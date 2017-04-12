Flad Architects Page 1 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 Flad Code Forum Notes 30 March 2017 1. Code Forums a. No...
Flad Architects Page 2 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 c. Flow Chart : What are the applicable Codes? i. Identi...
Flad Architects Page 3 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 a. Comparison between LUs and CAs b. MAQ Tables i. Forma...
Flad Architects Page 4 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 (2) (1) New CA : 1C = Tissue Processing. (3) HM quantiti...
F L A D C O D E F O R U M NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 1
O U T L I N E • Laboratory Safety • NFPA 45 - History and References • NFPA 45 – Chapter 1 Administration – Chapter 2 Refe...
Flad Resources - Laboratory 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 3
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 4
Flad Resources - Control Areas 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 5
LABORATORY SAFETY 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 6
Laboratory Safety : Governmental Agencies • OSHA : Occupational Safety and Health Administration – 29 CFR 1910.106 – Flamm...
Laboratory Safety : Governmental Agencies • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulates all laboratory te...
Laboratory Safety : Nongovernmental Agencies • ABSA : American Biological Safety Association • CAP : College of American P...
Laboratory Safety : Haz Mat Requirements • Consensus Standards – NFPA 30, Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code – NFPA 45...
Laboratory Safety : State-isms • WA (Seattle) • CA • NY (& NYC) • MN 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 11
City-isms : Seattle Washington • 2015 SFC (Table 5003.13) - Control Areas (CAs) in Non-Production Laboratory Facilities : ...
State-isms : California • Section 302 - Classification – 7. Laboratory - Group B (see Section 202) – 10. Research Laborato...
State-isms : California • Section 453 Laboratory Suite – 10K sf max, single tenant – Construction • Separation (1FB or 2FB...
NYS Fire Code & NYC Fire Code • Section 2706 • Non-Production Chemical Laboratories – 2706.1 Scope • Storage, handling and...
State-isms : Minnesota Laboratory Safety 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 16
State-isms : Minnesota Laboratory Safety 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 17
IBC (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 18
HISTORY & REFERENCES NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Fo...
NFPA 45 - History • Adopted at 1975 NFPA Fall Mtg – Amended in 1982, 1986, & 1991 • 1996 Edition – Clarified how to apply ...
NFPA 45 - Is it applicable to my project? • Q : Is 45 referenced by the ICC? • A : No … use Control Areas. • Q : Is 45 ref...
NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • 3.3.91* Laboratory. • A building, space, room, or group of rooms intended to se...
NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • Chapter 9 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning – 9.3 General. • 9.3.1 Hea...
NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • Chapter 6 Electrical Systems – 6.3. Distribution • 6.3.2.3 Laboratories. Outlet...
NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • 15.4 Laboratories. – Laboratories using chemicals shall comply with NFPA 45, St...
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 26 Does my project use/store Hazardous Materials? What are the applicable Codes? ICC?...
CHAPTER 1 ADMINISTRATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Cod...
Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.1 Scope – Applicable • Lab Buildings • Lab Units • Lab Work Areas – Chemicals are handled o...
Chapter 1 - Administration • Not Applicable – Lab Units* • < 4 Liter (1 Gallon) of FL or CL • < 2.2 m3 of Flammable Gas (F...
Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.2 Purpose – Protection of life and property • Prevent injury or death to occupants and emer...
Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.3 Application – Reasonable level of protection from loss of life and property from fire and...
CHAPTER 3 DEFINITIONS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code F...
Chapter 3 - Definitions • Laboratory – A facility where the containers used for reactions, transfers, and other handling o...
Laboratory Units • Laboratory Units (LU) – An enclosed space used for experiments or tests • Laboratory Work Area – A room...
Laboratory Units 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 35 Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 1 Lab Work Areas = 1 (1 Bldg or 1 Stor...
Laboratory Units 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 36 Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 1 Lab Work Areas = 3 (Non-rated Partit...
Chapter 3 - Definitions • Educational Lab Unit (Class D or C) – LU under direct supervision of an instructor and used for ...
Chapter 3 - Definitions • Combustible Liquid – A liquid that has a closed-cup flash point (FP) at or above 100 degrees F •...
CHAPTER 4 LABORATORY UNIT HAZARD CLASSIFICATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (20...
Classifying Lab Units • Class A : High Fire Hazard • Class B : Moderate Fire Hazard • Class C : Low Fire Hazard • Class D ...
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 41
IBC (2015) : MAQs per CA 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 42
CHAPTER 5 LABORATORY UNIT DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (...
Separation & Height Requirements • Horizontal Barriers – Prevent liquid leakage to lower floors • Door Assemblies – 0.75-H...
Occupancy Classifications (LSC) • Class A, B, & C Lab Units – Industrial Occupancy • Class D Lab Units – Business Occupanc...
Means of Egress • 2nd Means of Egress is required from a Lab Work Area IF … – Explosive hazard incident would block escape...
CHAPTER 6 FIRE PROTECTION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Co...
Fire Protection • Automatic Sprinkler Systems – Class A or Class B LUs : Ordinary Hazard Occupancies (Group 2) – Class C o...
CHAPTER 8 CHEMICAL STORAGE, HANDLING, AND WASTE DISPOSAL NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chem...
Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal • Ordering – Determine its hazard (e.g. classification) – Transmit info to ...
Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal • Storage – MAQs reduced by 50% for Class B labs above Story 03 – MAQs redu...
CHAPTER 9 FLAMMABLE AND COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) ...
Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 53
Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 54
Flammable & Combustible Liquids • Glass Containers – < 1 Gallon allowed IF … • Excessive corrosion of metal/plastic would ...
Flammable & Combustible Liquids • Liquid Dispensing – Class I Liquids < 5 gallons • Chemical Fume Hood, • Ventilated area ...
Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 57
CHAPTER 10 COMPRESSED AND LIQUEFIED GASES NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03...
Compressed and Liquefied Gases • Cylinders not necessary for current lab requirements – Outside • Exception : 1 lb Propane...
CHAPTER 11 LABORATORY OPERATIONS AND APPARATUS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (201...
Lab Operations and Apparatus • Heating Operations – Contain FL/CL > 8.4 oz – Supplemental FE equipment – Unattended Operat...
Lab Operations and Apparatus • Heating Equipment (HE) – HE w/circ fans or water cooling • Interlock disconnects power IF –...
CHAPTER 12 EDUCATIONAL AND INSTRUCTIONAL LABORATORY OPERATIONS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Usin...
Labs : Educational & Instructional • Instructor provides … – Hazard Risk Assessment • Hazards of Experiments • PPEs • Emer...
Labs : Educational & Instructional • Experiments or Demonstrations – Located away from primary Means of Egress – Productio...
Labs : Educational & Instructional • Educational Labs : Fire-rated separation per Section 5.1.3 • LS Classifications per S...
CHAPTER 13 HAZARD IDENTIFICATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 ...
Hazard Identification • Signage : identification of LUs, LWAs, storage areas – Examples • Unstable Chemicals • Radioactive...
Hazard Identification • Exhaust Systems – “WARNING - Chemical Laboratory Exhaust” – Discharge - Stacks, Vents, & System Fa...
LABORATORY UNITS (LU) - CONTROL AREAS (CA) NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 0...
LUs vs. CAs • Laboratory Units (LU) – Area IS a determination • Max area per LU Fire Hazard Class – Quantity IS NOT a dete...
Maximum Allowable Quantities per LUs 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 72
Maximum Allowable Quantities per CAs 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 73
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 74
FLAD PROJECT EXAMPLE NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Fo...
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 76
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 77
Project History • 06/15/16 : DHS inspected the lab during construction. – Identified the laboratories as “severe hazard” r...
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 79
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 80
03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 81
F L A D C O D E F O R U M T H A N K Y O U F O R AT T E N D I N G 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 82
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals

34 views

Published on

Summary of NFPA 45's approach to protection of laboratories using chemicals.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals

  1. 1. Flad Architects Page 1 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 Flad Code Forum Notes 30 March 2017 1. Code Forums a. Notes of past code forums are posted at : i. Flad Home Page / Resources / Codes / Forums / Year / Date of Forum. b. This Code Forum will Discuss : NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals c. Additional information is contained in attached PowerPoint slides : PP-pages. NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals – Refer to PP-01 through PP-82 2. Flad Resources – Laboratory : PP-03 through PP-05 a. Jim Adams wrote a concise summary of NFPA 45 and Lab Units : i. Resources / Codes / Documents and Links / Laboratory - Vivarium / NFPA 45.doc b. Past code forum outlining the management of hazardous materials : i. Code Forum Notes 10-13-16.pdf 3. Laboratory Safety : PP-06 through PP-18 a. Lab safety is regulated by a series of governmental agencies, including CMS (Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services). b. Nongovernmental agencies also regulate labs through certification. c. Most regulations are procedural and do not address the physical environment. d. ICC and NFPA are the model codes adopted by the majority of states. i. NFPA 30 & NFPA 45 are referenced standards by the building codes. e. State-isms : Some states (and/or cities) have special lab requirements. i. Seattle (1) Seattle modified the “base” Control Area requirements in their Fire Code (% of MAQ by CA, Number of CAs per Floor, and FRR of CA separations) for spaces meeting the requirements of “Non-Production Laboratory Facilities.” (2) All other CAs in spaces not defined as “Non-Production Laboratory Facilities” are required to meet the CA requirements in their Building Code. ii. California (1) California created a new occupancy : Research Laboratory – Group L. (2) California added “Laboratory Suite” (LS) as a dedicated space within a building. (3) LS have requirements of their area, construction, ventilation, means of egress, and percentage of MAQs differing from Control Areas (CA). iii. NY State and NY City (1) NY added “Non-Production Chemical Laboratories”. (NPCL) (2) NPCL includes hazardous material storage rooms. iv. Minnesota (1) MN modified the CA requirements for MAQs above the 3rd Story. f. The term “laboratory” only occurs in the unedited IBC (2015) in Section 509 Incidental Uses. 4. History & References : PP-19 through PP-26 a. History of NFPA 45 predates the ICC codes (2000). b. Applicability of NFPA 45 depends on the applicable codes of the jurisdiction. i. IBC does not reference NFPA 45. ii. NFPA 101 Life Safety Code (LSC) does reference NFPA 45 (non-health care). (1) For labs in health care occupancies, LSC references NFPA 99. (a) NFPA 99 includes definitions of laboratory, gas appliance requirements, and electrical requirements but the rest of the references send the user back to NFPA 45 for the majority of lab requirements.
