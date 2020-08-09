SYSTEMIC FUNCTIONAL LINGUISTICS: INTERPERSONAL MEANINGS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTERPERSONAL MEANINGS SYSTEMIC FUNCTIONAL LINGUSTICS (SFL)
INTERPERSONAL MEANINGS  Gerot and Wignell (1994, p.13), "interpersonal meanings are meanings which express a speaker's at...
MOOD SYSTEM Mood structure forms in some patterns of clause type. Below is the illustration of typical mood structure by E...
MOOD ELEMENT • Gerot and Wignell (1995, p. 25) state the mood element consists of a two-part (1) subject is realized by a ...
The remainder of each clause, if there is a remainder, is called the Residue. It was not Michael That will never come off ...
Finite • Halliday in Eggins (1994) defines the finite in terms of its function in the clause to make the proposition defin...
Halliday and Matthiessen (2004) in Eggins (2004), Finite Verbal Operators identify into two kinds: • Temporal Finite Verba...
Finite verbal operators Temporal: Past Present Future did, was does, is will, shall had, used to Has would, should Modal: ...
Residue Element • All of the words in the clause are Residue, except Subject and Finite (Thompson, 1996). • Gerot and Wign...
Predicator • The Predicator is the verb part of the clause, the bit which tells what's doing, happening, or being. There a...
• Holiday (1994:79) claims that there are two verbs in English, which in simple past and simple present tense appear as Fi...
Complement • The Complement answers the question is/had what, ‘to whom’, ‘did to what’. In the clause: His first car Henry...
Adjunct Eggins and Slade (1997) state adjuncts are as the label suggests, element, which is additional, rather than essent...
TIME: when CAUSE: what for They can’t do that these days Subject Finite Predicator Complement Circ. Adjunct You read books...
Conjunctive Adjuncts • Conjuctive Adjuncts include items such as ‘for instance’, ‘anyway’, ‘moreover’, ‘meanwhile’, ‘there...
The Principal Items Functioning as Conjunction Adjuncts (Halliday, 1994) Type Meaning Example Appositive i.e, e.g That is,...
Comment Adjunct Comment adjuncts typically occur in clause-initial position, or directly after the subject, and are realiz...
Example Frankly, I can’t stand Sigit Sulfiyanto Comm. Adj. Subject Finite Predicator Complement Mood Residue Unfortunately...
The Principal Items Functioning as Comment Adjunct (Halliday, 1994) Type Meaning Example Opinion I think In my opinion, pe...
Mood Adjunct • Mood Adjunct expresses interpersonal meanings relate mainly to the meaning of the finite verbal operators, ...
Thus, in the following, ‘surely’, ‘of course’, and ‘already’ are analyzed as Mood Adjuncts and are included in the Mood el...
Be aware that the same word can function differently in the different structural configuration: Where 'clearly' is a Circu...
MOOD TYPE The mood has seven types: declarative, polar interrogative, tagged declarative, WH-Interrogative, imperative, ex...
Marked:  Finite + Subject Tagged Declarative • According to Eggins and Slade (1997:85) states, this clause type falls mid...
Dave: You know… You know a lot of funny people, don't you, Brad? Fran: Like, they "re coming up the hill, are they? Dave: ...
Wh-Questions Interrogative: Querying Subject  Wh/Subject  finite Who built a car in his backyard Subject/Wh. Fin. Pred. ...
Querying Residue Wh. + Fin + Subj. where C/Wh. (Complement is queried or A/Wh. (Adjunct is queried) What did Henry Ford bu...
Exclamatives: • Exclamative structures used in interaction to express emotions such as surprise, disgust, worry, etc., are...
WH- element conflated with Adjunct Imperatives In imperatives, the Mood element may consist of Subject + Finite Subject on...
Commands are variable in their realization: • Turn it down (Imperative) • Will you turn it down please (polar interrogativ...
Elliptical Clause Eggins and Slade (1997:89), "full" clauses: clauses, where all the elements of the structure have been r...
MODALITY Here is a list of come modal auxiliaries, ranged in terms of the degree of certainty they imply. An exploration o...
Again, modal adjuncts can be seen as a continuum. According to Droga and Humphrey (2003:59), "modality expresses strong, m...
Examples of Modality by Droga and Humphrey High Modality Medium Modality Low Modality Modal Verbs must, ought to, need, ha...
References and Recommended Readings • Droga, L., & Humphrey, S. (2003). Grammar and meaning: An introduction for primary t...
  1. 1. INTERPERSONAL MEANINGS SYSTEMIC FUNCTIONAL LINGUSTICS (SFL)
  2. 2. INTERPERSONAL MEANINGS  Gerot and Wignell (1994, p.13), "interpersonal meanings are meanings which express a speaker's attitudes and judgment.  Interpersonal meaning is realized through the analysis of Mood and Modality of the clauses.
  3. 3. MOOD SYSTEM Mood structure forms in some patterns of clause type. Below is the illustration of typical mood structure by Eggins (199, p.153): Speech Function Typical Mood in Clause Statement Declarative MOOD Question Interrogative MOOD Command Imperative MOOD Offer Modulated Interrogative MOOD Answer Elliptical Declarative MOOD Acknowledgment Elliptical Declarative MOOD Accept Minor Clause Compliance Minor Clause
  4. 4. MOOD ELEMENT • Gerot and Wignell (1995, p. 25) state the mood element consists of a two-part (1) subject is realized by a nominal group, and (2) the finite element, which is a part of the verbal group. I didn’t Who did Michael did Subject Finite Mood
  5. 5. The remainder of each clause, if there is a remainder, is called the Residue. It was not Michael That will never come off there Subject • Eggins and Slade (1997) state that the subject is the pivotal participant in the clause, the person or thing that the proposition is concerned with, and without whose presence there could be no argument or negotiation. Example: Tina is beautiful (isn "t she?) Subject Subject Subject Finite Residue Mood
  6. 6. Finite • Halliday in Eggins (1994) defines the finite in terms of its function in the clause to make the proposition definite, to anchor the proposition in a way that we can argue about it. • The finite is always a verbal element. It always realized through a verbal group. The verbal group in a clause is the sequence of words that indicate the process, action, or state that the subject is engaged in. Example: He took him to a policeman. Finite
  7. 7. Halliday and Matthiessen (2004) in Eggins (2004), Finite Verbal Operators identify into two kinds: • Temporal Finite Verbal: these words anchor the preposition by reference to time. They give tense to the Finite; either past (I rode a bicycle), present (I ride a bicycle), or future (I will ride the bicycle tomorrow). • Finite Modal Operators: these words anchor the preposition not by reference to time but by modality. It refers to the speaker's judgment of the probabilities or the obligation involved in what he is saying.
  8. 8. Finite verbal operators Temporal: Past Present Future did, was does, is will, shall had, used to Has would, should Modal: Low Median High can may will, would must, ought to could, might is to, was to need, (dare) has to, had to
  9. 9. Residue Element • All of the words in the clause are Residue, except Subject and Finite (Thompson, 1996). • Gerot and Wignell (1995), there are three elements in the Residue, namely: Predicator, Complement, and Adjunct. Henry Ford Built his first car in this backyard. Subject Finite (past) Predicator Complement Adjunct Mood Residue
  10. 10. Predicator • The Predicator is the verb part of the clause, the bit which tells what's doing, happening, or being. There are also non-finite (‘to’ + verb and verb + ‘ing’) clauses containing a predicator but no Finite element, for example: so as to give Henry more room Predicator Complement Complement Residue giving Henry more room Predicator Complement Complement Residue
  11. 11. • Holiday (1994:79) claims that there are two verbs in English, which in simple past and simple present tense appear as Finite only, without being fused with a distinct element as Predicator. These are ‘be’ and ‘have’. The car had four bicycle wheels Subject Finite Complement Mood Residue It was a slow process Subject Finite Complement Mood Residue
  12. 12. Complement • The Complement answers the question is/had what, ‘to whom’, ‘did to what’. In the clause: His first car Henry ford built in his backyard. His first car is still Complement, despite the different word order in the clause, because it answers the question: did to what? His first car Henry ford built in his backyard Complement Subject Finite Predicator Adjunct Mood Residue
  13. 13. Adjunct Eggins and Slade (1997) state adjuncts are as the label suggests, element, which is additional, rather than essential, to the preposition. Adjuncts are expressed by prepositional phrases, adverb, and adverbial groups, or conjunction. Circumstantial Adjunct • Circumstantial Adjunct can be called as experiential Adjunct. According to Gerot and Wignell (1994:34), "circumstantial adjuncts answer the questions 'how', 'when', 'where', 'by whom'" • Eggins (1994: 165), “circumstantial meanings may refer to time (probed with ―when), place (where), cause (why), matter (about what), accompaniment (with whom), beneficiary (to whom), agent (by whom).”
  14. 14. TIME: when CAUSE: what for They can’t do that these days Subject Finite Predicator Complement Circ. Adjunct You read books for fun Subject Finite Pred. Comp. Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue
  15. 15. Conjunctive Adjuncts • Conjuctive Adjuncts include items such as ‘for instance’, ‘anyway’, ‘moreover’, ‘meanwhile’, ‘therefore’, ‘nevertheless’. • These Conjunctive Adjuncts have a textual function and so fall outside of the analysis of MOOD. That's why 'as', 'so as,' and 'then' are left unanalyzed.
  16. 16. The Principal Items Functioning as Conjunction Adjuncts (Halliday, 1994) Type Meaning Example Appositive i.e, e.g That is, in other words, for instance Corrective Rather Or rather, at least, to be precise Dismissive In any case Is any case, anyway, leaving that aside Summative In short Briefly, to sum up, in conclusion Verificative Actually Actually, in fact, as a matter of for it Additive And Also, moreover, in addition, besides Adversative But On the other hand, however, conversely Variative Insisted Instead, alternatively Temporal Then Meanwhile, before that, later on, next, soon, finally Comparative Likewise Likewise, in the same way Casual So Therefore, for this reason, as a result, with this in mind Conditional (if...) then In that case, under the circumstance, yet otherwise Concessive Yet Nevertheless, despite that Respective As so that In this respect, as far as that's concerned.
  17. 17. Comment Adjunct Comment adjuncts typically occur in clause-initial position, or directly after the subject, and are realized by adverbs. Comment adjunct function to express an assessment of the clause as a whole. • Admission: frankly • Assertion: honestly, really • How desirable: luckily, hopefully • How constant: tentatively, provisionally • How valid: broadly speaking, generally • How sensible: understandably, wisely • How expected: as expected, amazingly
  18. 18. Example Frankly, I can’t stand Sigit Sulfiyanto Comm. Adj. Subject Finite Predicator Complement Mood Residue Unfortunately However they were too late Comment Adjunct Conjunctive Adjunct Subj. Fin. Comp. Mood Residue
