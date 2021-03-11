CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) Management Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F C O R P O R AT E P R E S E N TAT I O N F E B R U A RY 2 0 2 1
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cautionary Note 1 A preliminary short form prospectus containing important informa...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cautionary Note Continued 2 The risk factors contained in the Preliminary Prospect...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F 3 Who We Are CEMATRIX is a North American manufacturer/installer of cellular concr...
4 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F What is Cellular Concrete? Cellular concrete is a construction material consisti...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F 5 Key Investor Considerations North American Cellular Concrete Provider • Growing ...
6 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F COVID-19 Impact No loss of sales expected, but several projects have been delaye...
7 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Strategic Partnership Lafarge confirms that CEMATRIX is one of their leading Nor...
8 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Growing Interest in Sustainability In January 2021, LaFargeHolcim (SWX: LHN) ann...
9 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Greener and More Sustainable CEMATRIX cellular concrete is much more sustainable...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cellular Concrete Replaces Other Products CEMATRIX can produce cellular concrete l...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Competitive Advantages CEMATRIX saves time, money, and green house gas emissions w...
12 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Less Excavation Volume S U M M A R Y O F S A V I N G S O N D I X I E R O A D P ...
13 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Three Business Verticals Infrastructure (Including Tunnels) • Road and Runways ...
14 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Engineering Companies Commercial Contractors Public-Private Partnerships (P3) K...
15 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F How is it Made? CEMATRIX cellular concrete is made using Mobile Batch Plants 10...
16 Proprietary Technology Advanced material mix design - optimizes strengths, densities and other characteristics Advanced...
17 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Major Milestones Founded in October 1999 April Reverse takeover by way of capit...
18 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Current Operating Structure Seasonally adjusted production capacity (one 8 hr s...
19 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Disciplined M&A Strategy Acquisition Highlight: Pacific International Grout • I...
20 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Growth Strategy 1Lobbying / educating the engineering & construction industry a...
Typical larger contracts will range between $1M to $6M. More recently, some projects have increased in sales value from $1...
23 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Combined Sales Growth (C$) $0.0 $5.0 $10.0 $15.0 $20.0 $25.0 $30.0 $35.0 $40.0 ...
Exchanges & Tickers Corporate Headquarters Basic Shares Outstanding 1 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 1 52 Week High/Low ...
T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Issuer CEMATRIX Corporation (the “Issuer”) Offering Short form prospectus offering...
Jeff is the Chief Executive Officer and Co- Founder of CEMATRIX. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with ...
27 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Board of Directors Steve is a Financial Consultant with Carrera Investments and...
28 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Investment Summary North American on-site producer of Cellular Concrete focusin...
C E M AT R I X Corporate Head Office 9727 - 40th Street SE Calgary, AB 403 219 0484 www.CEMATRIX.com info@CEMATRIX.com
Project Examples
31 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Airport Runways Reagan International – Washington DC • Floating slab over weak ...
32 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Industrial Diesel Refinery – Fort Saskatchewan • Insulating subbase for signifi...
33 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Tunnel Grouting Brightwater - Seattle • Tunnel Backfill with multiple carrier p...
34 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Road Base & IADOT Bridge 8 IOWA • Lightweight road base over weak and unstable ...
35 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F MSE Backfill Expo Light Rail - California • Cellular concrete was selected to r...
36 Tunnel Heavy Grout - California • Tunnel Backfill – Arrowhead Tunnels, San Bernardino CA Timing 2008-9 Owner Metropolit...
37 Cellular Concrete vs EPS Blocks Geotechnical - Wisconsin Timing 2006-8 Owner Wisconsin Department of Transportation Gen...
38 Industrial Sag D Process Facility - Lloydminster • Insulating subbase for all of the Paradise Hills Sag D facility Timi...
39 Commercial Montreign Casino – New York • Load Reducing Fill Timing 2016 Owner Montreign General Contractor Perillo Cons...
40 MSE Backfill Kenaston Overpass - Winnipeg • Backfill for Bridge Abutments and MSE Panels Timing 2014 Owner City of Winn...
41 Road Base Holland Marsh - Ontario • Holland Marsh – provided a floating base over weak and unstable soils (peat moss) t...
