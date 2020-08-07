Radiko Holdings (CSE: RDKO) Investor Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | Q2 2020 RADIKO HOLDINGS CSE:RDKO
Disclaimer These materials have been provided to you by International Cannabrands, LLC dba Radiko Holdings (RDKO) on behal...
Modern Technology Meets Plant-Based Wellness Radiko Holdings is a CBD and cannabis focused brand portfolio, leveraging the...
We’re focused on brands. In a still-emerging market, brands have an opportunity to be a consumer’s first experience with c...
Corporate Development Focus TECHOLOGY & DEVICES Manufacturing partnerships ensure product quality, supply continuity, and ...
Corporate Structure
Leadership Steve Gormely CEO, Director Steve is a renowned expert in the legal marijuana sector and is frequently featured...
Advisory Board Neal Pomroy Senior Advisor Neal is an experienced legal cannabis investor with deep domain knowledge and fo...
Radiko Management Greg Davis Chief Growth Officer Greg is an entrepreneurial marketer with an extensive track record in di...
La Vida Verde Management Bryce Berryessa President, LVV Bryce is an expert in sustainable cultivation and extraction and t...
Brand Portfolio Blank BrandBaseline 01 La Vida Verde 02 Skunk Feather 03 04
CBD brands
01 Baseline CBD a smart supplement designed for the modern human.
Today’s digital culture has impacted our wellbeing, and millennials are the most stressed out generation in history. 12% o...
baseline offers a personalized, regimented program that simplifies CBD usage and makes it easy to incorporate CBD into the...
Retail SRP: $48-$54 per 30-day supply (daytime or night-time). Product roadmap includes a v2 with more personalization; cu...
THC brands
2-4 La Vida Verde, Inc • In January 2019, RDKO acquired an interest in La Vida Verde (“LVV”), a US-focused, consumer packa...
02 La Vida Verde edibles and tinctures for a health and wellness consumer.
02 La Vida Verde LVV’s flagship brand offers a range of cannabis-infused edibles and tinctures, geared towards a health an...
03 Skunk Feather heritage cannabis offering “potency perfected”
03 Skunk Feather Skunk Feather is well known for potent concentrates and aromatic flower. Inspired by surf, skate, and out...
04 Blank Brand the anti-brand – all killer, no filler.
04 Blank Brand Blank Brand offers a range of value-priced, cannabis infused chocolates, gummies, and capsules in chef-crea...
Value Chain Assets
01 BioNeva Carson City In May of 2020, Radiko acquired BioNeva – a cannabis cultivator that holds cultivation licenses iss...
02 DB3 Mgmt / Washoe With the May 2020 acquisition of BioNeva, the Company also acquired access to a revenue stream from D...
03 Riotus SODO Riotus is a limited liability company that provides facility and operations finance and consulting to the c...
Thanks. Investor Relations Contact Dave Burwell, VP, The Howard Group #350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2 Ph: (40...
Radiko Holdings (CSE: RDKO) Investor Presentation

Radiko Holdings Corp., formerly International Cannabrands Inc. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today’s consumer lifestyles. The Corporation’s mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

Published in: Investor Relations
  1. 1. CORPORATE PRESENTATION | Q2 2020 RADIKO HOLDINGS CSE:RDKO
  2. 2. Disclaimer These materials have been provided to you by International Cannabrands, LLC dba Radiko Holdings (RDKO) on behalf of itself and/or its affiliates for use by potential investors and may not be used or relied upon for any purpose other than in connection with the evaluation of such potential investment. The information contained herein (collectively, the “Information”) has been prepared solely for the purpose of assisting the intended recipient (the “Recipient”) in conducting its own independent evaluation and analysis of an investment in RDKO. The Information is not all-inclusive, nor does it contain all information that may be desirable or required in order to properly evaluate the investment (direct or indirect) in RDKO. No representations or warranties are made by RDKO or any of their respective members, partners, shareholders, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisors, or agents (collectively, the “Parties”) as to the accuracy, adequacy, timeliness, completeness or reasonableness of any of the Information herein (or any subsequent oral or written Information), and neither RDKO nor any of its affiliates will have any liability to any person with respect to any use of, or reliance upon, any such Information. To the extent the Recipient has entered into a Confidentiality Agreement with RDKO or an affiliate, this material shall be subject to such Confidentiality Agreement. The Recipient agrees to immediately return this presentation and all Information upon the request of RDKO or its affiliate. To the extent any information herein includes estimates or forecasts of future financial performance (including estimates of potential unit economics, pricing, or marketing performance) prepared by or reviewed or discussed with representatives of Recipient and/or other potential transaction participants, or obtained from public sources, we have assumed that such estimates and forecasts have been reasonably prepared on bases reflecting the best currently available estimates and judgments of such representatives (or, with respect to estimates and forecasts obtained from public sources, represent reasonable estimates). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RDKO does not assume any duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these materials due to factors including, without limitation, economic and market conditions, political events and investor sentiments, and competitive conditions.
