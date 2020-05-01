20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
B2B&B2CBilingualFreepresstoallHi-Techlovers-Yearn°2issuen°5May2020 mmtechs news
2 mmtechs news: mensile di tecnologia B2C e B2B a cura di Edward V. R. Voskeritchian Tutti i nomi, marchi, loghi immagini ...
3 Most Airbus sites in Spain have joined forces to produce 3D protective visor frames for hospitals, thereby providing hea...
4 On March 26, an Airbus A330-200 converted into a Multi- Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), left the Airbus site in Getafe nea...
5 Within the Innovaperlitalia call, funded by three Italian ministries, a working group is born that wants to develop an a...
6 Motorola's new moto g8 power lite smartphone is designed to offer up to three days of battery life, with its powerful ba...
7 State-of-the-art processors, state-of-the-art graphics and several exclusive technologies characterize the laptops that ...
8 ensuring the laptop always remains at the ideal temperature even when it unleashes all its power with the titles more de...
9 The innovative ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 with dual screen also widens the range: a notebook with top performance, NVIDIA GeFor...
10 TCL debuts with its first TCL brand line, the TCL 10 Series: premium devices supported by Android place themselves in t...
11 quality with brighter highlights, darker shadows, greater contrast and amplified color. TCL 10 Pro: NXTVISION and first...
12 TCL 10 Pro is available in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green and will be available in Italy from the second quarter of 2...
13 TCL 10 5G makes 5G technology accessible to everyone The company's first 5G smartphone, TCL 10 5G, was designed to brin...
14 OTG Reverse Charging, which turns your phone into a portable power base for charging small items or helping a friend in...
15 Skullcandy has announced the launch of MOOD BOOST, an ambitious campaign aimed at helping Millennials and Generation Z ...
16 exclusive pieces of art created by prominent designers and pop culture artists: for example Tina Touli and the duo of d...
17 Made for the most demanding audio lovers, the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 guarantees the best listening exp...
18 For calls, the earphones are equipped with two microphones, equipped with advanced 'beamforming' technology to reduce b...
19 Whether motorized or sailing, it makes little difference, the new Garmin quatix 6 is the ideal companion to live your p...
20 Ideal for living your passion every day The Garmin quatix 6 range, consisting of two versions, is characterized by styl...
21 the Virtual Starting Line and the synchronization of the race countdown with the Committee boat to cut the starting lin...
22 NEC has launched the NC1402L digital cinema projector, which combines high quality images and operating silence to offe...
23 OnePlus, a global brand in the mobile technology sector, today presents its new line of Premium smartphones - the OnePl...
24 8, offer a premium and" burdenless "user experience never seen before". Since it was founded in 2013, OnePlus has been ...
25 Canon announces five prestigious awards received by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). The Canon EOS 90D dig...
26 Europe, said: “We are delighted to have received these awards from the Technical Image Press Association. Further confi...
27 combining the new optical design with mirrorless camera bodies. It is lighter and more compact than its EF version, wit...
28 Dynabook Europe GmbH announces the Tecra A30-G, a light, durable and solid business notebook, equipped with 10th genera...
29 Module (TPM), which allows you to configure the doors to the level of accessibility required by the company. The wide r...
30 TCL Electronics presents for the Italian market the new S61 series, 32 "Android TV: high image quality and elegant desi...
31 Thanks to this system, combined with high-quality images, the viewer will truly be transported within the scene he is w...
32 Thanks to Android TV, in fact, the S61 integrates Google Play Games which offers infinite fun solutions, but also offer...
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020

36 views

Published on

Bilingual Magazine to all Hi-Tech lovers
(italiano + english)
LEGGI IL MAGAZINE - READ THE MAG
MMTECHS Magazine that has become two: one part dedicated to Consumer and Business to one side.
