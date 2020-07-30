ネ申Excelと事務情報化 (関西オープンフォーラム2017)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ネ申Excelと事務情報化 立命館大学情報理工学部 上原哲太郎
本日のお題 MS Officeで 最も愛され 最も憎まれているツール
Excel(1985: Microsoft) •Macで登場 Windowsに移植 •DOS時代独占的地位のLotus 1-2-3を逆転 •GUIの使いやすさ •多彩なグラフ機能 •DB機能も充実 •分かりやすいマクロ •印刷関係が次第に… •...
余談：Joel Spolsky “My First BillG Review”
当時 某ソフトウェア工学の大先生 曰く… Excelがあれば定型業務の 大半がノンプログラミングで 処理できてしまう！ マクロも簡単だし ソフトウェア工学は もう要らないのでは？！
20世紀の終わり：IT革命→e-Japan基本計画 •日本ではMicrosoftによる Officeバンドル商法が隆盛 •Word / Excelは「ほぼ標準ツール」に •その頃「IT講習会」隆盛
下島 朗（株式会社エントラータ）監修 IT用語事典（NTTPCコミュニケーションズ）
当時の思い出深い会話 パソコン教室の 講師を 始めたんです カレンダーの 作り方を 教えてます へー！どんなこと 教えてるんですか は?!
ボタンの掛け違えの始まり 表計算ソフトを 表印刷ソフトに してしまったのは Excel！
思えば当時から予兆はあった •事務から「Excel1枚もの」が届く •紙の帳票がExcelで模倣され始める •これどうやって埋めるの？手書き？ •HTMLで無駄に修飾されたメール •抵抗を試みる •HTMLメールは読みません！ •添付ファイルは...
大学事務の状況 •和歌山大学時代（2000年前後） •小さな大学小さな学部＝ギリギリの事務 →教員が手作りでシステム化して補助 •京都大学工学研究科時代（00年代半ば） •事務情報化そのものが私のミッション •支払伝票の電子化・認証の統一・ 学...
そして住基ネット騒ぎの最中に… •自治体周りをする→謝金のお支払いを… “これに必要事項を ご記入の上ご返送下さい なお印刷して押印したものも 別途お送りいただけると 幸いです“
思わず返事したメール（ほぼ原文ママ） いただいたExcel見てみたのですが酷いですね よろしければ一度これに○○さんご自身が 「必要事項を記入」してみていただけないで しょうか。はっきりいって出来ません・・・・ といって突き放すのもなんですので...
返したExcel添付ファイル •入力シートに項目だけ書く •これを帳票から参照
レイアウトツールとしての「セル結合」
「どちらかを○で囲んで下さい」 奥村晴彦「ネ申Excel問題」より
最近よく見かける：日程調整
2011年10月 総務省入省（～2013） •実質的に事務屋として働く •そして「起源」を知る… ネ申Excelを産んだのは お前か！！！
「オープンデータ」にこの片鱗が見える •警察庁のサイバー犯罪統計はずっとPDF •要望を受けExcelデータを公表 Sumすら怖くて使えない
それがこのつぶやき
奥村先生のTweet→Togetterをきっかけに このミームに「ネ申Excel」という名がつく
情報処理学会SSS2013にて奥村先生の発表
SI等でのExcel方眼紙への怨恨が この動きと融合する •Facebook「エクセル方眼紙根絶委員会」
最近えらくバズってます Excel方眼紙公開討論会(2017/9/30) •参加者100名以上 さらにストリーム中継 •日経ITProほかで記事化されてます！ 来週火曜14日20時～ニコ生「子飼弾の論壇」 •ぶっつけ本番生出演なのでドキドキ 全...
あらためてネ申Excelとはそもそも何か •奥村[SSS2013]による定義（？） 「Excel への入力の段階で データの再利用を考えず 罫線を多用した紙の帳票作成を 最終目的とするもの」 •問題点： •再利用性の乏しさ（印刷→再入力集計） ...
何故ネ申Excel／Excel方眼紙は流行るのか アナタは 紙を 信じますか
公務員は何故ネ申Excelを量産するのか •彼らの「業務の組み立て方」の問題 •法→省令政令→通達→内規… •担当が決まり窓口が決まる→業務フロー設計 •その際に担当者間を渡る「情報」を規定するの に「帳票」「様式」の設計から入る •帳票設計に...
とにかく発想が紙ベース •帳票作成（入力）→送付→入力！ •事務屋さんにとってPCは清書ツール この無駄を疑問に思わない 帳票 帳票 帳票 帳票 Data base 入力 帳票 入力 後は 証跡 集計 結果
特に「証跡」が厄介な問題 •特に会計に関わる文書は証跡が必要 電子データは 印刷して保管 紙はスキャンし データで保管 これを逆転 するのが大変
この「文化」と闘わないと •「紙の証跡」特に印鑑への絶対の信頼 •電子データはその信頼を得ていない •でも実際紙とどっちが信用出来るの？ • 電子署名は強力ですよ 法的根拠もありますよ 見えないものは 怖いもの
高校で教科「情報」が導入されたのが2003年 情報教育の 敗北…
ネ申にタヒをもたらすもの •業務改善！ 「Chikirinの日記」 「生産性」の概念を 取り戻すことがカギ
さまざまな障害がある •事務文化との長く厳しい戦い •前例踏襲主義・連続性 •ワークフロー変更コスト •単純作業の達成感 •電子的証跡に対する信頼 •しかし我々が闘わずして誰が闘うのか！
ネ申Excelを受け取ったら… •「データと体裁の分離」について解説しよう！ •できれば例示してあげよう！ •「仕事で流れるのは紙じゃなくてデータ！」 •システム化を薦めよう！ •「発生源入力主義」「Don’t Repeat Yourself」...
もしも願いが叶うなら… 現状 業務改善 移行期 改善後 業務 コスト 時間
これのためには条件がある •情報システム担当部門の変革が必要 ソフトを他人に作らせる日本、 自分で作る米国（谷島 宣之） 日本企業の情報システム部が SIer相手の調達係になってる 現状を打破しないといけない いわゆる「IT人材6：4問題」
思わぬ援軍が現れる
情報処理学会誌 最新号巻頭コラム
本当の「生産性向上」のために！ 今こそ ネ申に挑むとき! 共に闘おう！
最後はカミ頼み！
That’s all, Folks!※このプレゼンの内容は上原の個人的意見であり 現在及び過去の所属の見解とは一切関係ありません
  1. 1. ネ申Excelと事務情報化 立命館大学情報理工学部 上原哲太郎
  2. 2. 本日のお題 MS Officeで 最も愛され 最も憎まれているツール
  3. 3. Excel(1985: Microsoft) •Macで登場 Windowsに移植 •DOS時代独占的地位のLotus 1-2-3を逆転 •GUIの使いやすさ •多彩なグラフ機能 •DB機能も充実 •分かりやすいマクロ •印刷関係が次第に… • 文字修飾 • 罫線 • セルの結合…
  4. 4. 余談：Joel Spolsky “My First BillG Review”
  5. 5. 当時 某ソフトウェア工学の大先生 曰く… Excelがあれば定型業務の 大半がノンプログラミングで 処理できてしまう！ マクロも簡単だし ソフトウェア工学は もう要らないのでは？！
  6. 6. 20世紀の終わり：IT革命→e-Japan基本計画 •日本ではMicrosoftによる Officeバンドル商法が隆盛 •Word / Excelは「ほぼ標準ツール」に •その頃「IT講習会」隆盛
  7. 7. 下島 朗（株式会社エントラータ）監修 IT用語事典（NTTPCコミュニケーションズ）
  8. 8. 当時の思い出深い会話 パソコン教室の 講師を 始めたんです カレンダーの 作り方を 教えてます へー！どんなこと 教えてるんですか は?!
  9. 9. ボタンの掛け違えの始まり 表計算ソフトを 表印刷ソフトに してしまったのは Excel！
  10. 10. 思えば当時から予兆はあった •事務から「Excel1枚もの」が届く •紙の帳票がExcelで模倣され始める •これどうやって埋めるの？手書き？ •HTMLで無駄に修飾されたメール •抵抗を試みる •HTMLメールは読みません！ •添付ファイルは開きません！ こっちは消えた こっちは増えた?!
