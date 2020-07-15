Manual mantenimiento plantas electricas diesel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Derechos Reservados por IGSA® Este manual esta protegido por derechos de autor (copyright). No esta permitido duplicar, fo...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 1 ÍNDICE CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 1 Introducción………………………………...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 2 CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 6.4 Control MEC 320………….………………………...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 3 CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 16.9.5 Varilla de Medición………...…...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 4 1. INTRODUCCION. Este manual tiene el objetivo de pres...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 5 2.3 INSTALACION. NIVELACION, ANCLAJE Y MONTAJE: El gru...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 6 3 DESCRIPCION DE LOS GRUPOS ELECTROGENOS. A continuaci...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 7 Los grupos electrógenos Automáticos (ATS): Automatic T...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 8 c) Sistema de enfriamiento. d) Sistema de lubricación....
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 9 4.4 CIRCUITO DE CONTROL DE TRANSFERENCIA. En el caso d...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 10 4.7 UBICACIÓN TIPICA DE LOS COMPONENTES EN LOS GRUPOS...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 11 5. CARACTERISTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS GRUPOS ELECTRÓG...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 12 ADVERTENCIA Para instalar los tanques de combustible ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 13 calidad para el sistema de enfriamiento, se recomiend...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 14 5.1.6.4 Lubricante El aceite lubricante empleado debe...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 15 El alternador es otro elemento del sistema eléctrico,...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 16 de arranque, desacoplando dicho motor del motor de co...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 17 1800 rpm y en caso de sobre pasar el valor del porcen...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 18 este cambie de estado su contacto las terminales inte...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 19 alto, Voltaje del generador bajo o alto, Frecuencia b...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 20 6.2.1 Descripción de los Led’s El LED verde debe parp...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 21 General La tarjeta lleva 8 relevadores de salida, K#l...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 22 6.2.5 Parámetros GEN Sobrevolt. (Sobrevoltaje de Gene...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 23 Probablemente consecuencia de un fallo de la red Sin ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 24 red. Tiene un uso alternativo: Una vez activado el re...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 25 Monitoreo del Generador • Monitoreo de generador trif...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 26 8 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:6A Resistivo) Entradas mult...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 27 6.3.2 Configuración de fábrica
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 28 6.3.3 Descripción de los botones Los botones en la un...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 29 6.3.6 Lista de iconos
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 30 6.3.7 Parámetros La configuración de los parámetros s...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 31 6.4 CONTROL MEC 320 El Controlador de Generador MEC32...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 32 6.4.2 Descripción de los botones Los botones en la un...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 33 Funciones de los LED La unidad de pantalla tiene 10 f...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 34 Línea de vista/configuración de la segunda línea de l...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 35 52E Interruptor de suministro de emergencia. Conecta ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 36 Algunos interruptores de transferencia, van equipados...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 37 Transferencia ABB Contactores Transferencia Masterpac...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 38 8.4 Cargas. La clasificación de los interruptores de ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 39 programados en el control a la red. Después de que el...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 40 Ver (Mantenimiento de la batería, Capitulo 16.7) El m...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 41 Estos instrumentos se pueden localizar al frente del ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 42 15.5 CONMUTADOR DE AMPERMETRO Y CONMUTADOR DE VOLTMET...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 43 e) Limpieza y buen estado del filtro de aire. El uso ...
MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 44 2. Prueba de devanados a través del ohmetro (en busca...
  1. 1. Derechos Reservados por IGSA® Este manual esta protegido por derechos de autor (copyright). No esta permitido duplicar, fotocopiar, transcribir o reproducir en por ningún medio electrónico parcial o totalmente sin la autorización del fabricante MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO DE LAS PLANTAS ELECTRICAS.
  2. 2. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 1 ÍNDICE CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 1 Introducción………………………………………………………………. 4 2 Seguridad…………………………………………………………………. 4 2.1 General………………………………………………………………… 4 2.2 Advertencias……………………………….………………………….. 4 2.3 Instalación……………………………………………………………... 5 3 Descripción de los grupos electrógenos………………………………….. 6 3.1 Clasificación de los grupos electrógenos……………………………… 6 3.2 Tipos de grupos electrógenos…………………………………………. 6 4 Componentes principales de los grupos electrógenos……………………. 7 4.1 Motor………………………………………………………………….. 7 4.2 Generador……………………………………………………………... 8 4.3 Transferencia…………………………………………………………. 8 4.4 Circuito de control de transferencia…………………………………… 9 4.5 Protección y control del motor……………………………………….. 9 4.6 Instrumentos del tablero………………………………………………. 9 4.7 Ubicación de los componentes de los grupos electrógenos…………... 10 5 Características principales de los grupos electrógenos…………………… 11 5.1 Descripción general…………………………………………………… 11 5.1.1 Descripción e identificación del grupo electrógeno………………….. 11 5.1.2 Motor Diesel.………………………………………………………….. 11 5.1.3 Sistema de Combustible………………………………………………. 11 5.1.4 Sistema de Admisión de aire………………………………………….. 12 5.1.5 Sistema de Enfriamiento………………………………………………. 12 5.1.6 Sistema de Lubricación……………………………………………... 13 5.1.6.1 Bomba de Aceite……………………………………………………. 13 5.1.6.2 Válvula Reguladora de presión………………………………………... 13 5.1.6.3 Filtro de Aceite………………………………………………………... 13 5.1.6.4 Lubricante……………………………………………………………... 14 5.1.7 Sistema Eléctrico……………………………………………………… 14 5.1.8 Sistema de Arranque…………………………………………………... 15 5.1.9 Sistema de Protección del motor……………………………………… 16 6 Introducción a los controles………………………………………………. 17 6.1 Sistema de control Manual……………………………………………. 17 6.1.2 Mediciones……………………………………………………………. 17 6.1.3 Protecciones…………………………………………………………… 17 6.2 Control Gencon II……………………………………………………... 18 6.2.1 Descripción de los Led´s……………………………………………… 20 6.2.2 Descripción de las Terminales………………………………………… 20 6.2.3 Tarjeta Auxiliar y AVR……………………………………………….. 20 6.2.4 Funciones de Presentación…………………………………………….. 21 6.2.5 Parámetros…………………………………………………………….. 22 6.3 Control MEC 310……………………………………………………... 24 6.3.1 Descripción de Terminales……………………………………………. 25 6.3.2 Configuración de Fabrica…………………………………………….. 27 6.3.3 Descripción de los Botones…………………………………………… 28 6.3.4 Descripción de los Led´s……………………………………………… 28 6.3.5 Funciones de Presentación……………………………………………. 28 6.3.6 Lista de Iconos………………………………………………………… 30 6.3.7 Parámetros…………………………………………………………….. 30
  3. 3. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 2 CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 6.4 Control MEC 320………….………………………………………….. 31 6.4.1 Vista Posterior del Control…..……………………………………….. 32 6.4.2 Descripción de los Botones………………………………………….... 32 6.4.3 Descripción de los Led´s……………………………………………… 32 6.4.5 Parámetros…………………………………………………………….. 34 7 Nomenclatura de los Controles y Componentes. ………………...……… 34 8 Sistema de transferencia Automática..…………………………………... 35 8.1 Interruptor de Transferencia…………………………………………... 35 8.2 Circuito de control de Transferencia………………………………….. 36 8.3 Modelos de los Interruptores………………………………………….. 36 8.4 Cargas……………………………………………………………...….. 38 8.5 Velocidad de Operación………………………………………………. 38 9 Sección de control de Voltaje de la Línea………………………………... 39 10 Sección de Transferencia y Paro…………...……………………………. 39 11 Sección de Prueba………………………………………………………… 39 12 Cargador Automático de Baterías……….......……………………..…….. 39 13 Botón de Prueba…………………………………………………...…….. 40 14 Reloj Programador………………………………………………………... 40 15 Sección de instrumentos………………………………………………….. 40 15.1 Voltmetro……………………………………………………………… 41 15.2 Ampérmetro………………………………………………………….... 41 15.3 Frecuencimetro………………………………………………………... 41 15.4 Horómetro…………………………………………………………….. 41 15.5 Conmutador de Voltmetro y Conmutador de Ampérmetro.….………. 42 16 Mantenimiento del Grupo Electrógeno…………………………………... 42 16.1 Mantenimiento Preventivo………………...………………………….. 42 16.2 Verificación Diaria……………………………………………………. 42 16.3 Verificación Semanal…………………………………………………. 43 16.4 Verificación Mensual………………………………………………… 43 16.5 Verificación Semestral o cada 250 horas………………….………….. 43 16.6 Mantenimiento al alternador…………………………….……………. 43 16.6.1 Mantenimiento y cuidados al Alternador…………………………….. 43 16.6.2 Mantenimiento mayor del Alternador………………………………… 43 16.6.3 Tabla de localización y Eliminación de averías del Alternador………. 44 16.6.4 Revisión de la tensión de la banda del Alternador……………………. 44 16.7 Mantenimiento de la Batería………………………………………….. 44 16.7.1 Funcionamiento del Cargador de Baterías. …………………..……… 45 16.7.2 Comprobación del estado de las Baterías……………………………... 46 16.7.3 Configuración de las conexiones de las Baterías…………………...… 46 16.8 Mantenimiento del sistema de Enfriamiento………………………….. 46 16.8.1 Mantenimiento del radiador…………………………………..……… 46 16.8.2 Intervalos de cambio del Refrigerante………………………………… 48 16.8.3 Reabastecimiento de aditivos al Refrigerante………………………… 48 16.8.4 Tapón Presurizado…………………………………………………….. 49 16.9 Mantenimiento al Sistema de Lubricación……………………………. 49 16.9.1 Clasificación API para Lubricantes…………………………………… 49 16.9.2 Viscosidad………………………………….…………………………. 49 16.9.3 Características API……………………………………………………. 50 16.9.4 Clasificación API……………………………………………………… 50
  4. 4. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 3 CAPITULO TITULO PÁG. 16.9.5 Varilla de Medición………...………………………………………… 50 16.9.6 Operación y Mantenimiento…………………………………………... 50 16.9.7 Tabla de localización y eliminación de averías del S. de Combustible. 50 16.9.8 Cambios de Aceite……………………………………………………. 51 16.9.9 Procedimiento para el cambio de Aceite……………………………… 51 16.9.10 Procedimiento para el cambio del filtro de Aceite……………………. 51 16.9.11 Selección del aceite según Rango de Temperatura…………………… 52 16.9.12 Mezcla de Lubricantes………………………………………………... 52 16.9.13 Lubricantes alternativos o Sintéticos…………………………………. 52 16.9.14 Uso de registros de lubricación y mantenimiento…………………….. 53 16.10 Mantenimiento al sistema de admisión de Aire………………………. 53 16.10.1 Revisión del sistema de admisión de Aire……………………………. 53 16.10.2 Recomendaciones Generales para el buen Funcionamiento………….. 54 16.10.3 Fallas y Solución de Problemas………………………………………. 55 17 Instrucciones para la Instalación……………………………………… 58 17.1 Sistema de Escape………………………..…………………………… 58 17.2 Sistema de Alimentación de Combustible…………………………… 59 17.3 Tubería para diesel…………………………………………………… 59 17.4 Recomendaciones para la Instalación………………………………… 59 17.5 Tanque de Combustible………………………………………………. 59 17.6 Tanque de Día………………………………………………………… 60 17.7 Batería de Control……………………………………………………. 60 17.8 Sistema de Control……………………………………………………. 60 17.9 Sistema de Fuerza…………………………………………………….. 61 17.10 Pintura………………………………………………………………… 61 18 Símbolos usados en los diagramas de control de transferencia………. 62 19 Formulas Eléctricas…………………………………………………… 63 20 Consideraciones Importantes…………………………………………. 65 Anexo1 Intervalo de Mantenimiento Mensual………………………………… 67 Anexo2 Intervalo de Mantenimiento Anual…………………………………… 68 Anexo3 Hoja de Registro……………………………………………………… 69 Anexo4 Datos de la Planta Eléctrica………………………………………….. 70 Anexo5 Especificaciones de Aceite…………………………………………… 71 Anexo6 Especificaciones de Refrigerante…………………………………….. 72 Anexo7 Identificación de Puntos Clave de las Plantas eléctricas…………….. 73 Anexo8 Instructivo de izaje para plantas eléctricas sin contenedor acústico….. 78 Direcciones y Teléfonos de Maquinaria IGSA. S.A. C.V……………. 81
  5. 5. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 4 1. INTRODUCCION. Este manual tiene el objetivo de presentar la operación y mantenimiento de los grupos electrógenos IGSA. Este manual de operación y mantenimiento esta preparado para proporcionar la ayuda en el mantenimiento y operación para el óptimo desempeño del grupo electrógeno IGSA. Al utilizar este manual conjuntamente con los manuales del motor, generador, regulador de voltaje, planos de instalación, planos de cimentación y diagramas eléctricos, se obtendrá una eficiencia y un rendimiento máximo del equipo adquirido. El mantenimiento y reparación debe llevarse a cabo sólo por personal autorizado que ha sido adecuadamente entrenado,(ver anexo de garantía por falta de mantenimiento). Servicio las 24 hrs. los 365 días, solo aplica a equipos bajo contrato. El tiempo para clientes que no cuentan con un contrato el tiempo de respuesta es de 24 hrs. días hábiles de Lunes a Viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 6:00 p.m. 2. SEGURIDAD. 2.1 GENERAL. Los grupos electrógenos IGSA están diseñados de tal modo que son seguros siempre y cuando se dé un uso correcto. La responsabilidad de la seguridad queda en manos de quien la instala y la opera. Antes de efectuar cualquier operación en el equipo, el usuario debe observar las siguientes normas de seguridad: - Leer el manual y familiarizarse con el equipo, sí no se observan las instrucciones aumenta la posibilidad de un accidente. - No use ropa o joyas sueltas cerca de las partes en movimiento mientras trabaja con el equipo. - Utilice lentes de seguridad y protectores de oídos cuando opere el equipo. - Verificar que no haya conexiones flojas o sueltas antes de arrancar el equipo. - Desconectar la batería en caso de cualquier reparación, comenzando con el cable (-) a tierra. Ver (Mantenimiento a la batería, capituló 16.7) - Verificar que el equipo de seguridad esté en buenas condiciones y opere correctamente, como son: extinguidores, paros de emergencia, interruptores, paros de seguridad no obstruidos, etc. - Mantener el piso limpio y seco, libre de líquidos y/o aceite 2.2 ADVERTENCIAS - Quite los objetos sueltos del equipo, ya que los puede succionar el ventilador del motor. - Verificar que no haya obstrucciones en el área de salida del aire caliente del radiador ó del escape del motor. - Emplear extinguidores con clasificación ABC, según las normas: NFPA, DIN, ISO, (Pej. Polvo químico). - Verificar los niveles de aceite y refrigerante antes de arrancar el equipo. - No ponga en funcionamiento el genset si este no esta en condiciones de uso. Nota: El no seguir estas sugerencias de seguridad y advertencias, puede ocasionar lesiones personales o daño al equipo.
