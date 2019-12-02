Understanding Stocks TOP RATED#1

Revised and updated--the new edition of the stock investing classic is packed with powerful new strategies for today's market realitiesUnderstanding Stocks, Second Edition gives you the information you need to do everything from opening an account to making informed decisions when evaluating stocks and making trades. New chapters cover short selling, alternative investments such as commodities and bonds, and candlestick charting.Michael Sincere is a full-time columnist, writer, and author of nine books, including The After-Hours Trader, Understanding Options, and All About Market Indicators.

