5.คู่มือนักเรียน60

๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุ...
๒ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๒ สารบัญ เรื่อง หน้า ข้อมูลพื้นฐาน 1 สัญลักษณ์ คติธรรม ...
๓ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๓ คานา การจัดการศึกษาในปัจจุบันมุ่งเน้นความสาคัญทั้งด้า...
๔ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๔ ตอนที่ 1 ข้อมูลพื้นฐาน 1. ข้อมูลทั่วไป 1.1 ชื่อโรงเรี...
๕ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๕ รายชื่อครูผู้สอนในกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ 8 กลุ่มสาระการ...
๖ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๖ 8.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ 31 นางสาวกนกกาญจ...
๗ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๗ กาหนดวันเปิด ปิด ภาคเรียน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 เปิดภาคเรียน ...
๘ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๘ ปฏิทินปฏิบัติงานกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ ภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีกา...
๙ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๙ หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานพุทธศักราช 2553 วิส...
๑๐ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๐ เป้าประสงค์ 1. ผู้เรียนมีคุณภาพตามมาตรฐานการศึกษา 2...
๑๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๑ คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยาน...
๑๒ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๒ 2. ตัวชี้วัดช่วงชั้น เป็นเป้าหมายในการพัฒนาผู้เรียน...
๑๓ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๓ รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม ผู้สอนต้องกาหนดเป้าหมายการเรียนรู้...
๑๔ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๔ 1 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 1 ของระดับประถมศึก...
๑๕ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๕ สาระและมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิท...
๑๖ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๖ สาระที่ 4 พีชคณิต มาตรฐาน ค 4.1 เข้าใจและวิเคราะห์แ...
๑๗ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๗ สาระที่ 4 แรงและการเคลื่อนที่ มาตรฐาน ว 4.1 เข้าใจธ...
๑๘ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๘ สาระที่ 2 หน้าที่พลเมือง วัฒนธรรม และการดาเนินชีวิต...
๑๙ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๙ สาระที่ 4 การสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ สมรรถภาพและการป้องกัน...
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
5.คู่มือนักเรียน60
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5.คู่มือนักเรียน60

7 views

Published on

คู่มือนักเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

5.คู่มือนักเรียน60

  1. 1. ๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล ประจาปีการศึกษา 2560 ด้านวิชาการ กลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษา เขต 28 สานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ
  2. 2. ๒ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๒ สารบัญ เรื่อง หน้า ข้อมูลพื้นฐาน 1 สัญลักษณ์ คติธรรม และ สีประจาโรงเรียน 1 ประวัติโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล 1 ความรู้และระเบียบเกี่ยวกับกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ - กาหนดวันปิด-ปิด ภาคเรียน 4 - การจัดการเรียนการสอนตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 5 - การวัดและประเมินผลการเรียนรู้ หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 29 ภาคผนวก
  3. 3. ๓ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๓ คานา การจัดการศึกษาในปัจจุบันมุ่งเน้นความสาคัญทั้งด้านความรู้ ความคิด ความสามารถ คุณธรรม กระบวนการเรียนรู้ และความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคม เพื่อพัฒนาคนให้มีความสมดุล โดยยึดหลักผู้เรียนสาคัญ ที่สุด ทุกคนมีความสามารถเรียนรู้และพัฒนาตนเองได้ ส่งเสริมให้ผู้เรียนสามารถพัฒนาตามธรรมชาติและเต็ม ศักยภาพ ให้ความสาคัญต่อความรู้เกี่ยวข้องกับตนเอง และความสัมพันธ์ของตนเองกับสังคม ได้แก่ครอบครัว ชุมชน ชาติ และสังคมโลก รวมทั้งความรู้เกี่ยวกับประวัติศาสตร์ความเป็นมาของสังคมไทย และระบบ การเมืองการปกครองในระบอบประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข ความรู้และทักษะทางด้าน วิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี ความรู้ความเข้าใจและประสบการณ์เรื่องการจัดการ การบารุงรักษา และการใช้ ประโยชน์จากทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อมอย่างสมดุลยั่งยืน ความรู้เกี่ยวกับศาสนา ศิลปวัฒนธรรม การกีฬา ภูมิปัญญาไทย และการประยุกต์ใช้ภูมิปัญญา ความรู้และทักษะด้านคณิตศาสตร์และด้านภาษาเน้น การใช้ภาษาไทยอย่างถูกต้อง ความรู้และทักษะในการประกอบอาชีพการดารงชีวิต ในสังคมอย่างมีความสุข โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล จึงจัดกระบวนการเรียนรู้ที่มุ่งเน้นการฝึกทักษะกระบวนการคิดการจัดการ เผชิญสถานการณ์ และการประยุกต์ความรู้มาใช้ป้องกันและแก้ไข จัดกิจกรรมให้ผู้เรียนจากประสบการณ์จริง ฝึกการปฏิบัติให้ทาได้ คิดเป็น ทาเป็น รักการอ่านและเกิดการใฝ่รู้อย่างต่อเนื่องผสมผสานสาระความรู้ด้าน ต่าง ๆ อย่างได้สัดส่วนสมดุลกัน ปลูกฝังคุณธรรม จริยธรรม ค่านิยมที่ดีงามและคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ อานวยความสะดวกเพื่อให้เกิดการเรียนรู้และมีความรอบรู้รวมทั้งสามารถใช้การวิจัยเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของ กระบวนการเรียนรู้ โดยคานึงถึงความแตกต่างระหว่างบุคคลของผู้เรียน จัดการเรียนรู้ให้เกิดได้ทุกเวลา ทุกสถานที่ และ สามารถเทียบโอนผลการเรียนและประสบการณ์ได้ทุกระบบการศึกษา ดังนั้น จึงต้องมีการประสานสัมพันธ์และร่วมมือกับนักเรียน บิดามารดา ผู้ปกครองและบุคคล ในชุมชนให้มีการพัฒนาคุณภาพการศึกษาในสถานศึกษาเป็นไปอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดจน การประชาสัมพันธ์ให้ ประชาชนทั่วไป ผู้ปกครอง และผู้เรียนมีความเข้าใจและรับทราบบทบาทของตนในการพัฒนาตนเองและ สังคมต่อไป นายจิตตนาถ สิงห์โต ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล
  4. 4. ๔ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๔ ตอนที่ 1 ข้อมูลพื้นฐาน 1. ข้อมูลทั่วไป 1.1 ชื่อโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล ตั้งอยู่เลขที่ 46 หมู่ 15 ตาบลผักไหม อาเภอ ห้วยทับทัน จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ รหัสไปรษณีย์ 33210 โทรศัพท์ 045- 821019 Website http://pmwn.osea2.go.th/ สังกัดสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษา เขต 28 1.2 เปิดสอนตั้งแต่ระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 1 ถึงระดับ ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 6 1.3 ประวัติโรงเรียนโดยย่อ โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล ตาบลผักไหม อาเภอห้วยทับทัน จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ มีเนื้อที่ 25 ไร่ 3 งาน 23 ตารางวา ตั้งบนที่ดินที่ได้รับบริจาคจากนายสาลี ผักไหม , นายบอน สมบัติวงศ์และนางคาดี ผักไหม และได้รับการช่วยเหลือสนับสนุนจากชาวบ้านในตาบลผักไหม โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล ตั้งเมื่อ วันที่ 13 กุมภาพันธ์ 2538 เป็นโรงเรียนสหศึกษาสังกัด กรมสามัญศึกษา(เดิม) ปัจจุบันสังกัดสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาศรีสะเกษ เขต 2 สานักงาน คณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ โดยมีนายไพฑูรย์ พวงยอด เป็นผู้บริหารคน แรก นายสุรพล ชาลีกุล เป็นผู้บริหาร เมื่อ พ.ศ. 2546 – 13 มกราคม 2554 นายจาเนียร ราษเจริญ เป็น ผู้บริหาร เมื่อ 14 มกราคม 2554 - ธันวาคม 2558 และนายจิตตนาถ สิงห์โต เป็นผู้บริหาร คนปัจจุบัน รายชื่อผู้บริหาร (ให้มีชื่อผู้บริหารตั้งแต่ก่อตั้งจนถึงปัจจุบันด้วย) 1. นายไพฑูรย์ พวงยอด ตาแหน่ง ครูใหญ่, ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียน พ.ศ.2538 – พ.ศ.2547 2. นายสุรพล ชาลีกุล ตาแหน่ง ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียน พ.ศ.2547 – พ.ศ.2553 3. นายจาเนียร ราษเจริญ ตาแหน่ง ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียน พ.ศ.2554 – พ.ศ. 2558 4. นายจิตตนาถ สิงห์โต ตาแหน่ง ผู้อานวยการโรงเรียน พ.ศ. 2558 - ถึงปัจจุบัน วิสัยทัศน์ โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล จัดการศึกษาบนพื้นฐานการมีส่วนร่วม ให้ผู้เรียนมีคุณภาพตามมาตรฐาน เสริมสร้างความเป็นไทย น้อมนาหลักปรัชญาของเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง ก้าวล้าเทคโนโลยี มีคุณธรรม นาความรู้มุ่งสู่ประชาคมอาเซียน อัตลักษณ์ “ยิ้มง่าย ไหว้สวย ช่วยอาสา” เอกลักษณ์ “เครื่องบินกระดาษพับเป็นเลิศ ก่อเกิดองค์ความรู้ มุ่งสู่ความพอเพียง”
  5. 5. ๕ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๕ รายชื่อครูผู้สอนในกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ 8 กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ 1. กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาไทย 1 นางสาวพัชรนันท์ ยศพลเพ็งแจ่ม ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาไทย 2 นางสาววณิชชา โนภาศ ครูผู้ช่วย สอนภาษาไทย 3 นางมัชติกาล ทะวะบุตร ครูผู้ช่วย สอนภาษาไทย 4 นางสาวธัญวรรณ ใจเพ็ง พนักงานราชการ สอนภาษาไทย 2.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ 5 นายสารวน เสมอภาค ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ 6 นางสาวปรีดาภรณ์ จันทร์สว่าง ครู สอนคณิตศาสตร์ 7 นางสาวจันทราพร ไชยโคตร ครู สอนคณิตศาสตร์ 8 นางสาวอังคณา สาลีวงษ์ ครู สอนคณิตศาสตร์ 3.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ 9 นางดรุณี เสมอภาค ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ 10 นายทวีสุข นามวงศ์ ครู สอนวิทยาศาสตร์ 11 นางสาวณัฐวดี สัตโรจน์ ครูผู้ช่วย สอนชีววิทยา 12 นายประครอง ศรีสุวรรณ ครูผู้ช่วย สอนฟิสิกส์ 13 นางสาววรรณิภา อุ่นไชย ครูผู้ช่วย สอนเคมี 14 นางสาวพัชมณ แสงใส ครูผู้ช่วย สอนวิทยาศาสตร์ 15 นายประดิษฐ์ เล่าเรือง ครูผู้ช่วย สอนชีววิทยา 16 นายพรพิชิต หงษ์คา พนักงานราชการ สอนฟิสิกส์ 4.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคมศึกษา ศาสนา และวัฒนธรรม 17 นายสมศักดิ์ บัวเขียว ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคมศึกษาฯ 18 นางสาวสุนิสา สีหอมกลิ่น ครูผู้ช่วย สอนสังคมศึกษา 19 นายคานวณ คาสอน ครูผู้ช่วย สอนสังคมศึกษา 20 นางสาวพรทิพย์ ประทุม พนักงานราชการ สอนสังคมศึกษา 21 นางสาวเจนจิรา ใจคา พนักงานราชการ สอนสังคมศึกษา 5.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สุขศึกษาและพลศึกษา 22 ว่าที่ร.ต.ถิระพงค์ จันทบุตร ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สุขศึกษาฯ 23 นายสันติสุข แก้วศิริ ครูผู้ช่วย สอนสุขศึกษา 6.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ 24 นางสาววศินี ทองบริสุทธิ์ ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ 25 นายสุริยะ ระหาร ครูอัตราพิเศษ สอนศิลปะ 7.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี 26 นางรัตติยา สุริยะ ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานฯ 27 นายทศวร ผ่องใส ครูผู้ช่วย สอนการงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี 28 นางนวพรรษ ผักไหม ครูผู้ช่วย สอนห้องสมุด 29 นางสาวเพ็ญสินี คาโน พนักงานราชการ สอนการงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี 30 นายปรีชา ตรีแก้ว พนักงานราชการ สอนการงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี
  6. 6. ๖ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๖ 8.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ 31 นางสาวกนกกาญจน์ สมบัติวงค์ ครู หัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ 32 นางสาวสุณีรัตน์ แพทย์หลวง ครู สอนภาษาต่างประเทศ 33 34 นางสาวอัจฉรา พวงอก นางสาวพัชรินทร์ สอนศรี ครู ครูผู้ช่วย สอนภาษาต่างประเทศ สอนภาษาจีน 9. นักศึกษาฝึกประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครู 35 นางสาวจุฑามาศ แซ่เฮง นักศึกษาฯ สอนวิทยาศาสตร์ 36 นางสาวพัฒนพร กองทุ่งมณ นักศึกษาฯ สอนวิทยาศาสตร์ 37 นางสาวสายสมร ผักไหม นักศึกษาฯ สอนคณิตศาสตร์ 38 นางสาวพูลศิริ วิเศษชาติ นักศึกษาฯ สอนคณิตศาสตร์ 39 นางสาววิลาวัลย์ งามเปรี่ยม นักศึกษาฯ สอนคอมพิวเตอร์ 40 นายรุ่งพิทักษ์ ทวีชาติ นักศึกษาฯ สอนภาษาไทย 41 นายกิตติศักดิ์ ทรงกุล นักศึกษาฯ สอนสังคมศึกษา 10. สายสนับสนุนการสอน 42 นายสิทธิศักดิ์ ทองสุข เจ้าหน้าที่ธุรการ สัญลักษณ์ประจาโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกุล  ตราประจาโรงเรียน “รูปวงกลม ตรงกลางปรากฏอักษรย่อของโรงเรียนด้านบนล้อมรอบ ด้วยรัศมีแสง”  อักษรย่อประจาโรงเรียน “ผ.ว.ก.”  ปรัชญาประจาโรงเรียน “ปญญา วธเนน เสยโย” แปลว่า ปัญญาประเสริฐกว่าทรัพย์  คาขวัญประจาโรงเรียน “วิชาการดี มีวินัย ใฝ่คุณธรรม เลิศล้าสามัคคี”  สีประจาโรงเรียน “ฟ้า-แดง”  ต้นไม้ประจาโรงเรียน “ต้นจามจุรี” หลักสูตรที่เปิดสอน ปีการศึกษา 2554 ใช้หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 1 และ 2 และชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 4 และ 5 ปีการศึกษา 2555 เป็นต้นไป ใช้หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานพุทธศักราช 2551 ทุกชั้นเรียน
  7. 7. ๗ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๗ กาหนดวันเปิด ปิด ภาคเรียน ภาคเรียนที่ 1 เปิดภาคเรียน 15 พฤษภาคม 2560 - 10 ตุลาคม 2560 ปิดภาคเรียน 11 ตุลาคม 2560 - 23 ตุลาคม 2560 ภาคเรียนที่ 2 เปิดภาคเรียน 24 ตุลาคม 2560 - 31 มีนาคม 2561 ปิดภาคเรียน 1 เมษายน 2561 การจัดการเรียนการสอนปีการศึกษา 2560 จัดเวลาการเรียนการสอนดังนี้ การจัดการเรียนการสอนสาหรับการศึกษาชั้นมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้นและชั้นมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย โรงเรียนจัดการเรียนการสอนเป็นภาคเรียน ปีการศึกษาละ 2 ภาคเรียน กาหนดชั่วโมงเรียน ชั่วโมงที่ 1 2 3 4 พัก กลางวัน 5 6 7 8 เวลาเรียน 08.40 - 09.30 09.30 - 10.20 10.20 - 11.10 11.10 - 12.00 12.50 - 13.40 13.40 - 14.30 14.30 - 15.20 15.20 - 16.10 เวลาเข้าแถวเคารพธงชาติ 08.00 น. กิจกรรมโฮมรูม 08.20 น. - 08.40 น. รายละเอียดการจัดการเรียนการสอน ปีการศึกษา 2560 ภาคเรียนที่ 1/2560 สัปดาห์ที่ วันที่ เดือน สัปดาห์ที่ วันที่ เดือน 1 15-19 พฤษภาคม 12 31 กรกฎาคม 4 สิงหาคม กรกฎาคม สิงหาคม 2 22-26 พฤษภาคม 13 7-10 สิงหาคม 3 29-31 1-2 พฤษภาคม มิถุนายน 14 14-18 สิงหาคม 4 5-9 มิถุนายน 15 21-25 สิงหาคม 5 12-16 มิถุนายน 16 28-31 1 สิงหาคม กันยายน 6 19-23 มิถุนายน 17 4-8 กันยายน 7 26-30 มิถุนายน 18 11-15 กันยายน 8 3-7 กรกฎาคม 19 18-22 กันยายน 9 10-14 กรกฎาคม 20 25-29 กันยายน 10 17-21 กรกฎาคม 21 2-6 ตุลาคม 11 24-28 กรกฎาคม 22 9-13 ตุลาคม วันปิดชดเชย วันที่ 11 กรกฎาคม ปิดชดเชยวันอาสาฬหบูชา วันที่ 14 สิงหาคม ปิดชดเชยวันแม่แห่งชาติ วันที่ 11 กรกฎาคม ปิดชดเชยวันเข้าพรรษา วันที่ 13 ตุลาคม ปิดวันคล้ายวันสวรรคต ร.9 วันที่ 28 กรกฎาคม วันเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษา ร.10 วันที่ 23 ตุลาคม ปิดวันปิยะมหาราช
  8. 8. ๘ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๘ ปฏิทินปฏิบัติงานกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ ภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2560 สัปดา ห์ที่ วัน เดือน ปี งานที่ปฏิบัติ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 12 พ.ค.60 คณะครูลงเวลาปฏิบัติหน้าที่ เพื่อเตรียมความพร้อมในการจัดการสอน ทุกคน 12 พ.ค. 60 นักเรียนระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 , 3 , 5 และ 6 รับตารางเรียน,จัดห้องเรียนและลงทะเบียนเรียน ทุกคน 1 15 พ.ค. 60 ปฐมนิเทศนักเรียนใหม่ (ม.1 และ ม.4) ทุกคน 1 15 พ.ค. 60 เปิดภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ครูผู้สอน ครูที่ปรึกษา 3 29 พ.ค. 60 ประกาศรายชื่อนักเรียนที่มีผลการเรียน 0, ร ,มส และ มผ ของภาคเรียนที่ 2/2559 วัดผล วิชาการ 3 29 พ.ค. 60 ถึง 23 มิ.ย. 60 นักเรียนยื่นคาร้องขอสอบแก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 1 และดาเนินการสอบแก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 1 วัดผล วิชาการ 4 30 พ.ค. 60 แจ้งรายชื่อนักเรียนที่ได้รับผลการเรียน 0 ,ร, มส ให้ผู้ปกครองรับทราบ วัดผล วิชาการ 7 26 มิ.ย. 60 กิจกรรมวันสุนทรภู่ ภาษาไทย 8 5 ก.ค. 60 รับตารางสอบ/ส่งชุดข้อสอบ กระดาษคาตอบ ครูผู้สอน 9 14 ก.ค. 60 ประกาศผลการสอบแก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 1 วัดผล วิชาการ 10 17-21 ก.ค. 60 สอบวัดผลกลางภาคเรียน คณะกรรมการ 11 25 ก.ค. 60 18 ส.ค. 60 นักเรียนดาเนินการยื่นคาร้องขอสอบแก้ตัว/แก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 2 และดาเนินการสอบแก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 2 นักเรียน 14 18 ส.ค. 60 ประกาศผลการสอบแก้ตัว ครั้งที่ 2 วัดผล วิชาการ 14 18- 31 ส.ค.60 สัปดาห์วันวิทยาศาสตร์ วิทยาศาสตร์ 16 28 ส.ค. 60 ส่งไขข้อสอบต่อกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ / ภารโรงโรเนียวข้อสอบ หน.กลุ่มสาระ 16 28 ส.ค. 60 ส่งกระดาษไข ข้อสอบต่อหัวหน้ากลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ครูผู้สอน 16 31 ส.ค. 60 สารวจรายวิชาที่สอบปลายภาคเรียนของนักเรียน วัดผล วิชาการ ครูผู้สอน 16 31 ส.ค. 60 สารวจรายชื่อนักเรียนที่มีเวลาเรียนไม่ครบ 80 % วัดผล วิชาการ 17 7 ก.ย. 60 ประกาศรายชื่อนักเรียนที่มีเวลาเรียนไม่ครบ 80 % วัดผล วิชาการ 17 7 ก.ย. 60 ประชุมผู้ปกครองนักเรียน ครั้งที่ 1 วิชาการ 17 8 ก.ย 60 นักเรียนยื่นคาร้องขอมีสิทธิ์สอบ กรณีมีเวลาเรียนไม่ครบ 80 % นักเรียน ครู ผู้ปกครอง 18- 19 11-21 ก.ย.60 นักเรียนที่มีเวลาเรียนไม่ครบ 80 % (ในช่วง 60-80 %) ขอซ่อมเวลาเรียนให้ครบ 80 % นักเรียน ครู ผู้ปกครอง 19 21 ก.ย. 60 รับตารางสอบ/ส่งชุดข้อสอบ กระดาษคาตอบต่อกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ ครู ผู้สอน 19 22 ก.ย.60 ประกาศรายชื่อนักเรียนที่มีสิทธิ์สอบ วัดผล วิชาการ 20 25 - 29 ก.ย.60 สอบวัดผลปลายภาคเรียน คณะกรรมการ 22 9 ต.ค. 60 ประกาศผลการสอบประจาภาคเรียนที่ 1/2560 วัดผล วิชาการ 22 10-23-ต.ค.60 ปิดภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ครูผู้สอน
