Accessible Colour webinar

This was an online workshop I ran for UCEM staff members.



This session is designed to provide an introduction to colour and accessibility, introducing various accessibility requirements that should be considered when using colour and introduce the colour contrast ratios required to meet the WCAG 2.1 AA standard.



There will also be a demonstration on the WebAIM accessibility contrast checker which calculates contrast ratios to meet the standard. The session will end with a quiz where participants will have to use the skills they have learned in this session to answer the questions.