42 Tunnel Grouting North Saskatchewan River - Edmonton • Tunnel Grout Timing 2007 Owner City of Edmonton General Contracto...
43 Tunnel Heavy Grout - Washington Timing 2010-12 Owner King County General Contractor Vinci Parsons Frontier Kemper JV Sa...
CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company.

Published in: Investor Relations
  1. 1. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F C O R P O R AT E P R E S E N TAT I O N F E B R U A RY 2 0 2 1 A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this document has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the preliminary prospectus, the final prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.
  2. 2. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cautionary Note 1 A preliminary short form prospectus containing important information relating to CEMATRIX Corporation ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") and the securities described in this investor presentation (this "Presentation") has been filed with securities commissions in certain jurisdictions of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. Investors should read the preliminary prospectus, the final prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CAUTIONARY NOTES Prospective investors should rely only on the information contained in the preliminary short form prospectus dated March 1, 2021 and the documents incorporated by reference therein (the "Preliminary Prospectus"). This Presentation is qualified in its entirety by reference to, and must be read in conjunction with, the Preliminary Prospectus. Neither Gravitas Securities Inc. nor Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") nor CEMATRIX have authorized anyone to provide prospective purchasers with additional or different information. An investment in the Company’s securities is subject to a number of risks that should be considered by a prospective purchaser. Prospective purchasers should carefully consider the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus before purchasing securities of the Company. For prospective purchasers outside Canada, neither of the Corporation nor the Agents have done anything that would permit this offering or possession or distribution of the Preliminary Prospectus and final prospectus, or any amendment thereto, in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than in Canada. Currencies in this Presentation are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This Presentation contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements". All statements in this Presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to successfully negotiate or subsequently close such transactions, inability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Preliminary Prospectus.
  3. 3. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cautionary Note Continued 2 The risk factors contained in the Preliminary Prospectus should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read with the other cautionary statements in the Preliminary Prospectus. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors, there may be other risk factors not presently known to it or that it presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in the Preliminary Prospectus or this Presentation. If any of the risks materialize, or if any of the above assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in the Preliminary Prospectus or this Presentation. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this Presentation is made as of the date of the Preliminary Prospectus, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data. This Presentation includes market and industry data which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true, Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this Presentation, or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information. United States Securities Laws This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of CEMATRIX in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of CEMATRIX have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
  4. 4. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F 3 Who We Are CEMATRIX is a North American manufacturer/installer of cellular concrete on site. Its processes utilize a number of proprietary technologies. CEMATRIX provides the infrastructure construction market with a better overall/cost effective solutions to construction issues. Cellular concrete (CC) is a technologically advanced specialized premium construction material that is greener and more environmentally friendly. Numerous applications including the backfill of overpasses; bridges; Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) panels and tunnels; Also used in highways, runways and facilities that are constructed over weak, unstable, frost or seismic prone soils as a floating subbase, an insulator, or both.