  6. 6. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 5 2.3 INSTALACION. NIVELACION, ANCLAJE Y MONTAJE: El grupo motor generador deberá montarse sobre una base de concreto previamente construida, nivelada y fija con taquetes de expansión ó con anclas ahogadas en la base de concreto. Según obra Civil. Las máquinas de 125 KW o de menor capacidad se fabrican con amortiguadores integrados por lo cual no se necesita poner otro tipo de amortiguador. Para máquinas de 150 KW o de mayor capacidad, recomendamos amortiguadores de resorte entre la base de concreto y el chasis. Para la construcción de la base de concreto, les proporcionamos planos de cimentación para cada uno de los equipos según su capacidad favor de referirse al dibujo y arreglo general que se proporciona en cada grupo electrógeno para las recomendaciones de cimentación especifica. La cantidad de amortiguadores de resorte, viene especificada en el plano de arreglo general del grupo electrógeno. A continuación mostramos la instalación típica de un grupo electrógeno, (ver fig. 2). Fig. 2
  7. 7. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 6 3 DESCRIPCION DE LOS GRUPOS ELECTROGENOS. A continuación veremos como se clasifican y en donde se aplican: 3.1 CLASIFICACION DE LOS GRUPOS ELECTROGENOS. Los grupos electrógenos con motores de combustión interna se clasifican como sigue: a) De acuerdo al tipo de combustible: - Con motor a gas (LP) ó natural. - Con motor a gasolina. - Con motor a diesel. - Sistema Bifuel (diesel/gas) b) De acuerdo a su instalación. - Estacionarias. - Móviles. c) Por su operación. - Manual. - Semiautomática - Automática (ATS) - Automática (sincronía/peak shaving) d) Por su aplicación. - Emergencia. - Continua. Los grupos electrógenos para servicio continuo, se aplican en aquellos lugares en donde no hay energía eléctrica por parte de la compañía suministradora de éste tipo, o bien en donde es indispensable una continuidad estricta, tales como: en una radio transmisora, un centro de cómputo, etc. Los grupos electrógenos para servicio de emergencia, se utilizan en los sistemas de distribución modernos que usan frecuentemente dos o más fuentes de alimentación. Su aplicación es por razones de seguridad y/o economía de las instalaciones en donde es esencial la continuidad del servicio eléctrico, por ejemplo: - Instalación en hospitales, en áreas de cirugía, recuperación, terapia y cuidado intensivo, laboratorios, salas de tratamiento, etc. - Para la operación de servicios de importancia crítica como son los elevadores públicos, bombeo de aguas residenciales, etc. - Instalaciones de alumbrado de locales a los cuales un gran número de personas acuda a ellas como son: estadios, deportivos, aeropuertos, transporte colectivo (metro), hoteles, cines, teatros, centros comerciales, salas de espectáculos, etc. - En instalaciones de computadoras, bancos de memoria, el equipo de procesamiento de datos, radares, etc. 3.2 TIPOS DE GRUPOS ELECTROGENOS Los grupos electrógenos manuales: Son aquellos que requieren para su funcionamiento que se operen manualmente con un interruptor para arrancar o parar dicho grupo. Es decir que no cuenta con la unidad de transferencia de carga sino a través de un interruptor de operación manual (Switch o botón pulsador). Los grupos electrógenos semiautomáticos: Son aquellos que cuentan con un control automático, basado en un microprocesador, el cual les proporciona todas las ventajas de un grupo electrógeno automático como: protecciones, mediciones, y operación pero que no cuenta con un sistema de transferencia.
  8. 8. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 7 Los grupos electrógenos Automáticos (ATS): Automatic Transfer Switch Este tipo de grupos electrógenos cuenta con un control basado en un microprocesador, el cual provee al grupo electrógeno un completo grupo de funciones para: • Operación • Protección • Supervisión Contienen funciones estándar y opcionales en su mayoría programables por estar basada la operación en un microprocesador provee un alto nivel de certeza en sus funciones como: mediciones, protecciones, funciones de tiempo, y una alta eficiencia, en su sistema de transferencia. Los grupos electrógenos Automáticos para (Sincronía / Peak shaving): Este tipo de grupos cuenta con un control para un grupo electrógeno automático, el cual es capaz de manejar funciones de sincronía (Abierta o cerrada) que se requieren para realizar un proceso emparalelamiento de grupo y red ó grupo con grupo. Su operación es la siguiente: Sincronía Abierta: Cuando ocurre una falla de la red normal, ocasiona dos interrupciones de energía en la carga (transferencia y retransferencia) si contamos con un sistema de sincronía abierta se elimina la interrupción de energía en el momento de la retransferencia ya que la misma se realiza en una forma controlada, sincronizando ambas fuentes y cerrando ambos interruptores simultáneamente por un tiempo predeterminado (paralelo). Sincronía Cerrada o Peak Shaving: Actualmente, la energía eléctrica ha alcanzado niveles de precios altos. Por lo cual se tiene la alternativa de un sistema de Peak shaving con el cual se reducen sus costos por consumos de energía en horario punta, es decir, sincronizamos el grupo con la red, ya que están en paralelo tomamos la carga suave, de forma controlada kW/s. de la red dejando la misma sin carga y abriendo el interruptor de la red. Transcurrido el tiempo programado para horario punta, se realiza el mismo procedimiento en sentido inverso, es decir, se sincroniza el grupo electrógeno con la red, y cuando se encuentran en paralelo se realiza una transferencia suave de carga del grupo electrógeno a la red, y el grupo electrógeno entra en periodo de enfriamiento. Durante todo el proceso (Peak shaving) no hay corte de energía, lo cual evita la interrupción en su proceso. 4. COMPONENTES PRINCIPALES DE LOS GRUPO ELECTROGENOS1 . Los grupos electrógenos automáticos están compuestos principalmente de: - Un motor de combustión interna. - Un generador de corriente alterna. - Una unidad de transferencia. - Un circuito de control de transferencia. - Un circuito de control de arranque y paro. - Instrumentos de medición. - Control electrónico basado en un microprocesador. - Tanque de combustible. - Silenciador. 4.1 MOTOR. El motor de combustión interna puede ser de inyección mecánica o electrónica y esta compuesto de varios sistemas que son: a) Sistema de combustible. b) Sistema de admisión de aire. 1 Se tomo el grupo electrógeno automático como ejemplo por ser el mas completo, En cuanto elementos que la integran.
  9. 9. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 8 c) Sistema de enfriamiento. d) Sistema de lubricación. e) Sistema eléctrico. f) Sistema de arranque. g) Sistema de protección. PARTES DEL MOTOR 4.2 GENERADOR. El generador síncrono de corriente alterna esta compuesto de: a) Inductor principal. b) Inducido principal. c) Inductor de la excitatriz. d) Inducido de la excitatriz. e) Puente rectificador trifásico rotativo. f) Regulador de voltaje estático. g) Caja de conexiones. 4.3. TRANSFERENCIA. La unidad de transferencia puede ser cualquiera de las que se mencionan, según la capacidad del genset: a) Contactores electromagnéticos ó. b) Interruptores termomagnéticos ó. c) Interruptores electromagnéticos.
  10. 10. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 9 4.4 CIRCUITO DE CONTROL DE TRANSFERENCIA. En el caso de los grupos electrógenos automáticos incluyendo (Sincronía) el control tiene integrado un circuito de control de transferencia control Por medio de programación se implementan las funciones de transferencia (tiempos, configuración de operación) y ajustes como sean necesarios para cada caso, en particular. El circuito consta de: a) Sensor de voltaje trifásico del lado normal, y monofásico del lado de emergencia. b) Ajuste para el tiempo de: - Transferencia. - Retransferencia. - Enfriamiento de máquina. - En caso de ser sincronía (tiempo de sincronía y configuración de operación.) c) Relevadores auxiliares. d) Relevadores de sobrecarga. e) Tres modos de operación (manual, fuera del sistema y automático). 4.5 PROTECCION Y CONTROL DE MOTOR. El circuito del motor de arranque y protección de máquina consta de las siguientes funciones: a) Retardo al inicio del arranque (entrada de marcha): - Retardo programable (3 y 5 intentos). - Periodo de estabilización del genset. b) El control monitorea las siguientes fallas: - Largo arranque, baja presión de aceite, alta temperatura, sobre y baja velocidad, no-generación, sobrecarga, bajo nivel de combustible, nivel de refrigerante (opcional), paro de emergencia y cuenta con algunos casos de entradas y salidas programables dependiendo del control que se use. c) Solenoides de la máquina: - Solenoide auxiliar de arranque (4x). - Válvula de combustible. O contacto para alimentar ECU en caso de ser electrónica d) Fusibles (para la protección del control y medición). d) Cuenta con indicador de fallas el cual puede ser: • Alarma audible • Mensaje desplegado en el display • Indicador luminoso (tipo incandescente o led) 4.6 INSTRUMENTOS DEL TABLERO. Los instrumentos de medición que se instalan normalmente en los genset son: a) Vóltmetro de C.A. con su conmutador. b) Ampérmetro de C.A. con su conmutador. c) Frecuencímetro digital integrado en el controlador. d) Horómetro digital integrado en el controlador.