In this issue all the news of the month: smartphones, mobile phones and accessories, as well as digital cameras, printers, camcorders HD, 3D, netbook, apps, handhelds, video games, tablets, accessories and curiosity hi-tech
In questo numero tutte le novità del mese: smartphones, telefoni ed accessori vari, oltre a fotocamere digitali, stampanti, videocamere HD, 3D, netbook, apps, palmari, videogames, tablets, accessori e curiosità hi-tech.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20200501 mmtechs mag may maggio-2020

  1. 1. B2B&B2CBilingualFreepresstoallHi-Techlovers-Yearn°2issuen°5May2020 mmtechs news
  2. 2. 2 mmtechs news: mensile di tecnologia B2C e B2B a cura di Edward V. R. Voskeritchian Tutti i nomi, marchi, loghi immagini sono di proprietà dei singoli titolari del Copyright Per inoltrare comunicati stampa (in italiano + inglese con immagini in alta qualità) inviare mail a press@mmtechs.org Editoriale mmtechs news è un magazine bilingue (italiano e inglese) con due parti: B2B e B2C. Nato dallo sviluppo di tpcMAG con ben tre redazioni: italiano, inglese e francese. Media Partner di mmtechs news Seguite le discussioni del gruppo «Business in Cina» su Linkedin. Questo gruppo è stato creato per tutte le persone e le Aziende che hanno interesse allo sviluppo o anche ad avere informazioni di alto livello sulle attività da e per la Cina, un grande Paese che ci sorprende positivamente giorno dopo giorno. Guarda anche mmtechs news: B2C and B2B technology monthly edited by Edward V. R. Voskeritchian All names, trademarks and image logos are the property of the individual copyright holders To submit press releases (in Italian + English with high quality images) send mail to press@mmtechs.org Editorial mmtechs news is a bilingual magazine (Italian and English) with two parts: B2B and B2C. Born from the development of tpcMAG with three editorials: Italian, English and French. Media Partner of mmtechs news Follow the threads of the group “Business in China” on Linkedin. This group was created for all the people and Companies that have interest in the development or even to have a high-level information on the activities to and from China, a great Country that surprises us positively every day. See also https://www.linkedin.com/groups/BUSINESS-IN-CHINA-39836
  3. 3. 3 Most Airbus sites in Spain have joined forces to produce 3D protective visor frames for hospitals, thereby providing healthcare workers with personal protective equipment to combat Covid-19. Airbus Protospace Germany and Airbus Composite Technology Center (CTC) from Stade (Germany) are also participating in the project, which together with the 3D printing network called "Mobility goes Additive", are coordinating the collection and transport of visors in Madrid. More than twenty 3D printers work day and night using a patented design capable of making visors using PLA plastic. To date, hundreds of visors have already been produced and shipped to hospitals near Airbus sites in Spain. "One of the reasons I love my job is the ability we have to design in an advanced way and produce quickly. During the night, we have gone from producing aerospace solutions to producing medical equipment. This really makes a difference in the fight against the pandemic and I couldn't be more proud of our teams working around the clock on this Airbus project, "said Alvaro Jara, Head of Airbus Protospace, in Getafe, Madrid. Although most of the production at Airbus plants in Spain has been suspended after the Royal Decree of March 29, Airbus employees are authorized to work on site to continue this essential activity. In its fight against COVID-19, Airbus then recently created an air bridge between Europe and China to deliver supplies of masks to the health systems of France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Airbus Vs. COVID-19 La maggior parte dei siti Airbus in Spagna ha unito le forze per produrre in 3D i telai delle visiere protettive per ospedali, fornendo così al personale sanitario attrezzature di protezione individuale per la lotta contro il Covid-19. Partecipano al progetto anche Airbus Protospace Germany e Airbus Composite Technology Center (CTC) di Stade (Germania), che insieme al network per la stampa 3D denominata "Mobility goes Additive", stanno coordinando la raccolta e il trasporto di visiere a Madrid. Più di venti stampanti 3D lavorano giorno e notte sfruttando un design brevettato in grado di realizzare le visiere utilizzando plastica PLA. Ad oggi centinaia di visiere sono già state prodotte e spedite negli ospedali vicino ai siti Airbus in Spagna. "Uno dei motivi per cui amo il mio lavoro è la capacità che abbiamo di progettare in modo avanzato e produrre rapidamente. Durante la notte, siamo passati dal produrre soluzioni aerospaziali a produrre attrezzature mediche. Questo fa davvero la differenza nella lotta contro la pandemia e non potrei essere più orgoglioso dei nostri team che lavorano giorno e notte su questo progetto Airbus", ha dichiarato Alvaro Jara, Head of Airbus Protospace, a Getafe, Madrid. Nonostante la maggior parte della produzione negli stabilimenti Airbus in Spagna sia stata sospesa dopo il regio decreto del 29 marzo, i dipendenti Airbus sono autorizzati a lavorare sul posto per continuare questa attività essenziale. Nella sua lotta contro il COVID-19, Airbus ha poi recentemente creato un ponte aereo tra Europa e Cina per consegnare forniture di mascherine ai sistemi sanitari di Francia, Germania, Spagna e Regno Unito.
  4. 4. 4 On March 26, an Airbus A330-200 converted into a Multi- Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), left the Airbus site in Getafe near Madrid (Spain) and reached the Airbus site in Tianjin (China). The aircraft, operated by an Airbus crew, returned to Spain on March 28 with a load of over 4 million masks. On March 23, an Airbus A400M transport aircraft created an air bridge between Toulouse and Madrid to deliver supplies of masks to the Spanish health system. The cargo is part of the approximately 2 million masks transported by an Airbus A330-800 test aircraft from Tianjin, China, to Europe. This airlift will enable the provision of a significant supply of masks to the European public health network. Airbus will continue to provide support with additional flights scheduled for the next few days, in coordination with national authorities. Il 26 marzo un Airbus A330-200 convertito in un Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), è partito dal sito di Airbus a Getafe vicino a Madrid (Spagna) raggiungendo il sito Airbus a Tianjin (Cina). L'aeromobile, operato da un equipaggio Airbus, è tornato in Spagna il 28 marzo con un carico di oltre 4 milioni di mascherine. Il 23 marzo un aeromobile da trasporto Airbus A400M ha creato un ponte aereo tra Tolosa e Madrid per consegnare forniture di mascherine al sistema sanitario spagnolo. Il carico è parte delle 2 milioni circa di mascherine trasportate da un aeromobile di prova Airbus A330-800 da Tianjin, Cina, verso l'Europa. Questo ponte aereo consentirà la fornitura di una significativa fornitura di mascherine alla rete di sanità pubblica europea. Airbus continuerà a fornire supporto con voli aggiuntivi previsti per i prossimi giorni, in coordinamento con le autorità nazionali.
  5. 5. 5 Within the Innovaperlitalia call, funded by three Italian ministries, a working group is born that wants to develop an app capable of monitoring the health conditions of those who own a smartwatch: an easy and free solution to combat the spread of the new Coronavirus. At the end of the 19th century, the French mathematician Henri Poincarè said that "Science is made of data like a house is made of stones: but a mass of data is no more science than a pile of stones is a real house" a remind his students that the orderly and precise value of information is important for any scientific approach. A very valid principle in these days where the collection of data on the health of an entire population becomes strategic for the purpose of defeating the pandemic we are experiencing. Having a database that is accurate in data quality and extended in demographic numbers means laying the foundations for scientific research that helps rulers make the right decisions. It is with this intent that the "innovaperlitalia" project co- ordinated by Healthia of Rome with the support of Italian academic bodies to develop a new remote diagnostics IT model capable of carrying out a first screening in the monitoring activity of potential positive people at the Covid-19 virus of a large portion of the population. In other words, Healthia, thanks to its skills in the collection and management of data relating to the health and well-being of citizens, will develop an app for the collection of some information via smartphone in combination with the wrist instrumentation produced by Garmin, capable of detect some parameters, starting from oxygen saturation up to the heartbeat of the person wearing it. To defeat this pandemic evil, therefore, a Big Data operation will have to be built starting from the information of the population, precise and orderly, just as Henri Poincarè would have taught. Garmin APP All’interno del bando Innovaperlitalia, finanziato da tre Ministeri italiani, nasce un gruppo di lavoro che vuole sviluppare una app in grado di monitorare le condizioni di salute di chi possiede uno smartwatch: una soluzione facile e gratuita per combattere il diffondersi del nuovo Coronavirus. Sul finire dell’800 il matematico francese Henri Poincarè ebbe a dire che “La scienza è fatta di dati come una casa è fatta di pietre: ma un ammasso di dati non è scienza più di quanto un mucchio di pietre sia una vera casa” a ricordare ai suoi studenti come il valore ordinato e preciso delle informazioni sia importante per qualsiasi approccio scientifico. Un principio quanto mai valido in questi giorni dove la raccolta di dati sullo stato di salute di una intera popolazione diventa strategico ai fini della sconfitta della pandemia che stiamo vivendo. Possedere una banca dati precisa nella qualità del dato ed estesa nei numeri demografici, significa gettare le basi di una ricerca scientifica che aiuti i governanti a prendere le giuste decisioni. È con questo intento che nasce il progetto “innovaperlitalia” cooordinato da Healthia di Roma con il supporto di enti accademici italiani per sviluppare un nuovo modello informatico di diagnostica a distanza in grado di effettuare un primo screening nell’attività di monitoraggio di potenziali persone positive al virus Covid- 19 di un’ampia fetta di popolazione. In altre parole, Healthia, grazie alle proprie competenze nella raccolta e nella gestione di dati relativi alla salute e al benessere dei cittadini, svilupperà una app per la raccolta di alcune informazioni attraverso smartphone in abbinamento alla strumentazione da polso prodotta da Garmin, in grado di rilevare alcuni parametri, a partire dalla saturazione dell’ossigeno fino al battito cardiaco della persona che la indossa. Per sconfiggere questo male pandemico, quindi, si dovrà costruire una operazione di Big Data partendo dalle informazioni della popolazione, precise e ordinate, proprio come avrebbe insegnato Henri Poincarè.
  6. 6. 6 Motorola's new moto g8 power lite smartphone is designed to offer up to three days of battery life, with its powerful battery, while ensuring ultra-responsive performance and exceptional photos, near or far, thanks to a professional system equipped with triple camera. The battery of the moto g8 power lite is 5,000 mAh and offers maximum autonomy regardless of what you plan to do: listen to music for up to 100 hours or watch videos for up to 19 hours. The camera system is meant to be versatile. The triple camera of moto g8 power lite allows you to easily capture sharper photos, close-ups and extraordinary portraits. The fast focus of the 16MP main sensor allows for ultra-fast shots, while the Macro Vision camera takes close-ups to get 4 times closer to the subject and play with the depth of field for portraits. Thanks to the 6.5 "Max Vision display of moto g8 power lite your content will look more beautiful than ever. With the octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM you can navigate, work and play without problems. 64GB of memory, expandable up to at 256GB using the microSD card slot, allow you to store all the apps, photos, music and TV series. moto g8 power lite supports the exclusive Moto Experience and has a water-repellent design. moto g8 power lite Il nuovo smartphone moto g8 power lite di Motorola è progettato per offrire fino a tre giorni di autonomia, con la sua potente batteria, garantendo al contempo prestazioni ultra-reattive e foto eccezionali, da vicino o da lontano, grazie a un sistema professionale dotato di tripla fotocamera. La batteria di moto g8 power lite è da 5.000 mAh e offre il massimo dell’autonomia indipendentemente da ciò che si ha in programma di compiere: ascoltare musica fino a 100 ore o guardare video fino a 19 ore. Il sistema di fotocamere è pensato per essere versatile. La tripla fotocamera di moto g8 power lite consente di catturare facilmente foto più nitide, primi piani e ritratti straordinari. La messa a fuoco rapida del sensore principale da 16MP permette di realizzare scatti ultra-veloci, mentre la fotocamera Macro Vision di scattare primi piani per avvicinarsi 4 volte di più al soggetto e giocare con la profondità di campo per i ritratti. Grazie al display Max Vision da 6,5" di moto g8 power lite i tuoi contenuti appariranno più belli che mai. Con il processore octa-core e i 4GB di RAM è possibile navigare, lavorare e giocare senza problemi. 64GB di memoria, espandibili fino a 256GB utilizzando lo slot per schede microSD, consentono di conservare tutte le app, le foto, la musica e le serie tv. moto g8 power lite supporta le esclusive Moto Experience e ha un design idrorepellente.
  7. 7. 7 State-of-the-art processors, state-of-the-art graphics and several exclusive technologies characterize the laptops that MSI is ready to launch to meet the demands of every type of player and creative professionals looking for a portable solution without compromise. Always at the forefront of proposing the newest and most cutting-edge technologies, MSI announces an important evolution of its range, with the arrival of six lines of laptops equipped with the new 10-generation Intel Core i9 processors (Comet Lake H series ) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super graphics. Able to take full advantage of all the power made available by the new generation Intel CPUs, MSI laptops are equipped with processors up to i9-10980HK, which ensures significantly higher FPS and a performance increase of up to 50%, ensuring , therefore, unprecedented gaming experiences even with the most demanding titles. Among the MSI laptops equipped with the latest Intel and NVIDIA technological solutions, GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider stand out, two new 'thin & light' series equipped with displays with 300 Hz refresh rate, 99.9 Wh large capacity battery and capable to guarantee maximum performance. Characterized by a refined total black look, GS66 Stealth has obtained both the "iF Design Award" and the "Red Dot Design Award". In line with the name 'stealth' (invisible), it is an extremely thin and compact laptop, despite being equipped with the most performing processors and graphic solutions on the market. Thanks to the exclusive MSI Cooler Boost Trinity + technology and the fins of the fans just 0.1 mm thick, the air flows are maximized MSI CPU Intel Core i9 10th gen Processori di ultima generazione, grafica allo stato dell'arte e diverse tecnologie esclusive caratterizzano i laptop che MSI è pronta a lanciare per soddisfare le richieste di ogni tipo di giocatore e dei professionisti della creatività alla ricerca di una soluzione portatile senza compromessi. Sempre in prima linea nel proporre le tecnologie più nuove e all'avanguardia, MSI annuncia un'importante evoluzione della propria gamma, con l'arrivo di ben sei linee di laptop dotate dei nuovissimi processori Intel Core i9 di 10 generazione (Comet Lake serie H) e grafica NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super. In grado di sfruttare al meglio tutta la potenza messa a disposizione dalle CPU Intel di nuova generazione, i laptop MSI sono equipaggiati con processori fino all'i9-10980HK, che assicura FPS sensibilmente più elevati e un incremento delle prestazioni fino al 50%, garantendo, quindi, esperienze di gioco senza precedenti anche con i titoli più esigenti. Tra i laptop MSI dotati delle ultime soluzioni tecnologiche Intel e NVIDIA si distinguono GS66 Stealth e GE66 Raider, due nuove serie 'thin & light' equipaggiate con display con refresh rate a 300 Hz, batteria di grande capacità da 99,9 Wh e in grado di garantire prestazioni ai massimi livelli. Caratterizzato da un raffinato look total black, GS66 Stealth ha ottenuto sia l"iF Design Award" sia il "Red Dot Design Award". In linea con l'appellativo 'stealth' (invisibile), è un laptop estremamente sottile e compatto, pur essendo equipaggiato con i processori e le soluzioni grafiche più performanti sul mercato. Grazie poi all'esclusiva tecnologia MSI Cooler Boost Trinity+ e alle alette delle ventole di appena 0,1 mm di spessore, i flussi d'aria vengono massimizzati assicurando al laptop di rimanere sempre alla
  8. 8. 8 ensuring the laptop always remains at the ideal temperature even when it unleashes all its power with the titles more demanding. The new GE66 Raider is the best interpreter of the true gamer spirit and offers a perfect combination of aesthetics and performance. The chassis reminiscent of a spaceship and the extraordinary 16.8 million color RGB lighting effects of Mystic Light technology combine with the latest CPUs and GPUs to redefine the concept of laptop gaming. Thanks to its refined design, GE66 Raider has been awarded the prestigious "Red Dot Award". Still remaining in the gaming field, MSI then renewed three of its most popular lines, namely GT Titan, GP / GL Leopard and GF Thin, equipping them with new generation Intel H series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, so as to be able to offer gamers a wide choice of proposals equipped with the most advanced technological solutions. Moving on, however, to solutions dedicated to content creators, MSI today launches the new Creator 17 which, in addition to having the latest Intel H series 10th gen processors. and graphics GeForce RTX 2080 Super, is also the first laptop in the world to boast a Mini LED screen and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Its extraordinary 4K 17 '' display is, in fact, capable of ensuring up to 1000 nits of brightness, greater depth of images and maximum realism with videos, representing an ideal proposal even for the most demanding creative professionals and looking for a state-of-the-art solution. temperatura ideale anche quando scatena tutta la propria potenza con i titoli più esigenti. Il nuovo GE66 Raider è il miglior interprete del vero spirito da gamer e offre una combinazione perfetta tra estetica e performance. Lo chassis che ricorda una nave spaziale e gli straordinari effetti luminosi RGB a 16,8 milioni di colori della tecnologia Mystic Light si uniscono alle più recenti CPU e GPU per ridefinire il concetto di laptop gaming. Grazie al suo design ricercato, GE66 Raider è stato premiato con il prestigioso "Red Dot Award". Sempre rimanendo in ambito gaming, MSI ha poi rinnovato tre delle sue linee più apprezzate, ossia GT Titan, GP/GL Leopard e GF Thin, equipaggiandole con CPU Intel serie H di nuova generazione e grafica NVIDIA GeForce, così da poter offrire ai gamer un'ampia scelta di proposte dotate delle soluzioni tecnologiche più all'avanguardia. Passando, invece, alle soluzioni dedicate ai content creator, MSI lancia oggi il nuovo Creator 17 che, oltre a disporre degli ultimi processori Intel serie H 10° gen. e grafica GeForce RTX 2080 Super, è anche il primo laptop al mondo a vantare uno schermo Mini LED e la certificazione DisplayHDR 1000. Il suo straordinario display 4K da 17'' è, infatti, in grado di assicurare fino a 1000 nit di luminosità, una maggiore profondità alle immagini e massimo realismo con i video, rappresentando una proposta ideale anche per i professionisti della creatività più esigenti e alla ricerca di una soluzione allo stato dell'arte.
  9. 9. 9 The innovative ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 with dual screen also widens the range: a notebook with top performance, NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics card, 300Hz display and dissipation system. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces the new gaming notebook lineup with the new 10th generation Intel® Core ™ processors. The revamped design and additional features increase the level of quality and productivity for gamers and content creators, while the latest Intel CPUs, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX SUPER ™ graphics and customized Intelligent Cooling solutions set a new standard of performance. The ROG collection of this spring 2020 is characterized by the Zephyrus Duo 15 and its exclusive secondary touchscreen ROG ScreenPad Plus, together with the new Zephyrus S, M and G models, more portable and powerful than ever. For those looking for the top in the field of esports, the ROG Strix SCAR laptops are built for high level competition with RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and 300Hz display, while the bold colors of the ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk laptop and its package of accessories combined, they open up new possibilities for personal expression. The latest components on the market are integrated into this line-up, from the liquid metal compound present throughout the ROG line with Intel's 10th generation, to high-speed DDR4 RAM and high-speed displays. The gamer community now has a new reason to be enthusiastic. Asus ROG lineup 2020 Ad ampliare la gamma anche l’innovativo ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 con doppio schermo: un notebook dalle perfomance al top, scheda grafica NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER, display a 300Hz e sistema di dissipazione. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) annuncia la nuova lineup di notebook da gioco con i nuovi processori Intel® Core™ di decima generazione. Il design rinnovato e le funzioni aggiuntive aumentano il livello di qualità e produttività per i gamer e i content creator, mentre le più recenti CPU Intel, la scheda grafica NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX SUPER™ e le soluzioni personalizzate di Intelligent Cooling stabiliscono un nuovo standard di prestazioni. La collezione ROG di questa primavera 2020 è caratterizzata dallo Zephyrus Duo 15 e dal suo esclusivo touchscreen secondario ROG ScreenPad Plus, insieme ai nuovi modelli Zephyrus S, M e G, più portabili e potenti che mai. Per chi cerca il top in campo di esports, i portatili ROG Strix SCAR sono costruiti per la competizione di alto livello con GPU RTX 2080 SUPER e display a 300Hz, mentre i colori audaci del portatile ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk e il suo pacchetto di accessori abbinati aprono nuove possibilità di espressione personale. Gli ultimissimi componenti sul mercato si integrano in questa line-up, dal composto in metallo liquido presente in tutta la linea ROG con Intel di decima generazione, alla RAM DDR4 ad alta velocità e ai display ad alta velocità. La comunità dei gamer ha ora una nuova ragione per essere entusiasta.