  5. 5. 4 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F What is Cellular Concrete? Cellular concrete is a construction material consisting of Portland cement, water, specialized pre- formed foaming agent, and compressed air It is highly flowable and can be pumped into place over large distances (up to 1,000 m) through flexible hoses Most below-ground applications are placed at wet densities of 400 to 600 kg per cubic metre; Pacific International Grout’s (PIGCO) expertise is at 1,000+ kg per cubic metre Surprise, it’s not concrete • Lightweight and insulating are its greatest benefits (can contain up to 80% air) • High strength compared to other lightweight fills or insulations • Self-leveling • Highly flowable • Energy absorbing • Excellent freeze-thaw resistance • Closed-cell structure with low permeability Benefits of cellular concrete include: Portland cement based “No Aggregates” Aggregates replaced with “Air Bubbles”
  6. 6. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F 5 Key Investor Considerations North American Cellular Concrete Provider • Growing organically and via strategic acquisitions • Q3 2020 record revenues of $10.8M • As of Dec. 31, 2020, backlog exceeds $89.1M. The backlog includes $10.6 million of Contracted projects and $78.5 million in Contracts in Process * Infrastructure focused business in a fast-growing lucrative market • 2 significant project awarded in 2020 by Letter of Intent - $16M, Feb 2020; $30M Dec 2020 • Strong operating margins of ~25-30% • Current capacity could support $175M in business annually • Well capitalized for growth and regional expansion • Robust acquisition pipeline State-of-the-art proprietary technologies create a greener footprint • Saves customers significant time and money • Lighter, stronger, and more environmentally friendly than products replaced Strategic relationship with Lafarge (SWX: LHN) – largest global provider of diversified construction materials • Significant material cost savings and new customer sales opportunities * Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication
  7. 7. 6 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F COVID-19 Impact No loss of sales expected, but several projects have been delayed Continued risk of additional project delays Most of the delays occurred in Canada due to more stringent government regulations Current business fundamentals including long-term growth potential remain strong Recessions are a catalyst for future projects as governments prioritize infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy CEMATRIX has taken numerous steps to ensure the health and safety of employees, clients, and partners C L A S S I F I E D A S A N E S S E N T I A L B U S I N E S S
  8. 8. 7 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Strategic Partnership Lafarge confirms that CEMATRIX is one of their leading North American customers Raw material cost reduction to CEMATRIX • Creates most competitive pricing in the industry Lafarge to help identify new projects • Customer acquisition costs reduced through joint marketing with expanded sales opportunities J O I N T M A R K E T I N G A N D R E G I O N A L E X PA N S I O N A G R E E M E N T Lafarge is part of LafargeHolcim (SWX: LHN), the leading global building materials and solutions company
  9. 9. 8 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Growing Interest in Sustainability In January 2021, LaFargeHolcim (SWX: LHN) announced the US$3.4B acquisition of Firestone Building Products, with the goal of expanding into innovative and sustainable building solutions - Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer | LafargeHolcim (SWX: LHN) “ I will not stop pushing the boundaries on our net zero journey with rigorous science-based targets. At LafargeHolcim we are accelerating circular and low- carbon solutions to lead the way in green construction.” CEMATRIX is well positioned to take advantage of the global paradigm shift towards sustainable solutions and is working with partners that share similar priorities In September 2020, LaFargeHolcim (SWX: LHN) signs Net Zero Pledge with science-based targets to accelerate reduction in CO2 by 2030 SWX: LHN J a n 2 0 2 1 : A c q u i r e d f o r U S $ 3 . 4 B
  10. 10. 9 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Greener and More Sustainable CEMATRIX cellular concrete is much more sustainable and environmentally friendly vs. the products it replaces S A V E S E N E R G Y as an insulator by reducing heat loss R E D U C E S C O N S T R U C T I O N T R A F F I C with shorter construction schedules (significant energy savings) by greater than up to a factor of 10 M O R E P O S I T I V E E N V I R O N M E N T A L I M P A C T replacing materials like expanded polystyrene (EPS) blocks and rigid insulations that don't last and fail to breakdown in landfills when replaced L O N G E R L I F E supports infrastructure better and longer, saving significant time, energy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions on maintenance and replacement F U T U R E U S E C O 2 I N P R O C E S S once CO2 is available commercially it can be used to produce an even more environmentally friendly cellular concrete
