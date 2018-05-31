Synnopsis :

How to Cheat in 3ds Max 2010 Lets you create special effects and animated characters in 3ds max. This title includes scene files and bitmaps that are used to illustrate the cheats, also music files, organizational samples, and instructional Camtasia movies of Michele showing some of the trickier techniques. Full description



Author : Michele Bousquet

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Michele Bousquet ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://recruiting22mei.blogspot.com/?book=0240811615

