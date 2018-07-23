Details Product [MOST WISHED] Radiographic Cephalometry: From Basics to 3-D Imaging by Alex Jacobson :

Radiographic cephalometry, has been routinely used in orthodontics for over half a century, but is now also being used as a diagnostic, treatment, and research tool by maxillofacial and plastic surgeons, prosthodontists, pediatric dentists, and general dental practitioners. Here practicing and research orthodontists explain such aspects as the 20 centuries of its history, advantages and accuracy of digital versus film-based cephalometry, Ricketts analysis, the geometry, natural head position, soft tissue evaluation, and craniofacial frontal analysis. The disk contains video clips demonstrating three-dimensional technology and other tools. No date is noted for the first edition. Annotation ©2006 Book News, Inc., Portland, OR (booknews)

