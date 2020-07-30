Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 1 LENGUAJE Tema: Comunicación 1. En un salón de clases, el profesor propone ...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 2 Tema: Sílaba 8. De acuerdo con la segmentación silábica, las palabras pued...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 3 C) Despuésde suvisita,Juliánrealizólaoperación óptimamente. D) El Gobierno...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 4 III. Registraendiccionarios lossignificadosde las palabras. IV. Explica có...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 5 Tema: Clasificación sintáctica del verbo 32. En el sistema lingüístico, co...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 6 B) A pesar de que ella estudió mucho, no descuidó sus otras actividades. C...
UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 7 Desde una hacienda de Surco el niño Julio Escobar vendedor de periódico se...
  1. 1. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 1 LENGUAJE Tema: Comunicación 1. En un salón de clases, el profesor propone a los alumnosque elaborenproyectossobrelaactividad turísticade Lima.Uno de losestudiantespregunta: ≪¿El proyecto se trabajará en grupo o se hará individualmente?≫. En este proceso comunicativo,el referenteestárepresentado por. A) La propuesta del profesor. B) El proyecto de un estudiante. C) La actividad turística. D) El salón de clase. 2. En un encuentro de fútbol, el árbitro del partido muestra una tarjeta amarilla al jugador que cometió una infracción; este le reclama y enuncia las disculpas del caso. Esto evidencia una comunicación A) Humana verbal y verbal auditiva B) Humana no verbal visual y verbal auditiva C) No humana visual y no verbal auditiva D) No humana y verbal visuográfica E) Humana verbal táctil y no humana visual Tema: Funciones del Lenguaje 3. En el proceso de la comunicación, el lenguaje puede cumplir diversas funciones según los matices predominantes. En el enunciado ¡Qué alegría me da volver a verte! Predomina la función A) Expresiva B) Apelativa C) Metalingüística D) Poética E) fáctica Tema: El dialecto 4. Durante el diálogo entre dos peruanos hispanohablantes, uno de procedencia andina y otro de precedencia amazónica, existen ciertas diferenciasenlaproducciónoral,loque noimpide su satisfactoria comunicación. La particularidad que caracteriza este proceso comunicativo tiene como base A) Las variantes lingüísticas altamente discriminadas. B) Las variacionessociales de una misma lengua C) Las variedades cuyo prestigio social es conocido D) Los dialectos con distintas jerarquías de prestigio E) Las variedades regionales de una misma lengua. Tema: Rasgos comunesy diferenciadoresdel español peruano 5. El español del Perú presente rasgos comunes y diferenciadores con otras variedades españolas panhispánicas. Establezca la correlación entre ambas columnas teniendo en cuenta las características del español peruano. I. Juana todavía está media dubitativa. II. Su papá de mi amigo está hospitalizado. III. Su brillante idea fue muy aplaudido en el aula. IV. ¿deseasunatacitade cafecitoogaseosita? a. Discordancia nominal. b. Flexión de adverbios. c. Reiteración de posesivos. d. Uso excesivo de diminutivos. A) Ia, IId, IIIc, IVb B) Ic, IIb, IIIa, IVd C) Ib, IIc, IIIa, IVd D) Ib, IId, IIIc, IVa E) Id, IIb, IIIc, IVa Tema: Gramática 6. La gramática de una lengua está conformada por varios componentes. Correlacione las dos columnas para señalar a qué componente de la columna de la derecha corresponde las afirmaciones de la columna de la izquierda. I. La subordinación de proposiciones en la oración. II. La coocurrencia de consonantes en la sílaba. III. Las clasesde adverbios en la frase verbal. IV. El repertorio léxico de los pescadores de Piura. a. Morfología b. Lexicología c. Sintaxis d. Fonología A) Ic, IId, IIIa, IVb B) Ia, IIb, IIIc, IVd C) Ic, IIa, IIIb, IVd D) Ib, IId, IIIc, IVa E) Id, IIa, IIIb, IVc Tema: Fonología y fonética 7. Según el modo de producción, en la frase gato pardo, predominan los fonemas consonánticos A) Fricativos B) Africativos C) Nasales D) Laterales E) oclusivos