  10. 10. 10 TCL debuts with its first TCL brand line, the TCL 10 Series: premium devices supported by Android place themselves in the mobile scenario at affordable prices, while mounting high resolution displays and the proprietary visual technology NXTVISION. Each device features a high-quality quad camera, Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ processors and other flagship- style features; all devices will be available for less than 500 euros. The TCL 10 Series includes TCL's first 5G smartphone and the company's first device with a proprietary branded AMOLED curved display. "The expansion in the mobile scenario of the TCL brand, one of the world's leading consumer electronics brands, allows us to offer an integrated ecosystem of intelligent products in practically every aspect of life," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings . "This gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with a wide range of products that can connect with each other and interact in a smart way and, moreover, cheaper than others." Based on the company's mission related to the "Display Greatness" concept, each of the TCL 10 Series smartphones uses the proprietary TCL NXTVISION display technology, capable of giving life to images with truer colors, sharpness and deeper contrasts in real time . This technology offers state-of-the-art color precision, to the point that the difference between real and screen images is imperceptible. The TCL 10 Series also features a real-time SDR to HDR conversion feature, which allows for improved video TCL 10 Series with 5G TCL debutta con la sua prima linea a marchio TCL, la Serie TCL 10: i dispositivi premium supportati da Android si pongono nello scenario mobile a prezzi accessibili, pur montando display ad alta risoluzione e la tecnologia visiva proprietaria NXTVISION. Ogni dispositivo è dotato di una fotocamera quadrupla di alta qualità, processori Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ e altre caratteristiche in stile ammiraglia; tutti i device saranno disponibili a meno di 500 euro. La Serie TCL 10 comprende il primo smartphone 5G di TCL e il primo dispositivo dell'azienda con un display curvo AMOLED di marchio proprietario. "L'espansione nello scenario mobile del marchio TCL, uno dei brand leader mondiali nell’elettronica di consumo, ci permette di offrire un ecosistema integrato di prodotti intelligenti praticamente in ogni aspetto della vita", ha dichiarato Kevin Wang, CEO di TCL Industrial Holdings. "Questo ci dà la possibilità di fornire ai nostri clienti una vasta gamma di prodotti in grado di connettersi tra loro e interagire in modo smart e, inoltre, più economici di altri". Sulla base della missione aziendale relativa al concetto "Display Greatness", ciascuno degli smartphone della Serie TCL 10 si avvale dela tecnologia di visualizzazione proprietaria TCL NXTVISION, in grado di dare vita alle immagini con colori più veri, nitidezza e contrasti più profondi in tempo reale. Questa tecnologia regala una precisione del colore all'avanguardia, a tal punto che la differenza tra le immagini reali e quelle sullo schermo risulta impercettibile. La Serie TCL 10 dispone anche di una funzione di conversione da SDR a
  11. 11. 11 quality with brighter highlights, darker shadows, greater contrast and amplified color. TCL 10 Pro: NXTVISION and first TCL curved AMOLED display Featuring an elegant 6.47-inch curved AMOLED FHD + display, the TCL 10 Pro, already a winner of the 2020 iF Design Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award, offers a wide range of colors, extreme sharpness and incredible image resolution . Its curved design allows the screen to "wrap" the edge with minimal bezels for a high screen-to-body ratio and includes Edge Bar shortcuts for quick access to one-handed applications. TCL 10 Pro also includes the fingerprint on the display for quick unlocking of the phone. Taking advantage of NXTVISION technology for realistic colors and better image and video quality, TCL 10 Pro joins a limited selection of smartphones on which Netflix is ​​available in HDR10, at an affordable price. TCL 10 Pro's high resolution imaging technology reproduces images and ensures ultra detailed photos even in low light conditions. TCL 10 Pro is equipped with four rear cameras, including the main 64MP high resolution, the second for low light conditions with 2.9μm large pixels, a 123 degree super wide angle lens and a macro, as well as a 24MP front camera. In addition, it is equipped with a hybrid autofocus solution for fast and sharp shooting both day and night. For more creative users, TCL 10 Pro includes super low light and super wide angle video features. The sophisticated curved design of the TCL 10 Pro also boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a satin finish for a feeling of fluidity to the touch and an anti-glare screen with a solid and elegant profile. HDR in tempo reale, che permette un miglioramento della qualità video con luci più chiare, ombre