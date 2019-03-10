Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
teen urban books : Dorothy Must Die Stories | Teen
1.
teen urban books : Dorothy Must Die Stories
| Teen
Listen to Dorothy Must Die Stories and teen urban books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any teen urban
books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
teen urban books : Dorothy Must Die Stories
| Teen
A collection of prequel novellas to the New York Times bestselling Dorothy Must Die series
Long before Amy Gumm got swept away from a Kansas trailer park . . . Dorothy Gale received a package on the night
of her 16th birthday: a pair of red high-heeled shoes. Dear Dorothy, the note read. I thought about silver to match the
ones you lost, but in the end I decided that red was more your color. I think you know what to do with them.
And with a knock of her heels, Dorothy returned to the magical land that made her a star—and Oz would never be the
same again.
This bind-up of three prequel novellas to the New York Times bestselling Dorothy Must Die series follows Dorothy
Gale as she transforms from good girl to Wicked Witch. Kiss the land where troubles melt like lemon drops goodbye.
Here there's danger around every corner, and magical shoes won't be able to save you.
3.
teen urban books : Dorothy Must Die Stories
| Teen
Written By: Danielle Paige.
Narrated By: Luke Daniels, Andi Arndt, Amy McFadden
Publisher: HarperCollins
Date: May 2015
Duration: 10 hours 42 minutes
4.
teen urban books : Dorothy Must Die Stories
| Teen
Download Full Version Dorothy
Must Die Stories Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment