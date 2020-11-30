Successfully reported this slideshow.
TMI 総合法律事務所パートナー弁護士 大井 哲也 -TMIプライバシー&セキュリティコンサルティング株式会社 代表取締役 ‐経済産業省商務情報政策局情報セキュリティ政策室有識者ワーキンググループ委員 - クラウド利用促進機構（ＣＵＰＡ）法律ア...
 コロナ禍での企業のデジタルシフト⇒要は、企業のSaaS導入支援 • デジタルマーケティング領域 CDP・DMP導入支援、DMPサービス立ち上げ⇒要は、Cookie規制など日本の改正個人情報保護法 • IoT/コネクティッドカー領域 GPS・...
 サイバー攻撃対応 • ランサムウェア（身代金要求）対応 フォレンジック調査、当局への報告、適時開示・プレスリリース、再発防止策、OFAC規制 • 企業へのサイバーアタック対応 被害者への損害補償、再発防止システム再稼働・サービス再開 • サ...
設立趣旨 「TMI プライバシー＆セキュリティコンサルティング株式会社」の設立目的 １ TMI プライバシー＆セキュリティ コンサルティング株式会社 事業概要： データ利活用支援 DMP/CRM 導入支援 データ集約と DX 支援 レピュテーシ...
主な取扱分野 M&A、IPO、企業間紛争･訴訟。 クラウドコンピューティング、インターネット･インフラ/コンテンツ、 SNS、アプリ･システム開発、情報セキュリティーの各産業分野における 実務に精通し、情報セキュリティマネジメントシステム（IS...
自己紹介、専門分野

  1. 1. TMI 総合法律事務所パートナー弁護士 大井 哲也 -TMIプライバシー&セキュリティコンサルティング株式会社 代表取締役 ‐経済産業省商務情報政策局情報セキュリティ政策室有識者ワーキンググループ委員 - クラウド利用促進機構（ＣＵＰＡ）法律アドバイザー - プライスウォーターハウスクーパース株式会社サイバーセキュリティセンターアドバイザリーボード 〒106-6123 東京都港区六本木6－10－1 六本木ヒルズ森タワー23F Tel：03-6438-5554 Mail：toi@tmi.gr.jp www.tetsuyaoi.com Facebook,Twitter “大井哲也” ゲスト紹介 1
  2. 2.  コロナ禍での企業のデジタルシフト⇒要は、企業のSaaS導入支援 • デジタルマーケティング領域 CDP・DMP導入支援、DMPサービス立ち上げ⇒要は、Cookie規制など日本の改正個人情報保護法 • IoT/コネクティッドカー領域 GPS・制御データ⇒要は、グローバル個人情報保護法（GDPR、中国、タイ、シンガポールなどアジア 各国、CCPA、ブラジル、ロシア） • 企業のDX化対応 クラウドサイン・稟議（ワークフロー）・リモート会議⇒要は、SaaSのセキュリティ・アセスメント 最近どう？ 個人的な業務の動向① 2
  3. 3.  サイバー攻撃対応 • ランサムウェア（身代金要求）対応 フォレンジック調査、当局への報告、適時開示・プレスリリース、再発防止策、OFAC規制 • 企業へのサイバーアタック対応 被害者への損害補償、再発防止システム再稼働・サービス再開 • サイバー攻撃によるユーザとベンダのシステム開発訴訟 システムの脆弱性を突かれたサイバー攻撃、セキュリティ要件定義はブランク、運用保守契約もブラ ンク⇒サイバー攻撃による損害の負担はユーザ・ベンダどちらに？ 最近どう？ 個人的な業務の動向② 3
  4. 4. 設立趣旨 「TMI プライバシー＆セキュリティコンサルティング株式会社」の設立目的 １ TMI プライバシー＆セキュリティ コンサルティング株式会社 事業概要： データ利活用支援 DMP/CRM 導入支援 データ集約と DX 支援 レピュテーションコントロール・炎上対応 サイバーセキュリティ体制構築支援 セキュリティアセスメント セキュリティ管理委員会組成・運用 サイバーセキュリティ保険 セキュリティインシデント有事対応 事故発生時のトリアージ フォレンジックサービス 再発防止策の策定・実装 TMI総合法律事務所 技術面・法律面 両面からの フルサポート クライアント 技術と法律の課題へのワンストップサービスの提供 技術ニーズ 法律ニーズ
  5. 5. 主な取扱分野 M&A、IPO、企業間紛争･訴訟。 クラウドコンピューティング、インターネット･インフラ/コンテンツ、 SNS、アプリ･システム開発、情報セキュリティーの各産業分野における 実務に精通し、情報セキュリティマネジメントシステム（ISMS）認証 機関公平性委員会委員長、社団法人クラウド利用促進機構（CUPA） 法律アドバイザー、経済産業省の情報セキュリティに関するタスクフォー ス委員を歴任する。 情報漏えい対応、ビッグデータ活用、情報管理体制の整備を専門とする。 日本経済新聞社 2015年、2016年、2019年弁護士ランキング選出 5

