Business
May. 31, 2021

Audiobook What to Expect the Second Year: From 12 to 24 Months (What to Expect (Workman Publishing)) Free

The complete why, when, and how-to guide for parenting a one-year-old.When will my 13-month-old start to walk?Shouldn’t my 14-month-old be talking already?How can I  get my picky eater to pick something besides pasta?Sure, I can ignore a tantrum at home—but what am I supposed to do in the middle of the mall?Why does my toddler have such a hard time sharing? Taking turns? Playing nicely?When should we break the bottle habit . . . and what about the pacifier?How do I get my  almost-two-year-old to settle down for bed—and stay asleep all night?Just in time for those first steps, here’s the next step in What to Expect. Picking up the action at baby’s first birthday, What to Expect the Second Year is the complete guide to the “wonder year”—twelve jam-packed months of amazing milestones, lightning-speed learning, and endless discoveries. Filled with must-have information on everything from feeding (tips to tempt picky palates) to sleep (how to get more of it), talking (decoding those first words) to behavior (defusing those first tantrums). Plus, how to keep your busy one-year-old safe and healthy.