più scure, maggiore contrasto e colore amplificato. TCL 10 Pro: NXTVISION e primo display AMOLED curvo TCL Dotato di un elegante display curvo AMOLED FHD+ da 6,47 pollici, TCL 10 Pro, già vincitore del 2020 iF Design Award e del 2020 Red Dot Award, offre un'ampia gamma di colori, estrema nitidezza e un’incredibile risoluzione dell'immagine. Il suo design curvo consente allo schermo di "avvolgere" il bordo con cornici minime per ottenere un elevato rapporto schermo/corpo e include scorciatoie Edge Bar per accedere rapidamente alle applicazioni con una sola mano. TCL 10 Pro include anche l'impronta digitale sul display per uno sblocco rapido del telefono. Sfruttando la tecnologia NXTVISION per colori realistici e una migliore qualità delle immagini e dei video, TCL 10 Pro si unisce ad una ristretta selezione di smartphone su cui Netflix è disponibile in HDR10, ad un prezzo accessibile. La tecnologia di imaging ad alta risoluzione di TCL 10 Pro riproduce immagini e assicura foto ultra dettagliate anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione. TCL 10 Pro è dotato di quattro fotocamere posteriori, tra cui la principale ad alta risoluzione da 64MP, la seconda per condizioni di scarsa luminosità con pixel di grandi dimensioni 2,9μm, un obiettivo super grandangolare da 123 gradi e una macro, oltre a una fotocamera frontale da 24MP. Inoltre, è dotato di una soluzione ibrida di autofocus per una ripresa veloce e nitida sia di giorno che di notte. Per gli utenti più creativi, TCL 10 Pro include funzionalità video super low light e super grandangolo. Il sofisticato design curvo di TCL 10 Pro vanta inoltre dettagli perfettamente simmetrici, una finitura satinata per una sensazione di fluidità al tatto e uno schermo antiriflesso con un profilo solido ed elegante.
  12. 12. 12 TCL 10 Pro is available in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green and will be available in Italy from the second quarter of 2020 at a price of € 499. TCL 10L: NXTVISION for an unprecedented multimedia experience TCL 10L offers quality features and a refined design adapting to any budget. Pair 6GB of RAM with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 665 processor with AI platform for fast performance and low power consumption. TCL 10L offers an immersive experience thanks to the 6.53-inch FHD + DotchTM display, which boasts a 91% screen-to- body ratio. Equipped with NXTVISION technology with an engine completely dedicated to the display, TCL 10L gives extraordinary images with greater color precision, visual improvements in real time, sharper details and greater contrast. TCL 10L also mounts four rear cameras and one 16MP front camera, equipped with AI for the recognition of different scenes and objects and shots always at the top. TCL 10L is also equipped with Stop Motion video, a feature that allows you to make fun and creative videos directly with your phone, without the need for post editing. With TCL 10L, affordable price does not mean having to compromise with the design, thanks to the captivating holographic finishes and the iridescent shine of the back, or with the comfort, thanks to the elegant 3D effect that guarantees a premium sensation to the touch. TCL 10L is available in colors inspired by nature, Arctic White and Marina Blue, and will be available in Italy from the second quarter of 2020 at the price of € 299. TCL 10 Pro è disponibile nei colori Ember Gray e Forest Mist Green e sarà disponibile in Italia a partire dal secondo trimestre del 2020 al prezzo di 499€. TCL 10L: NXTVISION per un’esperienza multimediale senza precedenti TCL 10L offre caratteristiche di qualità e un design raffinato adattandosi a qualsiasi budget. Abbina 6GB di RAM ad un processore Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 con piattaforma AI per prestazioni veloci e basso consumo energetico. TCL 10L offre un'esperienza coinvolgente grazie al display FHD+ DotchTM da 6,53 pollici, che vanta un rapporto schermo/corpo del 91%. Dotato di tecnologia NXTVISION con un motore completamente dedicato al display, TCL 10L regala immagini straordinarie con maggiore precisione dei colori, miglioramenti visivi in tempo reale, dettagli più nitidi e maggiore contrasto. TCL 10L monta, inoltre, quattro fotocamere posteriori ed una frontale da 16MP, dotate di IA per il riconoscimento di scene e oggetti diversi e scatti sempre al top. TCL 10L è dotato anche di video Stop Motion, una funzionalità che consente di effettuare video divertenti e creativi direttamente con il telefono, senza bisogno di post editing. Con TCL 10L, prezzo accessibile non significa dover scendere a compromessi con il design, grazie alle accattivanti finiture olografiche e alla lucentezza iridescente del retro, o con il comfort, grazie all'elegante effetto 3D che garantisce una sensazione premium al tatto. TCL 10L è disponibile nei colori ispirati alla natura, Arctic White e Marina Blue, e sarà disponibile in Italia a partire dal secondo trimestre del 2020 al prezzo di 299€.