  9. 9. ๙ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๙ หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานพุทธศักราช 2553 วิสัยทัศน์ หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล มุ่งพัฒนาผู้เรียนทุกคน ซึ่งเป็นกาลังของชาติให้เป็นมนุษย์ ที่มีความสมดุลทั้งด้านร่างกาย ความรู้ คุณธรรม มีจิตสานึกในความเป็นพลเมืองไทยและเป็นพลโลก ยึดมั่น ในการปกครองตามระบอบประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุขมีความรู้และทักษะพื้นฐานรวม ทั้งเจตคติ ที่จาเป็นต่อการศึกษาต่อการประกอบอาชีพและการศึกษาตลอดชีวิต โดยมุ่งเน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญ บนพื้นฐานความเชื่อว่า ทุกคนสามารถเรียนรู้และพัฒนา ตนเองได้ เต็มตามศักยภาพ หลักการ หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 มีหลักการที่สาคัญ ดังนี้ 1. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาเพื่อความเป็นเอกภาพของชาติ มีจุดหมายและมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ เป็นเป้าหมายสาหรับพัฒนาเด็กและเยาวชนให้มีความรู้ ทักษะ เจตคติ และคุณธรรมบนพื้นฐาน ของความเป็นไทยควบคู่กับความเป็นสากล 2. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาเพื่อปวงชน ที่ประชาชนทุกคนมีโอกาสได้รับการศึกษาอย่างเสมอภาค และมีคุณภาพ 3. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาที่สนองการกระจายอานาจ ให้สังคมมีส่วนร่วมในการจัดการศึกษา ให้สอดคล้องกับสภาพและความต้องการของท้องถิ่น 4. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาที่มีโครงสร้างยืดหยุ่นทั้งด้านสาระการเรียนรู้ เวลาและการจัดการเรียนรู้ 5. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาที่เน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญ 6. เป็นหลักสูตรการศึกษาสาหรับการศึกษาในระบบ นอกระบบ และตามอัธยาศัย ครอบคลุมทุก กลุ่มเป้าหมาย สามารถเทียบโอนผลการเรียนรู้ และประสบการณ์ จุดหมาย หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 มุ่งพัฒนาผู้เรียนให้เป็นคนดี มีปัญญา มีความสุข มีศักยภาพในการศึกษาต่อ และประกอบอาชีพ จึงกาหนดเป็นจุดหมายเพื่อให้เกิดกับผู้เรียน เมื่อจบการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน ดังนี้ 1. มีคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และค่านิยมที่พึงประสงค์ เห็นคุณค่าของตนเอง มีวินัยและปฏิบัติตน ตามหลักธรรมของพระพุทธศาสนา หรือศาสนาที่ตนนับถือ ยึดหลักปรัชญาของเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง 2. มีความรู้ ความสามารถในการสื่อสาร การคิด การแก้ปัญหา การใช้เทคโนโลยี และ มีทักษะชีวิต 3. มีสุขภาพกายและสุขภาพจิตที่ดี มีสุขนิสัย และรักการออกกาลังกาย 4. มีความรักชาติ มีจิตสานึกในความเป็นพลเมืองไทยและพลโลก ยึดมั่นในวิถีชีวิต และการปกครองตามระบอบประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข 5. มีจิตสานึกในการอนุรักษ์วัฒนธรรมและภูมิปัญญาไทย การอนุรักษ์และพัฒนาสิ่งแวดล้อม มีจิตสาธารณะที่มุ่งทาประโยชน์และสร้างสิ่งที่ดีงามในสังคม และอยู่ร่วมกันในสังคมอย่างมีความสุข
  10. 10. ๑๐ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๐ เป้าประสงค์ 1. ผู้เรียนมีคุณภาพตามมาตรฐานการศึกษา 2. ระบบบริหารจัดการมีประสิทธิภาพ 3. ครูและบุคลากรได้รับการพัฒนาศักยภาพสู่มืออาชีพ 4. ผู้เรียนใฝ่รู้ ใฝ่เรียนและเป็นบุคคลแห่งการเรียนรู้ 5. ผู้เรียนมีคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และคุณลักษณะพึงประสงค์ สมรรถนะสาคัญของผู้เรียน และคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ ในการพัฒนาผู้เรียนตามหลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 ตามหลักสูตร แกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 มุ่งเน้นพัฒนาผู้เรียนให้มีคุณภาพตามมาตรฐาน ที่กาหนด ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ผู้เรียนเกิดสมรรถนะสาคัญและคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ ดังนี้ สมรรถนะสาคัญของผู้เรียน หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษา ขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 มุ่งให้ผู้เรียนเกิดสมรรถนะสาคัญ 5 ประการ ดังนี้ 1. ความสามารถในการสื่อสาร เป็นความสามารถในการรับและส่งสาร มีวัฒนธรรมในการใช้ภาษา ถ่ายทอดความคิด ความรู้ความเข้าใจ ความรู้สึก และทัศนะของตนเองเพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลข่าวสารและ ประสบการณ์อันจะเป็นประโยชน์ต่อการพัฒนาตนเองและสังคม รวมทั้งการเจรจาต่อรองเพื่อขจัดและลด ปัญหาความขัดแย้งต่างๆ การเลือกรับหรือไม่รับข้อมูลข่าวสารด้วยหลักเหตุผลและความถูกต้อง ตลอดจนการ เลือกใช้วิธีการสื่อสาร ที่มีประสิทธิภาพโดยคานึงถึงผลกระทบที่มีต่อตนเองและสังคม 2. ความสามารถในการคิด เป็นความสามารถในการคิดวิเคราะห์ การคิดสังเคราะห์ การคิด อย่างสร้างสรรค์ การคิดอย่างมีวิจารณญาณ และการคิดเป็นระบบ เพื่อนาไปสู่การสร้างองค์ความรู้ หรือสารสนเทศเพื่อการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับตนเองและสังคมได้อย่างเหมาะสม 3. ความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหา เป็นความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาและอุปสรรคต่าง ๆ ที่เผชิญได้ อย่างถูกต้องเหมาะสมบนพื้นฐานของหลักเหตุผล คุณธรรมและข้อมูลสารสนเทศ เข้าใจความสัมพันธ์ และการเปลี่ยนแปลงของเหตุการณ์ต่าง ๆ ในสังคม แสวงหาความรู้ ประยุกต์ความรู้มาใช้ในการป้องกันและ แก้ไขปัญหา และมีการตัดสินใจที่มีประสิทธิภาพโดยคานึงถึงผลกระทบที่เกิดขึ้นต่อตนเอง สังคมและ สิ่งแวดล้อม 4. ความสามารถในการใช้ทักษะชีวิต เป็นความสามารถในการนากระบวนการต่าง ๆ ไปใช้ในการ ดาเนินชีวิตประจาวัน การเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง การเรียนรู้อย่างต่อเนื่อง การทางาน และการอยู่ร่วมกันในสังคม ด้วยการสร้างเสริมความสัมพันธ์อันดีระหว่างบุคคล การจัดการปัญหาและความขัดแย้งต่าง ๆ อย่างเหมาะสม การปรับตัวให้ทันกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงของสังคมและสภาพแวดล้อม และการรู้จักหลีกเลี่ยงพฤติกรรมไม่พึง ประสงค์ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อตนเองและผู้อื่น 5. ความสามารถในการใช้เทคโนโลยี เป็นความสามารถในการเลือก และใช้ เทคโนโลยีด้านต่าง ๆ และ มีทักษะกระบวนการทางเทคโนโลยี เพื่อการพัฒนาตนเองและสังคม ในด้านการเรียนรู้ การสื่อสารการทางาน การแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ ถูกต้อง เหมาะสม และมีคุณธรรม
