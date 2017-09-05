ANDRES VELASQUEZ´s Dossier + Curriculum (DOSSIERICULUM)

Dossier+ Curriculum
INK     Andrés Velásquez se convirtió en Emprendedor con The INK Company y es co-fundador y socio senior en The LID Co...
@mistertinta
fundador, socio, aliado ejecutivo, directivo, product developer, contributor como
acompañamientos
emprendimiento
conferencias & workshop
artículos branding social media
basadas en Investigación
… …
basadas en Innovación
Osterwalder cambio para siempre la conceptualización de modelos de negocio, la modernidad del emprendimiento, la gestión e...
Benchmarking de innovación para crear cultura de innovación corporativa e inspirar empleados y ejecutivos a apropiarse de ...
AHA! Es un paquete entrenamiento para crear cultura corporativa basada en la innovación y enseñar sobre innovación para di...
basadas en Branding
La creatividad y las marcas en un mismo punto de encuentro… como las marcas se benefician de la creatividad y la creativid...
Una adaptación para el entendimiento latinoamericana del concepto y aplicación de «THE BRAND GAP» (Es un formato de Semina...
Presentación sobre el impacto de la marca país en las negociaciones internacionales. Planteamiento Conceptual de Marca Ciu...
… …
basadas en Social Media
Los individuos o profesionales del presente ya no se conciben sin un conocimiento integral de los medios sociales; el uso ...
El embudo de la publicidad, el mercadeo y las ventas aplicado para ser implementado apalancado de las redes sociales y los...
Seminario con técnicas y herramientas de la Trifecta Neuroafectiva para impulsar y fortalecer el comercio en canales digit...
UNPRINT fue lanzado como uno de los Keynotes para Taskforce Temáticos de Andigraf y Latingraf (Gremios Nacionales y Region...
… …
basadas en Personal Branding / Employer Branding
… Desde la PRESENCIA, la IDENTIDAD, la creación de una COMUNIDAD, el fortalecimiento de REDES, el desarrollo de CONTENIDO ...
Las Marcas Personales ya dejaron de ser tendencia, ahora, están en boca de todos los que trabajan en el ámbito digital y m...
Sensibilización sobre Marcas Personales y su aplicación de vida, trabajo, emprendimiento y negocios de la mano de las rede...
Programa de Marca Personal para Individuos. Programa de Marca Personal para Organizaciones.
… …
basadas en
MODULO DE LINKEDIN para Diplomado en Mercadeo Digital en Universidad Icesi (4h) Tutorial Tutorial
Conferencia - Taller de ADOPCIÓN de Linkedin como Plataforma & Herramienta . Introducción del Modelo – Concepto, Aplicacio...
Imagine TODA la fuerza laboral y de negocios del mundo conectada e interactuando en una sola plataforma. Es vital entender...
Documento de Referencia (adaptado) INFOGRAFIA Documento de Referencia (adaptado). CHEAT SHEET Linkedin se ha convertido en...
El «portafolio» para aplicar Linkedin cada vez es mas grande, mas diverso, mas especializado, mas integrado, mas sincroniz...
Checklist Traducido y Adaptado de Linkedin Tutorial. Linkedin es cada vez mas poderoso como espacio vital de negocios y la...
El Master Class de Linkedin como su nombre indica es un formato especial de trasferencia de conocimiento pero sobretodo de...
LINKEDIN se ha convertido en una de las plataformas claves de comunicación de marca, en el caso de las marcas personales y...
Tutorial.Programa Corporativo de apropiación e implementación de Linkedin. WEBINAR, lanzado en Enero de 2013. Webinar.
Linkedin ha penetrado como modelo de empresa, modelo de negocio, plataforma, red social y herramienta a mas de 300 Millone...
El Marketer es en si mismo es sofisticado; toma las técnicas de mercadeo, tanto antiguas como nuevas, y las ejecuta en un ...
Es la mejor forma de empezar a entender como se aplican las Marcas a los «Recursos Humanos» o, como se fusionan las áreas ...
Linkedin Coaching & Consulting Program 3 Sesiones de acompaña - miento o asesora - miento para Identidad, Comunidad y Cont...
formativos formatos
ENTORNO y personales* marcas 
empleador* marca
o e-Books
ISBNs: 978-1-329-50661-9 / 978-958-46-7046-5
ISBN: 978-1-329-79904-2
…quiero darte mi mas sincero agradecimiento por la excelente conferencia de Linkedin. Me encanto tu manera de orientar el ...
av@andresvelasquez.org +573211234567
×