  19. 19. The Principal Items Functioning as Comment Adjunct (Halliday, 1994) Type Meaning Example Opinion I think In my opinion, personality Admission I admit Frankly, to be honest, to tell the truth Persuasion I assure you Honestly, really, believe me, seriously, without a doubt Entreaty I request you Please, kindly Presumption How presumable? Evidently, apparently, no doubt, presumably Desirability How desirable? (un) fortunately, to my delight, distress, luckily, regrettably, hopefully,
  20. 20. Mood Adjunct • Mood Adjunct expresses interpersonal meanings relate mainly to the meaning of the finite verbal operators, expressing probability, usually, obligation, inclination, or time. Adjuncts of polarity and modality: (a) Polarity: Not, yes, no, so (b) Probability: Probably, possibly, certainly, perhaps, maybe (c) Usually: Usually, sometimes, always, never, ever, seldom, rarely (d) Readiness: Willingly, readily, gladly, certainly, easily (e) Obligations: Definitely, absolutely, possibly, at all cost, by all means Adjuncts of temporality: (f) Time: Yet, still, already, once, soon, just (g) Typically: Occasionally, generally, regularity, mainly Adjuncts of mood: (h) Obviousness: Of course, surely, obviously, clearly (i) Intensity: Just, simply, merely, only, even, actually, really (j) Degree: Quite, almost, nearly, scarcely, hardly, absolutely, totally, entirely, completely
  21. 21. Thus, in the following, ‘surely’, ‘of course’, and ‘already’ are analyzed as Mood Adjuncts and are included in the Mood element. Surely he wasn’t Being serious Mood Adjunct Subject Finite Predicator Complement Mood Residue Of course she had Already met him Mood Adjunct Subject Finite Mood Adjunct Predicator Complement Mood Residue She had Already met him of course Subject Fin. Mood Adjunct Pred. Complement Mood Adjunct Residue Mood
  22. 22. Be aware that the same word can function differently in the different structural configuration: Where 'clearly' is a Circumstantial Adjunct, telling 'how.‘ Here "clearly' is a Mood Adjunct, indicating the speaker certainly. She can’t Hear Clearly on the phone Subj. Finite Pred. Circ. Adjunct Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue Clearly the man was innocent Mood Adjunct Subject Finite Complement Mood Residue
  23. 23. MOOD TYPE The mood has seven types: declarative, polar interrogative, tagged declarative, WH-Interrogative, imperative, exclamatives and elliptical clause (Eggins and Slade, 1997) Declarative • Declarative can be identified as clauses in which the subject's structural element occurs before the finite element of the clause. Unmarked: Subject + Finite The car had four bicycle wheels Subject Finite Complement
  24. 24. Marked:  Finite + Subject Tagged Declarative • According to Eggins and Slade (1997:85) states, this clause type falls midway between the declarative and polar interrogative. • Structurally, it has the sequence of a declarative, with the subject occurring before the finite element. However, unlike the simple declarative, the tagged declarative has called a “Mood tag”. • The following are all examples of tagged declarative: (Subject underlined, Finite in italic, Mood tag in bold) Then come the production line Pred. Finite Subject Res. Mood
  25. 25. Dave: You know… You know a lot of funny people, don't you, Brad? Fran: Like, they "re coming up the hill, are they? Dave: You know, you can "t just do languages, can you? Polar Interrogative • Polar (Yes/No Questions):  Finite + Subject Did Henry Ford Build his first car in the backyard? Finite Subject Predicator Complement Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue Should I be using Unleaded petrol in my car? Finite Subject Predicator Complement Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue
  26. 26. Wh-Questions Interrogative: Querying Subject  Wh/Subject  finite Who built a car in his backyard Subject/Wh. Fin. Pred. Complement Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue What is that thing? Subject/Wh. Fin. Complement Mood Residue What happened on morning in may 1896? Subject/Wh. Finite Pred. Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue
  27. 27. Querying Residue Wh. + Fin + Subj. where C/Wh. (Complement is queried or A/Wh. (Adjunct is queried) What did Henry Ford build? Complement/Wh. Finite Subject Predicator Mood Residue What did Ford do in 1896? Complement/Wh. Finite Subject Predicator Circ. Adjunct Mood Residue Where did Ford build his first car? Adjunct/Wh. Finite Subject Predicator Complement Mood Residue
