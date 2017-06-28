Unionweb프로젝트

2013011073 박동진 ksp5846pm.tistory.com sss ssssss 유니온 프로젝트 명세서 Email: ksp5846pm@gmail.com
-1- A. 프로젝트 목표  기존 학사관리시스템보다 웹 접근성을 높인 스프링 프레임워크를 활용한 자바 어플리케이션  오픈소스를 적극 활용 생산성과 SW품질을 보증한다  Git을 통해 효율적으로 프로젝트 일정과 소스...
-2- 4. Front-end Library Bootstrap 3.1 CSS3 미디어쿼리 활용한 반응형 웹 및 콤포넌트 Jquery 1.11.1 자바스크립트 로우 레벨 필수 라이브러리 jquery-timepicker 시...
-3- 1. Desktop 디자인 설계도면 구현 디자인
-4- 2. Mobile 디자인(772px 이하) 설계도면 구현 디자인
-5- D. Server(Back-end)  부하를 줄이려면 JVM GC(쓰레기 객체)를 줄여야한다. 때문에 new 키워드를 통해 매번 인스턴스를 생성 하지않고 DB에 넣기전 임시로 쓰는 Collection 같은경우 ...
-6- E. DB Schema  인덱스를 활용 조회속도를 높인다 또한 인덱스만 저장하는 테이블 스페이스를 할당한다  어플리케이션용 계정을 만들고 테이블스페이스를 개별할당한다  DB부하를 대비 제약조건은 최대한 자제...