  11. 11. ๑๑ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๑ คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษา ขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 มุ่งพัฒนาผู้เรียนให้มีคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ เพื่อให้สามารถ อยู่ร่วมกับผู้อื่นในสังคมได้อย่างมีความสุข ในฐานะเป็นพลเมืองไทยและพลโลก ดังนี้ 1. รักชาติ ศาสน์ กษัตริย์ 2. ซื่อสัตย์สุจริต 3. มีวินัย 4. ใฝ่เรียนรู้ 5. อยู่อย่างพอเพียง 6. มุ่งมั่นในการทางาน 7. รักความเป็นไทย 8. มีจิตสาธารณะ มาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ การพัฒนาผู้เรียนให้เกิดความสมดุล ต้องคานึงถึงหลักพัฒนาการทางสมองและพหุปัญญา หลักสูตร แกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน จึงกาหนดให้ผู้เรียนเรียนรู้ 8 กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ดังนี้ 1. ภาษาไทย 2. คณิตศาสตร์ 3. วิทยาศาสตร์ 4. สังคมศึกษา ศาสนา และวัฒนธรรม 5. สุขศึกษาและพลศึกษา 6. ศิลปะ 7. การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี 8. ภาษาต่างประเทศ ในแต่ละกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ได้กาหนดมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้เป็นเป้าหมายสาคัญของการพัฒนา คุณภาพผู้เรียน มาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ระบุสิ่งที่ผู้เรียนพึงรู้ ปฏิบัติได้ มีคุณธรรมจริยธรรม และค่านิยม ที่พึง ประสงค์เมื่อจบการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน นอกจากนั้นมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ยังเป็นกลไกสาคัญในการขับเคลื่อน พัฒนาการศึกษาทั้งระบบ เพราะมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้จะสะท้อนให้ทราบว่าต้องการอะไร จะสอนอย่างไร และ ประเมินอย่างไร รวมทั้งเป็นเครื่องมือในการตรวจสอบเพื่อการประกันคุณภาพการศึกษาโดยใช้ระบบการ ประเมินคุณภาพภายในและการประเมินคุณภาพภายนอก ซึ่งรวมถึงการทดสอบระดับเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา และการทดสอบระดับชาติ ระบบการตรวจสอบเพื่อประกันคุณภาพดังกล่าวเป็นสิ่งสาคัญที่ช่วยสะท้อนภาพ การจัดการศึกษาว่าสามารถพัฒนาผู้เรียนให้มีคุณภาพตามที่มาตรฐานการเรียนรู้กาหนดเพียงใด รหัสมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้และตัวชี้วัด ตัวชี้วัดระบุสิ่งที่นักเรียนพึงรู้และปฏิบัติได้ รวมทั้งคุณลักษณะของผู้เรียนในแต่ละระดับชั้น ซึ่งสะท้อนถึงมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ มีความเฉพาะเจาะจงและมีความเป็นรูปธรรม นาไปใช้ ในการกาหนดเนื้อหา จัดทาหน่วยการเรียนรู้ จัดการเรียนการสอน และเป็นเกณฑ์สาคัญสาหรับการวัดประเมินผลเพื่อตรวจสอบ คุณภาพผู้เรียน 1. ตัวชี้วัดชั้นปี เป็นเป้าหมายในการพัฒนาผู้เรียนแต่ละชั้นปีในระดับการศึกษาภาคบังคับ (ประถมศึกษาปีที่ 1 – มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 3)
  12. 12. ๑๒ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๒ 2. ตัวชี้วัดช่วงชั้น เป็นเป้าหมายในการพัฒนาผู้เรียนในระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย (มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 4- 6) หลักสูตรได้มีการกาหนดรหัสกากับมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้และตัวชี้วัด เพื่อความเข้าใจและให้สื่อสาร ตรงกัน ดังนี้ ต 2.2 ม.4-6/ 3 ม.4-6/3 ตัวชี้วัดชั้นมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย ข้อที่ 3 2.2 สาระที่ 2 มาตรฐานข้อที่ 2 ต กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ การจัดทาโครงสร้างหลักสูตรของสถานศึกษา ในการจัดทาโครงสร้างหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา ต้องพิจารณาข้อมูลจากหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้น พื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 เป้าหมาย/จุดมุ่งหมายในการพัฒนาผู้เรียน ระดับท้องถิ่น(หลักสูตรระดับท้องถิ่น) แล้วจึงดาเนินการจัดทาโครงสร้างหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา ดังนี้(สาหรับความเป็นท้องถิ่น สถานศึกษา สามารถ สอดแทรกในวิชาพื้นฐาน สอดแทรกหรือจัดทาเป็นรายวิชาในวิชาเพิ่มเติม และสามารถสอดแทรกในกิจกรรม พัฒนาผู้เรียน) 1. รายวิชาพื้นฐาน ทุกกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ต้องให้จานวนหน่วยกิต/ชั่วโมงตามตามที่ หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 กาหนด การให้ชื่อวิชาในโครงสร้างหลักสูตร สถานศึกษา ระดับประถมศึกษาให้ชื่อวิชาตามกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ ระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้นและตอนปลาย ให้ชื่อวิชาตามกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ หรือให้ชื่อตามเนื้อหาสาระของรายวิชานั้น(โครงสร้างเวลาเรียนกาหนดใน เอกสารหลักสูตรแกนกลางฯ หน้า 20) ระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และตอนปลาย แต่ละกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ สามารถจัดแยกได้มากกว่า 1 รายวิชา(1 รายวิชาต้องมีหน่วยกิตไม่น้อยกว่า 0.5 หน่วยกิต) แต่รวมจานวน ชั่วโมงของกลุ่มสาระฯ แล้วต้องไม่เกินจานวนชั่วโมงที่กาหนดในโครงสร้างเวลาเรียนของแต่ละกลุ่มสาระการ เรียนรู้ ที่กาหนดโดยหลักสูตรแกนกลางฯ การจัดรายวิชา จัดโดย นาตัวชี้วัดที่กาหนดใน หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 มาจัดวางในแต่ละปี(ระดับประถมศึกษา) หรือภาคเรียน(ระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และตอนปลาย) ให้เป็นลาดับที่เหมาะสมกับการรับรู้ของผู้เรียน สาหรับระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาต้อนต้นและชั้นมัธยมศึกษาตอน ปลาย แต่ละกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ในโครงสร้างเวลาเรียนของหลักสูตรสถานศึกษา สามารถแยกมากกว่า 1 รายวิชาได้ เช่น กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สุขศึกษาและพลศึกษา อาจจะแยกเป็น 2 รายวิชา เป็นวิชาสุขศึกษา และวิชาพลศึกษาวิชาการงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี อาจจะแยกเป็น 2 รายวิชา คือ วิชาคอมพิวเตอร์และ วิชาการงานและอาชีพ เป็นต้น แต่จานวนหน่วยกิต หรือจานวนชั่วโมง/ปีของ 2 รายวิชารวมกันแล้ว ต้อง ไม่เกินจานวนชั่วโมงในโครงสร้างเวลาเรียนของกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้นั้น ที่กาหนดในหลักสูตรแกนกลางฯ 2. รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม 2.1 ระดับประถมศึกษา จัดรายวิชาปีละไม่เกิน 80 ชั่วโมง และมัธยมศึกษาต้อนต้น จัดรายวิชาปีละ ไม่เกิน 240 ชั่วโมง ให้ชื่อวิชาที่สอดคล้องกับเนื้อหาสาระของรายวิชา 2.2 ระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย จัดรายวิชาปีละไม่น้อยกว่า 1,680 ชั่วโมง ให้ชื่อวิชาที่สอดคล้อง กับเนื้อหาสาระของรายวิชา