  11. 11. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 10 4.7 UBICACIÓN TIPICA DE LOS COMPONENTES EN LOS GRUPOS ELECTROGENOS. ELEMENTO DESCRIPCIÓN 1 Panel de control 2 Placa de datos montada en generador (situado en la parte posterior de la figura) 3 Filtros de aire 4 Soporte de baterías y baterías (situado en la parte posterior de la figura) 5 Motor/es de arranque (situado en la parte posterior de la figura) 6 Alternador (situado en la parte posterior de la figura) 7 Bomba de combustible (situada en la parte posterior de la figura) 8 Turbo 9 Radiador 10 Guarda del ventilador 11 Motor de combustión interna 12 Carter 13 Bomba para drenar el aceite del carter 14 Base estructural 15 Amortiguador 16 Generador 17 Interruptor 18 Regulador de voltaje automático (situado en la parte posterior de la figura)
  12. 12. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 11 5. CARACTERISTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS GRUPOS ELECTRÓGENOS Los grupos electrógenos IGSA, son unidades se fuerza, compuestos de un motor de combustión interna de 4, 6, 8, 12, 16 ó 20 cilindros tipo industrial estacionario, un generador síncrono de corriente alterna con sus controles y accesorios totalmente ensamblados y probados en fabrica. Dichos controles y accesorios están seleccionados para trabajar en conjunto dando la máxima seguridad y alta eficiencia en su operación. 5.1 Descripción general. 5.1.1 Descripción e identificación del Grupo Electrógeno. En la figura No.2 se representa un grupo electrógeno típico, sin embargo puede tener algunas variaciones dependiendo de la potencia del grupo electrógeno y la conformación del mismo. A continuación se da una breve descripción de las partes que lo integran. Ver Anexo 1, Placa de Datos. 5.1.2 Motor Diesel El motor que accionara el grupo electrógeno será un motor diesel de 4 tiempos, de inyección mecánica ó inyección electrónica, el cual ha sido diseñado para operar grupos electrógenos, y esta dotado de todos los elementos necesarios para una optima operación para un suministro de potencia fiable. 5.1.3 Sistema de Combustible. El sistema de combustible debe ser capaz de entregar un suministro de combustible limpio y continuo, y debe estar respaldado por un depósito de combustible de acuerdo a la potencia del grupo, además se sugiere tener un depósito de uso diario y uno de mayor capacidad para evitar paros por falta de combustible. ADVERTENCIA Para los grupos electrógenos con tanques de almacenamiento remoto, se debe asegurar que se instalen de acuerdo a las especificaciones. Evitar que se produzcan chispas o llamas cerca de los depósitos de combustible ya que los gases del combustible y aceite son flamables. 5.1.3.1 Líneas de Suministro. Las líneas de suministro de diesel deben de ser las adecuadas para el manejo de diesel, tales como tuberías de acero ó mangueras diseñadas para tolerar diesel. Los acoplamientos de combustible del motor, y en caso de que las líneas de combustible estén muy largas se debe incrementar el diámetro de las mismas para un óptimo funcionamiento. De 20Kw → 250 Kw. ½”. De 300Kw → 400 Kw. ¾”. De 500Kw → 1000 Kw. 1 ¼”. De 1250Kw → 3000 Kw. 2”. Es recomendable que tener entre el motor y las líneas de combustible tubería flexible (manguera) para evitar que las vibraciones del motor sean transmitidas por las líneas de combustible y evitar daños en las conexiones de combustible del motor y fugas en el sistema. Así mismo se recomienda la instalación de filtros primarios, filtros separadores de agua para prolongar la vida y optimo funcionamiento del motor.
  13. 13. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 12 ADVERTENCIA Para instalar los tanques de combustible externo No se debe emplear accesorios galvanizados ni de cobre. 5.1.4 Sistema de Admisión de aire El aire admitido por el motor debe ser aire limpio y frió, este es aspirado de la zona que rodea el grupo a través del filtro de aire del motor. En casos especiales donde el polvo o calor se encuentran cerca de la entrada de aire, se debe instalar una conducción de aire externa la cual viene de afuera con aire limpio y fresco. En caso de que el filtro tenga un indicador de restricción de aire ver la lectura que registra, y basándose en el dato proporcionado por el fabricante determinar cuando se debe cambiar el filtro de aire. En caso de no tener indicador de restricción cambiar el filtro de acuerdo a las recomendaciones que da el fabricante, lo cual es en horas de operación o un tiempo determinado, lo que ocurra primero. IMPORTANTE Evitar que el motor aspire aire del entorno sin pasar por el filtro, debido mangueras rotas o agrietadas o conexiones flojas. Nunca se debe operar el motor sin filtro debido a que el polvo y suciedad que entran actúan como un abrasivo. 5.1.5 Sistema de enfriamiento. El sistema de enfriamiento del motor consta de un radiador, termostato y un ventilador de acuerdo a la capacidad de enfriamiento requerida, la función del radiador es, intercambiar el calor producido por el motor al hacer pasar aire forzado a través de el. El ventilador es el que forzá el aire a través del radiador el cual es movido, por el cigüeñal o por un motor eléctrico en algunos casos, el termostato es el que se encarga de que el motor trabaje en un rango de temperatura optima para un buen desempeño abriendo y cerrando, según rangos de temperatura. Es importante que el llenado del líquido para enfriamiento del motor sea de buena calidad, y este de acuerdo al tipo y cantidad de cada motor. Ya que aparte de ser el vehículo para el enfriamiento, este brinda protección contra la corrosión la erosión evitando la picadura de las camisas además de ofrecer protección contra congelación. IMPORTANTE La selección del líquido refrigerante debe ser de acuerdo al tipo y especificaciones provistas por el fabricante del motor en el manual de operación del motor. Ver (Mantenimiento al sistema de enfriamiento, Capitulo 16.8) ADVERTENCIA No emplear líquidos refrigerantes que contengan aditivos antifugas en el sistema de enfriamiento. Los refrigerantes de tipo automotriz, No cumplen con los aditivos apropiados para la protección de motores diesel para servicio severo, por lo cual se sugiere no emplearlos. En caso de que por razones circunstanciales se deba utilizar agua para el radiador es importante el agua de buena
  14. 14. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 13 calidad para el sistema de enfriamiento, se recomienda utilizar agua desmineralizada, destilada o desionizada para mezclar con el concentrado del refrigerante, RECUERDE QUE NO ES RECOMENDABLE RELLENAR CON AGUA CORRIENTE EL RADIADOR YA QUE DETERIORA Y DISMINUYE LA EFICIENCIA DEL SISTEMA DE ENFRIAMIENTO Ver tabla anexo 6. No mezclar líquidos refrigerantes de diferente composición química. Si el motor estuvo operando él liquido refrigerante se encuentra a alta temperatura y presión por lo cual se debe evitar retirar el tapón del radiador o desconectar la tubería del mismo, hasta que el motor se haya enfriado. No trabajar en el radiador, ni retirar cualquier guarda de protección cuando el motor este funcionando. 5.1.6 SISTEMA DE LUBRICACIÓN Sistema es el que se encarga de mantener lubricadas todas las partes móviles del motor, a sí mismo sirve como medio refrigerante. La función es crear una película de aceite lubricante, en las partes móviles, evitando el contacto metal con metal. Consta básicamente de bomba de circulación, regulador de presión, filtro de aceite, conductos externos e internos por donde circula el aceite. Algunos motores están equipados con enfriadotes de aceite a fin de mantener una regulación mas precisa de la temperatura del aceite. 5.1.6.1 Bomba de Aceite. Actualmente se recurre a la lubricación forzada, la cual se logra por medio de una bomba de engranes, paletas o pistones, la cual recibe el movimiento generalmente del árbol de levas. La bomba de aceite debe garantizar un caudal y una presión de trabajo variable debido a que esta trabaja en función de las revoluciones del motor (mas revoluciones más caudal y presión; menos revoluciones, menos caudal y presión) 5.1.6.2 Válvula reguladora de presión. La presión dentro del circuito de lubricación es regulada a través de esta válvula que se encarga de mantener los regimenes de presión, mínimo y máximo respectivamente. La cual esta tarada a una presión de operación máxima para evitar presiones elevadas en el sistema. 5.1.6.3 Filtro de Aceite En el sistema de lubricación cuenta con mallas y filtros para retirar las partículas sólidas de la circulación del aceite y evitar daños a las superficies en movimiento por desgaste abrasivo. La mayoría de los motores usas sistemas de lubricación a presión los cuales tienen filtros de aceite de flujo pleno y pueden tener además filtro de flujo en derivación. Filtro de flujo pleno Estos filtros están diseñados con características específicas para cada modelo de motor, y son filtros que tienen mínima resistencia al flujo. Filtro en derivación Este filtro retiene un gran porcentaje de partículas contaminantes que no fueron retenidas por los filtros de flujo pleno. Los cuales mantienen mas limpio el aceite.
  15. 15. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 14 5.1.6.4 Lubricante El aceite lubricante empleado debe ser el recomendado por el fabricante, para el funcionamiento optimo del motor. Ver (Mantenimiento al sistema de lubricación, Capitulo 16.9) IMPORTANTE El aceite lubricante recomendado para los motores diesel de aspiración natural o turbo alimentados debe ser de clase API; (INSTITUTO NORTEAMERICANO DEL PETROLEO), el cual cumple con el contenido máximo de cenizas sulfatas que satisfacen las recomendaciones del fabricante del motor. Y que cumple con los requerimientos de viscosidad multigrado. Usar aceite con un grado de viscosidad correspondiente a la gama de temperatura ambiente. La cual se puede obtener el manual de operación del motor provisto por el fabricante. Usar el horometro como referencia para programar los intervalos de mantenimiento donde se incluye el cambio de aceite. Revisar a través de la varilla que el nivel de aceite se encuentre dentro del nivel, no por debajo de la marca de agregar (ADD) no llenar por arriba de dicha marca. Cambiar el aceite y filtro por primera vez antes de las primeras 100 horas como máximo y posteriormente realizar los cambios según las horas recomendadas por el fabricante. El filtro de aceite es un elemento de vital importancia para el sistema de lubricación, por lo que se recomienda cambiarlo periódicamente, utilizando filtros que cumplan con las especificaciones de rendimiento del fabricante del motor. Inmediatamente después de realizar el cambio de aceite se deben realizar varios intentos de arranque (arrancar y parar) sin llegar a su velocidad nominal con lo cual se asegura el llenado de las venas de lubricación para una adecuada lubricación de los componentes del motor antes de que este llegue a su velocidad de normal operación. Después de un cambio de aceite arrancar el motor unos minutos y después apagarlo y dejar pasar aprox. 10 minutos y verificar que el nivel de aceite se encuentra dentro de los límites permitidos en la varilla de medición. Agregar solo lo necesario en caso de estar por debajo, del nivel mínimo. 5.1.7 Sistema Eléctrico. El sistema eléctrico del motor es de 12 ó 24 volts CC. Con el negativo a masa y dependiendo del tamaño o especificación del grupo este puede contener uno o dos motores de arranque, cuenta con un alternador para cargar la batería auto excitado, autorregulado y sin escobillas y en su mayoría los grupos electrógenos van equipados con acumuladores ácido/plomo, sin embargo se pueden instalar otros tipos de baterías si así se especifica (baterías libres de mantenimiento, NiCad, etc.).
