I think therefore I art SIMPLE TIPS FOR MAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART Joyce Rice @teenyrobots
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART PORTRAIT OF THE ARTIST AS A YOUNG JERK
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART communication
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART art communicates the abstract ideas of the producer to the user
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART yo this is rad, but also sort of creepy STORY ABSTRACT IDEA OUTCOME THEATLANTIC.COM
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART thoughtful, calm, satisfying matching dots to solve puzzles GAME ABSTRACT IDEA OUTCO...
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART TWODOTS
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART TWODOTS CANDYCRUSH
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART THEATLANTIC.COM TWODOTS
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART NYT.COMNARCOGUERRA WIRED.COMJPLUSPLUS.ORG
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART communication
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART HORIZON ZERO DAWN
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART 3 practical tips for great newsgame art
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART 3 practical tips for great newsgame art 1. abstraction 2. restraint 3. consistency
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART abstraction
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART SOURCE UNKNOWN
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART reducing an object, character, or environment to its essential form abstraction:
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART SCOTT MCCLOUD
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART OREGON TRAIL
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART IVAN BRUNETTI FRANK MILLER
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART restraint
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART Limit your color palette
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART cool colors warm colors
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART Use simple shapes
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART IVAN BRUNETTI
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART THOMAS WAS ALONE
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART SWORD AND SORCERY EP
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART VOTER SUPPRESSION TRAIL
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART be consistent
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART art communicates
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART PAPERS PLEASE
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART WIRED.COM
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART
@teenyrobotsMAKING GREAT NEWSGAME ART 3 practical tips for great newsgame art 1. abstraction 2. restraint 3. consistency
Let’s make some games! Joyce Rice @teenyrobots THANKS!
