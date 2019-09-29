[BEST SELLING] The Connect Who Took My Heart Away by CoCo ShawndÃ©

Miani Francis thought filing for a divorce from her four-year marriage would end the misery she was living in every day, but it was far from all her worries. Living with a man she s planning to depart from comes with more complications than the marriage itself. When Miani was put out with her four-year-old son, it broke her spirit and her heart. Miani becomes unsure of her future but running into her old friend Obasi might just change her outlook on life and love. Obasi Remy has been pumping vast quantities of artillery from the islands to flood the streets of St. Louis, making him the go to connect. Obasi is the Boss of all Bosses. Running into Miani reminds him of everything heâ€™s missing in regards to having a woman in his life. Sheâ€™s the one who got away and the only woman who can handle his aggressive demeanor. Reuniting just may be the best thing that could ever happen for both of them.Dice Howard has been drowning in despair since her husband s untimely demise. The only thing keeping her sane is her son. A night out grants her a chance encounter with the connect, Hosea Juelz. One night of passion leaves her wanting more, but at the same time ashamed for the feelings she holds for someone other than her deceased husband. With a close-knit family, her secretive relationship becomes everyoneâ€™s biggest question. Dice has chosen to keep it all hidden, but when you re with a connect, how far can a secret this big be held under the rocks?

Simple Step to Read and Download By CoCo ShawndÃ© :

1. Create a FREE Account

2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF

3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book The Connect Who Took My Heart Away - By CoCo ShawndÃ©

4. Read Online by creating an account The Connect Who Took My Heart Away READ [MAGAZINE]

Go to: https://ratatouillemakmudes.blogspot.com/?book=B07V4GJZ5P

