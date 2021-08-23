Manual testing interview questions and answers

Manual tester jobs are in plenty out there. The skill is greatly in demand owing to the sudden rise in the importance of QA/software testing in software development there will be a sustained demand for the job. When it comes to manual tester jobs, interviews might be happening as you read this. To be a part of a prestigious company, you need to first crack the interview which often has a verbal section where you have to answer manual testing interview questions. SO when have compiled the most probable manual testing interview questions in this blog so that you can ace the next manual tester interview with ease. You can find all of them here also--> https://www.testbytes.net/blog/manual-testing-interview-questions-answers/