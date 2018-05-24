About Books [GIFT IDEAS] I Hate to Say Goodbye by Ruti Yudovich :

Fascinating stories from a perspective of a precocious and sensitive girl growing up during a historical and momentous time - the rebirth and rise of a nation. Threats looming everywhere: Arab neighbors, the hardship of nature as war refugees are making their home in the uncultivated promised land, Israel. Farm life with its unique toils and delights, forbidden young love among foes, bliss and abysmal gloom, laughter and tears, reality meets fantasy and valuable life lessons are interwoven into this stormy, tumultuous and tragic-comic family drama. I Hate to Say Goodbye (based on a true story) takes place in Israel during the 50 s and the 60 s. In this humane and spiritual journey Ruti Yudovich passionately and vividly shares her insights she calls: "Moments of Deepness."

