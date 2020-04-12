Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.引言:有教會生活就好了，為何要服事?教會生 活就是服事生活。 1.1馬叔回美國前分享，希望能夠投入當地教 會的服事，因為一直當客人不會成長。 1.2家裡的小孩做家事嗎?家是大家的，大家一 起做家事；培養孩子做家事對他有益處。
2.服事的原因 2.1教會生活不是作禮拜而已，而是要投入服 事，對生命才有益處。沒有一個人是平信徒。 2.2從保羅教導來看如何正確的服事
3.服事的前提 3.1在困苦中仍要服事:保羅是在監獄中勸勉教會， 不要讓困苦成為藉口。Ex:生病的人最好的生 活，盡可能維持跟平常一樣的作息生活。 3.2 服事是跟隨耶穌。太20:28正如人子來不是 要受人的服侍，乃是要服侍人，並且要捨命 做多...
4.服事的態度 4.1凡是謙虛:腓2: 3凡事不可結黨，不可貪圖 虛浮的榮耀，只要存心謙卑，各人看別人比 自己強。 4.2溫柔:腓2: 4各人不要單顧自己的事，也要 顧別人的事。Ex:常說請、謝謝、對不起。在 位掌權者為無助者行公義。
4.3忍耐:嚴以律己，寬以待人。用愛心互相 寬容。 4.4用和平(不是血氣)彼此聯絡。竭力(用盡全 力)保守合一(原文靈的合一)
5.服事要對 5.1對準神:服事神不是服事事工；把服事當工作 容易感到疲憊，且失去溫度。Ex:我們要當暖男、 戶政的公務員。 5.2認識神(主日學正在教) 一主(獨一真神)、一信(除祂以外 別無拯救)、 一洗(完全赦免) 神是眾人的父:萬有本於...
6.如何服事:兩個不 6.1不驕傲:照著基督所量的:每個人都蒙恩，但 恩賜不同(耶穌的恩賜是完全的，人只能有部 分)。聖靈保惠師將各樣恩賜分給人。 服事要靠聖靈，不是人的能力。 6.2不自卑:耶穌已經得勝了，祂升天時，以擄 掠了仇敵，不自我限制...
6.3有哪些恩賜呢? 使徒:保羅、各門徒，建立教會 先知:神的話透過祂發出 傳福音的人:開路先鋒 牧師: (聖經唯一出現一次)牧羊人、保護者、有 愛心、牧養 教師:善於教導，分辨 上面所講的職分會重疊 都是傳遞基督信息 焦點相同 權柄來源和基礎...
6.4不同恩賜都是為了成全聖徒(恢復完全)，裝 備聖徒，使其各盡其職，建立基督的身體(教 會)。 6.5與我們有益:成聖、完全認識耶穌的豐盛和 真理。結果:真道上歸於一，長大成熟，滿有 基督身量。
×