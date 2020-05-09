Successfully reported this slideshow.
2018* Unit sales in millions 355 2017* 368 2016* 334 2015 312 2014 285 2013 236 Global unit sales of gaming headphones and...
Game trailer: https://youtu.be/yMoEquWRWqU We’re hoping to expand the gaming Universe. Our Audio Reality headphones were c...
Sold through online Sale accessories for the multifunctional activities of the headphones The physical & digital games wil...
• Radio, TV and News papers • CES conference • SXSW trade show • For the gaming & music lovers, there will be cash contest...
Paul Hill, CEO & Founder Product Developer and part of the think tank Mona Ebel, COO Business operations and part of think...
The leading headphone brands by unit shipments in 2013 were Sony (NYSE:SNE), Philips, Sennheiser, Skullcandy (NASDAQ:SKUL)...
PRODUCTION: WORKERS AND EQUIPTMENT MARKETING: PROMOTION, ADVERTISEMENT, MUSIC SERIES INVENTORY: STOCKED MATERIALS
Audio Reality gaming
Audio Reality gaming
  3. 3. 2018* Unit sales in millions 355 2017* 368 2016* 334 2015 312 2014 285 2013 236 Global unit sales of gaming headphones and headsets from 2013 to 2018 (in millions) $8.4 billion $11.3 billion "With prices ranging from less than $5 to more than $200 and a gamut of features, consumers have now started to purchase different sets of headphones for different applications, weather it’s music or gaming. In Europe and North America, we're seeing headphone ownership reaching three to four pairs on average, though this includes headphones bundled with smart phones.'
  4. 4. Game trailer: https://youtu.be/yMoEquWRWqU We’re hoping to expand the gaming Universe. Our Audio Reality headphones were created to be used for an audio reality listening experience before you play our mobile game MONSTER'S EGG. You get a first person experience in the adventurous story. You are submerged into the game world and it feels like you are really there. The goal is to spark and heighten the imagination. If you take away one of the senses, the others shall increase. Audio Reality can possibly be a good thing for sense strengthening. BONUS HEADPHONE FEATURES: Enjoy your music solo or the Bluetooth speakers can be removed from the headphones and then put into the sound tube to create a loud portable speaker to share your music with your friends.
  7. 7. Sold through online Sale accessories for the multifunctional activities of the headphones The physical & digital games will have a subscription option and accessories to purchase Audio Reality competitions
  8. 8. • Radio, TV and News papers • CES conference • SXSW trade show • For the gaming & music lovers, there will be cash contests on our “Music Video Battles” show. This is were we’ll advertise the headphones.
  9. 9. Paul Hill, CEO & Founder Product Developer and part of the think tank Mona Ebel, COO Business operations and part of think tank DeAndrea Day, CTO Product Developer and part of the think tank
  10. 10. The leading headphone brands by unit shipments in 2013 were Sony (NYSE:SNE), Philips, Sennheiser, Skullcandy (NASDAQ:SKUL) and JVC, accounting for 45% of the market. But in terms of dollar sales, Beats remained the market leader. Sony HTC Oculus Rift Skullcandy JVC Beats M.A.D tronics GOOD SOUND DETATCHABLE FOR OTHER FUNCTIONS LISTEN UNDER WATER LISTEN IN THE AIR √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √
  11. 11. PRODUCTION: WORKERS AND EQUIPTMENT MARKETING: PROMOTION, ADVERTISEMENT, MUSIC SERIES INVENTORY: STOCKED MATERIALS

