Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Molecular and genomic surgery Presenter : Dr. Annush Tha Moderator: Dr. DA/DB/GA Department of Surgery Pokhara Academy of ...
Learning objectives • Basic concepts of molecular research • DNA and heredity • Gene regulation and Human Genome • Cell cy...
Historical background 1869- Mierscher DNA isolated 1944-Avey, McleodDNA as material of herediatary 1953-Watson and Crick...
Basic concepts of molecular research • Study of genetic composition of living organism at the DNA level Genomics • Study o...
DNA and Heredity • Right handed double helical structure • Composed of deoxyribonucleotides • Gregor Mendel -1865Law of g...
Gene regulation
Human genome Genome-collective term all genes present in one organism Contains 3 billion base pairs, carried by 23pairs ...
Cell cycle • Passes through 4 phases • Progression driven by Cyclins and CDK • S and M phase rarely affected by extracellu...
Apoptosis • ATP dependent programmed cell death • Activates capases(cytosolic proteases)
Gene therapy and molecular drugs in Cancer • Cancer • Uncontrolled growth and spread of tumor cells • Cells have defects i...
• Transformation of normal cells to cancer cells due to deranged: • Signal transduction pathway (TGF-β- which inhibit cell...
Gene therapy • Therapy after understandings of the genetic aberrations and proteomic • gene therapy • Inhibits cell cycle ...
Atomic theory of Disease • Atom is the anatomy of 21st century • States “ alteration in the composition of the subatomic p...
Technology of molecular and cell biology • DNA cloning/ Molecular cloning—generation of the recombinant DNA • Southern blo...
Southern blotting
Polymerase chain reaction(PCR) Denaturation @~95°C Annealing 55°C Extension 72°C
Immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting • Suitable Ab added • Ab binds to protein of intrest • Precipitates • Separeted by ...
Genetic manipulation • To understand how genes control the growth and differentiation of the mammalian organism • Gene of ...
 Gene knockout mouse- • gene of interest is knocked out from the mouse( using the targeted vector followed by homologous ...
CRISPER/cas9 • Clustered Regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats • Cas9- endnuclease found in Strep. pyogenes • Kn...
Use of crisper/cas9 • Biological research • Medicine • Research and development • Biotechnology • Agriculture
Take home message • Molecular and genomic sequences key to understanding disease causation, progression , treatment and pr...
References • Schwartz’s Principles of surgery 10th edition • First Aid –USMLE step 1 20th edition
Molecular and genomic surgery
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Molecular and genomic surgery

14 views

Published on

Topic

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Molecular and genomic surgery

