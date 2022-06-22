Descriptive Statistics.pptx 1. DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS BADR EDDINE IBN YAHIA 2. OUTLINE • Introduction • Frequency Distribution • Measures of Central Tendency • Measures of Variability • Describing Interval and Ratio Data (Numerical Scores) • Describing Non-numerical Data from Nominal and Ordinal Scales of Measurement • Using Graphs to Summarize Data • Correlations • Regression • Multiple Regression 3. • The general goal of descriptive statistics is to organize or summarize a set of scores. Two general techniques are used to accomplish this goal. • 1. Organize the entire set of scores into a table or a graph that allows researchers (and others) to see the whole set of scores. • 2. Compute one or two summary values (such as the average) that describe the entire group. 4. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION • A frequency distribution is an overview of all distinct values in some variable and the number of times they occur. • It consists of a tabulation of the number of individuals in each category on the scale of measurement: • 1. The set of categories that make up the scale of measurement. • 2. The number of individuals with scores in each of the categories. 5. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION • The advantage of a frequency distribution is that it allows a researcher to view the entire set of scores. It presents raw data in an organized, easy-to-read format. • The disadvantage is that constructing a frequency distribution without the aid of a computer can be somewhat tedious, especially with large sets of data. The primary drawback of frequency distributions is the loss of detail. 6. TABLE 15.1 IS A FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION TABLE SUMMARIZING THE SCORES FROM A 5-POINT QUIZ GIVEN TO A CLASS OF N 15 STUDENTS. • In this example, one person had a perfect score of X=5 on the quiz, three people had scores of X=4. 7. • Another example, 183 students fill out a questionnaire. One of the questions was which study major they're following. 8. • The resulting table shows how frequencies are distributed over values -study majors in this example- and hence is a frequency distribution. 9. RELATIVE FREQUENCIES • Optionally, a frequency distribution may contain relative frequencies: frequencies relative to (divided by) the total number of values. Relative frequencies are often shown as percentages or proportions. • Relative frequencies provide easy insight into frequency distributions. Besides, they facilitate comparisons. 10. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • The graph shows the scale of measurement (set of categories) along the horizontal axis and the frequencies on the vertical axis. • When the measurement scale (scores) consists of numerical values (interval or ratio scale of measurement), there are two options for graphing the frequency distribution. 11. • A histogram is a graph that illustrates the relative frequency of a single variable. • A polygon is a graph constructed by using lines to join the midpoints of each interval, or bin. 12. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • Figure 15.1a is a traditional histogram with a bar above each category. Traditional histogram (a). 13. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • In Figure 15.1b, they modified the histogram slightly by changing each bar into a stack of blocks. • The modification helps emphasize the concept of a frequency distribution. A modified histogram (b) 14. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • Figure 15.1c presents the same data in a polygon. A polygon (c) 15. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • It shows how frequencies are distributed over values. 16. FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION GRAPHS • When the categories on the scale of measurement are nominal or ordinal scales, the frequency distribution is presented as a bar graph. • Also, it is easy to see the extreme scores that are very different from the rest of the group. Bar Graph Showing the Frequency Distribution of Academic Majors in an Introductory Psychology Class. 17. • Frequency distributions, especially graphs, can be a very effective method for presenting information about a set of scores. • The distribution shows whether the scores are clustered together or spread out across the scale. • However, a frequency distribution is generally considered to be a preliminary method of statistical analysis. 