แบบบันทึกการทบทวนหลังการปฏิบัติงาน.Aar ผู้เรีนdoc

  1. 1. แบบบันทึกสรุปผลการเรียนรู้สาหรับผู้เรียน ชื่อ..........................................สกุล............................. ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่..................../........เลขที่.......... โครงการนิเทศการศึกษา กลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล อาเภอห้วยทับทัน จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษา เขต 28 กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ
  2. 2. แบบบันทึกสรุปผลการเรียนรู้สาหรับผู้เรียน ชื่อ..........................................สกุล............................. ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่..................../........เลขที่.......... วันที่..............เดือน......................พ.ศ....................... เรื่องที่เรียน..................................................................................................................... จานวนซม....................................วันเดือนปีที่เรียน.......................................................... ครูผู้สอน......................................................................................................................... คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนบันทึกสรุปผลการเรียนรู้จากการจัดการเรียนรู้เรื่อง.................................. 1. สิ่งที่ได้เรียนรู้ .................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 2. ความรู้สึกจากสิ่งที่ได้เรียนรู้ .......................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 3. กิจกรรมที่นักเรียนชอบมากที่สุดในการจัดการเรียนรู้นี้คือ ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 4. สิ่งที่จะกลับไปทา/หรือสิ่งที่อยากให้ทา/ ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 5. นักเรียนยังไม่เข้าใจเรื่องใดอีกบ้างจากการจัดการเรียนรู้นี้/เรื่องใดที่ต้องการให้ครูอธิบายเพิ่มเติม ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 6.นักเรียนนาความรู้จากการเรียนรู้นี้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ได้อย่างไร ............................................................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................ 7. ข้อเสนอแนะเพิ่มเติม ........................................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................ (ลงชื่อ)............................................นักเรียน (ลงชื่อ)............................................ครูผู้สอน (.........................................) (.........................................)