  2. 2. Flad Architects Page 2 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 c. Flow Chart : What are the applicable Codes? i. Identifies if Control Areas (CA) and/or Lab Units (LU) are required to be utilized. 5. Ch 1 Administration : PP-27 through PP-31 a. NFPA 45 is applicable IF : i. Project includes laboratory functions involving the use and storage of hazardous materials (HM) of level 2, 3, and/or 4. ii. Project includes education labs (K-12) and/or institutional labs (higher ed). b. NFPA 45 is NOT applicable IF : i. Project meets (1) or more of the (9) exceptions listed. 6. Ch 3 Definitions : PP-32 through PP-38 a. Hierarchy : Lab Bldg – Lab – Lab Unit – Lab Work Area b. AHJ Interpretation : “Incidental contiguous rooms maintained for or used by lab personnel” may be inside of the Lab Unit. How “incidental” these rooms are will be up to AHJ interpretation since the code is not prescriptive regarding this. c. Lab Unit Diagrams i. Multiple options of separating/combining LUs & LWAs from/with one another. d. Occupancy i. Educational LU (Class D or C) = K-12 = Educational Occupancy ii. Instructional LU (Class C or D) = Higher Ed = Business iii. LU (Class A, B, & C) = Industrial Occupancy iv. LU (Class D) = Business Occupancy e. Classifications for Flammable Liquids (FL) : Class I – A, B, & C f. Classifications for Combustible Liquids (CL) : Class II & Class III – A & B 7. Ch 4 Laboratory Unit Hazard Classification : PP-39 through PP-42 a. LUs are classified as Class A through D. i. Educational LUs are typically Class D although reduced CL/FL can achieve Class C. ii. Instructional LUs may be either Class C or D. b. Max quantities of CLs and FLs are regulated by class (A-D) of LU. i. This differs from the Control Area (ICC) strategy of MAQs. No classifications for CAs. 8. Ch 5 Laboratory Unit Design and Construction : PP-43 through PP-46 a. LU classification (A-D) determines : i. Maximum LU area, ii. Fire separation, iii. Location (stories above and/or below grade). b. Means of Egress : 2nd M of E requirements & Door Swings 9. Ch 6 Fire Protection : PP-47 through PP-48 a. Sprinkler Systems – hazard level per LU classification b. Standpipes per number of stories c. FECs – hazard level per LU classification d. FA – manual required for Class A or B LUs 10. Ch 8 Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal : PP-49 through PP-51 a. Owners should have an inventory system for procurement, use & storage, and waste storage & disposal of HMs. b. If multiple LUs and/or CAs are included in the the Lab Bldg, inventory control of the hazardous materials is crucial. 11. Ch 9 Flammable and Combustible Liquids : PP-52 through PP-57 a. Maximum quantities of FL and CL per tables. b. Container size restrictions. 12. Ch 10 Compressed and Liquefied Gases : PP-58 through PP-59 13. Ch 11 Laboratory Operations and Apparatus : PP-60 through PP-62 14. Ch 12 Educational and Instructional Laboratory Operations : PP-63 through PP-66 15. Ch 13 Hazard Identification : PP-67 through PP-69 16. Laboratory Units (LU) - Control Areas (CA) : PP-70 through PP-74
  3. 3. Flad Architects Page 3 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 a. Comparison between LUs and CAs b. MAQ Tables i. Formatted to compare LUs vs CAs ii. Lab Units (LU) (1) Min Area w/MAQ = MAQ/100 sf x (a) Example : LU-Class A, FL (Class 1) (i) (480 gallons x 100 sf) / 10 gallons = 4800 sf (Min Area of a LU w/MAQ) (ii) 10000 sf = Max Area of a LU-Class A. iii. Control Areas (CA) (1) “Base MAQ” per Chapter 3 Table 307.1 (1) & (2) (2015 IBC) (a) “Sprinkler” increase (100%) (b) “Cabinet” increase (100%) (c) “Sp + Cab” combined increase (400%) (2) PP-74 : Comparison of MAQs per LUs and CAs (a) NA” = Not Applicable (b) “Use - Closed” column (i) The only comparable hazardous material is FL - Class I (A, B, & C). (ii) CA (240 gallons) would be more stringent than LU-Class A (480 gallons). (c) “Use (Closed) + Storage” column (i) CAs do not have MAQs that combine these (2) categories so the entire column is “NA”. (d) “Use - Open” column (i) The only comparable hazardous material is FL - Class I (A, B, & C). (ii) LU-Class A (48 gallons) would be more stringent than CA (60 gallons). (e) “Storage” column (i) The only comparable hazardous material is FL - Class I (A, B, & C). (ii) LU-Class A (480 gallons) would be more stringent than CA (960 gallons). 17. Flad Project Example : PP-75 through PP-81 a. Laboratory Renovation i. Attached to a licensed health care facility (hospital) in WI ii. Separated from HCF by a 2-Hr Fire Barrier b. PP-76 : Applicable Codes & Standards i. Per DHS (state HC licensing authority), their office reviewed the plans since the lab wing was not separated by a 4-Hr Fire Wall. ii. Hospital decided that they want to include the lab wing as part of the licensed HCF. iii. Applicable Codes (1) WI Enrolled Building Code (WEBC) – State Building Code (a) Hazardous Materials = Control Areas (2) 2000 NFPA 101 Life safety Code (LSC) – Federal Certification Code (a) NFPA 99 – lab in a hospital = Lab Units (LU) c. PP-77 : Project Scope d. PP-78 : Project History e. PP-79 : Evaluation of Hazardous Materials (FL & CL) by room and space i. Tissue Processing (TP) was the “problem child.” (1) High quantity of HMs. (a) HMs could not be added to adjacent Histology’s HMs. (b) HMs were not in excess of the CA MAQs however. (2) Required to be assigned “High Hazard Content Area” (a) LSC’s version of Group H – Hazardous occupancy. (b) 1-Hr Fire Barrier (1FB) added to separate TP from Histology. f. PP-80 : IBC Control Areas (Business Occupancy) + H-3 Occupancy i. Identified (3) CAs (1) (2) Existing CAs : 1A & 1B