18. MEASURES OF CENTRAL TENDENCY • A measure of central tendency is a single value that attempts to describe a set of data by identifying the central position within that set of data. • As such, measures of central tendency are sometimes called measures of central location. They are also classed as summary statistics. • The goal is to find the average, or the most typical, score for the entire set. 19. THE MEAN, MEDIAN AND MODE • The mean, median and mode are all valid measures of central tendency, but under different conditions, some measures of central tendency become more appropriate to use than others. 20. MEAN (ARITHMETIC) • The mean (or average) can be used with both discrete and continuous data, although its use is most often with continuous data. • The mean is equal to the sum of all the values in the data set divided by the number of values in the data set. (The mean is computed by adding the scores and dividing the sum by the number of individuals). 21. • So, if we have n values in a data set and they have values x1,x2, …,xn, the sample mean, usually denoted by x― (pronounced "x bar") or with the letter M, is: • x̄= x1,x2, …,xn/n or M= ΣX/n • To compute the mean, you first find the sum of the scores (represented by ΣX) and then divide by the number of scores (represented by n). • Scores: 4, 2, 1, 5, 2, 2, 3, 4, 3, 2, 3, 1 • ΣX=32 and n=12. • The mean is M=32/12=2.67. 22. • In statistics, samples and populations have very different meanings and these differences are very important, even if, in the case of the mean, they are calculated in the same way. • To acknowledge that we are calculating the population mean and not the sample mean, we use the Greek lower case letter "mu", denoted as μ: • μ= ΣX/n 23. WHEN NOT TO USE THE MEAN • The mean has one main disadvantage: it is particularly susceptible to the influence of outliers. These are values that are unusual compared to the rest of the data set by being especially small or large in numerical value. • For example, consider the wages of staff at a factory below: Staff 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Salary 15k 18k 16k 14k 15k 15k 12k 17k 90k 95k 24. • The mean salary for these ten staff is $30.7k. • The mean is being skewed by the two large salaries. Therefore, in this situation, we would like to have a better measure of central tendency. Staff 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Salary 15k 18k 16k 14k 15k 15k 12k 17k 90k 95k 25. • Mean cannot be calculated for nominal or nonnominal ordinal data (when we are dealing with qualitative characteristics). • For example, a researcher may use the value 0 for a male and the value 1 for a female (nominal measurements are coded with numerical values). • In this situation, it is possible to compute a mean; however, the result is a meaningless number. 26. MEDIAN • The median is the middle score for a set of data that has been arranged in order of magnitude. • The median is the score that divides a distribution in half. 27. • In order to calculate the median: • 65 55 89 56 35 14 56 55 87 45 92 • We first need to rearrange that data into order of magnitude (smallest first): • 14 35 45 55 55 56 56 65 87 89 92 • Our median mark is the middle mark - in this case, 56. This works fine when you have an odd number of scores. 28. • Take the middle two scores and average the result. So, if we look at the example below: • 65 55 89 56 35 14 56 55 87 45 • We again rearrange that data into order of magnitude (smallest first): • 14 35 45 55 55 56 56 65 87 89 • Only now we have to take the 5th and 6th score in our data set and average them to get a median of 55.5. • The median is 55+56/2=55.5 29. • In a distribution with a few extreme scores, for example, the extreme values can displace the mean so that it is not a central value. • In this situation, the median often provides a better measure of central tendency. Thus, you can think of the median as a backup measure of central tendency that is used in situations in which the mean does not work well. 30. THE MODE • The mode is the score or category with the greatest frequency. • The mode is simply the most frequently occurring score. • Scores: 4, 2, 1, 5, 2, 2, 3, 4, 3, 2, 3, 1 • There are more scores of X=2 than any other value. The mode is 2. • On a histogram it represents the highest bar in a bar chart or histogram. You can, therefore, sometimes consider the mode as being the most popular option. 31. • The mode identifies the location of the peak (highest point) in the distribution. 32. • Normally, the mode is used for categorical data where we wish to know which is the most common category. 33. TYPES OF MODE • Example: • For a data set (3, 7, 3, 9, 9, 3, 5, 1, 8, 5), the unique mode is 3. • A distribution with a single mode is said to be unimodal. 