  11. 11. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Cellular Concrete Replaces Other Products CEMATRIX can produce cellular concrete lighter, stronger, and generally at a lower cost than the legacy products it is used to replace. WEAK AND UNSTABLE SOILS • STEEL OR CONCRETE PILE CONSTRUCTION BELOW A CONCRETE SLAB • CEMENT GROUT • RIGID INSULATIONS • TANK BASES E P S B L O C K S L E C A (EXPANDED CLAY) G R A V E L 1. Better solution required 2. Long-term solution required 3. Prior experience with legacy product 4. Time of construction 5. Risk tolerance 6. Structural requirements 7. Specification requirements 8. Cost Cellular concrete replaces legacy products L E G A C Y P R O D U C T S W E C A N R E P L A C E / R E D U C E T H E U S E O F : 10
  12. 12. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Competitive Advantages CEMATRIX saves time, money, and green house gas emissions while reducing pollution and provides a better overall long-term solution to the legacy products that cellular concrete replaces CEMATRIX cellular concrete is lighter and stronger than similar competitor specifications Unit mobility allows for rapid response and geographical movement Offer customers premium quality solutions in lightweight construction 11
  13. 13. 12 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Less Excavation Volume S U M M A R Y O F S A V I N G S O N D I X I E R O A D P R O J E C T V E R S U S T R A D I T I O N A L C O N S T R U C T I O N 40% 70% Less Cost Less Trucks (Construction Traffic) Less Emissions 25% 75% Furthermore, sheet piling, deep excavation, and granular backfill and compaction is completely eliminated. Example of Environmental and Cost Savings
  14. 14. 13 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Three Business Verticals Infrastructure (Including Tunnels) • Road and Runways • MSE Panel Backfill • Overpass/Bridge Backfill • Tunnel Grouting/Pipeline Bedding • Engineered Fills • Buried Utilities Industrial & Mining • Service Roads • MSE/Retaining Walls • Facility Under-slab • Pipe-racks & Modules • Fire lines & Other Utilities • Tank Bases • Mine works, grout & backfill Commercial & Seismic • Buildings • Parking structures • Roof Decks • Shallow Utilities • Nuclear Infrastructure • Support under all seismic prone infrastructure 1 2 3
  15. 15. 14 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Engineering Companies Commercial Contractors Public-Private Partnerships (P3) Kiewit, Stantec (TSX: STN), Jacobs Engineering (NYSE: J), Chicago Bridge and Iron, SAK, McNally (XNSE: MBECL), Barnard, KBR (NYSE: KBR), Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Lafarge (SWX: LHN), Dufferin, Walsh, Shea, Skanska (STO: SKA-B), Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK), and SK Engineering and Construction Who are Our Customers Customers include: Who design materials into projects TSX: SNC NYSE: ACM TSX: ARE ASX: WOR NYSE: FLR
  16. 16. 15 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F How is it Made? CEMATRIX cellular concrete is made using Mobile Batch Plants 10 dry plants used for high volume projects Replacement cost: $15M | 30+ year life if maintained regularly 8 wet plants used for small-to-mid-sized volume (municipal type) Replacement cost: $4M | 20+ year life if maintained regularly Can satisfy small or large project requirements and will produce from 20 to 200 cubic metre CC per hour Unit mobility allows for rapid response to the changing demands and schedules of the construction C E L L U L A R C O N C R E T E P L A N T
  17. 17. 16 Proprietary Technology Advanced material mix design - optimizes strengths, densities and other characteristics Advanced foaming agents and additives - higher strengths at lower densities than the competition Advanced processing equipment - capable of producing up to 250 cubic metres of CC per hour Only known CC tunnel grout supplier in North America that has 3 Dry mix units and support equipment, including tunnel trains specifically designed for heavy CC grout in long and problematic tunnels Only known CC provider of underwater cellular concrete placement technology in North America Only known full-service CC supplier engaged in ongoing research and development (R&D) with MSE Panel companies and Canadian highway construction through a collaboration with the University of Waterloo, City of Waterloo, and the NRC Only known full-service CC provider engaged in ongoing R&D of material mixes, foaming agents, additives, and processes T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Nothing compares to CEMATRIX cellular concrete