  11. 11. 大学事務の状況 •和歌山大学時代（2000年前後） •小さな大学小さな学部＝ギリギリの事務 →教員が手作りでシステム化して補助 •京都大学工学研究科時代（00年代半ば） •事務情報化そのものが私のミッション •支払伝票の電子化・認証の統一・ 学務電子化などなど… 意外と帳票が 少ない
  12. 12. そして住基ネット騒ぎの最中に… •自治体周りをする→謝金のお支払いを… “これに必要事項を ご記入の上ご返送下さい なお印刷して押印したものも 別途お送りいただけると 幸いです“
  13. 13. 思わず返事したメール（ほぼ原文ママ） いただいたExcel見てみたのですが酷いですね よろしければ一度これに○○さんご自身が 「必要事項を記入」してみていただけないで しょうか。はっきりいって出来ません・・・・ といって突き放すのもなんですので 添付したものをご覧ください 見本のものに入力していただければ違いが お分かりいただけるはずです
  14. 14. 返したExcel添付ファイル •入力シートに項目だけ書く •これを帳票から参照
  15. 15. レイアウトツールとしての「セル結合」
  16. 16. 「どちらかを○で囲んで下さい」 奥村晴彦「ネ申Excel問題」より
  17. 17. 最近よく見かける：日程調整
  18. 18. 2011年10月 総務省入省（～2013） •実質的に事務屋として働く •そして「起源」を知る… ネ申Excelを産んだのは お前か！！！
  19. 19. 「オープンデータ」にこの片鱗が見える •警察庁のサイバー犯罪統計はずっとPDF •要望を受けExcelデータを公表 Sumすら怖くて使えない
  20. 20. それがこのつぶやき
  21. 21. 奥村先生のTweet→Togetterをきっかけに このミームに「ネ申Excel」という名がつく
  22. 22. 情報処理学会SSS2013にて奥村先生の発表
  23. 23. SI等でのExcel方眼紙への怨恨が この動きと融合する •Facebook「エクセル方眼紙根絶委員会」
  24. 24. 最近えらくバズってます Excel方眼紙公開討論会(2017/9/30) •参加者100名以上 さらにストリーム中継 •日経ITProほかで記事化されてます！ 来週火曜14日20時～ニコ生「子飼弾の論壇」 •ぶっつけ本番生出演なのでドキドキ 全く畑違いの雑誌からコラム執筆依頼… •「エクセル方眼紙はなぜなくならないのか」
  25. 25. あらためてネ申Excelとはそもそも何か •奥村[SSS2013]による定義（？） 「Excel への入力の段階で データの再利用を考えず 罫線を多用した紙の帳票作成を 最終目的とするもの」 •問題点： •再利用性の乏しさ（印刷→再入力集計） •そもそも入力の難しさ（効率低下） ※[SSS2013] 奥村晴彦「ネ申Excel問題」情報教育シンポジウム2013
  26. 26. 何故ネ申Excel／Excel方眼紙は流行るのか アナタは 紙を 信じますか
  27. 27. 公務員は何故ネ申Excelを量産するのか •彼らの「業務の組み立て方」の問題 •法→省令政令→通達→内規… •担当が決まり窓口が決まる→業務フロー設計 •その際に担当者間を渡る「情報」を規定するの に「帳票」「様式」の設計から入る •帳票設計にExcelが便利… 結局「紙」の発想から抜けきれず そこに大量のネ申を産んでしまう
  28. 28. とにかく発想が紙ベース •帳票作成（入力）→送付→入力！ •事務屋さんにとってPCは清書ツール この無駄を疑問に思わない 帳票 帳票 帳票 帳票 Data base 入力 帳票 入力 後は 証跡 集計 結果
  29. 29. 特に「証跡」が厄介な問題 •特に会計に関わる文書は証跡が必要 電子データは 印刷して保管 紙はスキャンし データで保管 これを逆転 するのが大変
  30. 30. この「文化」と闘わないと •「紙の証跡」特に印鑑への絶対の信頼 •電子データはその信頼を得ていない •でも実際紙とどっちが信用出来るの？ • 電子署名は強力ですよ 法的根拠もありますよ 見えないものは 怖いもの
  31. 31. 高校で教科「情報」が導入されたのが2003年 情報教育の 敗北…
  32. 32. ネ申にタヒをもたらすもの •業務改善！ 「Chikirinの日記」 「生産性」の概念を 取り戻すことがカギ
  33. 33. さまざまな障害がある •事務文化との長く厳しい戦い •前例踏襲主義・連続性 •ワークフロー変更コスト •単純作業の達成感 •電子的証跡に対する信頼 •しかし我々が闘わずして誰が闘うのか！
  34. 34. ネ申Excelを受け取ったら… •「データと体裁の分離」について解説しよう！ •できれば例示してあげよう！ •「仕事で流れるのは紙じゃなくてデータ！」 •システム化を薦めよう！ •「発生源入力主義」「Don’t Repeat Yourself」 •簡単なものならマクロを書く（但しメンテに注意） •「そもそもその仕事何故必要？」 •「なぜなぜ分析」を実践しよう！
  35. 35. もしも願いが叶うなら… 現状 業務改善 移行期 改善後 業務 コスト 時間
  36. 36. これのためには条件がある •情報システム担当部門の変革が必要 ソフトを他人に作らせる日本、 自分で作る米国（谷島 宣之） 日本企業の情報システム部が SIer相手の調達係になってる 現状を打破しないといけない いわゆる「IT人材6：4問題」
  37. 37. 思わぬ援軍が現れる
  38. 38. 情報処理学会誌 最新号巻頭コラム
  39. 39. 本当の「生産性向上」のために！ 今こそ ネ申に挑むとき! 共に闘おう！
  40. 40. 最後はカミ頼み！
  41. 41. That’s all, Folks!※このプレゼンの内容は上原の個人的意見であり 現在及び過去の所属の見解とは一切関係ありません