  16. 16. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 15 El alternador es otro elemento del sistema eléctrico, este va montado en el mismo cuerpo del motor de combustión interna y es accionado, por el cigüeñal a través de una transmisión flexible (banda-polea), teniendo como finalidad recargar la/s batería/s cuando el grupo electrógeno se encuentra en operación, sus principales componentes son: a) Rotor (piezas polares) b) Estator (inducido) c) Carcaza d) Puente rectificador (puente de diodos) Ver (Mantenimiento del alternador, Capitulo 16.6) 5.1.8 Sistema de Arranque. Puesto que el motor combustión interna no es capaz de arrancar por si solo, debido a que se requiere vencer el estado de reposo en que se encuentra el motor de combustión interna, se requiere de un motor de arranque el cual puede ser cualquiera de los siguientes dos tipos o ambos si el motor es de doble marcha. a) motor de arranque eléctrico b) motor de arranque neumático Motor de arranque eléctrico: es un motor de corriente continua que se alimenta de los acumuladores del grupo electrógeno, y puede ser de 12 o 24 Volts, el par del motor se origina cuando es activado el solenoide de arranque. IMPORTANTE Es de vital importancia tener en buen estado las baterías ya que este tipo de motores demandan una cantidad muy elevada de corriente en el arranque. Ver (Mantenimiento de la batería, Capitulo 16.7) Motor de arranque neumático: Estos motores tienen un rotor montado excéntricamente en un cilindro, con paletas longitudinales alojadas en ranuras a lo largo del rotor. El par se origina cuando el aire a presión actúa sobre las paletas. Esta aplicación es utilizada cuando se requiere un sistema de arranque redundante o en lugares donde se requieren evitar las chispas debido a un ambiente inflamable. Como no hay ninguna parte eléctrica en el motor, la posibilidad de que se produzca una explosión en presencia de gases inflamables es reducida. IMPORTANTE El aire que llega al motor debe de estar limpio y lubricado y tener la presión adecuada para dicho motor, y el tanque de aire debe de tener la capacidad para soportar como mínimo 4 intentos de arranque de al menos 5 seg. cada uno. Este debe contar con su filtro de aire cerca de la entrada del motor y su lubricador en buen estado. En ambos casos el motor de arranque necesita: a) Vencer el estado de reposo en el que se encuentra el motor de combustión interna. b) Que el motor de combustión interna alcance el 20 - 30% de su velocidad nominal, según el tipo de motor. El desacoplamiento del motor de arranque se efectúa cuando el motor llaga a su velocidad de arranque (20-30% de su velocidad nominal) el control del grupo electrógeno es el que se encarga de realizar esta función a través de la medición de la velocidad (RPM) o la frecuencia (Hz), ya que al detectar que el motor de combustión interna a alcanzado su velocidad de arranque este deja de alimentar el solenoide
  17. 17. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 16 de arranque, desacoplando dicho motor del motor de combustión interna. 5.1.9 Sistema de protección del motor: El grupo electrógeno cuenta con las siguientes protecciones: a) Protección por baja presión de aceite. Los grupos electrógenos IGSA cuentan con sistema de protección de baja presión de aceité el cual es un elemento que registra la caída de presión en caso de que esto ocurra y opera de la siguiente manera existiendo dos maneras de realizar la protecciones. • Manómetro con contactos • Sensor de presión de aceite Manómetro con contactos: es un manómetro de presión de aceite conectado al motor el cual tiene un contacto que es accionado mecánicamente y esta calibrado para cuando se presente una caída de presión este cambie de estado su contacto las terminales internas del instrumento son la aguja indicadora y un tope ajustable el cual esta tarado para que cierre cuado la presión disminuya a valores no aptos para su operación. Se utiliza en grupos electrógenos manuales y es opcional en grupos electrógenos automáticos. Sensor de presión de aceite: es un sensor con un elemento piezoeléctrico que registra el cambio de presión, modificando la resistencia en las terminales del sensor, este tipo de sensores requiere que se programe su curva de presión/resistencia en el control del motor/generador, y que se programe que presión se considera baja, para que el control mande una alarma o paro. Se utiliza en grupos electrógenos con control automático que cuentan con dicha entrada. Pej. MEC 310, MEC 320, GENCON II, etc. b) Protección por alta temperatura de refrigerante. • Medidor de temperatura análogo (con contactos) • Sensor de temperatura. Medidor de temperatura: es un instrumento análogo el cual tiene un contacto que es accionado mecánicamente y esta calibrado para que cuando se incrementa la temperatura del refrigerante del motor el contacto cambie de estado, y mande paro por alta temperatura, las terminales internas del instrumento son la aguja indicadora y un tope ajustable el cual esta tarado para que cuando se incremente la temperatura a valores no aptos para la operación del motor mande paro del motor. Sensor de temperatura: Es un sensor del tipo termistor que registra el cambio de temperatura, modificando la resistencia en las terminales del sensor, este tipo de sensores requiere que se programe su curva de temperatura/resistencia en el control del motor/generador, y que se programe que temperatura se considera alta, para que el control mande una alarma o paro. c) Protección por sobrevelocidad. Para el caso de los genset manuales esta protección es a través de bomba de combustible la cual se ajusta de fabrica (protección mecánica en la bomba de combustible) para evitar que sobre pase las revoluciones permitidas. Para el caso de los genset manuales con control basado en microprocesador, como es el caso de las semiautomáticas y automáticas, el control integra un circuito de protección por sobrevelocidad y dependiendo del tipo de control este puede ser del siguiente tipo: A través de una entrada análoga de medición de velocidad del control, el cual recibe la señal a través de un sensor magnético instalado en el motor. Y compara la velocidad actual del motor con la velocidad de referencia en este caso las
  18. 18. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 17 1800 rpm y en caso de sobre pasar el valor del porcentaje de sobre velocidad programado en el control, el control manda a parar el motor. Otra manera en que el control puede sensar la velocidad es a través de la frecuencia, es decir, mide la frecuencia de una de las entradas de medición de voltaje del control y compara la velocidad actual del motor con la velocidad de referencia en este caso los 60Hz y en caso de sobre pasar el valor del porcentaje de sobrevelocidad programado en el control, manda a parar el motor. A través de este mismo circuito de protección este tipo de controles proveen la medición de velocidad y adicionalmente se realizan las siguientes funciones. • Paro por sobrévelocidad • Control de falla de arranque • Control contra acción de motor de arranque cuando el motor esta operando. • Lectura de revoluciones del motor RPM. 6 INTRODUCCION A LOS CONTROLES. 6.1 SISTEMA DE CONTROL EN MAQUINAS MANUALES (SISTEMA BASICO) El control en una maquina manual es 100% análogo, el cual cuenta con: 1. Medidor de Amperes (conmutado por selector) 2. Selector para la medición de amperes por fase 3. llave 4. Medidor de presión de aceite 5. Medidor de temperatura de refrigerante 6. Medidor de amperes de batería 7. Medido de combustible 8. Horometro 9. Selector para la medición de voltaje por fase 10. Fusibles 11. Medidor de voltaje (conmutado o selector). 12. Medidor de frecuencia. 6.1.2 Mediciones La medición de voltaje se realiza a través del medidor de voltaje tipo carátula conmutado, al igual que la medición de amperes por fase, donde se requiere cambiar de posición del selector, para poder verificar las mediciones por fase. 6.1.3 Protecciones Protección por alta temperatura. Esta se realiza por medio del instrumento medidor de temperatura de refrigerante, el cual tiene un contacto que es accionado mecánicamente y esta calibrado para que cuando se incrementa la temperatura del refrigerante del motor el contacto cambie de estado, y mande paro por alta temperatura, las terminales internas del instrumento son la aguja indicadora y un tope ajustable el cual esta tarado para que cuando se incremente la temperatura a valores no aptos para la operación del motor mande paro del motor. Protección por baja presión de aceite. Esta se realiza a través del instrumento medidor de presión de aceite el cual tiene un contacto que es accionado mecánicamente y esta calibrado para cuando se presente una caída de presión
  19. 19. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 18 este cambie de estado su contacto las terminales internas del instrumento son la aguja indicadora y un tope ajustable el cual esta calibrado para que cierre cuado la presión disminuya a valores no aptos para su operación mande el paro del motor automáticamente. Protección por sobrevelocidad. Para el caso de los grupos electrógenos manuales esta protección es a través de bomba de combustible la cual se ajusta de fabrica (protección mecánica en la bomba de combustible) para evitar que sobre pase las revoluciones permitidas. Para el caso de los genset manuales con control basado en microprocesador, como es el caso de las semiautomáticas y automáticas, el control integra un circuito de protección por sobrevelocidad NOTA: En motores provistos de inyección electrónica, el ECU (unidad de control electrónico), cuenta con esta protección, propia del motor donde el ECU, esta monitoreando la velocidad y en caso de sobre pasar la velocidad máxima de operación del motor este es apagado por el ECU. Los valores de paro por sobrevelocidad pueden variar de acuerdo al fabricante del motor. 6.2 CONTROL GENCON II GENCON II es una plataforma computarizada que combina mediciones eléctricas RMS (root mean square) correctas y reales con funciones de control y vigilancia. La presente versión de software controla el arranque automático de grupos de emergencia en el momento de fallar la red, pone varios grupos en paralelo con la red o entre ellos, puede "exportar" potencia activa y reactiva a la red de forma continua o breve y también regula la marcha en paralelo entre grupos sin presencia de red. GENCON II, basado en software "Stand- by Versión 1.6e" fue diseñado para la marcha en paralelo de uno o varios Grupos Electrógenos con la red o entre el1os y puede sustituir la red durante horas de tarifa alta con previa y posterior sincronización, para evitar cualquier interrupción de servicio en los consumidores, aparte de su aplicación normal de emergencia. También controla la marcha en paralelo de varios grupos sin presencia de red. Incorpora la posibilidad de trabajar con generadores asíncronos que importan su potencia reactiva necesaria de la red. Funciones Estándares • Alta exactitud (0.5 %) y mediciones efectivas reales rms. • Display de 29 parámetros eléctricos de generadores trifásicos conectados en estrella: Voltios (Fase/Fase y Fase/Neutro); Amperios, kVA, Kw., kV Ar, kWh, Factor de Potencia, Frecuencia (resolución de 0.01 Hz) Y distorsiones armónicas. El Voltaje es lectura directa (no requiere transformadores) con un alto grado de protección transiente (Norma IEEE 587 clase C). Las lecturas de corriente requieren transformadores de /5A. • Display de 3 parámetros de una fase auxiliar (barra o red): Voltios, Frecuencia (0.01 Hz) y distorsión armónica. El Voltaje es lectura directa con la misma protección Transiente. • Display: Voltaje de Batería, Velocidad del motor (rpm) y contador de horas de servicio. • Vigilancia: Sobrevelocidad del motor, Voltaje de Batería bajo o
  20. 20. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 19 alto, Voltaje del generador bajo o alto, Frecuencia baja o alta, sobre- intensidad generador (constante de tiempo inverso), potencia inversa del generador, pérdida excitación del generador, excesiva distorsión forma de onda de voltaje del generador y fallo de fase auxiliar en barra o red. • Proporciona entradas de alarma compatibles según Norma NFPA nivel 1 (U.S.A). • Sincroniza los grupos con la fase auxiliar (barra o red). Proporciona un display con tiempo real de la maniobra de sincronización, con indicación de deslizamiento de frecuencia, desviación de fase y diferencia de voltaje, es decir sincronizador y sincronoscopio están incorporados. • Controla la conmutación de grupo a red y viceversa según normas europeas. Permite la transferencia de carga sin interrupción alguna en cualquier momento, previo cumplimiento de las condiciones técnicas. • Vigilia la marcha en paralelo de hasta 8 grupos. • Reproduce un duplicado del monitor en un ordenador PC IBM compatible hasta una distancia de 1200 m y permite control y vigilancia a distancia de uno o todos los grupos conectados en paralelo. • Facilita el ajuste de los numerosos parámetros del software a través de los pulsadores del panel principal o mediante ordenador. • Memoriza alarmas de advertencia y parada con indicación de la hora del acontecimiento. • Funciona perfectamente dentro de una gama amplia de voltaje de batería. • Soporta caídas de tensión instantáneas. Permita temperaturas de ambiente entre -20 y +70 °C. • Tiene un panel frontal sellado IP 65 para la protección contra polvo y salpicaduras de agua. Control GENCON II (Vista frontal) (Vista Trasera) NOTA: Puerto Serie RS-485 Se trata de un puerto de comunicación industrial Standard. Para poder conectar a PC u otro/s control/les Gencon II. Mediante cable blindado. Por ejemplo tipo BELDEN 9841. Para evitar errores de comunicación.