  13. 13. ๑๓ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๓ รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม ผู้สอนต้องกาหนดเป้าหมายการเรียนรู้ที่เรียกว่า “ผลการเรียนรู้” เองให้ชัดเจน เนื่องจากไม่มีตัวชี้วัดรายปี/รายช่วงชั้น และให้ใช้คาว่า “ผลการเรียนรู้” เท่านั้น ไม่ใช้ คาว่า ผลการเรียนรู้ที่ คาดหวัง การกาหนดรหัสวิชา มีหลักเกณฑ์ ดังนี้ หลักที่ 1 หลักที่ 2 หลักที่ 3 หลักที่ 4 หลักที่ 5 หลักที่ 6 กลุ่มสาระฯ ระดับ ปีในระดับการศึกษา ประเภทของรายวิชา ลาดับของรายวิชา ท 1 0 1 01-99 ค 2 1 2 ว 3 2 ส 3 พ 4 ศ 5 ง 6  ใช้รหัสตัวอักษรตามรายการรหัสตัวอักษรกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ เช่น ภาษาอังกฤษ ใช้ อ ภาษาญี่ปุ่น ใช้ ญ ภาษาจีน ใช้ จ เป็นต้น หลักที่ 1 เป็นรหัสตัวอักษรแสดงกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ คือ ท หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาไทย ค หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ ว หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ ส หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคมศึกษา ศาสนา และวัฒนธรรม พ หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สุขศึกษาและพลศึกษา ศ หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ศิลปะ ง หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี  หมายถึง กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ ให้ใช้รหัสของแต่ละภาษาตามรายการที่กาหนด คือ ข หมายถึงภาษาเขมร จ หมายถึงภาษาจีน ซ หมายถึงภาษารัสเซีย ญ หมายถึงภาษาญี่ปุ่น ต หมายถึง ภาษาเวียดนาม น หมายถึงภาษาลาติน บ หมายถึงภาษาบาลี ป หมายถึงภาษาสเปน ฝ หมายถึงภาษา ฝรั่งเศส ม หมายถึงภาษามลายู ย หมายถึงภาษาเยอรมัน ร หมายถึงภาษาอาหรับ ล หมายถึงภาษาลาว อ หมายถึงภาษาอังกฤษ และ ฮ หมายถึงภาษาฮินดู กรณีที่สถานศึกษาได้จัดรายวิชาภาษาต่างประเทศอื่น ๆ นอกเหนือจากที่กระทรวงกาหนดไว้ ให้ สถานศึกษาทาเรื่องเสนอ สพฐ. เพื่อกาหนดรหัสตัวอักษรกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ต่างประเทศเพิ่มเติม และ ประกาศให้สถานศึกษาทั่วประเทศได้รับทราบและใช้ให้ตรงกัน หลักที่ 2 เป็นรหัสตัวเลขแสดงระดับการศึกษา ได้แก่ 1 หมายถึง รายวิชาระดับประถมศึกษา 2 หมายถึง รายวิชาระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น 3 หมายถึง รายวิชาระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย หลักที่ 3 เป็นรหัสตัวเลขแสดงปีที่เรียนของรายวิชา ได้แก่ 0 หมายถึง รายวิชาไม่กาหนดปีที่เรียน จะเรียนปีใดก็ได้ในระดับประถมศึกษา มัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย
  14. 14. ๑๔ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๔ 1 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 1 ของระดับประถมศึกษา มัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และมัธยมศึกษา ตอนปลาย(ป.1 ม.1 และ ม.4) 2 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 2 ของระดับประถมศึกษา มัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และมัธยมศึกษา ตอนปลาย(ป.2 ม.2 และ ม.5) 3 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 3 ของระดับประถมศึกษา มัธยมศึกษาตอนต้น และมัธยมศึกษา ตอนปลาย(ป.3 ม.3 และ ม.6) 4 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 4 ของระดับประถมศึกษา(ป.4) 5 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 5 ของระดับประถมศึกษา(ป.5) 6 หมายถึง รายวิชาที่เรียนในปีที่ 6 ของระดับประถมศึกษา(ป.6) หลักที่ 4 เป็นรหัสตัวเลขแสดงประเภทของรายวิชา ได้แก่ 1 หมายถึง รายวิชาพื้นฐาน 2 หมายถึง รายวิชาเพิ่มเติม หลักที่ 5 และหลักที่ 6 เป็นรหัสตัวเลขแสดงลาดับของรายวิชาแต่ละกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ในปี/ระดับ การศึกษาเดียวกันมีจานวนตั้งแต่ 01-99 สาหรับกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคม ศึกษา ศาสนาและวัฒนธรรม และกลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี ควรกาหนดรหัสวิชาเป็น ช่วงลาดับ ดังนี้ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ 01-19 รายวิชาในกลุ่มฟิสิกส์ 21-39 รายวิชาในกลุ่มเคมี 41-59 รายวิชาในกลุ่มชีววิทยา 61-79 รายวิชาในกลุ่มโลกและอวกาศ 81-99 รายวิชาในกลุ่มวิทยาศาสตร์อื่น ๆ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สังคมศึกษา ศาสนาและวัฒนธรรม 01-19 รายวิชาในกลุ่มศาสนา 21-39 รายวิชาในกลุ่มหน้าที่พลเมือง 41-59 รายวิชาในกลุ่มเศรษฐศาสตร์ 61-79 รายวิชาในกลุ่มประวัติศาสตร์ 81-99 รายวิชาในกลุ่มภูมิศาสตร์ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี 01-19 รายวิชาในกลุ่มการดารงชีวิตและครอบครัว 21-39 รายวิชาในกลุ่มการออกแบบและเทคโนโลยี 41-59 รายวิชาในกลุ่มเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 61-99 รายวิชาในกลุ่มการอาชีพ
  15. 15. ๑๕ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๕ สาระและมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ หลักสูตรโรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล พุทธศักราช 2553 ตามหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษา ขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 กาหนดมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้ใน 8 กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ จานวน 67 มาตรฐาน ดังนี้ ภาษาไทย สาระที่ 1 การอ่าน มาตรฐาน ท 1.1 ใช้กระบวนการอ่านสร้างความรู้และความคิดเพื่อนาไปใช้ตัดสินใจ แก้ปัญหาในการดาเนินชีวิตและมีนิสัยรักการอ่าน สาระที่ 2 การเขียน มาตรฐาน ท 2.1 ใช้กระบวนการเขียน เขียนสื่อสาร เขียนเรียงความ ย่อความ และเขียนเรื่องราวใน รูปแบบต่างๆ เขียนรายงานข้อมูลสารสนเทศและรายงานการศึกษาค้นคว้าอย่างมี ประสิทธิภาพ สาระที่ 3 การฟัง การดู และการพูด มาตรฐาน ท 3.1 สามารถเลือกฟังและดูอย่างมีวิจารณญาณ และพูดแสดงความรู้ ความคิด ความรู้สึกในโอกาสต่างๆ อย่างมีวิจารณญาณ และสร้างสรรค์ สาระที่ 4 หลักการใช้ภาษาไทย มาตรฐาน ท 4.1 เข้าใจธรรมชาติของภาษาและหลักภาษาไทย การเปลี่ยนแปลงของภาษา และพลังของ ภาษา ภูมิปัญญาทางภาษา และรักษา ภาษาไทยไว้เป็นสมบัติของชาติ สาระที่ 5 วรรณคดีและวรรณกรรม มาตรฐาน ท 5.1 เข้าใจและแสดงความคิดเห็น วิจารณ์วรรณคดี และวรรณกรรมไทยอย่าง เห็นคุณค่าและนามาประยุกต์ใช้ในชีวิตจริง คณิตศาสตร์ สาระที่ 1 จานวนและการดาเนินการ มาตรฐาน ค 1.1 เข้าใจถึงความหลากหลายของการแสดงจานวนและการใช้จานวน ในชีวิตจริง มาตรฐาน ค 1.2 เข้าใจถึงผลที่เกิดขึ้นจากการดาเนินการของจานวนและความสัมพันธ์ ระหว่างการดาเนินการต่าง ๆ และใช้การดาเนินการในการแก้ปัญหา มาตรฐาน ค 1.3 ใช้การประมาณค่าในการคานวณและแก้ปัญหา มาตรฐาน ค 1.4 เข้าใจระบบจานวนและนาสมบัติเกี่ยวกับจานวนไปใช้ สาระที่ 2 การวัด มาตรฐาน ค 2.1 เข้าใจพื้นฐานเกี่ยวกับการวัด วัดและคาดคะเนขนาดของสิ่งที่ต้องการวัด มาตรฐาน ค 2.2 แก้ปัญหาเกี่ยวกับการวัด สาระที่ 3 เรขาคณิต มาตรฐาน ค 3.1 อธิบายและวิเคราะห์รูปเรขาคณิตสองมิติและสามมิติ มาตรฐาน ค 3.2 ใช้การนึกภาพ (visualization) ใช้เหตุผลเกี่ยวกับปริภูมิ (spatial reasoning) และใช้แบบจาลองทางเรขาคณิต (geometric model) ในการแก้ปัญหา
  16. 16. ๑๖ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๖ สาระที่ 4 พีชคณิต มาตรฐาน ค 4.1 เข้าใจและวิเคราะห์แบบรูป (pattern) ความสัมพันธ์ และฟังก์ชัน มาตรฐาน ค 4.2 ใช้นิพจน์ สมการ อสมการ กราฟ และตัวแบบเชิงคณิตศาสตร์ (mathematical model) อื่นๆแทนสถานการณ์ต่าง ๆ ตลอดจนแปลความหมายและนาไปใช้แก้ปัญหา สาระที่ 5 การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลและความน่าจะเป็น มาตรฐาน ค 5.1 เข้าใจและใช้วิธีการทางสถิติในการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล มาตรฐาน ค 5.2 ใช้วิธีการทางสถิติและความรู้เกี่ยวกับความน่าจะเป็นในการคาดการณ์ได้ อย่างสมเหตุสมผล มาตรฐาน ค 5.3 ใช้ความรู้เกี่ยวกับสถิติและความน่าจะเป็นช่วยในการตัดสินใจและแก้ปัญหา สาระที่ 6 ทักษะและกระบวนการทางคณิตศาสตร์ มาตรฐาน ค 6.1 มีความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหา การให้เหตุผล การสื่อสาร การสื่อ ความหมายทางคณิตศาสตร์ และการนาเสนอ การเชื่อมโยงความรู้ต่าง ๆ ทางคณิตศาสตร์และเชื่อมโยงคณิตศาสตร์กับศาสตร์อื่น ๆ และมีความคิด ริเริ่มสร้างสรรค์ วิทยาศาสตร์ สาระที่ 1 สิ่งมีชีวิตกับกระบวนการดารงชีวิต มาตรฐาน ว 1.1 เข้าใจหน่วยพื้นฐานของสิ่งมีชีวิต ความสัมพันธ์ของโครงสร้าง และหน้าที่ของระบบ ต่างๆ ของสิ่งมีชีวิตที่ทางานสัมพันธ์กัน มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้ สื่อสารสิ่ง ที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ในการดารงชีวิตของตนเองและดูแลสิ่งมีชีวิต มาตรฐาน ว 1.2 เข้าใจกระบวนการและความสาคัญของการถ่ายทอดลักษณะทาง พันธุกรรม วิวัฒนาการของสิ่งมีชีวิต ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ การใช้ เทคโนโลยีชีวภาพที่มีผลกระทบต่อมนุษย์และสิ่งแวดล้อม มีกระบวนการ สืบเสาะหาความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ สื่อสาร สิ่งที่เรียนรู้ และนาความรู้ไปใช้ ประโยชน์ สาระที่ 2 ชีวิตกับสิ่งแวดล้อม มาตรฐาน ว 2.1 เข้าใจสิ่งแวดล้อมในท้องถิ่น ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสิ่งแวดล้อมกับสิ่งมีชีวิต ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสิ่งมีชีวิตต่าง ๆ ในระบบนิเวศ มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหา ความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ มาตรฐาน ว 2.2 เข้าใจความสาคัญของทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ การใช้ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติใน ระดับท้องถิ่น ประเทศ และโลกนาความรู้ไปใช้ในในการจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ และสิ่งแวดล้อมในท้องถิ่นอย่างยั่งยืน สาระที่ 3 สารและสมบัติของสาร มาตรฐาน ว 3.1 เข้าใจสมบัติของสาร ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสมบัติของสารกับโครงสร้างและแรงยึด เหนี่ยวระหว่างอนุภาค มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้และ จิตวิทยาศาสตร์สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้ นาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ มาตรฐาน ว 3.2 เข้าใจหลักการและธรรมชาติของการเปลี่ยนแปลงสถานะของสาร การเกิดสารละลาย การเกิดปฏิกิริยา มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ สื่อสารสิ่งที่ เรียนรู้ และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์
  17. 17. ๑๗ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๗ สาระที่ 4 แรงและการเคลื่อนที่ มาตรฐาน ว 4.1 เข้าใจธรรมชาติของแรงแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า แรงโน้มถ่วง และแรงนิวเคลียร์ มี กระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้ สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ อย่างถูกต้องและมีคุณธรรม มาตรฐาน ว 4.2 เข้าใจลักษณะการเคลื่อนที่แบบต่างๆ ของวัตถุในธรรมชาติมีกระบวนการ สืบเสาะหาความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ ประโยชน์ สาระที่ 5 พลังงาน มาตรฐาน ว 5.1 เข้าใจความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างพลังงานกับการดารงชีวิต การเปลี่ยนรูปพลังงาน ปฏิสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสารและพลังงาน ผลของการใช้พลังงานต่อชีวิตและสิ่งแวดล้อม มีกระบวน การสืบเสาะหาความรู้ สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ สาระที่ 6 : กระบวนการเปลี่ยนแปลงของโลก มาตรฐาน ว 6.1 เข้าใจกระบวนการต่าง ๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นบนผิวโลกและภายในโลก ความสัมพันธ์ของ กระบวนการต่าง ๆ ที่มีผลต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงภูมิอากาศ ภูมิประเทศ และสัณฐาน ของโลก มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้ และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ สาระที่ 7 ดาราศาสตร์และอวกาศ มาตรฐาน ว 7.1 เข้าใจวิวัฒนาการของระบบสุริยะ กาแล็กซีและเอกภพการปฏิสัมพันธ์ภายในระบบ สุริยะและผลต่อสิ่งมีชีวิตบนโลก มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะหาความรู้และจิตวิทยา ศาสตร์ การสื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์ มาตรฐาน ว 7.2 เข้าใจความสาคัญของเทคโนโลยีอวกาศที่นามาใช้ในการสารวจอวกาศ และทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ ด้านการเกษตรและการสื่อสาร มีกระบวนการสืบเสาะ หาความรู้และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ สื่อสารสิ่งที่เรียนรู้และนาความรู้ไปใช้ประโยชน์อย่าง มีคุณธรรมต่อชีวิตและสิ่งแวดล้อม สาระที่ 8 ธรรมชาติของวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี มาตรฐาน ว 8.1 ใช้กระบวนการทางวิทยาศาสตร์และจิตวิทยาศาสตร์ในการสืบเสาะหาความรู้ การ แก้ปัญหา รู้ว่าปรากฏการณ์ทางธรรมชาติที่เกิดขึ้นส่วนใหญ่ มีรูปแบบที่แน่นอน สามารถอธิบายและตรวจสอบได้ ภายใต้ข้อมูลและเครื่องมือที่มีอยู่ในช่วงเวลานั้นๆ เข้าใจว่าวิทยาศาสตร์ เทคโนโลยี สังคม และสิ่งแวดล้อมมีความเกี่ยวข้องสัมพันธ์กัน สังคมศึกษา ศาสนาและวัฒนธรรม สาระที่ 1 ศาสนา ศีลธรรม จริยธรรม มาตรฐาน ส 1.1 รู้ และเข้าใจประวัติ ความสาคัญ ศาสดา หลักธรรมของพระพุทธศาสนาหรือศาสนา ที่ตนนับถือและศาสนาอื่น มีศรัทธาที่ถูกต้อง ยึดมั่น และปฏิบัติตามหลักธรรม เพื่อ อยู่ร่วมกันอย่างสันติสุข มาตรฐาน ส 1.2 เข้าใจ ตระหนักและปฏิบัติตนเป็นศาสนิกชนที่ดี และธารงรักษาพระพุทธศาสนา หรือศาสนาที่ตนนับถือ