  2. 2. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 2 Tema: Sílaba 8. De acuerdo con la segmentación silábica, las palabras pueden adscribirse a diferentes clases. A partir de lo anterior, establezca la correlación correcta entre las columnas. I. Aéreo II. Truhan III. Cohete IV. País a. Trisilábica b. Tetrasilábica c. Bisilábica d. Monosilábica A) Ia, IId, IIIb, IVc B) Ib, IIc, IIId, IVa C) Ib, IId, IIIa, IVc D) Ia, IIc, IIIc, IVd Tema: Separación silábica 9. Seleccione la alternativa que presente correcto silabeo de las frases. A) Au-tos se-mi-au-to-má-ti-cos B) Es-tu-di-os bio-in-for-má-ti-cos C) Po-lai-nas na-tia-dhe-ren-tes D) Pro-duc-cio-nes he-li-éu-ti-cas E) Re-hu-i-da es-pec-ta-cu-lar Tema: Palabras juntas y separadas 10. En ciertoscontextos,se debe escribir porqué(con sentido interrogativo) y en otros, porqué (sustantivo). Analice los siguientes enunciados y determine cuál exhibe una escritura correcta. A) Ya estánpreparadosporqué estudiarontodala semana. B) Nadie dabarazónde por qué de tantoruidoen el aula. C) No sabemos porqué aún no ha llegado el conferencista. D) Averiguaremos por qué se olvidaron de nuestras maletas. Tema: Secuencia vocálica 11. Cuantifique los diptongos y hiatos, respectivamente, del enunciado Despuésde concluirlaclase,TeófiloyJuliopidieron una bebida fría en la cafetería. A) Tres y cuatro B) Cinco y dos C) Cuatro y tres D) Cinco y tres E) Cuatro y dos 12. En el enunciado La permeabilidad intestinal produce inflamación, porlocual se recomiendael consumode alimentos probióticos balanceados. Cuantifique el número de diptongos. A) Tres B) Cinco C) Cuatro D) Seis E) Dos Tema: Morfología 13. En el sistema de la lengua, los morfemas pueden tener alomorfos, esdecir, variantesdel respectivo morfema.Sobre labase deestaconsideración,elija laopcióndonde haydosalomorfosdeunmorfema. A) Compuso canciones para sus nietos. B) Mi amigo tiene una nueva amiga C) Llegó cuando todos habían llegado. D) La actriz tuvo una brillante actuación. 14. El morfemaeslaunidadmínimacon significadode la gramática de una lengua. Con respecto a la definicióndada,determine el valorde verdad(V o F) de los siguientes enunciados: I. En las palabras irreal, infeliz e imposición, los segmentos resaltados en negrita constituyen casos de alomorfía II. En las palabras capaces, mondadientes y monos, los segmentos resaltados constituyen morfemas flexivos. III. En las palabras tiito, pseudociencia y tensional, los elementos resaltados son casos de morfemas derivativos. A) FFV B) FVV C) VFV D) FVF E) VVF 15. En la formación de palabras en el español, intervienenprocesos,loscualesdeterminanel tipo de relación que se establece en la estructura lexical. Las palabras camposanto y hermosura están conformadas, respectivamente, por los procesos de A) Composición y derivación B) Composición y parasíntesis C) Derivación y composición D) Derivación y parasíntesis E) Parasíntesis y derivación Tema: Semántica 16. Las palabras requieren de un contexto y de una situación para especificar su significado; de lo contrario, habría ambigüedad. De las alternativas, seleccione cuál requiere especificación del contexto. A) Dolores recibió el premio en el concurso de Matemáticas. B) El representante legal de Ana alegó el incumplimiento del contrato.
