スマートテキスタイルキット WEARICを使ってみた 2 0 1 9 . 1 1 . 1 9 I o T L T v o l . 5 7 @ オ ム ロ ン
自己紹介 土田 哲哉 株式会社Surface&Architecture 株式会社GIF ど た て つ や twitter: @tendots
作ってみた作品 導電布モジュールnüno (2018) Swipe Apron (2016)
作ってみた作品 しゃべぐるみ(2017) Care Thing (2018)
WEARIC is 何？
WEARIC is 何？ オーストリア フォアアールベルク州の Eテキスタイルを使ったスタートアップおよび、 その会社が販売しているセンサーキットの名称。 日常使用するEテキスタイルの理解を 深めることを目的にしている。 www.wearic....
E-textileとは スマートテキスタイル、スマートファブリック、導電性繊維とも呼ばれる。 電気的な特性を持たせることでさまざまな機能を実現するファイバーやテ キスタイル。電気的な特性としては、能動的なものと受動的なものがある。 （伊藤忠 繊...
WEARICを買ってみる 公式サイトのShopから 買おうとしたのだけど…
WEARICを買ってみる、が… 送付先の選択肢に 日本が無い！
メールでやり取り
日本を追加してもらった！ ※今は消えてるみたいです
到着！ちなみに価格は… • 本体：約 ¥5,000 • 送料：約 ¥4,000 • 税金：約 ¥2,400 （諸経費結構高い…）
開梱！
Smart Textiles Kit with nano controller
Nano Controller Expansion Board Textile heating Textile wetness LED textile textile pushbutton Textile pressure sensor 導電糸...
nano controllerを拡張ボードにさし ます Nano Controller Expansion Board
センサーは拡張ボードに スナップボタンで付けます
各センサーを装着した状態
ひと通り触ってみる
LED光らせてみる #define LED1_PIN 10 #define LED2_PIN 11 void setup() { Serial.begin(9600); pinMode(LED1_PIN, OUTPUT); pinMode(LE...
圧力センサーを押してみる void setup() { Serial.begin(9600); } void loop() { Serial.println(analogRead(A0)); }
ボタン押してLED光らせる #define BUTTON1_PIN 8 #define BUTTON2_PIN 9 #define LED1_PIN 10 #define LED2_PIN 11 void setup(){ Serial.beg...
かんたん！ スナップボタンのアタッチメントで 気軽に付け替えできて、 気難しい事考えずに LEGOっぽく楽しい
まとめ
まとめ 最初はごついなーと思ったけど、 Eテキスタイルの使用感が 実感できる良いキットです。 おすすめ！ （懇親会でもお見せします）
お知らせ 導電布モジュールnüno (2018) Eテキスタイルの勉強会を２月に ウフルさんで開催予定です！ 興味のある方は 懇親会で声をかけてね
スマートテキスタイルキット「WEARIC」を使ってみた