  18. 18. ๑๘ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๘ สาระที่ 2 หน้าที่พลเมือง วัฒนธรรม และการดาเนินชีวิตในสังคม มาตรฐาน ส 2.1 เข้าใจและปฏิบัติตนตามหน้าที่ของการเป็นพลเมืองดี มีค่านิยมที่ดีงาม และธารง รักษาประเพณีและวัฒนธรรมไทย ดารงชีวิตอยู่ร่วมกันในสังคมไทย และ สังคมโลก อย่างสันติสุข มาตรฐาน ส 2.2 เข้าใจระบบการเมืองการปกครองในสังคมปัจจุบัน ยึดมั่น ศรัทธา และธารงรักษา ไว้ซึ่งการปกครองระบอบประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข สาระที่ 3 เศรษฐศาสตร์ มาตรฐาน ส 3.1 เข้าใจและสามารถบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรในการผลิตและการบริโภค การใช้ ทรัพยากรที่มีอยู่จากัดได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและคุ้มค่า รวมทั้งเข้าใจหลักการของ เศรษฐกิจพอเพียง เพื่อการดารงชีวิตอย่างมีดุลยภาพ มาตรฐาน ส 3.2 เข้าใจระบบ และสถาบันทางเศรษฐกิจต่าง ๆ ความสัมพันธ์ทางเศรษฐกิจ และความ จาเป็นของการร่วมมือกันทางเศรษฐกิจในสังคมโลก สาระที่ 4 ประวัติศาสตร์ มาตรฐาน ส 4.1 เข้าใจความหมาย ความสาคัญของเวลาและยุคสมัยทางประวัติศาสตร์ สามารถใช้ วิธีการทางประวัติศาสตร์มาวิเคราะห์เหตุการณ์ต่างๆ อย่างเป็นระบบ มาตรฐาน ส 4.2 เข้าใจพัฒนาการของมนุษยชาติจากอดีตจนถึงปัจจุบัน ในด้านความสัมพันธ์และการ เปลี่ยนแปลงของเหตุการณ์อย่างต่อเนื่อง ตระหนักถึงความสาคัญและสามารถ วิเคราะห์ผลกระทบที่เกิดขึ้น มาตรฐาน ส 4.3 เข้าใจความเป็นมาของชาติไทย วัฒนธรรม ภูมิปัญญาไทย มีความรัก ความภูมิใจ และธารงความเป็นไทย สาระที่ 5 ภูมิศาสตร์ มาตรฐาน ส 5.1 เข้าใจลักษณะของโลกทางกายภาพ และความสัมพันธ์ของสรรพสิ่งซึ่งมีผล ต่อกัน และกันในระบบของธรรมชาติ ใช้แผนที่และเครื่องมือทางภูมิศาสตร์ ในการค้นหา วิเคราะห์ สรุป และใช้ข้อมูลภูมิสารสนเทศอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาตรฐาน ส 5.2 เข้าใจปฏิสัมพันธ์ระหว่างมนุษย์กับสภาพแวดล้อมทางกายภาพที่ก่อให้เกิด การสร้างสรรค์วัฒนธรรม มีจิตสานึก และมีส่วนร่วมในการอนุรักษ์ทรัพยากรและ สิ่งแวดล้อม เพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน สุขศึกษาและพลศึกษา สาระที่ 1 การเจริญเติบโตและพัฒนาการของมนุษย์ มาตรฐาน พ 1.1 เข้าใจธรรมชาติของการเจริญเติบโตและพัฒนาการของมนุษย์ สาระที่ 2 ชีวิตและครอบครัว มาตรฐาน พ 2.1 เข้าใจและเห็นคุณค่าตนเอง ครอบครัว เพศศึกษา และมีทักษะในการดาเนินชีวิต สาระที่ 3 การเคลื่อนไหว การออกกาลังกาย การเล่นเกม กีฬาไทย และกีฬาสากล มาตรฐาน พ 3.1 เข้าใจ มีทักษะในการเคลื่อนไหว กิจกรรมทางกาย การเล่นเกม และกีฬา มาตรฐาน พ 3.2 รักการออกกาลังกาย การเล่นเกม และการเล่นกีฬา ปฏิบัติเป็นประจาอย่าง สม่าเสมอ มีวินัย เคารพสิทธิ กฎ กติกา มีน้าใจนักกีฬา มีจิตวิญญาณในการ แข่งขัน และชื่นชมในสุนทรียภาพของการกีฬา
  19. 19. ๑๙ คู่มือนักเรียน ครู และผู้ปกครอง โรงเรียนผักไหมวิทยานุกูล หน้าที่ ๑๙ สาระที่ 4 การสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ สมรรถภาพและการป้องกันโรค มาตรฐาน พ 4.1 เห็นคุณค่าและมีทักษะในการสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ การดารงสุขภาพ การป้องกันโรค และการสร้างเสริมสมรรถภาพเพื่อสุขภาพ สาระที่ 5 ความปลอดภัยในชีวิต มาตรฐาน พ 5.1 ป้องกันและหลีกเลี่ยงปัจจัยเสี่ยง พฤติกรรมเสี่ยงต่อสุขภาพ อุบัติเหตุ การใช้ยา สารเสพติด และความรุนแรง ศิลปะ สาระที่ 1 ทัศนศิลป์ มาตรฐาน ศ 1.1 สร้างสรรค์งานทัศนศิลป์ตามจินตนาการ และความคิดสร้างสรรค์ วิเคราะห์ วิพากษ์ วิจารณ์คุณค่างานทัศนศิลป์ ถ่ายทอดความรู้สึก ความคิดต่องานศิลปะอย่างอิสระ ชื่นชม และประยุกต์ใช้ในชีวิตประจาวัน มาตรฐาน ศ 1.2 เข้าใจความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างทัศนศิลป์ ประวัติศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรม เห็นคุณค่างาน ทัศนศิลป์ที่เป็นมรดกทางวัฒนธรรม ภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น ภูมิปัญญาไทยและสากล สาระที่ 2 ดนตรี มาตรฐาน ศ 2.1 เข้าใจและแสดงออกทางดนตรีอย่างสร้างสรรค์ วิเคราะห์ วิพากษ์วิจารณ์คุณค่าดนตรี ถ่ายทอดความรู้สึก ความคิดต่อดนตรีอย่างอิสระ ชื่นชม และประยุกต์ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน มาตรฐาน ศ 2.2 เข้าใจความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างดนตรี ประวัติศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรม เห็นคุณค่าของ ดนตรีที่เป็นมรดกทางวัฒนธรรม ภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น ภูมิปัญญาไทยและสากล สาระที่ 3 นาฏศิลป์ มาตรฐาน ศ 3.1 เข้าใจ และแสดงออกทางนาฏศิลป์อย่างสร้างสรรค์ วิเคราะห์ วิพากษ์ วิจารณ์ คุณค่านาฏศิลป์ ถ่ายทอดความรู้สึก ความคิดอย่างอิสระ ชื่นชม และประยุกต์ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน มาตรฐาน ศ 3.2 เข้าใจความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างนาฏศิลป์ ประวัติศาสตร์และวัฒนธรรม เห็นคุณค่า ของ นาฏศิลป์ที่เป็นมรดกทางวัฒนธรรม ภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น ภูมิปัญญาไทยและสากล การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี สาระที่ 1 การดารงชีวิตและครอบครัว มาตรฐาน ง 1.1 เข้าใจการทางาน มีความคิดสร้างสรรค์ มีทักษะกระบวนการทางาน ทักษะ การจัดการ ทักษะกระบวนการแก้ปัญหา ทักษะการทางานร่วมกัน และทักษะ การ แสวงหาความรู้ มีคุณธรรม และลักษณะนิสัยในการทางานมีจิตสานึกในการใช้ พลังงาน ทรัพยากร และสิ่งแวดล้อม เพื่อการดารงชีวิตและครอบครัว สาระที่ 2 การออกแบบและเทคโนโลยี มาตรฐาน ง 2.1 เข้าใจเทคโนโลยีและกระบวนการเทคโนโลยี ออกแบบและสร้างสิ่งของเครื่องใช้ หรือ วิธีการ ตามกระบวนการเทคโนโลยีอย่างมีความคิดสร้างสรรค์ เลือกใช้เทคโนโลยี ในทางสร้างสรรค์ต่อชีวิต สังคม สิ่งแวดล้อม และมีส่วนร่วมในการจัดการเทคโนโลยี ที่ยั่งยืน

×