  4. 4. Flad Architects Page 4 of 4 Flad Code Forum Notes : 30 March 2017 (2) (1) New CA : 1C = Tissue Processing. (3) HM quantities in (3) CAs under MAQs. (4) CAs separated from one another by 1-Hr Fire Barriers. ii. Identified (4) H-3 Occupancies – existing (1) H-3s separated from one another by 2-Hr Fire Barrier (occupancy separation). g. PP-81 : NFPA 45 Lab Units (LU) + High Hazard Contents Area (HHCA) i. Identified (2) LUs. (1) LU-1A : existing (2) LU-1B : renovated area + nonrenovated areas (3) HM quantities in (2) LUs under MAQs & under density (X gallons/100 sf) (4) LUs separated by 1FBs (although not required for Class C LUs) ii. Identified (5) HHCAs (1) (4) HHCAs : existing (2) (1) HHCA : new (Tissue Processing) (3) HHCAs separated from one another by 1-Hr or 2-Hr Fire Barriers (occupancy separation). h. Tissue Processing became its own LU and CA. T:twyattCodeCode Forums2017 03302017 0330 Code Forum Notes.docx
  5. 5. F L A D C O D E F O R U M NFPA 45 Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 1
  6. 6. O U T L I N E • Laboratory Safety • NFPA 45 - History and References • NFPA 45 – Chapter 1 Administration – Chapter 2 Referenced Publications – Chapter 3 Definitions – Chapter 4 Laboratory Unit Hazard Classification – Chapter 5 Laboratory Unit Design and Construction – Chapter 6 Fire Protection – Chapter 7 Laboratory Ventilating Systems and Hood Requirements – Chapter 8 Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal – Chapter 9 Flammable and Combustible Liquids – Chapter 10 Compressed and Liquefied Gases – Chapter 11 Laboratory Operations and Apparatus – Chapter 12 Educational and Instructional Laboratory Operations – Chapter 13 Hazard Identification • Laboratory Units (LU) - Control Areas (CA) • Flad Project Example 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 2
  7. 7. Flad Resources - Laboratory 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 3
  8. 8. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 4
  9. 9. Flad Resources - Control Areas 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 5
  10. 10. LABORATORY SAFETY 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 6
  11. 11. Laboratory Safety : Governmental Agencies • OSHA : Occupational Safety and Health Administration – 29 CFR 1910.106 – Flammable and combustible liquids (general industry) – 29 CFR 926.152 – Flammable and combustible liquids (construction) • EPA : Environmental Protection Agency • NRC : U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission • HHS : U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – CDC : Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • NIH : National Institutes of Health – OBA : Office of Biotechnology Activities • NIOSH : National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health • APHIS : Animal Plant Health Inspection Service • USDA : U.S. Department of Agriculture • DOT : U.S. Department of Transportation • FDA : U.S. Food and Drug Administration 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 7
  12. 12. Laboratory Safety : Governmental Agencies • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulates all laboratory testing (except research) performed on humans in the U.S. through the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). • CLIA regulates >250,000 laboratories. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 8
  13. 13. Laboratory Safety : Nongovernmental Agencies • ABSA : American Biological Safety Association • CAP : College of American Pathologists • ILAR : Institute for Laboratory Animal Research • ICC : International Code Council • NFPA : National Fire Protection Association 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 9
  14. 14. Laboratory Safety : Haz Mat Requirements • Consensus Standards – NFPA 30, Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code – NFPA 45, Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals • Q : Does NFPA 30 govern storage of liquids in a laboratory? • A : NO … not in the open work area of the laboratory. – The quantity of liquid allowed in a laboratory work area is governed by NFPA 45, Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals. – However, NFPA 30 would cover a liquid storage room in a laboratory occupancy that is appropriately separated from the laboratory work space. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 10
  15. 15. Laboratory Safety : State-isms • WA (Seattle) • CA • NY (& NYC) • MN 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 11
  16. 16. City-isms : Seattle Washington • 2015 SFC (Table 5003.13) - Control Areas (CAs) in Non-Production Laboratory Facilities : • 2015 SBC (Table 414.2.2) - Control Areas (CAs) in all occupancies (except hazardous) : 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 12
  17. 17. State-isms : California • Section 302 - Classification – 7. Laboratory - Group B (see Section 202) – 10. Research Laboratory - Group L (see Section 453) • Section 202 – Laboratory : a room, building, or area where the use and storage of hazardous materials are utilized for testing, analysis, instruction, research or developmental activities. – Laboratory Suite : a space within a building or structure, which may include multiple laboratories, offices, storage, equipment rooms or similar support functions, where the aggregate quantities of hazardous materials stored and used do not exceed the quantities set forth in Table 453.7.3.1. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 13
  18. 18. State-isms : California • Section 453 Laboratory Suite – 10K sf max, single tenant – Construction • Separation (1FB or 2FB or 2FSB) • Occupancy category • Emergency response equipment area • Liquid tight floor – Ventilation : dampers, exhaust, rates, emergency power – Means of Egress • Access to exits • Door swing • Panic hdwr, corridors – Hazardous Materials : Different % of MAQs than CAs – Elevators above 10th Story 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 14