  3. 3. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 3 C) Despuésde suvisita,Juliánrealizólaoperación óptimamente. D) El Gobierno decretó ley seca durante los comicios electorales. E) La donación de órganos es la esperanza de muchos enfermos. 17. Entre laspalabrasse establecendiversasrelaciones de su significación. En el enunciado. A pesar de que tuvo una infección al bazo levantó aquel vaso ceremonial para brindar. Las palabras destacadas presentan una relación semántica de A) Antonimia lexical B) Homonimia parcial C) Antonimia gramatical D) Homonimia paradigmática E) Homonimia absoluta 18. En el enunciado La comitiva venía hacia el gran Maestro. Cuando llegaron, todos le hicieron una venia. las palabras destacadas presentan la relación semántica de A) Antonimia lexical B) Homonimia absoluta C) Homonimia paradigmática D) Homonimia parcial E) Antonimia gramatical 19. Marque la alternativa donde el factor determinante para precisar el significado de la palabra destacada es la situación. A) Algunos vegetales son muy nutritivos. B) Fueron encontrados pocos murciélagos C) Los fuertes vientos desplazan las nubes D) Esos platos le agradan a mi madre E) No vaticinó ningún acontecimiento. 20. Respecto de un zorrino del mundo real, elija la alternativa que relaciona cada signo con su clase respectiva. I. La fotografía del zorrino. II. El olor del zorrino. III. La palabra zorrino. a. Símbolo b. Ícono c. Índice A) Ia, IIc, IIIb B) Ib, IIa, IIIc C) Ic, IIb, IIIa D) Ib, IIc, IIIa E) Ia, IIb, IIIc 21. Respectode lo escritopor Manuel GonzálezPrada ≪En resumen, hoy el Perú es un organismo enfermo: donde se aplica el dedo brota plus≫, la expresión ≪nuestro país está enfermo: donde se aplica el dedo brota plus≫ constituye una A) Cita textual B) Tergiversación C) Metáfora D) Paráfrasis E) Copia literal 22. Semánticamente, las palabras presentan significados básicos de carácter universal que responden a la realidad, como el denotativo. En este marco conceptual, elija que expresan significado de este tipo. A) Manuel le sacó el jugo al libro que le obsequiaron. B) Presentarían una obra póstuma de Umberto Eco. C) Según el Senamhi, la zona este de la capital arde. D) La elección de Pedro generó una lluvia de dudas. E) En nuestro país, aún se respira esperanza, César. Tema: Relaciones léxicas 23. Considerando las relaciones léxicas,establezca la correcta correspondencia entre las columnas. Tenga en cuenta las palabras subrayadas. I. Mientrasque Anaes compasiva,Claudiaes inclemente. II. El policía le infligió una multa al que infringió la norma. III. Las olas del bravío mar son como las olas económicas. IV. El tenor italiano es considerado el mejor cantante moderno. a. Paronimia. b. Hiponimia c. Antonimia d. Polisemia A) Id, IIa, IIIc, IVb B) Id, IIb, IIIa, IVc C) Ib, IIa, IIId, IVc D) Ic, IIa, IIId, IVb Tema: Lexicología 24. En relación con el objeto de estudio de la lexicología,determineel valorde verdad(V oF) de las siguientes afirmaciones. I. Determinael significadode lasoracionesy los textos. II. Describe el léxico que es utilizado en la actividad hípica.
  4. 4. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 4 III. Registraendiccionarios lossignificadosde las palabras. IV. Explica cómo están conformadas las palabras en morfemas. A) FVVF B) VVVF C) FVFF D) FVVV E) VVFF Tema: Acentuación 25. Elija la alternativa que presenta acentuación ortográfica correcta. A) Un testigo dió aviso al policía de la presencia de ella. B) Él helicóptero aterrizó en la ribera de río Tumbes. C) Sólo verá si hubo apatía o no de los guardaespaldas. D) Él vió cómo la hélice de esa nave mató a la joven. E) Según la fiscalía, los pilotos serían culpables. Tema: Acentuación General 26. En concordancia con las normas generales de acentuacióngráfica,señale laserieenla que todas las palabras deben llevar tilde. A) Ariel, aceitar, almibar B) Afiche, apostol, dioses C) Alfil, gracil, alguien D) Alferez, agil, biceps E) Toner, item, virgen Tema: Acentuación diacrítica 27. Teniendo en cuenta las reglas de acentuación