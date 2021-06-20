Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASSESSMENT Assessment is an integral part of teaching and learning process. It is a process of finding out whether a parti...
Role of Assessment in Learning Assessment is the process of gathering information to inform instructional decision making....
Provide peer-assessment opportunities. Provide self-assessment opportunities. Undertake the teacher-led assessment of lear...
and peer assessments allow students to reflect on their own learning, and identify areas of strength and need. These tasks...
Assessment of learning, therefore is summative and linear which is carried out with the objective to ascertain what the le...
Differentiate instruction by continually checking where each student is in relation to the curricular outcomes. Provide pa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Assessment for learning by Dr.Thanujakarimbana

This article deals with meaning and definition of assessment, assessment paradigm and its comparison

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assessment for learning by Dr.Thanujakarimbana

  1. 1. ASSESSMENT Assessment is an integral part of teaching and learning process. It is a process of finding out whether a particular sequence of instructional activities has resulted in the intended learning outcomes. In other words, it is the process of collecting the quantified information about the attributes and interpreting it. Assessment is the process of gathering information to inform instructional decision making. The purpose of assessment is judging the quality of performance of children while learning is going on. Assessment is a means to gather evidence to meet the requirement of evaluation. Assessment is “a systematic procedure for collecting information that can be used to make inferences about the characteristics of people or objects. (AERA, et. al., 1999)”. Assessment is referred as “a process of collecting evidence and making judgments relating to outcomes”. It is said that assessment has a narrower meaning than evaluation but a broader meaning than measurement. In its derivation, the word assess means “to sit beside” or “to assist the judge”, it reflects that assessment is a process of gathering data and fashioning them into an interpretable form; judgment can be made on the basis of this assessment. In education, the term assessment refers to the wide variety of methods or tools that educators use to evaluate, measure, and document the academic readiness, learning progress, skill acquisition, or educational needs of students. Assessments are typically designed to measure specific elements of learning—e.g., the level of knowledge a student already has about the concept or skill the teacher is planning to teach or the ability to comprehend and analyze different types of texts and readings. Assessments also are used to identify individual student weaknesses and strengths so that educators can provide specialized academic support, educational programming, or social services. In classroom assessment, teacher observe the learners in the process of learning, collect feedback on their learning, improve his/her teaching-learning strategy to facilitate them for maximum learning, s/he is doing. Why do we assess? • To determine the intended learning outcomes of the course are being achieved. • To clear the child criteria of learning and assessment. • To give information regarding the current skills, attitude and knowledge of the learner. • To understand the gaps in learning and the developmental needs of the child. • To provide feedback to students on their learning, enabling them to improve their performance. • To motivate students to undertake appropriate work. • To support and guide learning • To describe student attainment, informing decisions on progression of awards • To demonstrate that appropriate standards are being maintained. • To evaluate the effectiveness of teaching. https://www.missouristate.edu/assessment/the-assessment-process.htm
  2. 2. Role of Assessment in Learning Assessment is the process of gathering information to inform instructional decision making. The purpose of assessment is judging the quality of performance of children while learning is going on. Assessment is a means to gather evidence to meet the requirement of evaluation. Evaluation is the process of finding out to what extent changes have taken place in the development and learning among children. The assessment serves three purposes: 1. Inform decisions about the status of learning and to promote greater learning. 2. Inform decisions about accountability and 3. Reflect on their own learning. These can be termed as Assessment for Learning, Assessment of Learning and Assessment as Learning respectively. Assessment for Learning(AFL): Assessment for learning is a teacher initiated student – context process and is integrated with each and every learning activity in the classroom. In this process of assessment, teacher gather information about student learning using a variety of strategies, tools, techniques and tasks and to provide specific and timely feedback about students learning. The feedback and correctives help the child to bridge the gap between student's current status and the desired outcome. Assessment practices are situated within the social and cultural classroom interaction with the aim of informing and improving students‟ learning to enhance autonomy. AfL focuses on the purpose of formative assessment and is aimed at providing evidence of students‟ learning progress (Wiliam, 2011). In an AfL classroom, teachers define and share the learning intentions and criteria for success with students at the very beginning of their learning. Learners not only learn about the learning intentions but they also learn about scaffolding they receive in order to achieve the stated learning intentions. Learners play an active role in monitoring their progress. They constantly collaborate with their teacher to monitor their achievement level relative to the learning intentions. During the learning process, students actively communicate their learning evidence to their teacher and peers. Thus, students have a key role in assessing their own learning. They monitor their learning progress, control their success, and believe that they can achieve success if they try their best. Assessment for Learning – the process: Assessment for learning Explain the learning objectives and feedback opportunities Check learner understanding of learning objectives. Brief learners on what they have to do and what they have to hand in. Introduce the assessment criteria to learners and check their understanding. Provide learners with opportunities to apply the assessment criteria to examples of work produced, possibly by a previous cohort, to illustrate standards required and the application of the assessment criteria. Provide the necessary guidance and support to learners on an individual basis and provide oral feedback
  3. 3. Provide peer-assessment opportunities. Provide self-assessment opportunities. Undertake the teacher-led assessment of learners’ work. Provide written feedback to learners. Create opportunities for learners to undertake remedial action and/or consolidation activities https://dera.ioe.ac.uk/7800/1/AssessmentforLearning.pdf Features of Assessment for Learning • reflects a view of learning in which assessment helps students learn better rather than just achieve a better mark; • involves formal and informal assessment activities as part of learning and to inform the planning of future learning; • includes clear goals for the learning activity; • provides effective feedback that motivates the learner and can lead to improvement; • reflects a belief that all students can improve; • encourages self-assessment and peer assessment as part of the regular classroom routines; • involves teachers, students and parents reflecting on evidence; and is inclusive of all learners. Assessment as learning (AAL) is a process of developing and supporting metacognition for students. Assessment as learning focuses on the role of the students as the critical connector between assessment and learning. When the students are active, engaged, and critical assessors, they make sense of information, relate it to prior knowledge and use it for new learning. This is the regulatory process in meta cognition. It occurs when students monitor their own learning and use the feedback from this monitoring to make adjustments, adaptations, and even major changes in which they understand. It requires that teachers help student develop, practice and become comfortable with reflection and with a critical analysis of their own learning. It is the use of a task or an activity to allow students the opportunity to use assessment to improve their own learning. Self
  4. 4. and peer assessments allow students to reflect on their own learning, and identify areas of strength and need. These tasks offer students the chance to set their own learning. It is the process of developing and supporting student meta-cognition. Students are actively engaged in the assessment process, that is, they monitor their own learning and monitoring future directions. Assessment as learning generates opportunities for self and peer assessment. In assessment for learning, the learner compares his/her learning own prior achievement and his/her aspirations and targets for continued learning. For instance, suppose you wish to get ‘A’ grade in your assignment, but you received ‘B’ in your assignment. You try to reflect on the reasons why you could not get ‘A’ grade, use this feedback on the assignment grade to overcome your shortcomings so that you may improve and get your desired grade. You are engaged in assessment as learning. Assessment as learning therefore includes self - assessment by learners to take informed decisions about their own learning. The reference point here is learner’s own previous learning and the desire to achieve some goals specified him/herself instead of being determined by the teacher. Features of Assessment as learning: • encourages students to take responsibility for their own learning; • requires students to ask questions about their learning; • involves teachers and students creating learning goals to encourage growth and development; • provide ways for students to use formal and informal feedback and self-assessment to help them understand the next steps in learning; and • encourages peer assessment, self-assessment and reflection. Assessment of learning (AOL): It basically focuses on learners’ achievement against some predefined outcomes and standards. Assessment of learning refers to strategies designed to confirm what students know, demonstrate whether or not they have met curriculum outcomes or the goals of their individualized programs, or to certify proficiency and make decisions about students’ future programs or placements. It is designed to provide evidence of achievement to parents, other educators, the students themselves, and sometimes to outside groups.
  5. 5. Assessment of learning, therefore is summative and linear which is carried out with the objective to ascertain what the learner has learnt after teaching is over. It is the end product of learning. Features of Assessment of Learning: • is used to plan future learning goals and pathways for students; • provides evidence of achievement to the wider community, including parents, educators, the students themselves and outside groups; and • provides a transparent interpretation across all audiences. Comparison of Assessment for, as and of Learning Comparison of Assessment for, as and of Learning Assessment for Learning Assessment as Learning Assessment of Learning Why assess To enable teachers to determine next steps in advancing student learning To guide and provide opportunities for each student to monitor and critically reflect on his/her learning and identify next steps. To certify or inform parents or others of students proficiency in relation to curriculum learning outcomes. Assess What Each students progress and learning needs in relation to the curricular outcomes. Each students thinking about his/her learning, what strategies he/she uses to adjust and advance his/her learning The extent to which students can apply the key concepts, knowledge, skills and attitudes related to the curriculum outcomes. What Methods A range of methods in different modes that make students skill and understanding visible. A range of methods in different modes that Elicit students learning and metacognitive processes. A range of methods in different modes that Assess both process and product. Ensuring Quality Accuracy and consistency of observations and interpretations of student learning . Clear, detailed learning expectations Accurate, detailed notes for descriptive feedback to each student Accuracy and consistency of student’s self- reflection, self- monitoring and self- adjustment Engagement of the student in considering and challenging his/her thinking. Students record their own learning. Accuracy, consistency, and fairness of judgements based on high-quality information. Clear and detailed learning expectations Fair and accurate summative reporting. Using the information Provide each student with accurate descriptive feedback to further his/her learning Provide each student with accurate descriptive feedback that will help him/her learning. Indicate each students level of learning Provide the foundations for discussions on
  6. 6. Differentiate instruction by continually checking where each student is in relation to the curricular outcomes. Provide parents or guardians with descriptive feedback about student learning and idea for support. Provide each student with ideas for adjusting, rethinking, articulating his/her learning. Provide the conditions for the teacher and student to discuss alternatives. Students report about their learning. placement or promotion. Report fair, accurate and detailed information that can be used to decide the next steps in a student’s learning Purpose Information for teachers’ instructional decisions Self-monitoring and self-correction or adjustment Judgments about placement, promotion, credentials, etc. Source: From Rethinking Classroom Assessment, 2006

×