  19. 19. NYS Fire Code & NYC Fire Code • Section 2706 • Non-Production Chemical Laboratories – 2706.1 Scope • Storage, handling and use of laboratory chemicals in a non- production laboratory and accessory storage of laboratory chemicals in a storage room. – 2706.2 General • Laboratory chemicals … NFPA 45 laboratory unit fire hazard class D requirements – 2706.3 Permits – 2706.4 Supervision – 2706.5 Prohibitions – 2706.6 Quantity limitations – 2706.7 Storage Room Classification • See NYS/NYC Building Code – 2706.8 Storage Rooms – 2706.9 Safety Showers – 2706.10 Neutralizing or Absorbing Agents – 2706.11 Curtain and Drapes 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 15
  20. 20. State-isms : Minnesota Laboratory Safety 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 16
  21. 21. State-isms : Minnesota Laboratory Safety 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 17
  22. 22. IBC (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 18
  23. 23. HISTORY & REFERENCES NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 19
  24. 24. NFPA 45 - History • Adopted at 1975 NFPA Fall Mtg – Amended in 1982, 1986, & 1991 • 1996 Edition – Clarified how to apply to educational, industrial, & medical laboratories – Maximum Quantities of Flammable & Combustible Liquids – Separation of Laboratory Units • 2000 edition – Modified lab separations & ventilation requirements • 2004 edition – All new labs must be sprinklered • 2011 edition – Labs over (1) story were modified – Labs in Health Care Facilities moved from NFPA 99 to NFPA 45 • 2015 edition – New • Educational Labs • Instructional labs 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 20
  25. 25. NFPA 45 - Is it applicable to my project? • Q : Is 45 referenced by the ICC? • A : No … use Control Areas. • Q : Is 45 referenced by the LSC? • A : Yes. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 21
  26. 26. NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • 3.3.91* Laboratory. • A building, space, room, or group of rooms intended to serve activities involving procedures for investigation, diagnosis, or treatment in which flammable, combustible, or oxidizing materials are to be used. – A.3.3.91 Laboratory. – These laboratories are not intended to include • isolated frozen section laboratories; • areas in which oxygen is administered; • blood donor rooms in which flammable, combustible, or otherwise hazardous materials normally used in laboratory procedures are not present; • and clinical service areas not using hazardous materials. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 22
  27. 27. NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • Chapter 9 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning – 9.3 General. • 9.3.1 Heating, Cooling, Ventilating, and Process Systems. – 9.3.1.2 Laboratories shall comply with NFPA 45, Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals. • Chapter 11 – 11.4.3.2 Gas Equipment - Laboratory • 11.4.3.2.1 Gas appliances shall be of an approved design and installed in accordance with NFPA 54, National Fuel Gas Code. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 23
  28. 28. NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • Chapter 6 Electrical Systems – 6.3. Distribution • 6.3.2.3 Laboratories. Outlets with two or four receptacles, or an equivalent power strip, shall be installed every 0.5 m to 1.0 m (1.6 ft or 3.3 ft) in instrument usage areas and either installation shall be at least 80 mm (3.15 in) above the countertop. • Chapter 10 Electrical Equipment – 10.5.5 Laboratory • 10.5.5.1* The laboratory shall establish policies and protocols for the type and intervals of testing for appliances. • 10.5.5.2 The physical integrity of the power cord, attachment plug, and cord-strain relief shall be confirmed at least annually by visual inspection and other appropriate tests. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 24
  29. 29. NFPA 99 (2012) : “Laboratory” References • 15.4 Laboratories. – Laboratories using chemicals shall comply with NFPA 45, Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals, unless otherwise modified by other provisions of this code. [101:8.7.4.1] • 15.5 Utilities. – 15.5.2.4 Ventilating Systems in Laboratories Using Chemicals. • Ventilating systems in laboratories using chemicals shall be in accordance with NFPA 45, Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals. [101:9.2.4] 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 25
  30. 30. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 26 Does my project use/store Hazardous Materials? What are the applicable Codes? ICC?NFPA 101? Occupancy? Group B - Business Group F - Factory Group E - Education Group L - Laboratory MAQs Control Areas Group H - Hazardous Group I-2 - HospitalNFPA 99 NFPA 45 Health Care Lab Units
  31. 31. CHAPTER 1 ADMINISTRATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 27
  32. 32. Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.1 Scope – Applicable • Lab Buildings • Lab Units • Lab Work Areas – Chemicals are handled or stored • Hazard Levels of 2, 3, or 4 (NFPA 704) – Health – Flammability, and/or – Instability – Any Quantity of Chemicals • Educational Lab Units • Instructional Lab Units 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 28 NFPA 49 : Hazardous chemicals data NFPA 325 : Fire hazard properties of flammable liquids, gases, and volatile solids NFPA 491 : Hazardous chemical reactions NFPA 497 and NFPA 499 : Hazardous locations for liquids, gases and vapors NFPA 704 : Hazards of materials for emergency response
  33. 33. Chapter 1 - Administration • Not Applicable – Lab Units* • < 4 Liter (1 Gallon) of FL or CL • < 2.2 m3 of Flammable Gas (FG) – Pilot Plants : small-scale production – Hazard Levels of 0 or 1 (NFPA 704) – Labs in manufacturing plants – Incidental testing facilities – Labs using chemicals only for incidental purposes (e.g. cleaning) – Radioactive hazards (NFPA 801)* – Explosive materials (NFPA 495)* – Explosive hazard causing damage • Annex A - Explanatory Material – *Lab Units NA Example • A school lab with a low pressure natural gas system supplying Bunsen burners with less than the quantities of FL, CL and/or FG – *NFPA 801 & *NFPA 495 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 29
  34. 34. Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.2 Purpose – Protection of life and property • Prevent injury or death to occupants and emergency response personnel • Protect personnel from unhealthy, toxic, and corrosive chemicals – Prevention and control of fire and explosions • Control hazards – Limit property loss to a single Laboratory Unit 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 30
  35. 35. Chapter 1 - Administration • 1.3 Application – Reasonable level of protection from loss of life and property from fire and explosion. • 1.4 Retroactivity – Not applicable to existing labs, unless … • AHJ determines existing situations present an unacceptable degree of risk 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 31
  36. 36. CHAPTER 3 DEFINITIONS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 32
  37. 37. Chapter 3 - Definitions • Laboratory – A facility where the containers used for reactions, transfers, and other handling of chemicals are designed to be easily and safely manipulated by one person – A laboratory is a workplace where chemicals are used or synthesized on a nonproduction basis • Laboratory Building – A structure consisting wholly or principally of one or more laboratory units • Non-Laboratory Area – Any space within a building not included in a laboratory unit 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 33
  38. 38. Laboratory Units • Laboratory Units (LU) – An enclosed space used for experiments or tests • Laboratory Work Area – A room or space for testing, analysis, research, instruction, or similar activities that involve the use of chemicals • LUs can include – Rooms or Spaces • Offices • Lavatories • Corridors • Other incidental contiguous rooms maintained for or used by lab personnel – Can be an entire building • Classified as A, B, C, or D 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 34
  39. 39. Laboratory Units 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 35 Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 1 Lab Work Areas = 1 (1 Bldg or 1 Story or Portion of a Story) Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 1 Lab Work Areas = 3
  40. 40. Laboratory Units 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 36 Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 1 Lab Work Areas = 3 (Non-rated Partitions) Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 2 Lab Work Areas = 3 (Rated Partitions) Laboratory = 1 Lab Units = 3 Lab Work Areas = 3 (Non-rated & Rated Partitions
  41. 41. Chapter 3 - Definitions • Educational Lab Unit (Class D or C) – LU under direct supervision of an instructor and used for educational purposes for students through the 12th grade • Instructional Lab Unit (Class C or D) – LU under direct supervision of an instructor (science teachers, professors, assistant & associate professors, lecturers, substitute teachers, and teaching assistants) that is used for purposes of instructions for students beyond the 12th grade • Educational Occupancy – Used for educational purposes through the 12th Grade by (6) or more persons for (4) or more hours per day or more than (12) hours per week • Business Occupancy – An occupancy used for the transaction of business other than mercantile. • Industrial Occupancy – Products are manufactured or in which processing, assembling, mixing, packaging, finishing, decorating, or repair operations are conducted 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 37
  42. 42. Chapter 3 - Definitions • Combustible Liquid – A liquid that has a closed-cup flash point (FP) at or above 100 degrees F • NFPA 30 – Class II = FP > 100F and < 140F – Class IIIA = FP > 140F and < 200F – Class IIIB = FP > 200F • Flammable Liquid – A liquid that has a closed-cup flash point (FP) below 100 degrees F and a maximum vapor pressure of 40 psi at 100 degrees F • NFPA 30 – Class IA = FP < 73F + BP < 100F – Class IB = FP < 73F + BP > 100F – Class IC = FP > 73F + BP < 100F 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 38
  43. 43. CHAPTER 4 LABORATORY UNIT HAZARD CLASSIFICATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 39
  44. 44. Classifying Lab Units • Class A : High Fire Hazard • Class B : Moderate Fire Hazard • Class C : Low Fire Hazard • Class D : Minimal Fire Hazard • Education Lab Units – Class D – Class C • 50% FL & CL • Tables 9.1.1 (a) & 9.1.1 (a) • Instructional Lab Units – Class C or Class D • Flammability – 4 : Rapidly or completely vaporize … readily dispersed in air … burn readily – 3 : Ignited under all ambient temperature … produce hazardous atmosphere under all temperatures … readily ignited under all conditions – 2 : Must be moderated heated or exposed to high temperatures before ignition – 1 : Must be preheated before ignition – 0 : Will not burn under typical fire conditions (e.g. sand) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 40