34. • Example: • Similarly, for a data set (2, 4, 9, 6, 4, 6, 6, 2, 8, 2), there are two modes: 2 and 6. • A distribution with more than one mode is said to be bimodal, trimodal, etc., or in general, multimodal. 35. • However, one of the problems with the mode is that it will not provide us with a very good measure of central tendency when the most common mark is far away from the rest of the data in the data set. 36. • The mean is a measure of central tendency obtained by adding the individual scores, then dividing the sum by the number of scores. The mean is the arithmetic average. • The median measures central tendency by identifying the score that divides the distribution in half. If the scores are listed in order, 50% of the individuals have scores at or below the median. • The mode measures central tendency by identifying the most frequently occurring score in the distribution. 37. SUMMARY OF WHEN TO USE THE MEAN, MEDIAN AND MODE Type of Variable Best measure of central tendency Nominal Mode Ordinal Median Interval/Ratio (not skewed) Mean Interval/Ratio (skewed) Median • Goals scored over the last 7 games. • 1 3 4 6 6 7 8 • Mean (average) 5 • Mode (most common) 6 • Median (middle) 6 38. MEASURES OF VARIABILITY • Variability describes the spread of the scores in a distribution. • When variability is small, it means that the scores are all clustered close together. • Large variability means that there are big differences between individuals and the scores are spread across a wide range of values. 39. • To introduce the idea of variability, consider this example. Two vending machines A and B drop candies when a quarter is inserted. The number of pieces of candy one gets is random. The following data are recorded for six trials at each vending machine: • Vending Machine A Pieces of candy from vending machine A: • 1, 2, 3, 3, 5, 4 • mean = 3, median = 3, mode = 3 • Vending Machine B Pieces of candy from vending machine B: • 2, 3, 3, 3, 3, 4 • mean = 3, median = 3, mode = 3 40. • The dot plot for the pieces of candy from vending machine A and vending machine B is displayed: 41. • There are many ways to describe variability or spread including: • Range • Interquartile range (IQR) • Variance and Standard Deviation 42. RANGE • The range is the difference in the maximum and minimum values of a data set. The maximum is the largest value in the dataset and the minimum is the smallest value. The range is easy to calculate but it is very much affected by extreme values. • Range=Maximum-Minimum • Goals scored over the last 7 games. • 1 3 4 6 6 7 8 • Range (largest-smallest) 7 43. INTERQUARTILE RANGE (IQR) • Like the range, the IQR is a measure of variability, but you must find the quartiles in order to compute its value. • The interquartile range is the difference between upper and lower quartiles and denoted as IQR. • IQR = Q3 – Q1 • = 75th percentile – 25th percentile 44. VARIANCE AND STANDARD DEVIATION • Standard deviation uses the mean of the distribution as a reference point and measures variability by measuring the distance between each score and the mean. Conceptually, standard deviation measures the average distance from the mean. • When the scores are clustered close to the mean, the standard deviation is small; when the scores are scattered widely around the mean, the standard deviation is large. 45. • The calculation of standard deviation begins by computing the average squared distance from the mean. This average squared value is called variance. • Variance is the average squared distance from the mean and is usually identified with the symbol s². The calculation of variance involves two steps: 46. STEP 1: • Compute the distance from the mean, or the deviation, for each score, then square each distance, then add the squared distances. The result is called SS, or the sum of the squared deviations. • SS= ΣX²-(ΣX)²/n • X = 5 6 1 5 3 = 20, ΣX=20 • X²= 25 36 1 25 9 = 96, ΣX²=96 • SS (The sum of the squared deviations) =16 47. STEP 2: • Variance is obtained by dividing SS (the sum of squared deviations) by n-1. • SS=16 and n=5 • Variance=s²=SS/n-1=16/4=4 • When we calculate the sample SD we estimate the population mean with the sample mean, and dividing by (n-1) rather than n which gives it a special property that we call an "unbiased estimator". • Therefore s² is an unbiased estimator for the population variance. 48. STANDARD DEVIATION (SD) • Approximately the average distance the values of a data set are from the mean or the square root of the variance. • SD = √s, SD = √4 = 2 • Standard deviation = √ Variance • Variance = (Standard deviation)² 49. • Standard deviation provides a measure of the standard distance from the mean. A small value for standard deviation indicates that the individual scores are clustered close to the mean and a large value indicates that the scores are spread out relatively far from the mean. • Variance also provides a measure of distance. A small variance indicates that the scores are clustered close together; a large variance means that the scores are widely scattered. 