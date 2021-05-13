Benh dau den vet24h

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h NHẬN BIẾT - PHÒNG TRỊ BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ By: MINH. NV –...
BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm Bệnh do 1 loại đơn bào (Histomonas Meleagridis) ký sinh ở gan, dạ dày và ruột thừa (manh t...
Bệnh lây lan chủ yếu qua ăn, uống phải trứng giun kim có chứa đơn bào Histomonas. Gà từ 2-3 tuần tuổi đến 3-4 tháng dễ b...
 Bệnh thường nổ ra vào những tháng nóng ẩm, mưa nhiều như: cuối xuân, hè và đầu thu  Đặc biệt: gà lớn bệnh nổ ra cả tron...
• Gà đột nhiên sốt rất cao 43 - 44 độ C, nhưng lại cảm thấy rét nên đứng im, rụt cổ và run rẩy. • Giảm ăn, uống nhiều nước...
• Khi sắp chết thì bỏ ăn, mào thâm tím. • Mào mặt nhợt nhạt hoặc da mép và da vùng đầu xanh xám thậm chí xanh đen, nên bện...
• Tiêu chảy phân sáp vàng, sáp đen, vàng xanh hoặc màu cam và nhiều nước, có lõi phân sống ở giữa Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515...
• Bệnh kéo dài 10 – 20 ngày nên gà rất gầy. Trước khi chết thân nhiệt gà giảm xuống tới 39 -38 độ C. • Gà bệnh chết rải rá...
MỔ KHÁM BỆNH TÍCH Tập chung chủ yếu ở gan và manh tràng. Gan sưng to 2 – 3 lần, các tổn thương ở gan có dạng hình tròn, ...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích BỆNH TÍCH TẬP TRUNG Ở GA...
Trên bề mặt gan có các đốm đỏ thẫm làm cho gan có vân như đá hoa cương, sau đó biến thành ổ hoại tử màu trắng hình hoa cúc...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích Các tổn thương ở gan có ...
Trong chất chứa có lẫn máu hoặc nâu giống như bệnh cầu trùng hoặc tạo thành kén rắn màu trắng. người chăn nuôi gọi là bệnh...
Ruột thừa (manh tràng) bị viêm sưng, thành ruột dày lên. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h ...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích Hình C: Hoại tử nhu mô g...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Chẩn đoán Chẩn đoán dựa vào triệu ...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Phòng và trị bệnh 1. Quản lý vệ si...
Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Phòng và trị bệnh 2. Trợ sức, trợ ...
3. Xử lý khi dịch bệnh xảy ra Kết hợp công tác quản lý vệ sinh, chăm sóc đàn gà như mục (1) và dùng kết hợp bộ phác đồ sau...
XIN CHÂN THÀNH CẢM ƠN Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h
Benh dau den vet24h

