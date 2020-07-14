Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COURSE PRANIC ENERGY HEALING LEVEL 1 - RECOVERY, BALANCE, DEVELOPMENT, CONTRIBUTION
MORE HEALTH, HAPPINESS, SUCCESS, SATISFACTION, WELLBEING IN THE IMPORTANT FOR US SPHERES: COUPLE, RELATIONSHIPS, FAMILY, C...
OUR PROBLEMS AND ILLNESSES START FROM THE INSIDE OUT FIRST OUR THOUGHTS, EMOTIONS, ATTITUDES. THEN THE PHYSICAL LEVEL.
OUR DECISIONS ALSO WHEN WE IMPROVE OUR INNER BALANCE, THIS MANIFESTS AS INCREASING OUTER BALANCE
PRANA - THE VITAL FORCE EVERYTHING INSIDE AND AROUND US
THE COURSE IS ONLY THE BEGINNING! PLAN TIME AND DISCIPLINE FOR YOUR DEVELOPMENT - YOUR INVESTMENT IN YOUR TRANSFORMATION A...
SYSTEMATIC TRANSFORMATION THROUGH HEALING, UPPER PEH LEVELS, LAW OF KARMA AND GOLDEN RULE DIVERSE SUPPORT AND DEVELOPMENT ...
FOR YOU, YOUR CLOSE ONES, FAMILY, TEAM, CLIENTS LIVE, FROM DISTANCE, SELF-HEALING, CLEANSING AND ENERGIZING SPACES
PEH 1 - BASE PEH 2 - COLOURS PEH 3 - PSYCHOTHERAPY PEH 4 - SELF - DEFENCE PEH 5 - CRYSTALS ARHATIC YOGA AND REGULAR SERVIC...
COURSE PRANIC ENERGY HEALING LEVEL 1 - RECOVERY, BALANCE, DEVELOPMENT, CONTRIBUTION
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program

17 views

Published on

Prana Bulgaria

teodora.psychology@gmail.com

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pranic Energy Healing Level 1 Course and Program

  1. 1. COURSE PRANIC ENERGY HEALING LEVEL 1 - RECOVERY, BALANCE, DEVELOPMENT, CONTRIBUTION
  2. 2. MORE HEALTH, HAPPINESS, SUCCESS, SATISFACTION, WELLBEING IN THE IMPORTANT FOR US SPHERES: COUPLE, RELATIONSHIPS, FAMILY, CHILDREN, FRIENDS, CAREER, BUSINESS, INCOME
  3. 3. OUR PROBLEMS AND ILLNESSES START FROM THE INSIDE OUT FIRST OUR THOUGHTS, EMOTIONS, ATTITUDES. THEN THE PHYSICAL LEVEL.
  4. 4. OUR DECISIONS ALSO WHEN WE IMPROVE OUR INNER BALANCE, THIS MANIFESTS AS INCREASING OUTER BALANCE
  5. 5. PRANA - THE VITAL FORCE EVERYTHING INSIDE AND AROUND US
  6. 6. THE COURSE IS ONLY THE BEGINNING! PLAN TIME AND DISCIPLINE FOR YOUR DEVELOPMENT - YOUR INVESTMENT IN YOUR TRANSFORMATION AND RENOVATION
  7. 7. SYSTEMATIC TRANSFORMATION THROUGH HEALING, UPPER PEH LEVELS, LAW OF KARMA AND GOLDEN RULE DIVERSE SUPPORT AND DEVELOPMENT FORMATS - CLUBS, MINI COURSES, ONLINE TRAININGS, WORKGROUPS, RETREATS
  8. 8. FOR YOU, YOUR CLOSE ONES, FAMILY, TEAM, CLIENTS LIVE, FROM DISTANCE, SELF-HEALING, CLEANSING AND ENERGIZING SPACES
  9. 9. PEH 1 - BASE PEH 2 - COLOURS PEH 3 - PSYCHOTHERAPY PEH 4 - SELF - DEFENCE PEH 5 - CRYSTALS ARHATIC YOGA AND REGULAR SERVICE GROUPS AND TEAMS FOR HEALING AND BLESSING
  10. 10. COURSE PRANIC ENERGY HEALING LEVEL 1 - RECOVERY, BALANCE, DEVELOPMENT, CONTRIBUTION

×