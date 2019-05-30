Book [ PDF ] The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook *Full Online

Become part of the family and make recipes no one can refuse with the official Godfather cookbook!The Godfather trilogy is widely recognized as one of the greatest movie series of all time. Now, you'll finally be able to make your very own family?inspired meals with recipes for Mama Corleone's famous pastas, sauces, meatballs, breads, and desserts. Immerse yourself in the classic story of the Italian immigrant family determined to keep their long-held traditions intact in the new world. Featuring 75 authentic Italian recipes for infamous dishes such as "the best in the city" veal Marsala, Clemenza's Sunday sauce, and of course, "Leave the gun" cannoli. Elevating the strong themes of loyalty, family, and tradition, The Godfather: Mama Corleone?s Family Cookbook sheds new light on the legendary trilogy. Including images and quotes from the films, this in-world cookbook is an absolute must-have for all fans of The Godfather - especially those with a taste for the finer foods in life.

