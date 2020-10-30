Successfully reported this slideshow.
如何禱告 詩十九1-14
對禱告有錯誤的認知 ▪ 覺得禱告無趣而不喜歡禱告；教會的禱 告會只有10%的參與 ▪ 禱告沒有果效而灰心 ▪ 覺得禱告是種魔法，要有金粉
禱告是什麼? ▪ 禱告是一種禮拜上帝的舉動，就是我們用 心和口將一切願望陳於上帝，並將頌讚感 謝獻於祂。 ▪ 禱告的意思就是與上帝交通談話 他們尚未求告，我就應允；正說話的時候， 我就垂聽。(賽六五24)
▪ Ex:亞伯拉罕對主說話:(創十八27) 亞伯拉罕說：「我雖然是灰塵，還敢對主 說話。 ▪ Ex:耶穌也曾這樣做(約十七) ▪ 可以用言語(詩十九14、賽六五24) ▪ 也可以用詩歌(詩九十五；西三16；路二14) ▪ 用心中的意念和心願(詩...
▪ 把我們的缺乏和需要，憂慮和愁苦告訴上 帝，並求祂幫助。 ▪ 對上帝已經做成的感謝和讚美，敬拜和承 認上帝 ▪ 心中記得是對上帝說話；不可隨便地背誦 經文，心不在焉重複話 ▪ 心口如一，熱誠有力；不在乎長短，詞句 的漂亮
我們應當向誰禱告? ▪ 我們只當向真神，就是父、子、聖靈禱 告；因為這榮耀只當歸於祂，並且只有 祂才能夠願意，聽允我們的禱告。 ▪ 太四10耶穌說：「撒但（就是抵擋的意思， 乃魔鬼的別名），退去吧！因為經上記 著說：當拜主－你的 神，單要事奉 ...
▪ 不能向瑪利亞、聖徒或是天使禱告，那是 沒應允的 ▪ 不用每次禱告都提到三位一體，向哪一位 都可以
什麼事激勵我們禱告? ▪ 上帝的應許和命令。我和鄰舍的需要， 以及感恩的心激動我們禱告。 ▪ 太七7-8 7 「你們祈求，就給你們；尋找， 就尋見；叩門，就給你們開門。 8 因為 凡祈求的，就得著；尋找的，就尋見； 叩門的，就給他開門。
▪ 禱告是命令，不禱告是犯罪 ▪ 覺得自己不配不能攔阻我們禱告 ▪ 禱告不是空虛突然的，神必要做，為此感 謝祂
▪ 神必聽祂兒女的禱告；但神不聽不敬畏祂 之人的禱告 ▪ 急難教導我們禱告 ▪ 為我們的鄰舍禱告ex:亞伯拉罕為索多瑪的 義人、百夫長為僕人 ▪ 感謝幫助我們的人 ▪ 也為別人代禱
我們在禱告中應當向上帝祈求什 麼? ▪ 我們當為一切榮耀上帝，並對自己和鄰舍有益 的事祈求，不拘是屬靈的或是屬肉身的恩賜。 ▪ 腓四6 應當一無掛慮，只要凡事藉著禱告、祈 求，和感謝，將你們所要的告訴 神。
▪ 無論大小、重不重要，屬靈或屬肉身 ▪ 求主赦免我們的罪，保守我們的信心，賜 給我們敬虔生活的力量 ▪ 不可為褻瀆上帝的名相關事情禱告，異端 邪說，幫助犯罪 ▪ 不可為無知有損的是禱告，而追求自己的 榮耀(應當榮耀神)。Ex:西庇太兒子的母親...
我們禱告應該怎樣分別? ▪ 凡為得救所需的屬靈恩賜，我們當無條 件的祈求。Ex:純正的道理、赦罪之恩、 信心、過敬虔生活的助力 ▪ 約壹五14 我們若照他的旨意求甚麼， 他就聽我們，這是我們向他所存坦然無 懼的心。
▪ 但當為其他恩賜，當求上帝照祂的旨意賜 給我們。 ▪ 路二十二42 說：「父啊！你若願意，就把 這杯撤去；然而，不要成就我的意思，只 要成就你的意思。」
我們當怎樣禱告? ▪ 奉耶穌的名，就是信靠祂為我們的救贖 者 ▪ 約十六23 到那日，你們甚麼也就不 問我了。我實實在在地告訴你們，你們 若向父求甚麼，他必因我的名賜給你們。
▪ 當堅信無疑就是堅信我們的禱告。因為基督的 緣故，必蒙應允。 ▪ 1.專心致意；不閒話空談 ▪ 2.真心實意 ▪ 3.有悔罪改過的心(含怒或不饒恕) ▪ 4.遵照上帝的旨意 ▪ 5.奉基督的名(不是自己的功勞) ▪ 6.堅信的禱告
上帝真的應允一切的禱告嗎? ▪ 上帝真的應允一切正當的禱告，不過要按 著祂自己的方法和時間。Ex:迦拿婚宴 ▪ 林後十二8-9為這事，我三次求過主，叫這 刺離開我。 9 他對我說：「我的恩典夠你用 的，因為我的能力是在人的軟弱上顯得完 全。」所...
上帝不應許答允怎樣的禱告? ▪ 不憑著信心和不堅信的禱告 ▪ 為愚昧而有害的事禱告(西庇太兒子的母 親) ▪ 指定上帝在什麼時候用什麼方法幫助我 們的禱告
基督徒為何有時覺得他們正當的禱告 未蒙應允? ▪ 因為他們正在試鍊中，沒有立刻覺得上帝 的援助。
我們當為誰禱告? ▪ 為自己和萬人禱告，並且為仇敵禱告，但 不可為死人和靈魂禱告。 ▪ 萬人:宣教、國家、教會 ▪ 仇敵:制服己心
我們當在何處禱告? ▪ 我們當隨處禱告，特別是私下的禱告， 就是獨自一人的地方及家庭和公共崇拜 中。
▪ 太六6 你禱告的時候，要進你的內屋，關上門， 禱告你在暗中的父；你父在暗中察看，必然報 答你。 ▪ 不可與外教人和拜偶像之人一起禱告，因為那 表示贊成和同意他們的異端假道。
我們當在何時禱告? ▪ 我們當隨時禱告，特別是在患難的時候。 ▪ 帖前五17-18不住地禱告， 18 凡事謝恩；因 為這是 神在基督耶穌裡向你們所定的旨 意。
▪ 詩五十並要在患難之日求告我；我必搭救 你，你也要榮耀我。 ▪ Ex:但以理一日三次禱告。但六10但以理知 道這禁令蓋了玉璽，就到自己家裡（他樓 上的窗戶開向耶路撒冷），一日三次，雙 膝跪在他 神面前，禱告感謝，與素常一 樣。
▪ 不是口中常囉嗦地禱告，乃是心中有禱告 的靈 ▪ 常覺得我們是完全以靠上帝，並相信祂要 幫助我們 ▪ 在患難之日:患病的時候、危險中、出門行 路、遇到工作困難、功課要學，凡需要幫 助之時，要在禱告中求告上帝 ▪ 養成一定的禱告習慣:起床、睡前...
什麼是最完善的禱告? ▪ 主禱文是最完善的禱告，是主耶穌親自 用以下的話教導我們的。 ▪ 我們在天上的父，願人都尊 祢 的名為聖， 願祢的國降臨，願祢 的旨意，行在地上， 如同行在天上。我們日用的飲食，今日 賜給我們；免我們的債，如同我們免了 ...
