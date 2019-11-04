Completely revised with updated descriptions, contact information, websites, and available monies, this guide to financing higher education is the only resource students need to fund their pursuit of knowledge. Balancing detailed explanations with real-life examples and practical resources, the featured topics include finding and winning scholarships, requesting a reassessment from colleges for more financial aid, maximizing assistance from state and federal governments, taking advantage of educational tax breaks, and benefiting from government-subsidized student loans. Creative strategies—such as starting profitable dorm-room enterprises, trading tuition costs for volunteer service, and canceling debts with loan repayment programs—help students find extra money when more traditional routes are exhausted. The provided tips are designed for students of all ages and levels and their parents.