bệnh đầu đen

Benh dau den vet24h

  1. 1. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h NHẬN BIẾT - PHÒNG TRỊ BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ By: MINH. NV – VET24H TEAM
  2. 2. BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm Bệnh do 1 loại đơn bào (Histomonas Meleagridis) ký sinh ở gan, dạ dày và ruột thừa (manh tràng). Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h
  3. 3. BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm Bệnh do 1 loại đơn bào (Histomonas Meleagridis) ký sinh ở gan, dạ dày và ruột thừa (manh tràng). Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h Diễn biến của bệnh đầu đen  Thời gian ủ bệnh trung bình: 1,8 ngày (95%: 0,9 - 3,2)  Thời kỳ nhiễm bệnh đến khi chết trung bình: 13,6 ngày (7.1 - 20.7)  Thời kỳ phục hồi: 6.0 ngày (4.3 - 8.8)  Tỷ lệ tử vong do nhiễm trùng: 82% (66 - 93)
  4. 4. Bệnh lây lan chủ yếu qua ăn, uống phải trứng giun kim có chứa đơn bào Histomonas. Gà từ 2-3 tuần tuổi đến 3-4 tháng dễ bị bệnh nhất, nhưng gà lớn hơn vẫn có thể bị bệnh. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm ĐƯỜNG LÂY TRUYỀN BỆNH
  5. 5.  Bệnh thường nổ ra vào những tháng nóng ẩm, mưa nhiều như: cuối xuân, hè và đầu thu  Đặc biệt: gà lớn bệnh nổ ra cả trong mùa đông.  Tất cả các loại giống gà đều có thể mắc bệnh.  Nuôi chuồng nhốt, chuồng sàn vẫn có thể nhiễm bệnh do uống nước có chứa mầm bệnh. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm
  6. 6. • Gà đột nhiên sốt rất cao 43 - 44 độ C, nhưng lại cảm thấy rét nên đứng im, rụt cổ và run rẩy. • Giảm ăn, uống nhiều nước • Nhiều gà dấu đầu vào nách cánh, tìm chỗ đứng có ánh sáng mặt trời hoặc dưới bóng điện để sưởi. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Triệu chứng
  7. 7. • Khi sắp chết thì bỏ ăn, mào thâm tím. • Mào mặt nhợt nhạt hoặc da mép và da vùng đầu xanh xám thậm chí xanh đen, nên bệnh có tên là bệnh đầu đen. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Triệu chứng
  8. 8. • Tiêu chảy phân sáp vàng, sáp đen, vàng xanh hoặc màu cam và nhiều nước, có lõi phân sống ở giữa Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Triệu chứng
  9. 9. • Bệnh kéo dài 10 – 20 ngày nên gà rất gầy. Trước khi chết thân nhiệt gà giảm xuống tới 39 -38 độ C. • Gà bệnh chết rải rác và thường chết về ban đêm, mức độ chết không ồ ạt nhưng sự chết kéo dài lê thê. • Làm cho người chăn nuôi có cảm giác bệnh không nguy hiểm lắm. Thực chất cuối cùng gà chết đến 85 – 93% Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ - Đặc điểm
  10. 10. MỔ KHÁM BỆNH TÍCH Tập chung chủ yếu ở gan và manh tràng. Gan sưng to 2 – 3 lần, các tổn thương ở gan có dạng hình tròn, lõm mày vàng xám, xung quanh được bao bởi một vành màu trắng. Thành manh tràng dày lên, niêm mạc bị loét và chất chứa lẫn máu nhớt như máu cá hoặc màu nâu như bệnh cầu trùng hoặc có thể tạo kén màu trắng rắn chắc Nếu vỡ manh tràng có thể gây viêm phúc mạc Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  11. 11. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích BỆNH TÍCH TẬP TRUNG Ở GAN VÀ MANH TRÀNG
  12. 12. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích BỆNH TÍCH TẬP TRUNG Ở GAN VÀ MANH TRÀNG GÀ MẮC BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN GÀ KHÔNG MẮC BỆNH
  13. 13. Trên bề mặt gan có các đốm đỏ thẫm làm cho gan có vân như đá hoa cương, sau đó biến thành ổ hoại tử màu trắng hình hoa cúc hoặc như khối u của Marek. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  14. 14. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích Các tổn thương ở gan có dạng hình tròn, lõm mày vàng xám, xung quanh được bao bởi một vành màu trắng
  15. 15. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích Các tổn thương ở gan có dạng hình tròn, lõm mày vàng xám, xung quanh được bao bởi một vành màu trắng
  16. 16. Trong chất chứa có lẫn máu hoặc nâu giống như bệnh cầu trùng hoặc tạo thành kén rắn màu trắng. người chăn nuôi gọi là bệnh kén ruột Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  17. 17. Trong chất chứa có lẫn máu hoặc nâu giống như bệnh cầu trùng hoặc tạo thành kén rắn màu trắng, còn được gọi là bệnh kén ruột Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  18. 18. Ruột thừa (manh tràng) bị viêm sưng, thành ruột dày lên. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  19. 19. Ruột thừa (manh tràng) bị viêm sưng, chứa kén rắn, chắc. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  20. 20. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích Hình C: Hoại tử nhu mô gan, thâm nhiễm u hạt, các tế bào khổng lồ đa nhân và Histomonas trưởng thành (mũi tên) Hình D: Hoại tử niêm mạc manh tràng: nhều tế bào khổng lồ và đại thực bào và Histomonas trưởng thành (mũi tên) BỆNH TÍCH VI THỂ GAN VÀ MANH TRÀNG
  21. 21. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Chẩn đoán Chẩn đoán dựa vào triệu chứng và bệnh tích đặc trưng của bệnh
  22. 22. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Phòng và trị bệnh 1. Quản lý vệ sinh, chăm sóc đàn gà 1) Không thả gà ra vườn trong những ngày mưa. Rắc vôi bột sau những ngày mưa gió. 2) Gà 20 ngày tuổi trở lên cho gà uống CuSO4 hoặc uống thuốc tím. Cách làm: Cứ 7 – 10 ngày thì cho uống 1 lần. Mỗi 1 lần cho gà uống 1g thuốc tím (hoặc 2 g CuSO4) pha với 10 lít nước cho uống trong 1 – 2h, sau đó nếu thừa thì đổ đi. 3) Hàng tuần cần phun thuốc khử trùng chuồng trại và xung quanh bằng các thuốc sát trùng như VINADIN, B.K.VET, VIRKON, MENDISEP… 4) Định kỳ 2 tuần 1 lần tiến hành cuốc xới sân vườn rồi rắc vôi bột. 5) Chú ý vệ sinh và kiểm soát nguồn nước  sử dung nước vôi trong để diệt trứng giun kim (gà nuôi chuồng long vẫn có khả năng bị do uống nước bẩn có mầm bệnh)
  23. 23. Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Phòng và trị bệnh 2. Trợ sức, trợ lực  Tăng cường khả năng tiêu hoá, hấp thu và chuyển hoá thức ăn giúp giảm mùi hôi chuồng nuôi, giảm tiêu bằng các loại Acid hữu cơ, Probiotic….  Tăng lực, chống stress bằng các loại Vitamin tổng hợp, các loại khoáng chất và điện giải..  Đặc biệt chú ý: Tăng cường bổ gan thận, tái tạo nhu mô gan bị tổn thương
  24. 24. 3. Xử lý khi dịch bệnh xảy ra Kết hợp công tác quản lý vệ sinh, chăm sóc đàn gà như mục (1) và dùng kết hợp bộ phác đồ sau:  Hạ sốt: Cho uống Paracetamon, Anagin (chỉ cho uống khi sốt).  Thuốc đặc trị: Sulfamono trimethoprim: Liều theo hướng dẫn, liệu trình 3 – 5 ngày.  Kháng sinh điều trị bội nhiễm: Noflox 20% hay (Flofenicol 10%), hoặc Amoxcolis: Liều lượng và liệu trình theo hướng dẫn của nhà sản xuất  Trợ sức lực: VTM, Điện giải và men tiêu hoá sống  Giải độc gan: Sử dụng giải độc gan trước và sau khi điều trị (tăng hiệu quả điều trị và hồi phục công năng giải độc của gan. Lưu ý: Kết thúc điều trị sử dụng 01 liệu trình 5 – 7 ngày thuốc bổ gan để tang cường tái tạo nhu mô gan đã bị tổn thương Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h BỆNH ĐẦU ĐEN TRÊN GÀ – Bệnh tích
  25. 25. XIN CHÂN THÀNH CẢM ƠN Hotline tư vấn: 0383.515.383 Đào tạo và tư vấn kỹ thuật – Vet24h