  18. 18. 17 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Major Milestones Founded in October 1999 April Reverse takeover by way of capital pool company (CPC) by CEMATRIX. 23.3M shares issued which included 5.7M shares issued on conversion of debt Began developing the infrastructure market across Canada, obtaining provincial approvals, getting product in the ground for various applications and validated Executed Lafarge Agreements and continued to develop the Canadian infrastructure market May Acquired MixOnSite, one of the four leading suppliers of cellular concrete in the U.S. October Acquired Pacific International Grout, one of the three remaining major U.S. competitors February Announced major Infrastructure project valued at over $15.7M April Closed oversubscribed $5.5M private placement – fully capitalized for growth December Awarded a record $30M tunnel project 2006 2009 2016-2017 2018 2019 2020
  19. 19. 18 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Current Operating Structure Seasonally adjusted production capacity (one 8 hr shift part of yr), now exceeds 2.5M cu. yards which equates to an estimated $175M in annual sales C E M AT R I X C O R P O R AT I O N Pacific International Grout Bellingham (PIGCO) Strong presence in North America Proven profitability Heavy Density Technology/Capability Experienced Team MixOnSite Chicago (MOS) CEMATRIX Canada Calgary H.O. (CEM) Strong presence in North East & Central US Proven profitability Lightweight Technology/Capability Experienced Team Serving Canada coast to coast Profitable and growing Leaders in Lightweight Technology & Capability with Experienced Team Completely mobile and well positioned to serve all of North America with offices in Calgary, Toronto, Chicago, and Bellingham. The group also stores regional equipment in New York, St Louis, Winnipeg, and Vancouver $
  20. 20. 19 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Disciplined M&A Strategy Acquisition Highlight: Pacific International Grout • In September 2019, the Company acquired Pacific International Grout (“PIGCO”) in for US$3.875M • Strategic acquisition bolstered CEMATRIX’s product offering as a leading supplier of tunnel grout in addition to cellular concrete • PIGCO had $35.6M in contract and verbally awarded sales • As of September 2020, PIGCO contributed revenue of $7.6M in the last twelve months Acquisition Highlight: MixOnSite • In May 2018, the Company acquired MixOnSite (“MOS”) for US$5M • MOS is a profitable cellular concrete leader in the United States with additional technologies • MOS had approximately US$10M in revenue and US$1.3M in EBITDA annually in 2016 & 2017 • Transaction strengthened CEMATRIX’s presence in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. • As of September 2020, MOS contributed revenue of US$8.1M in the last twelve months Accretive Operational Excellence Technical Expertise Geographic Diversification Regional Growth Opportunity Scalability Synergies M&A Target Considerations
  21. 21. 20 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Growth Strategy 1Lobbying / educating the engineering & construction industry about benefits & advantages of CC 2 Successful execution of projects – referrals & reputation 3Regional Expansion 4Mergers and acquisitions of other CC suppliers & complementary companies 5 Strategic alliances 6Expansion into international markets and licensing / franchise opportunities in near future
  22. 22. Typical larger contracts will range between $1M to $6M. More recently, some projects have increased in sales value from $15M to $30M per project. $5,000 - $500,000 $500,000 - $30,000,000 Large Highway, Airport, Industrial, and Tunnels Including P3 Type projects T Y P I C A L S A L E S C Y C L E 1 week - 6 months 3 Months to 5 Years or More L E N G T H O F P R O J E C T S ½ day to a month 1 Month to 2 years P A I D B Y Cubic Metre or Cubic Yards Placed, which could include Daily Rates Cubic Metre or Cubic Yards Placed, which could include Daily Rates and Mob/Demob Rates P A Y M E N T C Y C L E 45 Days Before Cement Bills Due 45 - 60 Days Before Cement Bills Due M A R G I N P R O F I L E Averages ~30%-75% depending on size and location Averages ~15-30% depending on size and location P R O J E C T T Y P E Revenue Model 22 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F State, Provincial, and Municipal
  23. 23. 23 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Combined Sales Growth (C$) $0.0 $5.0 $10.0 $15.0 $20.0 $25.0 $30.0 $35.0 $40.0 $45.0 2017 2018 2019 Revenue Operating Income • Record revenue of $10.8M in Q3 2020 • Revenue of $22.1M through first 3 quarters of 2020 • CAGR ~ 81.5% YoY combines organic and acquisition growth $7.6 M $17.3 M $22.6 M $1.0 M ($1.4 M) $0.4 M
  24. 24. Exchanges & Tickers Corporate Headquarters Basic Shares Outstanding 1 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 1 52 Week High/Low 1 Market Capitalization 1 Long Term Liabilities 2 Adjusted Working Capital 2 24 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Capital Structure Overview 1. As of Feb 26, 2021; 2. As of Sept 30, 2020; ~$3.8M Cash & Equivalents ~13% Insider Ownership TSXV: CVX | OTC: CVXXF Calgary, Alberta 74.3M 116.3M $0.86 / $0.265 $54.2M $14.1M (includes $4.1M in Convertible Debt) $5.3M (before $5.8M in Convertible Debt and Earnout)
  25. 25. T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Issuer CEMATRIX Corporation (the “Issuer”) Offering Short form prospectus offering up to a maximum of 30,769,230 Units of the Issuer to raise up to maximum of $20,000,000 on a commercially reasonable efforts basis (the “Offering”) Units Each unit (a “Unit”) will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Issuer (each a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) Issue Price $0.65 per Unit Warrant Each Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.81 per Warrant for a period of 24 months from the closing date Use of Proceeds Acquisitions, regional expansion, general corporate purposes, and working capital Eligibility Eligible for Canadian RRSPs, RRIFs, DPSPs, TFSAs and RESPs Closing Date On or about the week of March 15th, 2021 Co-Lead Agents Gravitas Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. Term Sheet 25
  26. 26. Jeff is the Chief Executive Officer and Co- Founder of CEMATRIX. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 20 years experience in Cellular Concrete including project management, operating equipment, quality control, and general labour. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Administration in Accounting from Lakehead University. Jordan Weiner President, MixOnSite 1 Jordan founded MixOnSite with his dad, the former owner who had over 20 years experience in CC. After university Jordan started from the ground up as a labourer, then operator, then sales and estimating, eventually taking over the reins from his father approximately five years ago. Jordan still leads the team at MixOnSite, as President of the subsidiary. Randy Boomhour, CPA, CMA Chief Financial Officer Pat Stephens President, Pacific International Grout 1 Pat is an industry veteran with over 40 years of experience specializing in the cellular concrete segment. He currently serves as the President of Pacific International Grout Co. (PIGCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CEMATRIX, that he founded in 1970. Pat has been instrumental in leading the sales, technical and operational support for PIGCO having patented numerous CC technologies. 26 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Experienced Management Team Jeff Kendrick, CPA, CA President & Chief Executive Officer Randy is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) with over 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions across both private and publicly listed companies. Prior to serving as the Chief Financial Officer of CEMATRIX, Randy was the Vice President Finance for a major publicly traded construction company in Canada. Randy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University. 1. Subsidiary of CEMATRIX
  27. 27. 27 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Board of Directors Steve is a Financial Consultant with Carrera Investments and has previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of multiple Calgary- based exploration and production companies like Valeura Energy (TSX: VLE) and PanWestern Energy. Patrick N. Breen Robert L. Benson, P. Eng. Steve Bjornson, CA Patrick is a highly-experienced corporate lawyer that has been with Miller Thomson LLP since March 2019. Prior to this, he spent over 20 years at McLeod Law, advising clients on structuring their corporate and personal matters. In addition, Patrick has over 20 years of experience working with owner managers to establish, grow and ultimately transition businesses. Minaz Lalani Chairman of the Board Minaz is the Founder and Managing Principal of Lalani Consulting Group, an actuarial and risk management consulting firm. Prior to this, he served as a Principal and Consulting Actuary at Towers Perrin, now Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a global professional services firm specializing in human resources, risk and financial management. Minaz also sits on the board of multiple other companies like Kudos. Robert is a former senior business engineer with experience at companies like Montreal Engineering. He has previously served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kemex Limited, an engineering company that focused on design engineering of process facilities in the oil and gas field, from 2005 to 2007. Dan Koyich Dan is the former President of JeanDan Management Ltd., a company that provides consulting and investor relations services. He was also on the board of Vexco Healthcare, CEAPRO (TSXV: CZO) and Adanac Moly (TSXV: AUA).
