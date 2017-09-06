Foreshadowing in Literature
What is Foreshadowing? The use in a literary work of clues that suggest events that have yet to occur Creates suspense Kee...
Concrete Foreshadowing Objects, people, colors, places, or events used to suggest events that have yet to occur Usually so...
Abstract Foreshadowing Themes, words, sounds, and other intangible clues Author mentions a character’s thought Character h...
Prominent Foreshadowing Telling the reader what will happen Might be used in a prologue, preface, or throughout a work Exa...
The Monkey’s Paw by W.W. Jacobs About the author: 1863-1943 Grew up listening to tales of adventure from sailors near his ...
Fate How does fate shape the events that occur? What does “The Monkey’s Paw” say about the role of fate in people’s lives?
Foreshadow Monkey's Paw

    Foreshadowing in Literature
    2. 2. What is Foreshadowing? The use in a literary work of clues that suggest events that have yet to occur Creates suspense Keeps reader interested in what will happen next Use hints at future events to predict outcomes
    3. 3. Concrete Foreshadowing Objects, people, colors, places, or events used to suggest events that have yet to occur Usually something characters physically see
    4. 4. Abstract Foreshadowing Themes, words, sounds, and other intangible clues Author mentions a character’s thought Character hears a noise
    5. 5. Prominent Foreshadowing Telling the reader what will happen Might be used in a prologue, preface, or throughout a work Example: “I'd never given much thought to how I would die — though I'd had reason enough in the last few months — but even if I had, I would not have imagined it like this.”
    6. 6. The Monkey’s Paw by W.W. Jacobs About the author: 1863-1943 Grew up listening to tales of adventure from sailors near his dockside home In adulthood, wrote stories filled with strange and fantastic events “The Monkey’s Paw”
    7. 7. Fate How does fate shape the events that occur? What does “The Monkey’s Paw” say about the role of fate in people’s lives?