  45. 45. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 41
  46. 46. IBC (2015) : MAQs per CA 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 42
  47. 47. CHAPTER 5 LABORATORY UNIT DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 43
  48. 48. Separation & Height Requirements • Horizontal Barriers – Prevent liquid leakage to lower floors • Door Assemblies – 0.75-Hrs in 1FBs – 1.5-Hrs in 2FBs • Window Assemblies – 1.0-Hrs in 1FBs but not in 2FBs • Lab Units in Educational Occupancy – 1-Hr between Ed-LU & non-lab areas • Vertical = 1FB (1-Hr Fire Barriers) • Horizontal = 1HA (1-Hr Horiz Assemblies) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 44
  49. 49. Occupancy Classifications (LSC) • Class A, B, & C Lab Units – Industrial Occupancy • Class D Lab Units – Business Occupancy • Educational Lab Unit – Educational Occupancy 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 45
  50. 50. Means of Egress • 2nd Means of Egress is required from a Lab Work Area IF … – Explosive hazard incident would block escape, – Hood is adjacent to Exit Access, – Compress gas cylinder (larger than 2” x 13”) prevents safe egress, – Cryogenic container prevents safe egress, – LWA in a Class A laboratory > 500 sf, – LWA in a Class B, C or D laboratory > 1000 sf, – Emergency lighting required in Labs w/2 M of E, • Door Swing – Class A or Class B : Swing with direction of travel – Class C or Class D : Swing against direction of travel & can be a horiz slider 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 46
  51. 51. CHAPTER 6 FIRE PROTECTION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 47
  52. 52. Fire Protection • Automatic Sprinkler Systems – Class A or Class B LUs : Ordinary Hazard Occupancies (Group 2) – Class C or Class D LUs : Ordinary Hazard Occupancies (Group 1) – Quick Response (QR) sprinkler type – Non-water automatic sprinkler systems are allowed • Standpipes – Lab Bldgs > (2) Stories above Grade Level = Class I Standpipes req’d • Portable Fire Extinguishers : Class B Fires – Class A LUs = Extra (High ) Hazard – Class B, C, D LUs = Ordinary (Moderate ) Hazard • Fire Alarms – Class A, B LUs = Manual FA & Alert Local Emergency Responders 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 48
  53. 53. CHAPTER 8 CHEMICAL STORAGE, HANDLING, AND WASTE DISPOSAL NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 49
  54. 54. Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal • Ordering – Determine its hazard (e.g. classification) – Transmit info to those who receive, store, use, or dispose of the chemical – Follow government regulations & in-house rules • Handling & Storage – In accordance to NFPA 400 (2016) – Limit spill scenarios to less than 5 gallons – Class I Liquids • No transferring from one vessel to another in an Exit Access Corridor 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 50
  55. 55. Chemical Storage, Handling, and Waste Disposal • Storage – MAQs reduced by 50% for Class B labs above Story 03 – MAQs reduced by 25% for Class C & D labs on Stories 04-06 – MAQs reduced by 50% for Class C & D labs above Story 06 • Waste – Handled and stored per Section 8.2 (NFPA 45) & NFPA 400 – New wastes not combined with old wastes unless evaluated – Liquid waste containers in Labs < 5 gallons – Wastes quantities subject to same MAQ requirements 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 51
  56. 56. CHAPTER 9 FLAMMABLE AND COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 52
  57. 57. Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 53
  58. 58. Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 54
  59. 59. Flammable & Combustible Liquids • Glass Containers – < 1 Gallon allowed IF … • Excessive corrosion of metal/plastic would occur, • Glass container size on Table 9.1.2 is not available, • Glass is required for purity purposes. – < 60 Gallons allowed IF meets NFPA 30 – Educational & Instructional lab work areas • Safety Can < 2.1 gallons • Other Containers < 1 gallon 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 55
  60. 60. Flammable & Combustible Liquids • Liquid Dispensing – Class I Liquids < 5 gallons • Chemical Fume Hood, • Ventilated area prevent accumulated 25% of lower flammability limit, • Class I Liquid Storage Areas meeting NFPA 30. – Class I Liquids > 5 gallons • Outside of building, • Class I Liquid Storage Areas meeting NFPA 30. – Pressurized Liquid Dispensing Containers (PLDC) • Storage Cabinets – Meet NFPA 30 – FL stored in refrigerated equipment shall be in closed container 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 56
  61. 61. Flammable & Combustible Liquids 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 57
  62. 62. CHAPTER 10 COMPRESSED AND LIQUEFIED GASES NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 58
  63. 63. Compressed and Liquefied Gases • Cylinders not necessary for current lab requirements – Outside • Exception : 1 lb Propane Cylinders (consumer use) • Cylinders = Lecture Bottle (2”x13”) – Ventilated Enclosure • Health Hazard 3 or 4 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 59
  64. 64. CHAPTER 11 LABORATORY OPERATIONS AND APPARATUS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 60
  65. 65. Lab Operations and Apparatus • Heating Operations – Contain FL/CL > 8.4 oz – Supplemental FE equipment – Unattended Operations • Override Control – Automatic Shutdown • Open Flames – Not performed under • Shelves, or • Cabinets, or • Overhanging Equipment • Refrigeration & Cooling Equip – Rated for storage of FL • Class I, Division I locations – Lab Refrigerator Types • Explosion-Proof – No ignition of flammable vapor (FV) » Inside & Outside • Explosion-Safe – No ignition of FVs from inside – Label : unmodified domestic model 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 61 Do Not Store Flammable Solvents in this Refrigerator