  28. 28. Exclamatives: • Exclamative structures used in interaction to express emotions such as surprise, disgust, worry, etc., are a blend of interrogative and declarative patterns. • Like the WH- interrogatives, they require a WH-element, conflated (mapped onto, fused) with either a compliment or an adjunct (Eggins, 1994). • From Eggin’s statement, there is a WH- element that conflates with a compliment or an adjunct in the exclamative clauses. WH- element conflated with Complement. What big eyes you have’! Complement/Wh. Subject Finite Residue Mood
  29. 29. WH- element conflated with Adjunct Imperatives In imperatives, the Mood element may consist of Subject + Finite Subject only, Finite only, or they may have no Mood element. There will always be a Predicator. • Don’t you put it there? (Subject + Finite) • Let’s put it there. (Subject) • Don’t put it there. (Finite) • Put it there. (No Subject or Finite) How banal these examples are’! Complement/Wh. Subject Finite Residue Mood How you We grown’t Adjunct/Wh. Subject Finite Predicator Mood Residue
  30. 30. Commands are variable in their realization: • Turn it down (Imperative) • Will you turn it down please (polar interrogative) • You really ought to turn it down (Declarative) • Why don’t you turn it down? (Wh-Interrogative) Offers also don’t have a typical grammatical realization. • Have a bar of chocolate (Imperative) • Like a coffee? (Polar Interrogative) • I’ll make some toast (Declarative) • I’ll turn it up, shall 'l? (Declarative + tag)
  31. 31. Elliptical Clause Eggins and Slade (1997:89), "full" clauses: clauses, where all the elements of the structure have been realized. However, when interactants react to prior initiations, they typically do so elliptically, producing clauses that depend on their interpretation of a related full initiating clause. 1. A: They are all freaks B: Except you 2. A: He plays the double bass B: Does he? 3. A: She is an amazing actress B: What?
  32. 32. MODALITY Here is a list of come modal auxiliaries, ranged in terms of the degree of certainty they imply. An exploration of how modal verbs, for example, 'must', ‘might’, or 'could' indicates degrees of certainty, command, or obligation. The other resources, however, which serve this function, Jenny could have said: 'Perhaps it’s Jim’ and Laura could have declared: ‘It’s definitely Jim'. Here the uncertainty and assertiveness are being expressed by modal adjuncts rather than the modal auxiliary. High modality Medium modality Low Modality Must Ought to Shall Has to Will Should Can Need to May Might Could Would
  33. 33. Again, modal adjuncts can be seen as a continuum. According to Droga and Humphrey (2003:59), "modality expresses strong, medium, or weak positions and includes all of the choices between a definite 'yes' and a definite 'no." Further, they categorized modality into five categories. High modality Mid modality Low Modality Definitely Absolutely Certainly Positively Undoubtedly Surely Probably Presumably In all probability Presumably Apparently Seemingly Possibly Perhaps Maybe Arguably Allegedly
  34. 34. Examples of Modality by Droga and Humphrey High Modality Medium Modality Low Modality Modal Verbs must, ought to, need, has to, had to will, would, should, is to, was to, supposed to can, may, could, might Modal Adverbials certainly, definitely, always, never, absolutely, surely, in fact probably, usually, generally, likely possibly, perhaps, maybe, sometimes Modal Adjectivals certain, definite, absolute, necessary, obligatory probable, usual possible Modal Nouns certainty, necessity, requirement, obligation Probability Possibility Modal Clauses and Phrases I believe (that) It is obvious (that) Everyone knows (that) I think (that) In my opinion, It is likely (that) If…., then… I guess (that)
  35. 35. References and Recommended Readings • Droga, L., & Humphrey, S. (2003). Grammar and meaning: An introduction for primary teachers. New South Wales: Target Texts. • Eggins, S. (1994). An Introduction Systemic Functional Linguistics. London: Pinter Publisher Ltd. • Slade, D., & Eggins, S. (1997). Analysing casual conversation. London: Cassell. • Gerot, L., & Wignell, P. (1994). Making Sense of Functional Grammar. Sydney: Gerd Stabler. • Halliday, M. A., & Matthiessen, C. M. I. M. (2004). An Introduction to Functional Grammar Third Edition. London: Edward Arnold.

