.ie masterclass talk june 29

SocialMedia.ie Pay What You Want Masterclass With @gregfrysocial
2 An International Social Media trainer delivering regular LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ and Social Busine...
Quik
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template  Social Media
What is your social media aim?
6 What is social media?
•  Let people know that you exist •  Demonstrate your passion and expertise •  Generate “Likeability” •  Ask for the sale ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62NWu4riDX4 Facebook spaces
9 6 Future trends happening now
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 1. Video continues to evolve
Build relationships faster with video thehappypear
Think like a content marketer “Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing va...
Examples of Video Marketing? •  Live Streams •  Customer Service Videos •  Funny Videos •  Video Case studies •  Video tea...
Be real in your videos http://youtu.be/vZcDjcaSHvc?t=1m4s
Think vertical Image credit: Form Meets Function As of February 2017: •  Facebook - Vertical videos publish with no black ...
Use mobile video apps to create social video •  Quik – video editor from GoPro •  iMovie •  Apple Clips •  Lumyer •  Ripl ...
Go “Live” •  Facebook Live •  YouTube Live •  Twitter/Periscope •  Instagram Live
What makes a good “Live” video?
Examples
Go “Live” - Tools https://obsproject.com/
BeLive.TV belive.tv
  Let’s go live! #ConnectorLive
In your groups “Go Live”. Think “Value”. Come up with ideas and tips on how you or your business can leverage your chosen ...
10 Livestreaming tips 1.  Create video for your audience not you. Be creative and dare to be diﬀerent. 2.  Think like a Co...
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 2. Rich Unique Content becomes vital
Lovin Dublin
What Content Works? •  Infographics •  Short Videos •  Podcasts •  Case studies •  E-Books •  Link Round Ups •  Visual con...
•  Canva •  PicMonkey •  Pablo by Buﬀer •  WordSwag •  Lumyer 28 A picture tells 1,000 Words! •  Ripl •  Adobe Spark •  Sn...
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 3. Social Ads get powerful
Facebook still leading the way Up your Advertising game by “Remarketing” content to audience that is most likely to conver...
Facebook still leading the way
Facebook still leading the way
Self service snap ads are here https://www.snapchat.com/l/en-gb/ads
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 4. Private Networks Thrive
Social Messaging in Ireland Source IPSOS MRBI
Best use of WhatsApp ever?
WhatsApp – Groups
WhatsApp – University of Southampton
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 5. Advocates and Influencers
“The nobodies are the new somebodies” Who are the inﬂuencers in your industry and/or in the video world?
Influencers Write down 5 inﬂuencers that you would like to work with?
Employee Advocates
Client/Customer Advocates
INTERNAL SLIDE PowerPoint Template 6. Automation gets serious
Automate with IFTTT.com
Meet Ava m.me/connector
Build your own Messenger Bot https://chatfuel.com
Twitter’s direct message cards
•  Video continues to evolve •  Unique “Rich” content becomes vital •  Social Advertising becomes more powerful •  “Privat...
Questions
51 Our Clients
CONTACT team@socialmedia.ie +353 1 906 0006
×