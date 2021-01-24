Rpp pekan 4 al qur'an kls 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sekolah SMPIT As Salaam Mata Pelajaran Al-Qur’an Kelas/Semester VII / 2 Materi Pokok Hafalan Muraja’ah Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. A...
Kompetensi Inti Pengetahuan 3. memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya t...
Tahapan Metode Aktivitas Guru Siswa Orang tua Telaah Luring Mengunggah bahan ajar di elearning: Power Point atau Video tal...
siswa untuk kegiatan tahsin Ummi Dewasa Jilid 2 hal 25- 26 Pertemuan 3 & 5 : Menyemangati siswa Duniawi Daring 5’- Via VC/...
  1. 1. Sekolah SMPIT As Salaam Mata Pelajaran Al-Qur’an Kelas/Semester VII / 2 Materi Pokok Hafalan Muraja’ah Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr Tahsin Ummi Dewasa Jilid 2 Hal 25-27 Alokasi Waktu 10 JP / Pekan Periode Tanggal 25 - 29 Januari 2021 Kompetensi Inti Sikap Spiritual 1. Menghargai danmenghayati ajaran agamayang dianutnya - Mencintai danmengimani al-Qur’an sebagai Kitab Suci dan pedomanhidupnya Kompetensi Dasar 1.1 terbiasamembacaal-Qur’an dengan memperhatikan kaidah ilmu tajwid dan tartil Indikator 1.1.1 memiliki kesadaran membaca al-Qur’an dengan memperhatikan ilmu tajwid dan tartil dengan benar Penilaian Awal dan Hasil Belajar 1. Guru memantau laporan harian tilawah al-Qur’an. kegiatanharian tilawah al-Qur’an (telah terintegrasi dengan pelaporan harian lainnya di e learning) PelaporanAwal danHasil Belajar 1. Guru memberikan umpan balik ke siswa berupa apresiasi, motivasi dan nasihat di saat kelas PTM (Pertemuan Tatap Muka) virtual. 2. Guru menuliskan narasi hasil pengamatan di Rapor Perkembangan Hasil Belajar al-Qur’an setiap akhir semester. Kompetensi Inti SikapSosial 2. Menunjukkan perilakujujur, disiplin,tanggung jawab, peduli (toleran, gotong royong), santun, percaya diri dalamberinteraksi secaraefektifdenganlingkungan sosial dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya Kompetensi Dasar 2.1 menunjukkan perilaku semangat menuntut ilmu sebagai implementasi Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr 2.2 menunjukkan perilaku ikhlas, sabar, dan pemaaf sebagai implementasi pemahaman Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr Indikator 2.1.1 menunjukkan motivasi , keantusiasan dan turut menciptakan kondisi belajar positif saat mengikuti pembelajaran al-Qur’an. 2.1.2 menunjukkan hadir tepat waktu, tekun, berusaha yang terbaik saat kegiatan praktik dalam kelompok. Penilaian Awal dan Hasil Belajar 1. Guru melakukan kegiatanobservasi/pengamatan di chat e learning dan tatap muka virtual/daring-zoom. PelaporanAwal danHasil Belajar 1. Guru memberikanumpan balikke siswaberupa apresiasi, motivasi dan nasihat di saat kelas PTM (Pertemuan Tatap Muka) virtual. 2. Guru menuliskan narasi hasil pengamatan di Rapor Perkembangan Hasil Belajar al-Qur’an setiap akhir semester.
  2. 2. Kompetensi Inti Pengetahuan 3. memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 memahamihukum bacaan pengenalan tanda sukun (di tekan membacanya) Indikator 1.1 dapat menyebutkan pengertian bacaan tanda sukun (di tekan membacanya) Penilaian Awal 1. Guru melakukan kegiatanobservasi/pengamatan di tatap muka virtual/daring-zoom. Pelaporan Awal 1. Guru memberikan umpan balikke siswaberupa apresiasi, motivasi dan nasihat di saat kelas PTM (Pertemuan Tatap Muka) virtual tentang hasil penugasan awal. Kompetensi Inti Keterampilan 2. mencoba, mengolah, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori Kompetensi Dasar 2.1 menunjukkan hafalan dengan tartil Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr Indikator 2.1.1 mempraktekkanbacaanMadUmmi Dewasa Jilid 2 dan menyetorkan hafalan dengan tartil. Penilaian Hasil Belajar 1. Siswa menyetorkan tahsin UMMI DEWASA jilid 2 hal 27 via A-Learning kepadaguru Qur’an sesuai kelompokbelajar 2. Siswa menyetorkan hafalan Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr via VideoCall/zoom meeting kepada guru Qur’an sesuai kelompok belajar Pelaporan Hasil Belajar 1. Guru memberikan hasil penilaian secara lisan/tertulis setelah Video Call/zoom meeting. 2. Guru memberikan hasil penilaian dalam bentuk Rapor Perkembangan Hasil Belajar al- Qur’an setiap akhir semester.
  3. 3. Tahapan Metode Aktivitas Guru Siswa Orang tua Telaah Luring Mengunggah bahan ajar di elearning: Power Point atau Video talaqi hafalan Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr, Power point atau video bacaan UMMI DEWASA Jilid 2 Penugasan awal Menelaah dan mengekplorasi bahan ajar: 1. Mengunduh materi PPT/Video hafalan Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr yang terdapat di e learning, dan materi PPT/video bacaan Ummi Dewasa jilid 2 melalui As Salaam Leraning. 2. Mendengarkan dan mengulang bacaan Qs. Al Fajr – Qs. Al Qadr secara offline 5X Eksplorasi Luring Rumuskan Daring via VC/ZOOM -10’ Pertemuan 1-5 : Mengarahkan untuk absen di A-Leraning Hadir danterlibat dalam kegiatan diskusi Memotivasi, mendukung dan mengingatkan Ananda untuk melakukan aktivitas sesuai arahan. Presentasikan Daring via VC/Zoom – 20’ Pertemuan 1: Memfasilitasi kegiatan menghafal bersama siswa Qs. Al Fajr Pertemuan 2: Memfasilitasi kegiatan menghafal bersama siswa Qs. Al Balad Pertemuan 3: Memfasilitasi kegiatan menghafal bersama siswa Qs. As Syams- Qs. Al Lail Pertemuan 4: Memfasilitasi kegiatan menghafal bersama siswa Qs. Ad Dhuha – Qs. At Tiin Pertemuan 5 : 1. Memfasilitasi kegiatan menghafal bersama siswa Qs. Al Alaq- Qs. Al Qadr 2. Memfasilitasi Hadir tepat waktu Terlibat dan menunjukkan semangat. Menyiapkan al- Qur’an. Mengikuti kegiatan sesuai arahan guru
  4. 4. siswa untuk kegiatan tahsin Ummi Dewasa Jilid 2 hal 25- 26 Pertemuan 3 & 5 : Menyemangati siswa Duniawi Daring 5’- Via VC/Zoom untuk selalu ikhlas dan sabar untuk mempelajari dan menghafal al-Qur’an Memberikan tanggapan secara tertulis melalui chat. melalui Video Call/zoom meeting Pertemuan 3 & 5: Memberikan apresiasi kepada siswa yang telah menyetorkan Berusaha Daring hafalannya. Mengaplikasikan Ukhrowi 5’- via VC/zoom hafalan al-Qur’annya saat melaksanakan sholat. Jayapura, 25 Januari 2021 Kepala Sekolah Guru Qur’an Kelik Hermawan, S. Pd Selvi Nuriawati