de monosílabos, seleccione los enunciados correctamente escritos. I. No te asombres por las propiedades curativas del té verde. II. Mi mayor interés es aprender desde la nota mi hasta la si. III. Quería matricularse en dos cursos mas, más no pudo. IV. Tu tienesque solicitarbecaparatúestudio de maestría. A) I y II B) II y IV C) I y III D) II y IV E) I y IV 28. En cuanto al uso de la tilde diacrítica, existen palabras tónicas que pueden escribirse con tilde o sin ella de acuerdo con su categoría y función gramatical.Segúnello,elijalaopciónque presenta Tildación diacrítica adecuada A) Quién termine podrá retirarse ya a su habitación. B) De vezencuándomi familiaviajaal extranjero. C) Sofía nosdijocuántodebía hacer enla oficina. D) El gerente harácómo considere conveniente. E) Los documentos se encuentran dónde los dejaste. Tema: Accidentes gramaticales del sustantivo 29. Elija la alternativa que exprese adecuadamente el plural de las palabras destacadas. I. Losingresantesde laSanMarcosasistieron a la ceremonia en fracs azules. II. A loshijosde mi amigoFranciscolesgustan extremadamente los espagueties. III. Los muchachos del barrio contemplaban atentamente los grafiti de esa pared. IV. Actualemente, se ha incrementado la comunicaciónvirtual atravésde los chats. A) II y IV B) I y II C) IIy III B) I y IV E) IIIy IV Tema: Preposiciones 30. Las preposiciones tienen como función enlazar unidades lingüísticas y establecer relaciones de dependencia entre ellas. De acuerdo con esto, determine el número de preposiciones en el enunciado. Desdeanoche,muchosaficionadosestánen la cola de la venta de entradas para el partido Perú- Colombia. A) Cinco B) Seis C) Siete D) Cuatro E) Ocho Tema: El verbo 31. Sintácticamente, la perífrasis verbal es la consecuenciade dosomás verbos.Correlacione la columna de la izquierda con la columna de la derecha donde se manifiesta la incidencia semánticadel verboauxiliarsobreel verboauxiliar. I. El atleta puede levantar hasta doscientos kilos. II. Una señora vendrá a cuidar a los niños mañana. III. Volvió a concursar en el programa radial ayer. IV. Solía caminar sobre la arena por las mañanas. a. Modalidad b. Repetición c. Hábito d. Temporalidad A) Ib, IIa, IIIc, IVd B) Id, IIb, IIIa, IVc C) Ia, IIc, IIId, IVb D) Ia, IId, IIIb, IVc
  5. 5. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 5 Tema: Clasificación sintáctica del verbo 32. En el sistema lingüístico, contamos con criterios paralaclasificaciónde losverbos.Enconsecuencia, si en Ellos fueron los culpables, el verbo es ……………; en llegarán por la mañana, el verbo es ……………… A) Transitivo – impersonal B) Copulativo – intransitivo C) Predicativo – defectivo D) Defectivo – unipersonal Tema: Verbo-accidentes 33. Mediante las clases de aspecto, se describe el proceso verbal como concluido o no concluido. Segúnestaprecisión,elijalaalternativacuyoverbo aparece conjugado en aspecto perfectivo. A) Don Blas llegaba siempre por las mañanas B) José cantará valses en el teatro de Arequipa. C) La señora Celestina es una escritora famosa. D) Felipe finalizó sus estudios universitarios. E) Pedro llevará a sus hijos a la avenida Brasil. Tema: Conjunción 34. Las conjunciones pueden ser clasificadas segúnel significado que aportan en los enunciados. De acuerdo con ello, en el enunciado No cuenta con un moderno sistema de transporte ni ha dinamizado la actividad turística La conjunción utilizada es reconocida como A) Disyuntiva B) Adversativa C) Distributiva D) Explicativa E) Copulativa 35. Las construccionescausales,ilativasyfinales(ode finalidad) expresan relaciones de causa-efecto. Teniendo en cuenta ello, relacione ambas columnas y elija la alternativa que presenta la correspondencia correcta. I. Renato se quitó la chompa porque sentía muchísimo calor. II. Estudiabatodoslosdíasparaaumentarsus conocimientos. III. Todavía sigue en casa, así que podemos llamarlo sin problemas. a. Ilativa b. Causal c. Final A) Ia, IIb, IIIc B) Ib, IIc, IIIa C) Ic, IIa, IIIb D) Ib, IIa, IIIc E) Ia, IIc, IIIb Tema: Oración 36. Las oraciones desiderativas se hallan ligadas a la funciónexpresivadel lenguaje.De estamanera,se manifiesta claramente el deseo o la voluntad de que se cumpla lo enunciado. Teniendo en cuenta ello, elija la alternativa que corresponda a una oración desiderativa. A) ¡manténganse sentados para que no nos incomoden! B) Le dije que se exprese con propiedad en la reunión. C) ¡Que todo salga bien durante su viaje a Chosica! D) Diana, Lucía y Camila, vengan para que almuercen. E) Señor, maneje con mucho cuidado por este lugar. 