  28. 28. 28 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Investment Summary North American on-site producer of Cellular Concrete focusing on heavy infrastructure; the ongoing development of technologies; quality control, and safety State of the art equipment, foaming agent and other proprietary technologies that are cleaner for the environment Significant growth in the lucrative infrastructure markets that exceed billions Strong bid pipeline in excess of $347 million *. Strong backlog of $89.1 million, which includes $10.6M of Contracted projects and $78.5M of Contracts in Process ** Strategic partnership with the largest cement company in the world, Lafarge (SWX: LHN) Record Q3 2020 Revenue of $10.8M Total of $22.1M in revenue through first 3 Quarters of 2020 * The current bid pipeline or sales pipeline is at December 31, 2020 and is defined as the total forecasted dollar amount of those future projects that CEMATRIX has been contacted by engineering firms, or owners, or contractors for design assistance (which could include thermal modelling), a quote, or both. The sales pipeline does not include the dollar value of contracted sales; or the dollar value of sales, where volumes have not been determined by the designers; or the dollar value of sales that have been lost for various reasons, including that the proposed project has been cancelled, lost to an alternative product or lost to a competitor. The sales pipeline is updated when changes in the status of a project becomes known to CEMATRIX. The sales pipeline includes projects from the current and future years and grows with the continued acceptance of the product throughout the Company's market territory, which currently includes significant parts of Canada and parts of the U.S. ** Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication
  29. 29. C E M AT R I X Corporate Head Office 9727 - 40th Street SE Calgary, AB 403 219 0484 www.CEMATRIX.com info@CEMATRIX.com Bristol IR Investor Relations Contact Glen Akselrod 905 326 1888 www.bristolir.com glen@bristolir.com THANK-YOU Howard Group Corporate Strategy Contact Jeff Walker 403 221 0905 www.howardgroupinc.com jeff@howardgroupinc.com
  30. 30. Project Examples
  31. 31. 31 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Airport Runways Reagan International – Washington DC • Floating slab over weak and unstable base to expand runway aprons. Airport is built along a river. All soils along or near waterways, marshes, wetlands or over glacial silts etc. are extremely weak. You can either remove all the bad soils and replace them before building your required infrastructure over top at significant cost over significant time, or you can use cellular concrete to provide a floating base over the weak soils • Cellular concrete was selected because of the better overall solution it provided, in a significantly reduced time period, at a significantly reduced cost. • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution at the right price Owner Reagan National General Contractor Archer Western Sales Value US$1.3M
  32. 32. 32 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Industrial Diesel Refinery – Fort Saskatchewan • Insulating subbase for significant portion of the NWR Diesel Refinery protecting all manor of water lines, sewer lines, conduits, etc. underneath, while providing a subbase for the concrete slabs and facility infrastructure • Cellular concrete was selected to replace rigid insulation because of the better overall solution it provided, in a significantly reduced time period, at a significantly reduced cost • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution at the right price and the only high volume cellular concrete supplier in Canada Timing 2014/15 Owner NWR Partnership General Contractor Fluor Constructors Sales Value $7.55M
  33. 33. 33 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Tunnel Grouting Brightwater - Seattle • Tunnel Backfill with multiple carrier pipes inside tunnel • Cellular concrete was selected over heavy grouts because it was the only viable solution, in that it was an extremely risky gout project, due to the number of pipes in the tunnel • CEMATRIX (MixOnSite) was selected because it was the better solution at the right price Owner Seattle General Contractor Sales Value $7.8M
  34. 34. 34 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F Road Base & IADOT Bridge 8 IOWA • Lightweight road base over weak and unstable soils • Cellular concrete was selected over EPS Block and other lightweight aggregates because of cost and time savings • CEMATRIX (MixOnSite) was selected because it was the better solution at the right price and one of the few high volume producers in the U.S. with a capacity of up to 250 cu. m. per hour Timing 2018/19 Owner IADOT #8 New Bridge General Contractor Hawkins/United/Creamer JV Sales Value US$4.8M
  35. 35. 35 T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F MSE Backfill Expo Light Rail - California • Cellular concrete was selected to reduce the vertical and horizontal loads on the underlying soils and MSE walls to mitigate future movement and/or subsidence. The alternatives would have been granular fill which would create issues noted above, EPS Block which can’t be used behind MSE Panels and other lightweight aggregates which also don’t work well with MSE Panels tie- backs Timing 2013/14 Owner Los Angeles County General Contractor Skanska, Rados JV Sales Value US$1.6M • CEMATRIX (MixOnSite) was selected because it was the better solution at the right price