50. DESCRIBING INTERVAL AND RATIO DATA (NUMERICAL SCORES) • Figure shows a frequency distribution graph with the mean and standard deviation displayed as described. • As a general rule, roughly 68% of the scores in a distribution are within one standard deviation of the mean and roughly 95% of the scores are within two standard deviations. 51. • The mean (M) and standard deviation are two values that are probably the most commonly reported descriptive statistics, and they should provide enough information to construct a good picture of the entire set of scores. M=45 SD=6 52. DESCRIBING NON-NUMERICAL DATA FROM NOMINAL AND ORDINAL SCALES OF MEASUREMENT • A researcher may simply classify participants by placing them in separate nominal or ordinal categories. • Classification of people by gender (male or female). • Classification of attitude (agree or disagree). • Classification of self-esteem (high, medium, or low). 53. • Report the proportion or percentage in each category. • These values can be used to describe a single sample or to compare separate samples. • For example, a report might describe a sample of voters by stating that 43% prefer candidate Green, 28% prefer candidate Brown, and 29% are undecided. • A research report might compare two groups by stating that 80% of the 6-year- old children were able to successfully complete the task, but only 34% of the 4- year-olds were successful. 54. • In addition to percentages and proportions, you also can use the mode as a measure of central tendency for data from a nominal scale. • For example, if the modal response to a survey question is “no opinion,” you can probably conclude that the people surveyed do not care much about the issue. 55. USING GRAPHS TO SUMMARIZE DATA • For example, a researcher may want to examine the effects of heat and humidity on performance. • For this study, both the temperature (variable 1) and the humidity (variable 2) would be manipulated, and performance would be evaluated under a variety of different temperature and humidity conditions. 56. • As a general rule, graphs for two- factor studies are constructed by listing the values of one of the independent variables on the horizontal axis and listing the values for the dependent variable on the vertical axis. 57. • Notice that the top line presents the means in the top row of the data matrix and the bottom line shows the means from the bottom row. • The result is a graph that displays all six means from the experiment, and allows comparison of means and mean differences. 58. CORRELATIONS • A correlation is a statistical value that measures and describes the direction and degree of relationship between two variables. • The sample correlation coefficient is typically denoted as r. It is also known as Pearson’s r. • r = SP/ √(SS for X)(SS for Y) • Note that the two variables are labeled X and Y. • SP is The sum or the products of the deviations. 59. • For this example, the researcher computes a correlation that measures and describes the relationship between self-esteem and performance. Participant Self-Esteem Scores Performance Scores A 62 13 B 84 20 C 89 22 D 73 16 E 66 11 F 75 18 G 71 14 H 80 21 Two Separate Scores for Each Participant 60. Participant Self-Esteem Scores Performance Scores A 62 13 B 84 20 C 89 22 D 73 16 E 66 11 F 75 18 G 71 14 H 80 21 Two Separate Scores for Each Participant A Scatter Plot Showing the Data 61. CALCULATION • x̄ =62+84+89+73+66+75+71+80 =75 • 8 • ȳ =13+20+22+16+11+18+14+21 =16.875 • 8 • Σ(x - x̄)2 = (62-75)2+(84-75)2+(89-75)2+(73-75)2+(66-75)2+(75-75)2+(71-75)2+(80- 75)2 = 572 Σ(y - ȳ)2 = (13-16.88)2+(20-16.88)2+(22-16.88)2+(16-16.88)2+(11-16.88)2+(18- 16.88)2+(14-16.88)2+(21-16.88)2 = 112.875 Σ(x - x̄)(y - ȳ) = (62-75)*(13-16.88)+(84-75)*(20-16.88)+(89-75)*(22-16.88)+(73- 75)*(16-16.88)+(66-75)*(11-16.88)+(75-75)*(18-16.88)+(71-75)*(14-16.88)+(80- 75)*(21-16.88) = 237 • Sxy = Σ(x - x̄)(y - ȳ) • n – 1 • r= 237 = 0.9327 • √(572*112.875) 62. • Results of the Pearson correlation indicated that there is a significant large positive relationship between X self-esteem and Y performance, (r= .933, p < .001). r = 0.9327. • The P-value is the probability that you would have found the current result if the correlation coefficient were in fact zero (null hypothesis). If this lower than the conventional 5% (P<0.05) the correlation coefficient is called statistically significant. 63. PROPERTIES OF THE CORRELATION COEFFICIENT, R • +1 ≥ r ≥ -1, i.e. r takes values between -1 and +1, inclusive. • The sign of the correlation provides the direction of the linear relationship. The sign indicates whether the two variables are positively or negatively related. • A correlation of 1.00 indicates a perfectly consistent relationship and a correlation of 0.00 indicates no consistent relationship whatsoever. • There are no units attached to r. • As the magnitude of r approaches 1, the stronger the linear relationship. • As the magnitude of r approaches 0, the weaker the linear relationship. • The correlation value would be the same regardless of which variable we defined as X and Y 64. • The following four graphs illustrate four possible situations for the values of r. 65. • The graph (d) which shows a strong relationship between y and x but where r = 0. Note that no linear relationship does not imply no relationship exists! 66. SPEARMAN CORRELATION • The Spearman correlation also referred to as Spearman rank correlation or Spearman’s “rho”. • It is typically denoted either with the Greek letter rho (ρ), or rs is simply the Pearson correlation applied to ordinal data (ranks). If the original scores are numerical values from an interval or ratio scale, it is possible to rank the scores and then compute a Spearman correlation. • rs = SP/ √(SS for X)(SS for Y) • In this case, the Spearman correlation measures the degree to which the relationship is consistently one-directional, or monotonic. 67. REGRESSION • Linear regression attempts to model the relationship between two variables by fitting a linear equation to observed data. One variable is considered to be an explanatory variable, and the other is considered to be a dependent variable. • A linear regression line has an equation of the form 𝑌 = 𝑎 + 𝑏𝑥, where X is the explanatory variable and Y is the dependent variable. The slope of the line is b, and a is the intercept (the value of y when x = 0). • 𝑏 = 𝑟 𝑆𝑦 𝑆𝑥 or 𝑏 = 𝑆𝑃 𝑆𝑆𝑥 and 𝑎 = 𝑀𝑦 − 𝑏𝑀𝑥 • r is the Pearson correlation, 𝑆𝑥 is the standard deviation for the X scores, and 𝑆𝑦 is the standard deviation for the Y scores. 68. • The figure shows a scatter plot of X and Y values with a straight line drawn through the center of the data points. • The straight line is valuable because it makes the relationship easier to see and it can be used for prediction. 69. • First determine whether or not there is a relationship between the variables of interest. This does not necessarily imply that one variable causes the other (for example, higher SAT scores do not cause higher college grades), but that there is some significant association between the two variables. • A scatterplot can be a helpful tool in determining the strength of the relationship between two variables. If there appears to be no association between the proposed explanatory and dependent variables (i.e., the scatterplot does not indicate any increasing or decreasing trends), then fitting a linear regression model to the data probably will not provide a useful model. 70. MULTIPLE REGRESSION • Multiple linear regression (MLR), also known simply as multiple regression, is a statistical technique that uses several explanatory variables to predict the outcome of a response variable. • The goal of multiple linear regression is to model the linear relationship between the explanatory (independent) variables and response (dependent) variables. 71. • The formula for a multiple linear regression is: • Independent variables x1, x2, and so on. • The number of independent variables can grow till n. • 𝑦 = 𝑏1x1 + 𝑏2𝑥2 + ⋯ 𝑏𝑛𝑥𝑛 + 𝑎 • 𝑦 = 𝑏1𝑥1 + 𝑏2𝑥2 + 𝑎 72. • Example: A researcher decides to study students’ performance from a school over a period of time. He observed that as the lectures proceed to operate online, the performance of students started to decline as well. • The parameters for the dependent variable “decrease in performance” are various independent variables like of attention, more internet addiction, neglecting studies” and much more. • The multiple regression equation would be: • Y = b1 * attention + b2 * internet addiction + b3 * technology support + … BnXn + a 73. • Multiple regression helps us to better study the various predictor variables at hand. • It increases reliability by avoiding dependency on just one variable and have more than one independent variable to support the event. • Multiple regression analysis permits you to study more formulated hypotheses that are possible. 74. REFERENCE • Gravetter, F. J., & Forzano, L. B. (2011). Research Methods for the Behavioral Sciences, 4th Edition. In Descriptive Statistics (4th ed., pp. 434–451). Wadsworth Publishing.

Editor's Notes