37. Señale la alternativa que corresponde a una oración compuesta coordinada yuxtapuesta. A) No tengo casa ni hay quien me alquile una. B) Le quitaron el brevete, no podrá conducir. C) Al ver laparedrajada, huyóapresuradamente. D) Pablo sabía todo, pero no quería decirlo. E) O viajas al extranjero o te pones a estudiar. 38. En el enunciado En Moscú, existe una atracción muy especial que se ajusta al espíritu navideño: se trata de la fiesta de patinaje que se celebra en la azotea de un rascacielos Las proposiciones subordinadas son clasificadas como A) adjetivas explicativas B) Sustantivas sujeto C) Sustantivas objeto directo D) Adjetivas especificativas E) Adverbiales locativas 39. En la oración compuesta Se argumentaque la Internetcambiala vidade las personas,laproposiciónsubordinadaesclasificada como. A) adjetiva explicativa B) Sustantiva sujeto C) Sustantiva objeto directo D) Adjetiva especificativa E) Adverbial locativa 40. Señale la alternativa que corresponde a una oración compuesta por subordinación adverbial concesiva. A) O viajamos esta semana a Ayacucho o ya lo hacemos el próximo año.
  6. 6. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2019 - I 6 B) A pesar de que ella estudió mucho, no descuidó sus otras actividades. C) No participaremos en estos juegos ni en las siguientes competencias. D) Ha llegado tarde, pero puede ingresar porque la función no ha empezado. E) Estamos ansiosos por conocer los resultados, mas debemos ser pacientes. 41. Las proposiciones subordinadas sustantivas cumplen las funciones propias de un nombre o sustantivo. Considerando ello, elija la alternativa que presenta una proposición subordinada sustantiva en función de objeto directo. A) Es recomendable que ellos evalúen varios proyectos. B) Ayer entregaron los cuatro folletos que solicitaron. C) Has comprado muchos regalos para los niños pobres. D) Verificó que todas las ventanas estuvieran abiertas. E) Ensayó tanto la coreografía que al fin logró dominarla. 42. En el enunciado Apenas salgan del cine, los sorprenderemos, la proposición subordinada cumple la función de: A) Adjetiva especificativa B) Adverbial temporal C) Adverbial locativa D) Adjetiva explicativa E) Sustantiva sujeto Tema: Complemento predicativo 43. Identifique el complemento predicativo en el enunciado Después de contemplar al majestuoso cóndor,los turistas regresaron felices. A) Después B) Turistas C) Felices D) Majestuoso E) Cóndor 44. En el enunciado Gabina había llegado contenta El elemento destacado corresponde al A) Complemento predicativo B) Complemento atributo C) Objeto directo D) Objeto indirecto E) Circunstancial de modo Tema: Signos de puntuación 45. Determine cuáles de los siguientes enunciados exhiben una puntuación correcta. I. Amigos, hay que caminar con sumo cuidado. II. Cuando todo termine; descansaré una semana. III. Se preparó intensamente, mas no fue elegido. IV. Creo,comoSócrates;que solosé que nada sé. A) II yIII B) III y IV C) I y II D) Iy III 46. El siguiente texto sin signos de puntuación es ambiguo en su significación.Seleccione la opción cuyos signos de puntuación, respectivamente, ordenan y clarifican el sentido del texto. Si hay un escritor entre los grandes que haya sido protagonista de la tensión ideológica entre izquierda y derecha ese es Mario Vargas Llosa devotolectorde Sartre y hombre fascinadocon la Revolución cubana de todo eso se habla en La llamada de la tribu A) Punto y coma, coma, punto y seguido. B) Una coma, punto y seguido, y punto final. C) Dos comas, punto y seguido, y punto final. D) Tres comas, punto y seguido, y punto final. E) Coma, punto y coma, y punto final. 