  21. 21. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 20 6.2.1 Descripción de los Led’s El LED verde debe parpadear siempre. Parpadeo, rápido indica una de las siguientes condiciones: 1. Presión de aceite del motor normal. 2. Velocidad del motor más que 60 rpm. 3. Frecuencia del generador más que 15 Hz. Parpadeo del LED rojo indica la detección de un fallo que origina una parada del motor, LED amarillo indica la detección de un fallo que origina una alarma. Pulsar RESET para acusar fallos transitorios. 6.2.2 Descripción de terminales. V1.V2.V3.V4 - Entradas de voltaje, estas entradas miden el voltaje C.A. entre Fases y Neutro. Están aislados internamente y ofrecen una alta protección contra transientes. V4 sirve de vigilante de red para las aplicaciones stand-by en las configuraciones #2, #5 Y #6. Conectar A11 a fase A del generador, A12 al Neutro del generador. Conectar A21 a fase B del generador, A22 al Neutro del generador. Conectar A31 a fase C del generador, A32 al Neutro del generador. Conectar A41 a fase A de red/barra, A42 al Neutro de barra/red. Il,I2,I3 miden, a través de transformadores de corriente de 5 A, la intensidad de las fases A, B Y C. La relación de los transformadores está definido en el menú INSTALAR/BASICOS (es decir relación 160 = 8O0A:5A). La potencia de un transformador de 5 A es de 2.5V A. NOTA: No desconectar los TC´S con carga, le puede ocasionar la muerte. ANALOG OUT (Salida analógica) Esta fuente de voltaje controla la velocidad y la alimentación del motor a través de una entrada auxiliar que tiene el regulador electrónico de velocidad como referencia. Conectar B21 a la entrada positiva del regulador de velocidad (los fabricantes de reguladores la denominan "AUX", "ILS", etc.). Conectar B22 a la entrada negativa (que en algunos casos es simplemente equivalente al Terminal NEG BAT del regulador electrónico), NOTA: El conectar la Terminal a la entrada de negativa del control ó a la Terminal B23, va a depender del tipo de motor que se esta empleando. El PWM controla el nivel de tensión del generador para la sincronización con barra/red. La entrada del sensor, Bll/B12 PICK-UP, detecta la señal de corriente alterna desde aprox. O.5V rms (±O.7V entre picos). Entrada B41/B42 de la conexión RS485. 6.2.3 Tarjeta auxiliar y AVR Tarjeta Auxiliar IOB1 ó IOB2 I0B1 es una tarjeta auxiliar interfaz de entradas y salidas. Añade al GENCON un total de 16 canales de entradas y 8 de salidas. Los canales se emplean para implementar las alarmas y prealarmas especificadas según norma americana NFPA 110 nivel 1 para el control del motor Diesel y los contactores generador/red.
  22. 22. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 21 General La tarjeta lleva 8 relevadores de salida, K#l hasta K#8, accionando 24 terminales de salida. Los relevadores tienen configuración de contactos SPDT (un polo de doble contacto). Pertenecen 3 terminales a cada relé: polo, contacto N/C, contacto N/O. El circuito impreso está marcado correspondientemente. Cada contacto admite 380V c.a./lOA Relevadores: K#l Pre-Caltmto (pre-calentamiento) K#2 SOLE.COMB. (Solenoide de combustible) K#3 STARTER (Marcha) K#4 TRamp AIRE (Trampilla de aire) K#5 BOMBA LUBR. (Bomba de prelubricación) K#6 en marcha (Grupo en marcha) K#7 CONT GEN (Contactor generador) K#8 CONT RED (Contactor de red) NOTA: Existen dos tipos de tarjetas las cuales son: IOB1 y IOB2, la tarjeta IOB2 trae aplicaciones de medición adicionales a las tarjeta IOB1, como: medición de combustible, medición de nivel de refrigerante, medición de presión de aceite, medición de temperatura de refrigerante. AVRx - Interfaz del Regulador de Voltaje general. El AVRx es un interfaz entre GENCON II y la gama de reguladores de voltaje de Distintas marcas de generadores normalmente previsto para el regulador de Factor de Potencia, de cuya función se ocupa el control GENCON. El AVRx es un simple convertidor digital- análogo. La entrada digital PWM OUT tiene un ciclo variable de trabajo D. D está bajo control del software (O ≤ D .≤ l). La salida análoga está relacionada con D como sigue: El voltaje entre Al a GND (masa) es: V Al = α*(l-D). El voltaje entre A2 a GND (masa) es: V A" = α*D. El voltaje entre Al a Al es: V Al → A2 V A2 - V Al = α*(2*D-l) a puede ajustarse mediante un potenciómetro entre 3 y 9V aprox. 6.2.4 Funciones de presentación La presentación indica tanto lecturas como alarmas, como a continuación se ilustran.
  23. 23. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 22 6.2.5 Parámetros GEN Sobrevolt. (Sobrevoltaje de Generador) Es el retardo desde la detección de un sobrevoltaje en cualquier fase del generador (V1, V2, V3) hasta que se produzca la alarma. GEN bajo Volt. (Bajo voltaje de Generador) Es el retardo desde la detección de una baja tensión en cualquier fase del generador hasta que se produzca la alarma. GEN Sobrefrec. (Alta frecuencia de Generador) Es el retardo desde la detección de alta frecuencia en la fase A (V1) hasta que se produzca la alarma. GEN baja Frec.(baja frecuencia de Generador) Como arriba, para baja frecuencia de la misma fase. GEN SOBREIn (Sobré intensidad del Generador) Es el retardo hasta declararse un fallo por sobré intensidad en cualquier canal I1, I2 o I3, proporcionalmente inverso a la corriente I de la fase: Is es el nivel de intensidad programado en INSTALAR/PTOS DE AJUSTE. G invers.kW (Potencia inversa) Retardo desde la detección de potencia inversa en cualquier fase del generador hasta producirse la alarma. Una alarma es normalmente consecuencia de un fallo del motor. G inv. kVAr (Corriente inversa) Retardo desde la detección de corriente inversa en cualquier fase del generador hasta producirse la alarma. Un motivo para corriente inversa puede ser la pérdida de excitación del generador. G Arm %THD (alto porcentaje de distorsión) Retardo desde la detección de una distorsión de forma de onda de voltaje en cualquier fase del generador encima del valor ajustado hasta producirse la alarma. DURACIÓN SY (tiempo de sincronización) El límite de tiempo para que GENCON consigue sincronizar fase y voltaje de V1 (generador) con V4 (red o barra). PERMANENCIA SY (Tiempo de permanencia) Es el tiempo mínimo necesario para que la fase A (V1) del generador y la fase A (V4) de la red se mantienen dentro del margen especificado de fase y tensión para que reconozcan la sincronización By-pass osci.kW (By-pass para oscilaciones de kW) Cuando se está trabajando en paralelo con la red, un repente cambio de potencia activa es
  24. 24. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 23 Probablemente consecuencia de un fallo de la red Sin embargo, el entrar en paralelo con la red, notables oscilaciones de kW son normales. Suavizar este efecto mediante la prolongación del tiempo de sincronización no es aceptable. Tampoco es deseable de incrementar ParalSbrcga kW por encima del punto de oscilaciones, ya que, se pierde la efectividad de la protección contra una sobrecarga activa que es el resultado de un posible fallo de la red El presente retardo elimina durante el tiempo programado la alarma correspondiente y solamente durante el proceso de sincronización. Test Retard (Limitación de tiempo para pruebas) Retardo desde activar momentáneamente In#2 hasta la parada del grupo. V4 Volts Estado (Estado tensión exterior = red o barra) Retardo desde la detección de transientes en la fase A (V4) de la red hasta producirse la alarma. Standby CON (Respuesta a fallo de red en AUTO) Retardo desde la detección de fallo de tensión en fase A (V4) de red hasta producirse la orden de arranque del grupo en selección AUTO. Ver INSTALAR/OPCIONES. Diesel PRECLTMO (Precalentamiento motor) Tiempo de precalentamiento del motor antes de recibir orden de arranque. Ver K#1. Durac.ARRANQUE (virar motor) limite de tiempo para virar el motor por el sistema de arranque. Pausa ARRANQS. Retardo entre intentos de arranque. ESTABILIZA Max (Estabilización valores iniciales) Tiempo máximo permitido para que se establezcan valores "normales" de voltaje, frecuencia y presión de aceite (ver IN#5 PresAceite PARO) después de haber detectado la velocidad de encendido del motor. ESTABILIZA Min (Transferencia de Carga) Retardo de tiempo hasta transferencia de carga después de haber detectado la velocidad de encendido del motor o tensión nominal del generador. ENFRIAMTO (Tiempo de enfriamiento) Tiempo de enfriamiento del grupo sin carga. PARADA Max (Tiempo parada) Retardo de tiempo antes de bloquear completamente la alimentación de combustible que provocará la parada del grupo. BOCINA Max (Máximo tiempo alarma acústica) Máxima duración de una alarma acústica. CON.B.Aceite (Conexión Bomba prelubricación) Tiempo de conexión (ciclo) de la bomba de prelubricación (ver K#5). DES.B.Aceite (Desconexión Bomba prelubricación) Tiempo de desconexión (ciclo) de la bomba de prelubricación (ver K#5). Retard enclvmto (Transferencia no sincronizada de carga) Tiempo mínimo antes de la conmutación = reconectar generador o red a carga. El retardo es fundamental con carga de motores síncronos. RET AcuseContact (Retardo de acusar situación de contactores) Tiempo límite desde la orden a contactor de generador o red mediante K#7 o K#8 para detectar la respuesta esperada de In#15 o In#16 respectivamente. In#15 y In#16 están conectados a los contactos auxiliares de los contactores. Una vez pasado el tiempo límite se produce una parada automática. St.by=O:K#7 → K#8 Cuando "RED Standby contact?" = O en el menú INSTALAR/OPCIONES significa que el relé K#8 no acciona el contactor de
  25. 25. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 24 red. Tiene un uso alternativo: Una vez activado el reté del contactor de generador K#7 se activa con retardo también el relé K#8. Desactivar relé K#7 lleva consigo una inmediata desactivación del K#8. El K#8 se emplea en la marcha en paralelo de varios grupos para retardar el cierre de un contactor entre barra y consumidores. Kw. CuotaInc Retardo hasta incrementar otra vez la Cuota de Exportación al detectar los Kw. programados en PTO AJUSTE kW CuotaIncr. Kw. CuotaDis Retardo hasta disminuir la Cuota de Exportación al detectar los Kw. programados en PTO AJUSTE Kw. CuotaDism. R1 Orr → On Retardo hasta que se conecte relé Rl al detectar los kW programados en PTO AJUSTE kWCARGA → R1 ON. R1 On → Off Retardo hasta que se desconecte relé R1 al detectar los kW programados en PTO AJUSTE kW CARG → R1 OFF. Nota: los apartados de Opciones de ajuste, Opciones, Detalles, Básicos y Ajuste del sincronizador. Es recomendable ver directamente en el manual de operación del control Gencon II. 6.3 CONTROL MEC 310 El Controlador de Generador MEC310 es una unidad de control basada en un microprocesador que contiene todas las funciones necesarias para protección y control de un generador de potencia. Además del control y protección del motor diesel, contiene un circuito para medida de voltaje y corriente trifásicos en CA. La unidad está equipada con una pantalla LCD que presenta todos los valores y alarmas. Funciones Estándares Control del Motor • Preparación para arranque (precalentamiento y prelubricación) • Secuencias de Arranque / Parada con número de intentos de arranque seleccionable. • Selección de Solenoide de Combustible (tipo de bobina) • Control de velocidad de marcha sin carga • Arranque / parada locales o remotos • Secuencia de Parada con enfriamiento • Detección seleccionable de velocidad de marcha. o Hz/V del Generador o Entrada de Cargador alternador (Terminal W) o Entrada Binaria (D+) o Presión de aceite Monitoreo del Motor • 3 entradas configurables, todas seleccionables entre: o VDO o o 4-20mA desde transductor activo o o Binarias con supervisión por cable • 6 entradas binarias, configurables • Entrada RPM, seleccionable o Captador Magnético o Captador NPN o PNP o Generador tacómetro (taco) o Cargador alternador con Terminal W.