  3. 3. Modern Technology Meets Plant-Based Wellness Radiko Holdings is a CBD and cannabis focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today’s consumer lifestyles. Our Mission
  4. 4. We’re focused on brands. In a still-emerging market, brands have an opportunity to be a consumer’s first experience with cannabis. It’s a tremendous responsibility that also engenders lifetime customer loyalty, if you do it right. For this reason, we believe brands will hold the most value and will see exponential growth as industry matures. We are the industry. Our team has nearly 70 years of collective experience in cannabis. We’ve been here since the dawn of legalization in the US, and we’re proud to say we’ve had a hand in building and growing this industry. We’re connected. We’ve been here long enough to know who’s who. The best producers, processors, logistics-types in cannabis? Those are our friends. When we need to find the right partners, we just pick up the phone. We’re nimble. We’ve learned to anticipate change in one of the fastest evolving industries in modern history. Rapidly changing regulations, market volatility, marketing restrictions; we’ve seen it all and we’ve constantly adapted to withstand the test of time. We’re bilingual. We’re as experienced in the grow-house as we are in the boardroom. We bring real corporate pedigree and Wall Street best-practice to cannabis while maintaining grassroots, pioneer credibility. Why We’re Different
  5. 5. Corporate Development Focus TECHOLOGY & DEVICES Manufacturing partnerships ensure product quality, supply continuity, and development agility while providing better EBITDA and margins for our brands. RDKO is focused on owned and operated D2C online retail and partnering with select retail channels. PROCESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE MARKETING & MEDIA SERVICES TECHNOLOGY & DEVICES BRANDS RETAIL CULTIVATE MANUFACTURE PROCESS DISTRIBUTE MARKETING / MEDIA The CBD and cannabis industries consists of multiple value-added steps, each with opportunities and challenges. Radiko is focused on building and marketing a diversified portfolio of brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. We create and aggregate breakthrough CBD and cannabis brands, because we know brands trade at the highest multiple on exit, period.
  6. 6. Corporate Structure
  7. 7. Leadership Steve Gormely CEO, Director Steve is a renowned expert in the legal marijuana sector and is frequently featured has over 20 years of experience in public markets, asset management and private equity. He has operated businesses in the US and international markets and fluently speaks 7 languages. Mark Scott CFO, Director Mark has financial & capital markets microcap experience in public and private companies. He is a CPA and received a BA in Accounting from the University of Washington. Scott Reeves Director, General Counsel Scott is a partner with Tingle Merrett LLP, a Calgary based law firm with a focus on corporate finance and commercial transactions for emerging and growth companies. Bob Yosaitis Director, Senior Advisor Bob is deeply invested in the cannabis industry and is part owner and current applicant of multiple medical marijuana licenses across several jurisdictions. He is invested in two licensed medical marijuana cultivation facilities and two retail dispensing locations that serve nearly 1,000 qualified California patients every day.
  8. 8. Advisory Board Neal Pomroy Senior Advisor Neal is an experienced legal cannabis investor with deep domain knowledge and focus on technology, retail, manufacturing, cultivation, and retail. His experience extends to several licensed cultivation companies, facility finance, branded product businesses, distribution and delivery, and digital media. He is active in multiple US states which have legalized cannabis. He has an extensive background in leading and supporting successful businesses in the consumer products, businesses services and financial services industries. Mr. Pomroy received a BS from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce in 1983 and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1988. Greg Ross Board Observer Greg is an investor, owner, and entrepreneur who brings wide-ranging cannabis experience along with his legal background. He was Co- Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ross Aviation, a leading provider of aviation fuel, ground handling services and hangar facilities for private aviation across the United States. His focus with Ross Aviation was on acquisitions, bottom-line growth and operating efficiencies. Mr. Ross has an MBA from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and BAs in both Law and Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Greg held board positions with the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and the Front Range Amateur Hockey Association.
  9. 9. Radiko Management Greg Davis Chief Growth Officer Greg is an entrepreneurial marketer with an extensive track record in digital marketing. He has played a key role in growing several startup successes as well as developing brands at Fortune 500 companies including 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros and DDB Worldwide. Jesse Meighan CMO & Creative Dir. Jesse brings over 15 years’ operations and marketing experience from fashion, tech and cannabis. She co-founded one of the most widely recognized cannabis brands for women, Jane West. With a design education, Jesse’s skill set brings brands beautifully to life. Dr. David Ronsenberg Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosenberg, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, CA. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and specializes in cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, and more. Dr. Rosenberg brings a deep enthusiasm for the potential medical applications of CBD. Alison Bryce Chief Operations Officer Alison is a cannabis industry veteran with a broad range of experience spanning from production to launching consumer brands. She brings 15 years’ experience from the agency side, at plant focused agency, Composite, and Northside Media Group in New York.
  10. 10. La Vida Verde Management Bryce Berryessa President, LVV Bryce is an expert in sustainable cultivation and extraction and the founder of Santa Cruz’s premier dispensary, TreeHouse. In addition to LVV, he is dedicated to many aspects of the cannabis industry from government relations to patient advocacy. Julie Brooks Chief Executive Officer, LVV Julie brings 33 years of manufacturing, logistics, and distribution experience, and was most recently the Director of Manufacturing Operations at Défoncé. She has spent 19 years in leadership roles with an industry focus in agriculture, food, and pharmaceuticals. BioNeva Management John Stieber General Manager, BioNeva Jon is a CPA and strategic thinker with deep experience operating in highly-regulated and growth-oriented industries. He has successfully participated in obtaining competitive cannabis licenses and has held senior financial/operational roles at large multinational companies where he oversaw FP&A, risk management, financial and tax filings, and operations. Gabriel Adams Head of Cultivation, BioNeva Gabriel is a horticulturist specializing in cannabis cultivation. His vast experiences in farming include a variety of systems such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and permaculture. He has headed commercial food production and mushroom cultivation facilities.
  11. 11. Brand Portfolio Blank BrandBaseline 01 La Vida Verde 02 Skunk Feather 03 04
  12. 12. CBD brands
  13. 13. 01 Baseline CBD a smart supplement designed for the modern human.
