Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 35

Accessible Colour webinar

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

This was an online workshop I ran for UCEM staff members.

This session is designed to provide an introduction to colour and accessibility, introducing various accessibility requirements that should be considered when using colour and introduce the colour contrast ratios required to meet the WCAG 2.1 AA standard.

There will also be a demonstration on the WebAIM accessibility contrast checker which calculates contrast ratios to meet the standard. The session will end with a quiz where participants will have to use the skills they have learned in this session to answer the questions.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations King Patrick
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free

Accessible Colour webinar

  1. 1. Dr Tharindu Liyanagunawardena Accessible Colour
  2. 2. ©UCEM What is accessibility? Accessibility refers to the design of products, devices, services, or environments for people with disabilities. The concept of accessible design ensures both “direct access” (i.e. unassisted) and “indirect access” meaning compatibility with a person’s assistive technology (for example computer screen readers) - Wikipedia
  3. 3. ©UCEM Example
  4. 4. ©UCEM Legal side • Equality Act 2010 • Section 29(1) require that those who sell or provide services to the public must not discriminate against any person requiring the service • Sections 20 and 29(7) of the Act make it an ongoing duty of service providers to make “reasonable adjustments” to accommodate people with disabilities • The Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) Accessibility Regulations 2018 • 7(1) A public sector body must provide an accessibility statement in accordance with the model accessibility statement, and keep that statement under regular review • A website of a public sector body will be presumed to be in conformity with the accessibility requirement to the extent that (a)it meets harmonised standards, the references to which have been published in the Official Journal in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 1025/2012(1)  WCAG 2.1 AA Note: WCAG 2.1 guidelines were made available 5th June 2018 WCAG 2.2 guidelines working draft 11 August 2020
  5. 5. ©UCEM What is WCAG? • Web Content Accessibility Guidelines • Current version WCAG 2.1 • 3 Levels of compliance  A, AA, AAA
  6. 6. ©UCEM WCAG 2.1 Colour Guidance • 1.4.1: Use of Color  A • 1.4.3: Contrast (Minimum)  AA • Text contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 • Large text 3:1 18 point text or 14 point bold text is judged to be large enough • 1.4.6: Contrast (Enhanced)  AAA • Contrast ratio of at least 7:1 • Large text 4.5:1 • 1.4.11: Non-text Contrast  AA • UI component and graphical objects to have 3:1 contrast against adjacent colours
  7. 7. ©UCEM Begin programming: Build your first mobile game WCAG 2.1 1.4.1: Use of Color
  8. 8. ©UCEM Colour vision deficiency – a spectrum • Red-Weak/Protanomaly • Green-Weak/Deuteranomaly • Blue-Weak/Tritanomaly • Red-Blind/Protanopia • Green-Blind/Deuteranopia • Blue-Blind/Tritanopia
  9. 9. ©UCEM Use of Colour What is the speed limit in a residential area? 30mph 50mph 60mph 70mph
  10. 10. ©UCEM Use of Colour cont. What is the speed limit in a residential area? *30mph 50mph 60mph 70mph • Correct answer is indicated with * symbol • Correct answer is 30mph
  11. 11. ©UCEM WCAG 2.1 Colour Guidance cont. • 1.4.1: Use of Color  A • 1.4.3: Contrast (Minimum)  AA • Text contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 • Large text 3:1 18 point text or 14 point bold text is judged to be large enough • 1.4.6: Contrast (Enhanced)  AAA • Contrast ratio of at least 7:1 • Large text 4.5:1 • 1.4.11: Non-text Contrast  AA • UI component and graphical objects to have 3:1 contrast against adjacent colours
  12. 12. ©UCEM Representation of Colour • Hexadecimal • RGB … 1.4.3: Contrast (Minimum) 1.4.6: Contrast (Enhanced) 1.4.11: Non-text Contrast
  13. 13. ©UCEM Check for Contrast • WebAIM Contrast Checker https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/ • Accessibility insights for Windows …
  14. 14. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker
  15. 15. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker #1
  16. 16. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker #2
  17. 17. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker #3
  18. 18. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker #4
  19. 19. ©UCEM WebAIM Contrast Checker #5
  20. 20. ©UCEM Activity • Open WebAIM Colour Contrast Checker • https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/ • Familiarise yourself with the way you can insert required colours • Hexadecimal value representing colour • RGB value representing colour • Using colour picker • Look at how ratio changes when different colours are used • Interpret the results for the colours you have selected • Normal text • Large text • Graphical objects
  21. 21. ©UCEM Check for colour contrast • Light blue • Hexadecimal #46CCF5 • RGB 70, 204, 245 • White • Hexadecimal #FFFFFF • RGB 255, 255, 255 2020/21 (Actual)
  22. 22. ©UCEM Check for colour contrast - Answer
  23. 23. ©UCEM Are these accessible?
  24. 24. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #1 • Under The Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) Accessibility Regulations 2018, what is the WCAG standard that UCEM is required to adhere to? • WCAG 2.0 A • WCAG 2.0 AA • WCAG 2.0 AAA • WCAG 2.1 A • WCAG 2.1 AA • WCAG 2.1 AAA
  25. 25. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #2 • What is the minimum colour contrast required for regular text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard? • 7:1 • 4.5:1 • 3:1
  26. 26. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #3 • What is the minimum colour contrast required for large text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard? • 7:1 • 4.5:1 • 3:1
  27. 27. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #4 Are the colours used in this table header row accessible? The hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for light grey, it is #A7A6A8. Note: You may want to use Contrast Checker
  28. 28. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #4 - Answer Are the colours used in this table header row accessible? The hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for light grey, it is #A7A6A8.
  29. 29. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #5 If the hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for light green, it is #70AE48; is this colour combination accessible? Note: You may want to use Contrast Checker
  30. 30. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #5 - Answer If the hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for light green, it is #70AE48; is this colour combination accessible?
  31. 31. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #6 Is this bar graph accessible? Select the most appropriate answer • Yes, the graph is accessible because it does not distinguish information only using colour • No, the graph is not accessible because it uses green and red • No, the graph is not accessible because it is using patterns in the graph
  32. 32. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #7 There is white text on a blue-green background. The hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for blue-green shown in the picture, it is #00959F. What is correct about this colour combination? Note: You may want to use Contrast Checker • This colour combination is accessible for normal text under WCAG 2.1 AAA standard • This colour combination is accessible for large text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard • This colour combination is accessible for normal text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard • This colour combination is not accessible for any text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard
  33. 33. ©UCEM Accessible Colour Quiz #7- Answer There is white text on a blue-green background. The hexadecimal code for white is #FFFFFF and for blue- green shown in the picture, it is #00959F. What is correct about this colour combination? • This colour combination is accessible for normal text under WCAG 2.1 AAA standard • This colour combination is accessible for large text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard • This colour combination is accessible for normal text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard • This colour combination is not accessible for any text under WCAG 2.1 AA standard
  34. 34. ©UCEM Accessibility Awareness Course https://learn.ucem.ac.uk/course/view.php?id=3132
  35. 35. ©UCEM Questions? Feedback Padlet: https://bit.ly/32vaiTa

×