  26. 26. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 25 Monitoreo del Generador • Monitoreo de generador trifásico o monofásico o Voltaje / corriente / frecuencia / potencia / potencia reactiva Protección del Generador (ANSI) • Sobre-/ Bajo-voltaje (27/59) • Sobre -/ Baja-frecuencia (81) • Sobre corriente (51) • Potencia Reversa (32) Pantalla de texto claro • 128 x 64 píxeles de fondo iluminado STN • Mensajes con símbolos gráficos • Mensajes de alarma de texto claro • Diagnósticos de texto claro tanto para entradas cableadas como para mensajes de CAN bus (J1939) • Registro de historial que mantiene hasta 30 eventos (Bitácora) • Reloj de tiempo real para hora y fecha. CONTROL MEC 310 (Panel frontal) VISTA POSTERIOR DE LA UNIDAD Nota: El conector RJ11 para la interfaz de la conexión al PC (SSP) está colocado en el costado de la unidad. 6.3.1 Descripción de terminales. Terminal Datos Técnicos Descripción 1 Fuente de energía + 6…36V DC (UL/C- UL:7.5…32.7V DC) 2 Fuente de energía – GND (Tierra) 3-4 Estado de salida Valores nominales de contacto 1 A 24V DC/V AC resistivo Salida de estado general para aprobación naval 9 Común Común para term. 10…15 10 Entrada digital Arranque remoto/configurable 11 Entrada digital Arranque remoto/configurable 12 Entrada digital Cargador Alternador D+ (funcionando)/configurable 13 Entrada digital Sobrevelocidad/configurable 14 Entrada digital Temperatura refrigerante/configurable 15 Entrada digital Presión aceite/configurable 19 Común Común para parada de emergencia term 20 20 Parada de emergencia y común para 21…23 Común para relevo 1,2 y 3 y entrada para parada de emergencia* 21 Salida de relevo 2 1. Capacidad de contactos 2 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:1A Resistivo) Bocina/configurable. Función NA 22 Salida de relevo 22. Capacidad de contactos 2 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:1A Resistivo) Alarma/configurable. Función NA 23 Salida de relevo 23. Capacidad de contactos 2 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:1A Resistivo) Preparar arranque/configurable. Función NA 24-25 Salida de relevo 2 4. Capacidad de contactos 8 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:6A Resistivo) Bobina de arranque/bobina de parada/configurable. Función NA 26-27 Salida de relevo 26. Capacidad de contactos Arrancador (crack) /configurable. Función NA
  27. 27. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 26 8 A 30V DC/V AC (UL/C- UL:6A Resistivo) Entradas multifuncionales 5 Común Común para term. 6…8 6 VDO1/4..20mA/Entrada binaria Nivel combustible/configurable 7 VDO2/4..20mA/Entrada binaria Presión aceite/configurable 8 VDO3/4..20mA/Entrada binaria Temperatura agua/configurable Interfase del motor #1 para CANbus opcional 57 Can-H 58 Can-GND 59 Can-L Comunicación al motor Can J1939 Entrada RPM Tacómetro 16 Entrada RPM Captador magnético/tacómetro del generador 17 GND-RPM Común para entrada de RPM 18 Entrada W RPM Captador magnético. PNP, NPN o alternador cargador terminal W Entrada de voltaje trifásico del generador 33 Voltaje del Generador L1 34 Neutro del Generador 35 No se usa, no se debe conectar 36 Voltaje del generador L2 37 No se usa, no se debe conectar 38 Voltaje del generador L3 Voltaje y frecuencia del generador Entrada de corriente trifásica del generador 39 Corriente del generador L1, s1 40 Corriente del generador L1, s2 41 Corriente del generador L2, s1 42 Corriente del generador L2, s2 43 Corriente del generador L3, s1 44 Corriente del generador L3, s2 Corriente del generador Entradas opcionales de voltaje trifásico de red 28 Voltaje de red L1 29 Voltaje de red neutro 30 Voltaje de red L2 31 Voltaje de red L3 Relevos del interruptor 45 Relevo R45 46 Relevo R45 Interruptor circuito generador, función NA. No configurable Relevo opcional para cerrar interruptor de red (opción A) 47 Relevo R47 48 Relevo R47 Interruptor circuito red, función NC. Opción A. No configurable Las funciones binarias de salida son configurables mediante el software de la red y se pueden configurar para cubrir las siguientes funciones: - Alarma/límite - Motor en marcha - Bocina - Velocidad sin carga - No se usa - Preparar arranque - Bobina de marcha - Arrancador - Bobina de parada - Calentador externo - Bobina de parada (no accesible en secuencia de arranque) Es posible escoger la bobina de marcha en un relevo y la de parada en otro, dando así apoyo a los motores con sistemas dobles. Las entradas multifuncionales se pueden configurar para cubrir las siguientes funciones: - Entrada detector VDO - Entrada de 4…20mA - Entrada binaria con la posibilidad de supervisión por cable La entrada taco RPM se puede configurar para cubrir las siguientes funciones: - Captador magnético (2 hilos) - Terminal W en el alternador cargador* - Captador NPN o PNP* * Estas entradas RPM requieren equipo externo. Las entradas de voltaje y corriente del generador se pueden configurar de la siguiente manera: - Voltaje 100…25000V primario - Corriente 5….9000A primaria
  28. 28. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 27 6.3.2 Configuración de fábrica
  29. 29. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 28 6.3.3 Descripción de los botones Los botones en la unidad tienen las siguientes funciones: Dimensiones del Control 6.3.4 Descripción de los Led’s 6.3.5 Funciones de presentación La presentación indica tanto lecturas como alarmas. A continuación se ilustran la descripción del icono. IMPORTANTE Los parámetros disponibles dependen de las opciones de ajuste. Algunos parámetros sólo se pueden cambiar utilizando el software. La lista de parámetros se abandona automáticamente si no se presiona ningún botón durante un período de 30 Seg.
  30. 30. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 29 6.3.6 Lista de iconos
  31. 31. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 30 6.3.7 Parámetros La configuración de los parámetros se hace a través del software de programación TPS 300. A continuación se presentan los ajustes en tablas. Los ajustes por defecto se pueden cambiar por los ajustes pertinentes.
  32. 32. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 31 6.4 CONTROL MEC 320 El Controlador de Generador MEC320 es una unidad de control basada en un microprocesador que contiene todas las funciones necesarias para protección y control de un generador de potencia. Además del control y protección del motor diesel, contiene un circuito para medida de voltaje y corriente trifásicos en CA. La unidad está equipada con una pantalla LCD que presenta todos los valores y alarmas. Funciones estándares En los siguientes párrafos se hace una lista de las funciones estándares. Modos de operación • Falla automática de red • Toma de mando de carga Control del motor • Secuencias de arranque/parada • Selección del solenoide de combustible • Salidas de relevo para control del gobernador • Protecciones (ANSI) • Sobre corriente, 2 niveles (51) • Potencia inversa (32) • Entradas de 4-20mA • Entradas de PT100 o VDO • Entradas digitales Pantalla • Preparada para montaje remoto • Botones para arranque y parada • Botones para operaciones del interruptor • Textos de estado Lógica M • Herramienta de configuración lógica simple • Eventos de entrada seleccionables • Comandos de salida seleccionables La unidad se puede usar para las aplicaciones de la siguiente tabla. Aplicación Comentario Toma de mando de carga Estándar Falla automática de red (sin resincronizacion / transición abierta) Estándar Falla automática de red (con resincronizacion / transición cerrada) Estándar CONTROL MEC 320 (Panel frontal) 6.4.1 Vista posterior del control (Descripción de terminales)
  33. 33. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 32 6.4.2 Descripción de los botones Los botones en la unidad tienen las siguientes funciones: INFO : Cambia las 3 últimas líneas de la pantalla para mostrar la lista de alarmas. JUMP (salto): : Introduce una selección específica de un número en el menú. Todos los ajustes tienen un número asociado con ellos. El botón JUMP le permite al usuario seleccionar y ver en la pantalla cualquier parámetro o ajuste sin tener que navegar por todos los menús. VIEW (vista) : Cambia la primera línea de la pantalla en los menús de instalación LOG (historia) : Cambia las 3 últimas líneas de la pantalla para mostrar la lista de eventos y alarmas. La lista tiene 150 eventos. Los eventos no se borran cuando se apaga el suministro auxiliar. : Mueve el cursor a la izquierda para maniobrar en los menús. : Aumenta el valor del punto fijo seleccionado (en el menú de instalación). En la pantalla de uso diario esta función se usa para recorrer la segunda línea de valores del generador. SEL : Se usa para seleccionar la entrada subrayada en la cuarta línea de la pantalla. : Reduce el valor del punto fijo seleccionado (en el menú de instalación). En la pantalla de uso diario esta función se usa para recorrer la segunda línea de valores del generador. : Mueve el cursor a la derecha para maniobrar en los menús. BACK (atrás) : Salta un paso atrás en el menú (a la pantalla o ventana previa). START (arrancar) : Arranca el generador si se ha seleccionado ‘SEMI-AUTO’ o ‘MANUAL’. STOP (parar) : Para el generador si se ha seleccionado ‘SEMI-AUTO’ o ‘MANUAL’. (GB) ON: : Activación manual de la secuencia de cierre y apertura del interruptor si se ha seleccionado ‘SEMI-AUTO’. (MB) ON: : Activación manual de la secuencia de cierre y apertura del interruptor si se ha seleccionado ‘SEMI-AUTO’. MODE: : Cambia la línea del menú (línea 4) en la pantalla para seleccionar el modo. Dimensiones del Control 6.4.3 Descripción de los Led’s
  34. 34. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 33 Funciones de los LED La unidad de pantalla tiene 10 funciones de LED. El color es verde o rojo o una combinación en diferentes situaciones. Alarma/Apagado : El LED titilando indica la presencia de alarmas no reconocidas. La luz fija del LED indica que todas las alarmas están reconocidas. Alimentación : El LED indica que el suministro auxiliar está encendido. Auto-revisión OK : El LED indica que la auto-revisión está bien. La luz fija del LED indica que la unidad no recibe señal de marcha. La lámpara de inhibición se apaga cuando se agota el tiempo de estado de marcha del temporizador (6150 Estado de marcha]). Alarma inhibida: El generador para : El generador está en marcha: La luz fija del LED indica que la entrada digital está activada. Marcha: : El LED indica que el generador está en marcha. (Gen.) OK : La luz verde del LED indica voltaje/frecuencia presentes y bien. La luz verde del LED indica que el interruptor del generador está cerrado. (GB) ON : La luz amarilla del LED indica que el interruptor del generador ha recibido un comando para cerrarse en un BUS negro, pero el interruptor no se ha cerrado aún debido a enclavamiento del GB. (MB) ON : El LED indica que el interruptor de red está cerrado. El LED está verde si la red está presente y bien. El LED se pone rojo si hay una medición de falla de red.(Red) OK : El LED titila en verde cuando la red retorna durante el tiempo de “retardo de red OK’ time. Auto : El LED indica que se ha seleccionado el modo automático. 6.4.4 Funciones de presentación Cuando la unidad se enciende aparece una ventana de entradas. Esta ventana es el punto de partida de la estructura del menú y como tal la entrada a los otros menús. Siempre se puede acceder a ella presionando el botón EXIT 3 veces. IMPORTANTE La lista de eventos y alarmas aparece al encender la unidad si hay una alarma presente. Menú de vista Los menús de vista (V1, V2 y V3) son los que se usan más comúnmente en la unidad. Configuración de la ventana de vista Cada ventana de vista debe configurarse individualmente mediante el software el la PC en el cuadro de diálogo que se ilustra a continuación. IMPORTANTE Sólo es posible configurar las ventanas de vista mediante el software del PC. No es posible la configuración a través de la pantalla.
  35. 35. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 34 Línea de vista/configuración de la segunda línea de la pantalla Para el generad or Para bus/red Para entrad a análog a Comunicación / otro Voltaje L1 L2 L3 (V AC) Voltaje L1 L2 L3 (V AC) Análoga 98 PID Valor #1.1 Voltaje L1-N (V AC) Voltaje L1-N (V AC) Análoga 100 (presión aceite) PID Valor #1.2 Voltaje L2-N (V AC) Voltaje L2-N (V AC) PID valor #1.3 Voltaje L3-N (V AC) Voltaje L3-N (V AC) Análoga 102 (Nivel de combust ible) PID valor #1.4 Voltaje L1-L2 (V AC) Voltaje L1-L2 (V AC) Análoga 104 PID valor #1.5 Voltaje L2-L3 (V AC) Voltaje L2-L3 (V AC) Análoga 91 PID valor #1.6 Voltaje L3-L1 (V AC) Voltaje L3-L1 (V AC) Análoga 93 PID valor #1.7 Voltaje máx. (V AC) Voltaje máx. (V AC) Análoga 95 PID valor #1.8 Voltaje mín. (V AC) Voltaje mín. (V AC) Análoga 97 PID valor #2.1 Corriente L1 L2 L3 (A) Frecuenci a (Hz) PT100 no. 106 PID valor #2.2 Corriente L1 (A) Frecuenci a/voltaje L1 (Hz/ V AC) PT100 no. 109 PID valor #2.3 Corriente L2 (A) Tacómet ro PID Valor #2.4 Corriente L3 (A) Angulo de voltaje entre L1-L2 (grados) VDO 104 (presión ) PID Valor #2.5 Frecuenci a/voltaje L1 (Hz/VAC ) VDO 105 (tempera tura) PID Valor #2.6 Frecuenci a L1 (Hz) VDO 106 (nivel de combust ible) PID Valor #2.7 Frecuenci a L2 (Hz) PID Valor #2.8 Frecuenci a L3 (Hz) Angulo de voltaje entre voltaje del generador y voltaje del bus (grados) Línea de estado 6.4.5 Parámetros IMPORTANTE Debido a lo extenso del tema se recomienda leer el manual de operación del fabricante del control, para familiarizarse con función de los parámetros. Encontrar el parámetro seleccionado. El primer paso en la definición del parámetro es encontrar su descripción correcta. La cual se encuentra en el manual de operación del fabricante del control MEC 320 CONTROLADOR PARA GRUPO GENERADOR, MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN VERSIÓN SOFTWARE 2.33.X Las descripciones de todos los parámetros se encuentran en el capítulo 8 que tiene propósitos de referencia. Las descripciones están estructuradas de acuerdo con los títulos de sus parámetros y el principal grupo de parámetros al que pertenecen. 7 NOMENCLATURA DE CONTROLES Y COMPONENTES Identifique y localice cada control o componente que aparece en el diagrama eléctrico. Estudie la breve descripción funcional que se da a continuación de cada control. NOTA: En grupos electrógenos que no son estándar, es posible que se incluyan componentes de control que no se citan aquí. 27N Relevador sensitivo de voltaje. Vigila que haya nivel de voltaje adecuado en la línea de alimentación normal integrado en el control. BP Interruptor de prueba. Permite energizar todo el sistema de arranque de acuerdo a la programación. 16 Cargador de baterías. Mantiene cargada la batería del 95% al 100% de su carga automáticamente. AL Alarma sonora. Anuncia la existencia de alguna falla en el genset (opcional). 52N Interruptor de suministro normal. Conecta la carga al sistema de suministro comercial CFE.
  36. 36. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 35 52E Interruptor de suministro de emergencia. Conecta la carga al generador cuando el genset está trabajando. 66 Reloj programador. Arranca el genset en periodos determinados, asegurando que no fallará cuando se necesite (opcional). TRC Transformadores del circuito de control. Bajan el voltaje de 440V. a 220V. ó 110V. Se usan en circuitos alimentados a 440V. KWHM Kilowatthorímetro. Nos mide el consumo de energía suministrada por el genset. (Opcional). VM Vóltmetro. Instrumento que nos indica el voltaje entre cualquiera de las fases del generador. AM Ampérmetro. Instrumento que nos indica la corriente que circula por cada fase del generador a la carga. CV Conmutador de vóltmetro. Instrumento selector de fases entre las cuales se desea medir la tensión, nos conecta el vóltmetro entre 2 de las 3 fases. CA Conmutador de ampérmetro. Instrumento selector de fase a la cual se desea medir la corriente. 26 Control de alta temperatura de agua. Interruptor de seguridad que permite el grupo electrógeno se pare cuando la temperatura del agua es peligrosa 63Q control de baja presión de aceite. Interruptor que obliga a que el grupo electrógeno se pare cuando haya falla en el sistema de lubricación del motor. SA Solenoide de arranque. Conecta y desconecta el motor de arranque a la batería. M Motor de arranque. Motor que impulsa al cigüeñal para propiciar el arranque de la máquina. BAT Batería (almacén de energía eléctrica). Proporciona la energía al motor de arranque para que este efectúe su trabajo. 8. SISTEMA DE TRANSFERENCIA AUTOMATICA. El sistema de transferencia automática se usa en los grupos electrógenos automáticos IGSA, ya que estas deben: - Arrancar el grupo electrógeno cuando falle la energía de suministro normal. - Alimentar la carga. - Salir del sistema (grupo electrógeno) cuando la energía normal se restablece. - Parar el grupo electrógeno. - Todo en forma automática. Este sistema se usa en aquellos lugares en que la falla de energía eléctrica puede causar graves trastornos, pérdidas económicas considerables ó pérdidas de vidas. Se componen de dos partes: a) El interruptor de transferencia. b) El circuito de control de transferencia. 8.1 Interruptor de transferencia. Consiste en un gabinete, donde se encuentran alojados los interruptores que se en cargan de realizar la transferencia. (Cambio de Posición de los interruptores ON/OFF), estos operan eléctrica o mecánicamente, además de ser capaz de manejar toda la energía del generador; incluyendo la de la línea, que puede interrumpir la corriente que pasa en forma continua, así como los picos que sucedan sin dañarse.
  37. 37. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 36 Algunos interruptores de transferencia, van equipados con protección térmica y magnética la cual dependiendo del modelo de interruptor puede ser o no ajustable. Para proteger al generador así como a las líneas y carga en caso de algún corto circuito o una sobrecarga constante. 8.2 Circuito de control de transferencia El circuito de control de transferencia esta provisto por el Control del grupo electrógeno el cual por lo general se encuentra montado en el gabinete donde se encuentra la transferencia y es el que se encarga de realizar las siguientes funciones: • Censar el voltaje de la red de normal a través del Sensor de voltaje, el cual puede detectar las siguientes fallas de la red, dando la señal de arranque al grupo electrógeno: o Alto voltaje o Bajo voltaje o Inversión de fase o Ausencia de voltaje en alguna o todas las fases NOTA: Dependiendo del fabricante del control, el sensor de voltaje puede estar integrado en el control, o puede ser un elemento adicional siendo una condición de que todos los grupos electrógenos automáticos lo lleven. Las características de los controles las podemos ver en el apartado 6 “Introducción a los Controles”. Opera bajo las siguientes circunstancias: 1. Detecta el voltaje de la Red (Fallas en la red). 2. Cuando se presenta alguna falla de energía, manda la señal al grupo generador para que arranque. 3. Cuando el genset alcanza el voltaje y frecuencia nominal, el control lo detecta y permite que se realice la transferencia y así proveer la energía eléctrica necesaria para soportar la carga suministrada por el genset. 4. Cuando regresa la energía de la Red eléctrica comercial, el control lo detecta, se encarga que la retransferencia se realice y hace parar el genset. 8.3 Modelos de interruptores. De acuerdo a los requerimientos del genset y del cliente, se seleccionan el tipo de interruptores de transferencia, mas adecuado, de modo que éstos forman parte integral de cada unidad cuando salen de fábrica. Transferencia ABB Interruptor Termomagnéticos
  38. 38. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 37 Transferencia ABB Contactores Transferencia Masterpact Interruptores Electromagnéticos Transferencia Thomson Interruptores Termomagnéticos Transferencia ABB Interruptores Electromagnéticos
  39. 39. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 38 8.4 Cargas. La clasificación de los interruptores de transferencia, se hace atendiendo principalmente al rango de corriente que puede conducir o manejar, siendo el rango máximo el expresado, en forma continua. Además del rango máximo mencionado, se ha de tomar en cuenta, la máxima capacidad interruptiva y de corriente de arranque. Muchos tipos de carga, demandan más corriente al arranque que en servicio, por ejemplo: Los motores demandan cinco veces aproximadamente la corriente nominal al arranque. Más importante aún, las lámparas incandescentes demandan 18 veces su corriente normal durante el primer instante de operación (0.3 seg.). Por lo tanto los contactos deberán de tener la capacidad térmica adecuada para soportar éstas corrientes, de lo contrario se soldarían. La máxima capacidad interruptiva es la corriente máxima que puede ser interrumpida en un tiempo determinado por los contactos al abrirse y marcan un rango el cual no es suficiente requisito para el interruptor, si no que debe ser capaz de interrumpir mayores corrientes inductivas, como por ejemplo, la del rotor bloqueado. El arco que se produce depende del tipo de carga; inductiva, resistiva ó capacitiva, ya que no es igual el efecto. Algunos fabricantes especifican sus equipos, haciendo diferencias si se trata de cargas inductivas (motores) ó lámparas de tungsteno solamente. 8.5 Velocidad de operación. Se entiende por velocidad de operación, el tiempo que el control utiliza por transferir la carga de la alimentación del servicio normal (que falló) al servicio de emergencia. El tiempo de interrupción solamente, no tiene mayor importancia, comparado con el tiempo que tarda el genset en arrancar (5 a 10 seg.). Pero en la transferencia, éste tiempo si puede llegar a ser importante. La velocidad de retransferencia de los interruptores de transferencia IGSA es aproximadamente de 50 milisegundos para capacidades menores de 400 Amps. y de 300 milisegundos como mínimo para capacidades mayores. En ambos casos, para formar una idea apenas se alcanza a apreciar como un destello ó parpadeo de luz. Cuando falla la energía comercial, siempre existe un tiempo de ausencia de energía, o sea mientras arranca el genset y se hace la transferencia de 5 a 10 seg. Lo cual depende de la capacidad del genset. Si nuestro caso fuera el de equipos como computadoras ó equipos en hospitales que no pueden tolerar una interrupción “tan prolongada”, se deberá complementar el equipo automático con una unidad de continuidad con lo que se puede reducir la interrupción de la energía hasta 0.017 seg. que es menos de un ciclo en 60 Hz. Si lo que se requiere es eliminar es el tiempo de ausencia en la retransferencia lo que se necesita implementar es un sistema de Sincronía, de esa manera eliminamos el corte de energía en la retransferencia de la siguiente forma: 1.- El sensor de Voltaje detecta el retorno de normal, y da la señal al control para que inicie el proceso de sincronía. 2.- Cuando los parámetros eléctricos del genset, son idénticos a los la red eléctrica, el control cierra los dos interruptores. Y el genset comienza a pasar la carga a la red. 3.- El grupo electrogeno pasa la carga de forma controlada (en rampa), según kW/s,
  40. 40. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 39 programados en el control a la red. Después de que el genset no tiene carga, el control abre el interruptor de emergencia, y comienza el periodo de enfriamiento del genset. Con lo que evitamos el corte de energía en la retransferencia. Como se puede observar el la siguiente figura. Lógica de transición cerrada. 9 SECCION DE CONTROL DE VOLTAJE DE LA LINEA. Tiene como función “vigilar” que exista el voltaje adecuado (208, 220, 380, 440, 480) según sea el caso, en las líneas de alimentación de normal y mandar la señal de arranque y transferencia cuando el voltaje baja al 88% de su valor nominal o cae a cero. Cuando el voltaje se restablece mínimo al 93% del valor nominal, lo detectan y mandan otra señal que indica un ciclo de programación de retransferencia y de la carga, al sistema normal y paro de la máquina. NOTA: Dependiendo del fabricante del control, el sensor de voltaje puede estar integrado en el control, o puede ser un elemento adicional siendo una condición de que todos los grupos electrógenos automáticos lo lleven. 10 SECCION DE TRANSFERENCIA Y PARO. La sección de transferencia y paro, tiene las funciones: de ordenar al interruptor de transferencia que conecte la carga con la línea normal o con la línea de emergencia, la de retrasar la retransferencia (pasar la carga de la línea de emergencia a la línea normal) para asegurar que el voltaje de la línea normal se estabilice evitando operaciones innecesarias del interruptor de transferencia; una vez realizada la retransferencia, manda una señal al circuito de arranque y paro, para que se pare el grupo electrógeno después de haber trabajado un corto tiempo en vacío. 11 SECCION DE PRUEBA. Como los grupos electrógenos automáticas de servicio pueden llegar a no funcionar cuando más se les necesita, se ha incluido en las unidades de transferencia IGSA, un interruptor de prueba que hace que el genset arranque, trabaje y pare; con lo cual permite al operador estar seguro de que la máquina está en condiciones de operación y al mismo tiempo localizar fallas que pueden ser corregidas oportunamente. Estos ejercicios, nos permiten cerciorarnos de que el genset va a funcionar en forma adecuada cuando haya una falla de energía. NOTA: Esta operación se puede llevar acabo de manera programada a mediante un reloj programador (66). 12 CARGADOR AUTOMATICO DE BATERIAS. Una de las fallas frecuentes de arranque del grupo electrógeno, es la falla de energía de las baterías, lo cual es debido a que éstas se descargan solas cuando están inactivas, acelerándose éste proceso en climas extremos (demasiado frió ó demasiado calor). Para evitar una posible falla de arranque por falta de energía, se ha incluido en los circuitos de control un cargador de baterías, el cual tiene por objeto mantener siempre en óptimas condiciones de operación a los acumuladores de los grupos electrógenos.
