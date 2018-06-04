About Books Read Aloud Inn on the Twenty - Anna Olson Ready :

Bordered by farms and vineyards, Inn on the Twenty, has the best of Niagara at its doorstep. Anna and Michael Olson s recipes reflect the delights of running a restaurant in one of the world s most idyllic settings. Photographer Michael Mahovlich captures surrounding orchards, vineyards, and the inn itself, on the Twenty Mile Creek, in stunning images. Together, they form a book that brings the sensual feast of Niagara to your table.The Inn on the Twenty Cookbook contains the building blocks of cooking well, featuring chapters on basics, food and wine pairing, and kitchen tools. It also includes sublime twists on standard dishes, such as Sea Scallops on Apricot Butter Sauce, Lime-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Inn on the Twenty s Signature Double Espresso Chocolate Torte. The book s conversational tone will make you feel as though you are cooking alongside the Olsons in their famous winery restaurant in Jordan.Awards Cuisine Canada:2001 - Inn on the Twenty (Silver Medal)

Creator : Anna Olson