  66. 66. Lab Operations and Apparatus • Heating Equipment (HE) – HE w/circ fans or water cooling • Interlock disconnects power IF – the fan fails, or – the water supply is interrupted – Ovens and Furnaces : NFPA 86 • Heated Constant Temp Baths – Over-temp shut-off switch IF • Overheating results in a fire/explosion – Bath Containers : Noncombustible • Pressure Equipment – Pressures > 15 psi • Qualified design & construction – Pressure relief device – Inspected regularly • Analytical Instruments – Installed & Operated • Per manufacturer’s instructions • Per approved procedures 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 62
  67. 67. CHAPTER 12 EDUCATIONAL AND INSTRUCTIONAL LABORATORY OPERATIONS NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 63
  68. 68. Labs : Educational & Instructional • Instructor provides … – Hazard Risk Assessment • Hazards of Experiments • PPEs • Emergency Procedures • Waste Disposal – Safety Briefing (Students) – PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) • Storage? – Safety Barrier between students & experiment or 10’ away • Chemical Storage (Educational) – Bulk Storage • Locked room outside classroom – (1) Day’s Use of Chemicals • Stored & In Use • Chemical Storage (Instructional) – Lowest possible levels necessary – Not exceed LU’s MAQs • Dispensing in Prep Room – Or prior to arrival of students 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 64
  69. 69. Labs : Educational & Instructional • Experiments or Demonstrations – Located away from primary Means of Egress – Production of vapors? • Chemical vent hood (demonstration-type), or • Another ventilation device, or • Barrier : Impact-resistant plastic or Tempered-glass safety shield – 24” High – 180 degrees or wrap 12” beyond hazard in both direction – Secured to work surface : Bolts or Clamps 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 65
  70. 70. Labs : Educational & Instructional • Educational Labs : Fire-rated separation per Section 5.1.3 • LS Classifications per Section 5.3 • MAQs – FLs & CLs per Section 9.1 – Compressed Gases per Section 10.1.6 – Emergency Gas Shutoffs per Section 10.2.3.4 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 66
  71. 71. CHAPTER 13 HAZARD IDENTIFICATION NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 67
  72. 72. Hazard Identification • Signage : identification of LUs, LWAs, storage areas – Examples • Unstable Chemicals • Radioactive Chemicals • Carcinogens, Mutagens, Teratogens • Pathogens • High-Pressure Reactions • High-Powered Lasers • Water-Reactive Materials • Cryogens – Emergency Action Plan (6.5.3.1) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 68
  73. 73. Hazard Identification • Exhaust Systems – “WARNING - Chemical Laboratory Exhaust” – Discharge - Stacks, Vents, & System Fans • Identify labs or lab work areas being served • Container Labeling – Chemical Name – Precautionary Info (except in ongoing experiments) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 69
  74. 74. LABORATORY UNITS (LU) - CONTROL AREAS (CA) NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 70
  75. 75. LUs vs. CAs • Laboratory Units (LU) – Area IS a determination • Max area per LU Fire Hazard Class – Quantity IS NOT a determination – Requirements per Occupancy • Occupancy per Level of Hazard – Instructional LU & Educational – MAQ’s affected by : • Story • NOT per approved cabinet • NOT per sprinkler system – FRR Protection per story – Sprinkler protection REQUIRED – Means of Egress requirements • Control Areas (CA) – Area is NOT a determination • All CAs are “created equal” – Quantity IS a determination – Requirements per Occupancy • Occupancy per MAQs – If > MAQ = Group H Hazard – MAQ’s affected by : • Story • Approved Cabinet (+100% MAQ) • Sprinkler system (+100% MAQ) – FRR Protection per story – Sprinkler protection NOT REQUIRED – NO special M of E requirements 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 71
  76. 76. Maximum Allowable Quantities per LUs 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 72
  77. 77. Maximum Allowable Quantities per CAs 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 73
  78. 78. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 74
  79. 79. FLAD PROJECT EXAMPLE NFPA 45 - Standard on Fire Protection for Laboratories Using Chemicals (2015) 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 75
  80. 80. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 76
  81. 81. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 77
  82. 82. Project History • 06/15/16 : DHS inspected the lab during construction. – Identified the laboratories as “severe hazard” requiring 1-Hr FBs. • 07/07/16 : Flad responded to DHS – Provided (4) Options in managing the Hazardous Materials (HM). – Labs not a “severe hazard”. – DHS requests detailed HM Inventory of adjacent labs to verify CA’s & LU’s MAQ’s. • 07/25/16 : Owner provides additional HM Inventories to Flad – Flad determines “Tissue Processing” IS a “severe hazard.” • 08/01/16 : Flad provides DHS plan addressing both IBC (CAs) & LSC (LUs). – DHS accepts Flad’s explanation. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 78
  83. 83. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 79
  84. 84. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 80
  85. 85. 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 81
  86. 86. F L A D C O D E F O R U M T H A N K Y O U F O R AT T E N D I N G 03/30/2017 Flad Code Forum : NFPA 45 82

×