  36. 36. 36 Tunnel Heavy Grout - California • Tunnel Backfill – Arrowhead Tunnels, San Bernardino CA Timing 2008-9 Owner Metropolitan Water District of Southern California General Contractor Shea-Kenny JV Sales Value US$12.9M • Cellular concrete was selected over heavy grouts by the project team for its superior qualities and cost savings T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX (Pacific International Grout) was selected because PIGCO are the premier suppliers of cellular grouts for long problematic tunnels in North America
  37. 37. 37 Cellular Concrete vs EPS Blocks Geotechnical - Wisconsin Timing 2006-8 Owner Wisconsin Department of Transportation General Contractor Marquette Constructors Sales Value US$4.7M • Marquette Interchange, Milwaukee T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • Cellular concrete was selected over EPS Block, and/or other lightweight aggregates or gravel because of its superior qualities and cost savings • CEMATRIX (Pacific International Grout) was selected because Cellular Concrete was the better solution at the right price and the GC was comfortable with working with the Company
  38. 38. 38 Industrial Sag D Process Facility - Lloydminster • Insulating subbase for all of the Paradise Hills Sag D facility Timing 2012 Owner Husky Energy General Contractor Propak Sales Value $1.2M • Cellular concrete was sellected because of the better overall solution it provided, in a significantly reduced time period, at a significantly reduced cost. In the past for all oilsands green field construction, the process would be to remove the overburden, level it out, hire a piling company to place steel piles every 20 metres, then tie all of the slabs and equipment to these piles, then insulate with rigid insulation before pouring concrete slabs – a very time consuming and costly process T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution at the right price • Of note this project was completed and producing before an identical sister project started a year earlier, using the old construction method
  39. 39. 39 Commercial Montreign Casino – New York • Load Reducing Fill Timing 2016 Owner Montreign General Contractor Perillo Construction Sales Value US$2.1M • Cellular concrete was selected to replace heavy soil backfill to reduce the load on the underground perimeter wall because of the better overall solution it provided, in a significantly reduced time period, at a significantly reduced cost costly process T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX (MixOnSite) was selected because it was the better solution at the right price
  40. 40. 40 MSE Backfill Kenaston Overpass - Winnipeg • Backfill for Bridge Abutments and MSE Panels Timing 2014 Owner City of Winnipeg Kenaston Blvd Overpass General Contractor MD Steele Sales Value $1.25M • Cellular concrete was selected over granular fills and dirt because of the better overall solution it provided over weak and unstable soils, in a significantly reduced time period. The alternatives would have been EPS Block which can’t be used behind MSE Panels and other lightweight aggregates, which don’t work well with MSE Panels Tiebacks T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution at the right price and the only high volume cellular concrete supplier in Canada
  41. 41. 41 Road Base Holland Marsh - Ontario • Holland Marsh – provided a floating base over weak and unstable soils (peat moss) to support highway structure Timing 2014 Owner Ministry of Transportation of Ontario General Contractor Graham Brothers Sales Value $0.2M • Cellular concrete was selected over all other materials because the CC solution eliminated the need to dig out over 7 metres of week and unstable soils and replace it before constructing the highway on top. EPS Block could have been used, but difficult to place and hold together over time for a long-term solution T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution because it enabled the highway to be back in service much quicker, at the right price and the only high volume cellular concrete supplier in Canada
  42. 42. 42 Tunnel Grouting North Saskatchewan River - Edmonton • Tunnel Grout Timing 2007 Owner City of Edmonton General Contractor City of Edmonton Sales Value $0.35M • Cellular concrete was selected over traditional heavy grouts because the air bubbles within the CC act as frictionless ball bearings enabling the CC to be pumped long distances under low pressure. A traditional grout was scheduled to take 3 months to complete at a higher material cost than the in-place cellular concrete T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • CEMATRIX placed the base and grout in less than a week • CEMATRIX was selected because it was the better solution at the right price and the only high volume cellular concrete supplier in Canada
  43. 43. 43 Tunnel Heavy Grout - Washington Timing 2010-12 Owner King County General Contractor Vinci Parsons Frontier Kemper JV Sales Value US$3.1M T S X V : C V X | O T C Q B : C T X X F • Tunnel Backfill – Brightwater Conveyance Tunnel • Cellular concrete was selected over traditional heavy grouts because cellular can be pumped long distances under low pressure in significantly less time at a lower material cost • CEMATRIX (Pacific International Grout) was selected because PIGCO are the premier suppliers of cellular grouts for long problematic tunnels in North America