47. La coma es un signo de puntuación que se utiliza para una variedad de casos, de allí sus diversas denominaciones. En el enunciado Sobre la base de diversasinvestigaciones,Del valle reconstruyólazonadonde se ubicóel últimoreino inca. La coma utilizada es reconocida como A) Explicativa B) Enumerativa C) Hiperbática D) Apositiva E) elíptica 48. Señale el tipo de coma empleada en el siguiente texto: De haber sabido que viajabas, te acompañaba. A) Enumerativa B) Explicativa C) Conjuntiva D) Hiperbática E) Vocativa 49. El uso adecuado de los signos de puntuación facilita la comprensión de un texto escrito. Bajo este principio, cuantifique las comas que le corresponden al siguiente texto:
  7. 7. UNMSM– CENTRO PRE UNIVERSITARIO CICLO2020 -II 7 Desde una hacienda de Surco el niño Julio Escobar vendedor de periódico se convirtió en vigía de las tropasperuanaspuesayudó a fijarla puntería dela artillería. A) Cinco B) tres C) dos D) Seis E) cuatro 50. En el texto La mamá de Franklin una mujer muy estricta y disciplinada le dijo a su hijo : ≪por favorno salgas hoy≫. El número de comas omitidas es A) Tres B) cuatro C) Cinco D) Seis E) Dos 51. El uso adecuado de los signos de puntuación facilita la comprensión del texto. Teniendo en cuenta ello, elija la alternativa que presenta puntuación correcta. A) El economista dijo, que aunque los precios están bajos, esta situación no será permanente. B) El economista, dijo que aunque los precios están bajos, esta situación no será permanente. C) El economista dijo que, aunque los precios están bajos, esta situación no será permanente. D) El economista dijo, que aunque los precios están bajos esta situación no será permanente. E) El economista dijo que, aunque los precios están bajos esta situación no será permanente. Tema:Uso de las mayúsculas 52. Luego de leer minuciosamente los siguientes enunciados, determine en el cuál de ellos hay un empleo adecuado de las letras mayúsculas. I. Ese potentado quisiera viajar a la Luna, pero no cuenta con la preparación suficiente. II. Se dice que hay muchos peligros para quienesviven casi al borde del Río Rímac. III. Algunos opinólogos manifiestan que ya hemos llegado a la Decadencia de Occidente. IV. Ayerfui a una buenaconferenciasobre las causasy efectosde laRevoluciónfrancesa. A) II y III B) I y II C) I y IV D) IIy IV 53. Considerando una redacción formal, ¿cuál de las siguientes oraciones presenta el uso adecuado de las letras mayúsculas? A) El Ministerio de Salud clausuró en Instituto Nacional de Salud mental de Iquitos. B) El documento final de ‘’Acuerdo climático global’’ recibió todo tipo de críticas. C) Hay disensiónentre el Mef y la Osinerg por el alza de las tarifas de electricidad. D) La Conferencia del clima de París logró el primer acuerdo universal y unánime. E) El legislador cuestionó las decisiones de la Comisión de Ética Parlamentaria. 54. Marque la alternativa que denota Adecuado empleo de las letras mayúsculas. A) La SegundaGuerraMundial fue una contienda bélica histórica. B) La Cordillerade losAndesalbergalosvolcanes más altos del planeta. C) El océano Pacíficoocupa la terceraparte de la superficie terrestre. D) El ministerio del Interior vela por el orden interno y público. E) En Ayacucho, la semana Santa convocó a muchos turistas. 55. Marque la alternativa que denota el empleo correcto de las mayúsculas. A) El nuevo Ministro comparecerá ante el Congreso. B) La Reina dispuso la firma del Tratado comercial. C) Ayer llegó el Grupo Musical Corazón Serrano. D) El puebloperuano agradeciólavisitadel papa. E) El Presidente sepaseóporlaAvenidaAbancay. 56. Elija la alternativa que presenta uso adecuado de las mayúsculas. A) El GrupoMusical AguaMarinase presentaráen Jauja. B) Durante la Revolución Rusa, emergieron los Bolcheviques. C) El Cubismoyel Dadaísmosondosmovimientos artísticos. D) El Dr. Marticorena dictó el curso de Física Nuclear. E) El Ministrode Saludclausuróel viejoHospital.

