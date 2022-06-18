Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
Looking for the Best web development company in india

If you are Looking for the best web development company in india then the afflictor is the best web development company that purely focuses on building fully functional, robust, reliable and scalable web applications. We build custom web apps which can align with your business objectives and help you to achieve maximum growth in your business. We make a quality web applications for your business that maximize your business performance at a low cost.

If you are Looking for the best web development company in india then the afflictor is the best web development company that purely focuses on building fully functional, robust, reliable and scalable web applications. We build custom web apps which can align with your business objectives and help you to achieve maximum growth in your business. We make a quality web applications for your business that maximize your business performance at a low cost.

Looking for the Best web development company in india

  1. 1. AFFLICTOR Web app development company for multipurpose versatile usage Expertise in web design and build app for any type of project or business or your company for years to come. As one of the top Web app development companies in India, our team works with the clients from all over the world, providing them all the facilities through high level updated software to take their business to the next level . Quality services We will make your work easier with help of the well experienced expert developers from around the world ready to accept any challenges.
  2. 2. Get sustainable growth A committed high-quality apps developing company that help our clients grow their businesses year after year. Always there for you: Our customer support is 24/7 available, so that you can get in touch with us to clear any type of query.Our professional as well as technical team is also available to guide you. Web Designing: Afflictor has the team of experts who are known for providing best website designing services for various sector of business like E-commerce, Hotel app, restaurants app etc. Price-69$(Regular License), 299$(Extended License) App Development: It will provide you easy and user friendly app which will allow you to operate your business under expert hands. Price-69$(Regular License), 299$(Extended License) Web Development: Implementation of Customer Relation Management(CRM) shortens the process of sales it gives better data to work to improve conversion rates. Perfex –Powerfull Open Source CRM Price-59$
  3. 3. E-commerce 6valley is the easy and Powerful E-commerce Management Solution To Explore the business to huge market online, the platform gives you the best exposure through B2B(business to business) as well as B2C(Business to Customer) • Many sellers can get registered • Create their profiles • Add products they want to sell. One of the best examples of current multi-vendor platforms is Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc. Do you want to organize shops and stores under one e-commerce system? 6 valley multi-vendor e-commerce system code will be the perfect choice for your business. -You Can organize multiple shops and stores such as • Digital store • Fashion store • Sports store • Home & living store • Health & beauty store
  4. 4. • and many others in one platform. It is available in both mobile app and web app. Backend, Web frontend, and admin panel developed by PHP laravel. Mobile app is developed by flutter for support both iOS and Android. TOP FEATURES OF ADMIN AND SELLER PANEL 6 VALLEY IS THE EASY & POWERFULL E-COMMERCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION: ✓ INTERACTIVE HOME PAGE: Allows you to make it personalized. ✓ MULTIPLE SHIPPING METHODS: Multiple Shipping options will allow you to include your preferred shipping method. ✓ MULTIPLE PAYMENT GATE-WAY: Users can select their suitable method. ✓ PUSH NOTIFICATION: Order status push notifications and marketing purpose push notifications from firebase make your app more engaged. Sometimes your customers add the production wish list but forget to checkout so you can send push notifications as a reminder.And it will help you to grow your sales.
  5. 5. ✓ CHAT COUPON,TRACKING &REVIEW PRO FEATURES :There are dozens of interesting features already integrated with 6 valley e-commerce. You can get live chat options, coupons ,tracking, reviews and many other amazing features .that will help u to run small to medium type enterprises selling their products online. ✓ POS SYSTEM- You will get an integrated POS system in the admin panel to find the order details, Status, and customer details. ✓ ORDER MANAGEMENT-You will get all order details with just one click. There are catagories of orders (pending, confirmed,returned,delivered etc.)to assist your order management. ✓ PRODUCT MANAGEMENT- It helps in managing several Brands of products and place them in different catagories as well as get section for in-house products and seller product.It also display your favourite products and brands on the home page special section. ✓ STATISTICS AND REPRTING- Full of statistics and reports,you will get a visual report of your company’s cash flow and financial status. ✓ EMPLOYEE MANAGEMENT-You can manage the role of employee and make a list of your new employees in employee section. ✓ DELIVERY MAN MANAGEMENT :You can manage an endless number of Delivery men by making a list which you can easily update. ✓ MULTIVENDOR E-COMMERCE SYSTEN- 6valley is a multivendor ecommerce solution with user mobile apps and vendor mobile apps.You can also switch off multi vendor functionality and use as a single vendor ecommerce. ✓ COMPLETE FEATURED USER APP- You will get 6 valley mobile app source code with this bundle and grow your business.We developed this by flutter so the app can be usable by both android and ios. -
  6. 6. notch E-commerce CMS system To Boost your Business growth- It will provide your business a unique shop design.All the pages and attributes are adequetly created for every device size,including desktop,laptop ,mobile,tablet and other mobile devices. ❖ Top-level support ❖ 100% Responsive ❖ Multilingual Option RESTAURANT Food Bank All in one multi vendor food ordering system for restaurants and food delivery services.It is the best online food order management system. Browse your favourite Restaurant with the help of featured Cuisine. Restaurant users can creat there account- ➢ create accounts, order from their favorite restaurants, ➢ track orders and ➢ pay with a single click. Features 1. Included 3 Free Apps- • Business customer ordering App
  7. 7. • Restaurant Owner’s App • Delivery Boy’s App 2. Delivery Boy Support-Manages the account and money withdrawal features. 3. Payment Gateway Support-Easy and Safe payment by these gateways- Razorpay,Stripe, Paypal,etc. Special Features: ❖ Advanced Dashboard ❖ Manage Restaurants and Sales ❖ Advanced Finance System ❖ QR Menu maker ❖ Multi Language Customer Relation management Customer Relation Management is a technology for managing the relationships and interaction with customers and Potential customers.
  8. 8. Perfex-Powerfull Open Source CRM Perfex CRM is self hosted Customer Relationship Management software that is great fit for almost any company,Freelancer or many other uses.withits cleanand modern design,Perfex CRM can help you look more professionalto your customers and help improve business performance at the same time. Features: • Project Management Features • Link Task to many Perfex CRM features to stay organised • Build great looking and professional estimates and invoices. • Increase customer retention via built-in survey • Perfex CRM has innumerable features to fit many applications .