  41. 41. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 40 Ver (Mantenimiento de la batería, Capitulo 16.7) El mantenedor de batería carga los acumuladores y los mantiene del 95% al 100% de su carga total, cuando la máquina no está operando. Esta unidad está conectada a la línea de energía normal (C.A. 127V.) bajando el voltaje y rectificando la corriente para efectuar su trabajo de carga, de los acumuladores. Cargador Automático de Baterías. 13 BOTON DE PRUEBA. Al oprimir el botón de prueba, se simula la ausencia de la red de energía comercial. Con lo que se logra verificar que el sistema trabaje adecuadamente, puesto que arrancamos el genset, y paramos la unidad. La prueba puede ser con carga o sin carga. 14 RELOJ PROGRAMADOR 66 (OPCIONAL). Dado que la bobina del reloj programador, es alimentada en forma continua ya sea por energía comercial ó el genset, no surge prácticamente ningún retraso. El reloj programador, nos sirve para arrancar periódicamente y en forma programada el genset para verificar su funcionamiento, esto se logra por medio de su contacto, el cual se cierra en forma periódica y programada durante un tiempo ajustable. 15 SECCION DE INSTRUMENTOS. A fin de monitorear la tensión, la frecuencia, la corriente, el número de horas de operación del grupo electrógeno y la energía suministrada, se han incorporado varios instrumentos que nos miden dichos parámetros de la máquina. Los instrumentos nos informan del funcionamiento del genset y nos determinan si es normal ó no. Los instrumentos que se proporcionan como en los grupos electrógenos son: a) Vóltmetro. b) Ampérmetro c) Frecuencímetro d) Horómetro e) Conmutador de Vóltmetro. f) Conmutador de Ampérmetro. NOTA: Los instrumentos que se proporcionan con el genset son de acuerdo al tipo ya sea, manual, semiautomática o automática, o de acuerdo a especificación por parte del cliente. Reloj programador
  42. 42. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 41 Estos instrumentos se pueden localizar al frente del tablero de control del grupo electrógeno. 15.1 Vóltmetro. Este instrumento mide el voltaje de salida entre fases del generador y por medio del conmutador, es posible obtener las lecturas del voltaje entre dos de cualquiera de las tres fases. Vóltmetro. 15.2 Ampérmetro. Este instrumento mide la corriente que proporciona el generador a la carga en cada fase. Está conectado al conmutador del ampérmetro, por medio de éste es posible medir la corriente en cada fase con un mismo instrumento. El rango del ampérmetro se selecciona de acuerdo a la potencia del genset. Ampérmetro. 15.3 Frecuencímetro. Este instrumento mide la frecuencia eléctrica que produce el generador, tanto la frecuencia como las R.P.M. del motor son importantes, pues existen algunos equipos eléctricos que no trabajan adecuadamente cuando no existe la frecuencia nominal del equipo. Frecuencímetro. 15.4 Horometro. En éste instrumento se registra el número de horas que el genset ha operado, pudiendo aplicar de esta forma el programa de mantenimiento preventivo a la máquina en el tiempo adecuado, así como, diagnosticar si necesita revisiones mayores. Horometro.
  43. 43. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 42 15.5 CONMUTADOR DE AMPERMETRO Y CONMUTADOR DE VOLTMETRO. A través de estos dos instrumentos, es posible tener un sólo ampérmetro y un solo vóltmetro y realizar lecturas en las tres fases de salida del generador, tanto de corriente como de voltaje respectivamente. Conmutador ampérmetro. Conmutador vóltmetro. 16 MANTENIMIENTO DEL GRUPO ELECTROGENO Para poder alargar el tiempo de vida de nuestro grupo electrógeno se requiere de un buen programa de mantenimiento, el cual debe efectuarse, solo por técnicos calificados, se recomienda realizar una bitácora, con el propósito de acumular datos, para poder desarrollar el programa de mantenimiento. En general el grupo electrógeno debe mantenerse limpio. Evitar que se acumule suciedad, líquidos, capas de aceite sobre cualquier superficie. ADVERTENCIA Cuando se requiera realizar limpieza al grupo electrógeno, esta debe hacerse con el grupo electrógeno sin operar, para evitar cualquier posible accidente No utilizar solventes inflamables para realizar la limpieza externa del grupo electrogeno En caso de ser caseta acústica, cualquier desprendimiento de material se debe reemplazar para evitar que este material sea absorbido por el radiador 16.1 Mantenimiento preventivo Dependiendo de la operación del grupo electrógeno varían los requisitos de mantenimiento preventivo, relativo al motor. Los intervalos de mantenimiento para el motor se detallan en el manual propio del motor provisto por el fabricante. Suministrado con este manual, el cual contiene información detallada sobre el mantenimiento del motor. También incluye una amplia guía de localización y eliminación de averías. 16.2 Diariamente verificar. a) Nivel de refrigerante en el radiador. b) Nivel de aceite en el cárter y/o en el gobernador hidráulico si lo tiene. c) Nivel de combustible en el tanque. d) Nivel de electrolito en las baterías, así como remover el sulfato en sus terminales. Ver mantenimiento a baterías
  44. 44. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 43 e) Limpieza y buen estado del filtro de aire. El uso de un indicador de restricción de aire es un buen electo para saber cuando esta sucio nuestro filtro. f) Que el precalentador eléctrico del agua de enfriamiento opere correctamente para mantener una temperatura de 140°F. g) Que no haya fugas de agua caliente aceite y/o combustible. NOTA: Recomendación de operación sin carga del grupo electrógeno, 5 min. Sin carga comoestandar. 16.3 Semanalmente. a) Operar el grupo electrógeno con carga, comprobar que todos sus elementos operen satisfactoriamente, durante unos 15 minutos. b) Limpiar el polvo que se haya Acumulado sobre la misma o en los Pasos de aire de enfriamiento. 16.4 Mensualmente. Comprobar la tensión correcta y el buen estado de las bandas de transmisión. a) Cambiar los filtros de combustible de acuerdo al tiempo de operación según recomendación del fabricante del motor. b) Cambiar el filtro de aire o limpiarlo. c) Hacer operar el grupo con carga al menos 1hora. 16.5 Cada 6 meses o 250 horas. a) Verificar todo lo anterior, inspeccionar el acumulador y verificar que soporte la carga. b) Verificar todos los sistemas de seguridad, simulando falla de la Red. c) Darle mantenimiento a la batería, ver (Cáp. 16.7) d) Apretar la tortillería de soporte del silenciador. e) Verificar los aprietes de las conexiones eléctricas. f) Efectuar los trabajos de mantenimiento especificados en el manual del motor g) Observar que el genset opere siempre con carga. (Ver ANEXO 1 y 2). 16.6 Mantenimiento al alternador Es un componente del sistema eléctrico de carga. Al decir que nuestro grupo electrógeno cuenta con una/s batería/s sabemos que existe la necesidad de cargarlo, existiendo dos formas, a través de un cargador externo, o a través del alternador. Aunque no existe una razón exacta para darle mantenimiento al alternador como tal, sin embargo se puede verificar el estado de este, a través de una inspección periódica de los devanados del alternador y la limpieza de los mismos. 16.6.1 Mantenimiento y cuidados del alternador El mantenimiento menor del alternador es sencillo y se resume en lo siguiente: 1. Limpieza en general al alternador 2. Revisar los baleros y cambiarlos en caso de ser necesario. 3. Revisar la banda en busca de grietas, o desprendimiento de material, Mantener la banda a su tensión según lo que indique el fabricante 16.6.2 Mantenimiento Mayor del alternador consiste en: 1. Prueba de diodos, a través del ohmetro (en busca de un diodo abierto), esta prueba depende del tipo de alternador, ya que actualmente los alternadores tienen integrados los diodos y el regulador, lo que conocemos como puente de diodos, el cual es un elemento, que no tiene reparación, por lo que tiene que ser reemplazado.
  45. 45. MANUAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Derechos Reservados por IGSA® 44 2. Prueba de devanados a través del ohmetro (en busca de una bobina abierta). 3. prueba de bobina de rotor a través del ohmetro (en busca de una bobina abierta). 16.6.3 Tabla de localización y eliminación de averías del alternador. Anomalía Posible falla Solución El alternador no carga - Banda Floja o gastada - Diodo abierto - Sin regulación - Rotor abierto - Alta resistencia del circuito de carga - Tensar o cambiar banda - Cambiar puente de diodos - Cambiar puente de diodos - Cambiar rotor - Verificar las terminales de la batería Capacidad de carga baja o inestable - Banda floja o gastada - Regulador con fallas - Puente de diodos abierto o en corto - Los devanados abiertos a tierra o en corto - Tensar o cambiar banda - Cambiar puente de diodos - Cambiar puente de diodos - Cambiar el devanado Excesiva capacidad de carga - Falsos contactos en las conexiones del alternador - Regulador dañado - Limpiar y apretar las conexiones - Reemplazar el puente de diodos Alternador ruidoso - Banda Floja o gastada - Poleas desalineadas - Baleros gastados - Tensar o cambiar banda - Alinear poleas - Cambiar baleros 16.6.4 Revisión de tensión de banda del alternador La falta de tensión en las bandas hace que éstas patinen, causando el desgaste excesivo de la cubierta, puntos de fricción, sobrecalentamiento y patinaje intermitente, lo cual causa la rotura de las bandas. La tensión excesiva de las bandas las sobrecalienta y estira en exceso, al igual que puede dañar componentes de mando tales como poleas y ejes. NOTA: En los motores con dos bandas, revisar la tensión de la correa delantera solamente. Si requiere ajuste, aflojar el perno del soporte del alternador y la tuerca del perno de montaje. Tirar el bastidor del alternador hacia afuera hasta que las bandas estén debidamente tensadas. IMPORTANTE: No apalancar contra el bastidor trasero del alternador ya que este se puede romper. No apretar ni aflojar las bandas mientras están calientes. Apretar el perno del soporte del alternador y la tuerca bien firmes. 16.7 Mantenimiento a la batería. General: La batería es un conjunto de “celdas” que contienen cierto número de placas sumergidas en un electrolito. La energía eléctrica de la batería proviene de las reacciones químicas que se producen en las celdas, estas reacciones son de tipo reversibles, lo que significa que la batería puede cargarse o descargarse repetidamente. Antes de trabajar en las baterías desconectar la alimentacion A.C. para evitar dañar los componentes del control. PELIGRO El gas emitido por las baterías puede explotar. Mantener las chispas y las llamas alejadas de las baterías. Nunca revisar la carga de la batería haciendo un puente entre los bornes de la batería con un objeto metálico. Se debe usar un Vóltmetro o un hidrómetro. Siempre desconectar el cable de la batería de la Terminal que va al borne NEGATIVO (-) primeramente, y posteriormente

×