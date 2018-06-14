This books ( Way of the Warrior: The Philosophy of Law Enforcement: Volume 4 (Superbia) [FULL] ) Made by Bernard Schaffer

No holds barred law enforcement philosophy by Superbia author Bernard Schaffer Whether you re a hard luck grunt working the street or a white shirt administrator who d need a GPS to find it, Way of the Warrior is for you. A sixteen year veteran of patrol, investigations and narcotics work, as well as a second-generation cop, best-selling author Bernard Schaffer has something to say about the True Blue Line. Equal parts biography and instructional guide, Way of the Warrior focuses on the core of the individual officer: the warrior spirit. It discusses how to successfully uphold the law and not lose your mind in the process.