  1. 1. Molecular and genomic surgery Presenter : Dr. Annush Tha Moderator: Dr. DA/DB/GA Department of Surgery Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences 2077-08-14
  2. 2. Learning objectives • Basic concepts of molecular research • DNA and heredity • Gene regulation and Human Genome • Cell cycle and apoptosis • Gene therapy and molecular drugs in cancer • The Atomic theory of Disease • Technology of molecular and cell biology • Crisper/cas 9 and its applications
  3. 3. Historical background 1869- Mierscher DNA isolated 1944-Avey, McleodDNA as material of herediatary 1953-Watson and Crickdouble helical structure of DNA 1970- Cohen,Boyer , BergRecombinant DNA technology 1990-2003Human genome project
  4. 4. Basic concepts of molecular research • Study of genetic composition of living organism at the DNA level Genomics • Study of genetic composition of living organism at the protein level proteomics • Study of relationship between genes and their cellular functions Functional genomics
  5. 5. DNA and Heredity • Right handed double helical structure • Composed of deoxyribonucleotides • Gregor Mendel -1865Law of genetics • Avery, MacLeod, McCarthy-1944Demonstration of DNA as the hereditary material (Transformation experiment conducted using Streptococcus pneumonia) Purine • Adenine • Guanine Pyrimidine • Cytosine • Thymine
  6. 6. Gene regulation
  7. 7. Human genome Genome-collective term all genes present in one organism Contains 3 billion base pairs, carried by 23pairs of chromosomes Estimated 25000-30000 genes 99.9% identical in all people Human genome project completed in 2003 Human genome sequence enhanced the understanding of the relationship of genes and their mutations in human health and disease Helps to incorporate information in diagnosing and predicting disease and its susceptibility Diagnostic test to detect errant genes and develop drugs targeting gene sequence and protein structure
  8. 8. Cell cycle • Passes through 4 phases • Progression driven by Cyclins and CDK • S and M phase rarely affected by extracellular signals • G1 and G2 phases are primary periods when cells decide whether or not to move to next phase • Mitogenic signals progress to next phase • Antiproliferative signals stops cell cycle progression
  9. 9. Apoptosis • ATP dependent programmed cell death • Activates capases(cytosolic proteases)
  10. 10. Gene therapy and molecular drugs in Cancer • Cancer • Uncontrolled growth and spread of tumor cells • Cells have defects in regulatory circuits that govern normal cell proliferation and homeostasis • Tumorigenesis in humans - multistep process and reflect genetic alterations that drive the progressive transformation of normal human cells into malignant cells • Cause of cancer • Genetic predisposition ( where gene therapy may be applied) • Environmental influence • Infectious agents • ageing
  11. 11. • Transformation of normal cells to cancer cells due to deranged: • Signal transduction pathway (TGF-β- which inhibit cell proliferation) • Cell cycle machinery ( cyclins/CDKs/P53/rb ) • Apoptotic pathways( Bcl-2overexpressionprevents apoptosis)—Follicular lymphoma • Two classes of cancer genes • Oncogene(gain of function mutations) • Tumor suppressor genes( loss of function mutation)
  12. 12. Gene therapy • Therapy after understandings of the genetic aberrations and proteomic • gene therapy • Inhibits cell cycle progression and metastasis, induce apoptosis, enhances immunity • immune system modulation (IL-2 Metastatic melanoma & Kidney cancer) • genetically engineered antibodies (Trastuzumab- Her-2 Ab breast cancer) • molecularly designed chemical drugs (STI571targets Bcr-Abl kinaseCML)
  13. 13. Atomic theory of Disease • Atom is the anatomy of 21st century • States “ alteration in the composition of the subatomic particles are the root cause of disease” • Includes alternation at atomic/subatomic level similar to single nucleotide polymorphisms • Example : Methemoglobinemia • Abundance of methemoglobin (i.e. oxidized for of iron  carrying an extra electron)
  14. 14. Technology of molecular and cell biology • DNA cloning/ Molecular cloning—generation of the recombinant DNA • Southern blotting- • for DNA study/ Restriction fragment length polymorphism(RFLP) • Genetic fingerprinting or prenatal diagnosis of diseases • Northern blotting- • for RNA study/mRNA size • Western blotting- • For study of proteins
  15. 15. Southern blotting
  16. 16. Polymerase chain reaction(PCR) Denaturation @~95°C Annealing 55°C Extension 72°C
  17. 17. Immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting • Suitable Ab added • Ab binds to protein of intrest • Precipitates • Separeted by Centrifugation • Detected by immunoblotting or auto radaiography if Ab is radiolabeled
  18. 18. Genetic manipulation • To understand how genes control the growth and differentiation of the mammalian organism • Gene of interest can be studied using mouse model: Transgenic mouse- foreign gene introduced into the mouse to study the effect on development or disease • To study function of proteins encoded by transgene(gain of function) • To analyze tissue specific activity of a gene promoter • Tor generate reporter lines to facilitate biomedical studies
  19. 19.  Gene knockout mouse- • gene of interest is knocked out from the mouse( using the targeted vector followed by homologous recombination) • Loss of function mutation
  20. 20. CRISPER/cas9 • Clustered Regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats • Cas9- endnuclease found in Strep. pyogenes • Known as Genetic scalpel • Used for gene editing
  21. 21. Use of crisper/cas9 • Biological research • Medicine • Research and development • Biotechnology • Agriculture
  22. 22. Take home message • Molecular and genomic sequences key to understanding disease causation, progression , treatment and prognosis • Surgeon have access to diseased tissue which can be used to study genome of tissues • Genomic mutations in diseased helps to individualize the target therapies
  23. 23. References • Schwartz’s Principles of surgery 10th edition • First Aid –USMLE step 1 20th edition

×