  14. 14. Today’s digital culture has impacted our wellbeing, and millennials are the most stressed out generation in history. 12% of millennials have an officially diagnosed anxiety disorder—which is nearly double the percentage of baby boomers. Other studies have found that 30% of working millennials are classified with general anxiety. CBD has been recognized by the medical community as an effective remedy for stress, anxiety and sleep. However guidelines around dosage, frequency, and modes of ingestion are still unclear to a majority of the general market. The Situation * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
  15. 15. baseline offers a personalized, regimented program that simplifies CBD usage and makes it easy to incorporate CBD into the consumer’s lifestyle. Aimed at a millennial customer, baseline provides plant-based, CBD + adaptogenic formulations for day and night. Daytime formulation are designed to support cellular energy, focus and relaxation Nighttime formulation to support effective sleep and circadian rhythm. Additionally, baseline offers a CBD-free immunity product which allows the company to market products outside of the CBD audience and expand the brand's reach. The Solution * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
  16. 16. Retail SRP: $48-$54 per 30-day supply (daytime or night-time). Product roadmap includes a v2 with more personalization; customers will participate in a short online consultation to create the most effective formulation, personalized for their lifestyle. The Competitive Edge * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
  17. 17. THC brands
  18. 18. 2-4 La Vida Verde, Inc • In January 2019, RDKO acquired an interest in La Vida Verde (“LVV”), a US-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating in the California cannabis industry since 2015. LVV holds California manufacturing and distribution licenses, as well as additional distribution agreements that allow for statewide reach. • In July 2019, LVV became a multi-state operator and announced expansion into Nevada through a long-term licensing agreement with Flower One, one of the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partners in the state. • LVV comprises three brand lines, each with a unique product mix and target consumer type, all sharing the LVV heritage:
  19. 19. 02 La Vida Verde edibles and tinctures for a health and wellness consumer.
  20. 20. 02 La Vida Verde LVV’s flagship brand offers a range of cannabis-infused edibles and tinctures, geared towards a health and wellness conscious consumer. All products use only healthy fats, are vegan, organic, gluten-free, paleo friendly and low glycemic.
  21. 21. 03 Skunk Feather heritage cannabis offering “potency perfected”
  22. 22. 03 Skunk Feather Skunk Feather is well known for potent concentrates and aromatic flower. Inspired by surf, skate, and outdoor culture, Skunk Feather captures the spirit of Santa Cruz, California and has established a deeply loyal cult following. Skunk Feather offers a range of wholesale flower, packaged flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.
  23. 23. 04 Blank Brand the anti-brand – all killer, no filler.
  24. 24. 04 Blank Brand Blank Brand offers a range of value-priced, cannabis infused chocolates, gummies, and capsules in chef-created flavors. The BLANK customer isn't swayed by fancy packaging and slick branding. They want a quality product and will spend their last dollar on the perfect treat. Blank sources cannabis from small family farms and uses ingredients from consciously operated companies.
  25. 25. Value Chain Assets
  26. 26. 01 BioNeva Carson City In May of 2020, Radiko acquired BioNeva – a cannabis cultivator that holds cultivation licenses issued by the State of Nevada for both medical and recreational marijuana. The fully operational facility consists of approximately 8,250 ft2 indoor cannabis greenhouse situated on approximately one acre of land near Carson City, NV. The facility’s flowering canopy is approximately 4,000 ft2 and incorporates a highly efficient roof glazing material, as well as highly efficient auxiliary lighting systems. Additionally, there is a 4,250 ft2 facility designed to grow and distribute mushrooms for the culinary trade located within the property which the Company anticipates may be converted to cannabis cultivation at a future date.
  27. 27. 02 DB3 Mgmt / Washoe With the May 2020 acquisition of BioNeva, the Company also acquired access to a revenue stream from DB3’s management of a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Washoe County, approximately 40 minutes north of the Carson City location. The proposed operation includes an 18,000 ft2 indoor cultivation facility, as well as grow and processing permits. As manager, DB3 is entitled to be paid a fixed management fee of up to 30% of net revenue.
  28. 28. 03 Riotus SODO Riotus is a limited liability company that provides facility and operations finance and consulting to the cannabis industry. The company partners with some of the fastest growing and leading licensed operators in the cultivation, extraction, branding, manufacturing and distribution markets, and targets core geographies including California, Nevada, Washington State and Michigan. Radiko holds a 20% interest in Riotus SODO, a cultivation operation in Washington, and expects to receive a return on its investment from its share of the distributions generated by the Washington operation.
  29. 29. Thanks. Investor Relations Contact Dave Burwell, VP, The Howard Group #350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2 Ph: (403) 221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com RDKO Contact Steve Gormley, Chief Executive Officer 12655 W Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA, 90066 Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

