----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Title: Change the Culture Change the Game( The Breakthrough Strategy for Energizing Your Organization and Creating Accountability for Results) Binding: Hardcover Author: RogerConnors Publisher: Portfolio

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Roger Connors

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-5

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

-Format : SLIDE BOOK

-Seller information : Roger Connors ( 2✮ )

-Link Download : https://zzeeyindoll44.blogspot.com/?book=1591843618



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://zzeeyindoll44.blogspot.com/?book=1591843618 )

