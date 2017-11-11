PHẠM THÁI BÌNH NHIỄM KHUẨN ĐƯỜNG TIẾT NIỆU
ĐẠI CƯƠNG VỀ NHIỄM KHUẨN TIẾT NIỆU
Nhiễm khuẩn đường tiết niệu Nhiễm khuẩn đường tiết niệu (nhiễm khuẩn đường tiểu) là sự đáp ứng viêm của niệu mạc đối với s...
Các dạng nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu bao gồm: • Viêm niệu đạo; • Viêm bàng quang; • Viêm tuyến tiền liệt (...
Nguyên nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Nhiễm khuẩn ngược dòng do vi khuẩn từ đường tiểu tiện xâm nhập ngược dòng và gây ra ...
Nguyên nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu có nguồn gốc từ các nhiễm khuẩn khác.
Nguyên nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Nhiễm khuẩn có liên quan đến đặt ống thông tiểu.
Triệu chứng lâm sàng của nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Trẻ nhỏ:  Tiêu chảy;  Khóc nhiều và không dỗ nín được;  Chán ăn;  Sốt; ...
Triệu chứng lâm sàng của nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Trẻ em:  Đau thắt lưng hoặc đau bên mạn sườn (trong trường hợp nhiễm trùng...
Triệu chứng lâm sàng của nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Người lớn (nhiễm trùng đường tiết niệu dưới):  Đau lưng;  Tiểu máu;  Nướ...
Triệu chứng lâm sàng của nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu Người lớn (nhiễm trùng đường tiết niệu trên):  Ớn lạnh  Sốt cao  Buồn nô...
TÁC NHÂN GÂY NHIỄM TRÙNG TIẾT NIỆU
Tác nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu
Tác nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu • Nhiễm trùng tiểu đa số chỉ do một tác nhân nhiễm trùng gây ra, chỉ có khoảng 10% nhiễ...
Tác nhân gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu  E. coli: tác nhân thường gặp với tỷ lệ gây nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu 60- 90%;  P. aerugi...
Nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu do Coagulase negative staphylococcus
Vi khuẩn thường trú đường tiết niệu
Hàm lượng vi khuẩn trong nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu
QUY TRÌNH XÉT NGHIỆM VI SINH CẤY NƯỚC TIỂU
Lấy, chuyên chở & bảo quản bệnh phẩm
Chỉ định Chỉ định cấy nước tiểu khi có dấu hiêu nghi ngờ nhiễm khuẩn tiết niệu.
Thời điểm lấy mẫu  Ngoại trú: lấy mẫu ngay khi có chẩn đoán;  Nội trú: lấy nước tiểu tốt nhất vào buổi sáng, trong đêm b...
Cách lấy mẫu Nước tiểu giữa dòng ở người lớn:  Rửa tay sạch bằng xà phòng.  Vạch âm môi (nữ) hoặc kéo phần da quy đầu tụ...
Cách lấy mẫu Nước tiểu ở trẻ em:  Trước khi lấy nước tiểu cho bệnh nhi uống nhiều nước;  Cho bệnh nhi ngồi trên đùi mẹ, ...
Cách lấy mẫu Nước tiểu qua ống thông tiểu:  Dùng alcohol sát trùng van xả của ống thông tiểu;  Mở van và hứng nước tiểu ...
Cách lấy mẫu Các phương pháp khác:  Chọc qua da trên xương mu;  Nội soi bóng đái.
Chuyên chở và bảo quản  Nhiệt độ phòng < 4 giờ.  Nhiệt độ 2 – 8oC < 18 giờ.
Khảo sát trực tiếp
Cách thực hiện  Nước tiểu được lắc đều và không ly tâm;  Lấy 1 giọt (tương đương 50L) cho trên lame;  Thực hiện nhuộm ...
Biện luận kết quả soi nhuộm  Nếu có ít nhất 1 tế bào vi khuẩn hoặc / và 1 bạch cầu hiện diện trên một quang trường, có th...
Nuôi cấy
Môi trường cấy nước tiểu  Thường quy: môi trường sinh màu (Uriselect 4, CHROMagar™ Orientation...).  Thay thế: thạch máu...
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu (bán định lượng)
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu (bán định lượng)
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu (định lượng)
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu (định lượng)
Phương pháp cấy nước tiểu (định lượng)
Biện luận kết quả cấy nước tiểu Phương pháp lấy mẫu Hàm lượng vi khuẩn (cfu/mL) Kết luận Ghi chú Lấy trực tiếp từ bàng qua...
Quy trình cấy nước tiểu
Quy trình cấy nước tiểu
×