The Bad Guys: Episode 6: Alien vs Bad Guys [READ]

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This books ( The Bad Guys: Episode 6: Alien vs Bad Guys ) Made by Aaron Blabey
About Books
I wish I'd had these books as a kid. Hilarious! -- Dav Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants and Dog ManThey may look like Bad Guys, but these wannabe heroes are doing good deeds...whether you like it or not! This New York Times bestselling illustrated series is perfect for fans of Dog Man and Captain Underpants.The Bad Guys are vanishing! A creature with TONS of teeth and WAY too many butts is stealing them, one by one. Is this the end for the Bad Guys? Maybe. Will it be funny? You bet your butts it will!
To Download Please Click https://downloadfree-epubpdf.blogspot.com/?book=36127504
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment