Synnopsis :

This versatile text teaches the fundamentals of being a student nurse and the critical leadership and management skills for a successful career. Contemporary Practical/Vocational Nursing is written specifically for the LPN/LVN student to provide a basic introduction to the nursing profession with an emphasis on life-long learning, leadership skills, and career planning. While the importance of medical knowledge, nursing skills, and the value of service to others is woven throughout the text, the focus remains on helping students develop the management, collaborative, and problem-solving skills necessary for success. Content includes communicating effectively, working as a member of a team, confronting challenges and complexities in the workplace, and moving forward into leadership roles. Highlights of the 8th Edition include: * End-of-chapter NCLEX-PN-style Chapter Review Questions-also available online at thePoint-that help master key content and prepare for the NCLEX-PN.*Apply Critical Thinking Skills sections with discussion questions and activities that foster critical thinking both inside and outside the classroom.* Critical Thinking Exercise boxes that utilize critical-thinking and problem-solving skills to address real-world situations.*Assess Yourself tests that encourage students to think about how they can capitalize on their strengths and improve weaknesses.Contemporary Practical/Vocational Nursing is the book all LPN/LVN students need to develop the practical knowledge and problem-solving skills for a successful career.



Author : Corrine R. Kurzen

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Corrine R. Kurzen ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=149630764X