  13. 13. 13 TCL 10 5G makes 5G technology accessible to everyone The company's first 5G smartphone, TCL 10 5G, was designed to bring the benefits of 5G connectivity to all consumers looking for a modern and competitive device. Powered by the SnapdragonTM 7 Series processor with 5G integrated in the SoC, TCL 10 5G offers greater data bandwidth for uploads, downloads and greater stability of the Wi-Fi connection. The TCL 10 5G features a large, modern 6.53-inch FHD + DotchTM display, which offers an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. "The 5G era is here and now, all over the world, and it is opening a new cycle of technological revolution that will visibly enrich the way we live our lives," said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM, Mobile , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies and TCL boast of a long- lasting close and strong partnership and we are excited that TCL has selected Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform for its very first 5G smartphone. Snapdragon 765 integrates connectivity 5G and Artificial Intelligence, to give all consumers a user experience never seen before ". TCL 10 5G is equipped with a quadruple camera: the main 64MP high resolution, an 118 degree ultra wide angle lens, the third macro for super close-up photos just 2 cm away, and a last camera with depth sensor for professional quality photo with Bokeh effect. The 16MP front camera, with its 4in1 technology, automatically combines four pixels into one to produce brighter photos and improve image quality even in low light conditions. In addition, TCL 10 5G is equipped with a powerful battery that guarantees a full day of phone use and Quick ChargeTM 3.0 fast charging technology. It also features TCL 10 5G rende la tecnologia 5G accessibile a tutti Il primo smartphone 5G dell'azienda, TCL 10 5G, è stato progettato per portare i vantaggi della connettività 5G a tutti i consumatori alla ricerca di un dispositivo moderno e competitivo. Alimentato dal processore SnapdragonTM Serie 7 con 5G integrato nel SoC, TCL 10 5G offre una maggiore larghezza di banda dati per upload, download e una maggiore stabilità della connessione Wi-Fi. TCL 10 5G è dotato di un ampio e moderno display FHD+ DotchTM da 6,53 pollici, che offre un impressionante rapporto schermo/corpo del 91%. "L'era del 5G è qui e ora, in tutto il mondo, e sta aprendo un nuovo ciclo di rivoluzione tecnologica che arricchirà in maniera visibile il modo in cui viviamo la nostra vita", ha detto Alex Katouzian, SVP e GM, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies e TCL si vantano di una stretta e forte collaborazione che dura da molto tempo e siamo entusiasti del fatto che TCL abbia selezionato Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform per il suo primissimo smartphone 5G. Snapdragon 765 integra la connettività 5G e l'Intelligenza Artificiale, per regalare a tutti i consumatori un’esperienza utente mai vista prima". TCL 10 5G è dotato di una quadrupla fotocamera: la principale ad alta risoluzione da 64MP, una lente ultra grandangolare da 118 gradi, la terza macro per foto super ravvicinate a soli 2 cm di distanza, e un’ultima camera con sensore di profondità per foto di qualità professionale con effetto Bokeh. La fotocamera frontale da 16MP, con la sua tecnologia 4in1, combina automaticamente quattro pixel in uno per produrre foto più luminose e migliorare la qualità dell’immagine anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione. Inoltre, TCL 10 5G è dotato di batteria potente che garantisce un'intera giornata di utilizzo del telefono e tecnologia di ricarica rapida Quick ChargeTM
  14. 14. 14 OTG Reverse Charging, which turns your phone into a portable power base for charging small items or helping a friend in need if the device runs out of battery. TCL 10 5G will be available in a selection of countries, including Italy, at a price of € 399. TCL Smart Experiences: a new mobile standard Taking advantage of display technology and the TCL integrated device ecosystem, all three Series 10 smartphones are equipped with easy-to-use functions and shortcuts, so that users can share their content without problems and customize their smartphone in lifestyle based: - Dynamic TCL UI: TCL knows that everyone uses their phone differently. The TCL user experience offers vibrant interfaces, intuitive interactions and customizable functions for ease of use. - Eye Comfort Display: For eye health, TCL offers several screen setting modes, such as Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode to provide the best viewing experience regardless of light conditions. - Google Assistant button: Quick access to Google Assistant. - Super Bluetooth: TCL pushes audio streaming to the limits with the ability to connect up to four Bluetooth speakers or headphones to share music with friends during any party, whether you are inspired by a disco or a silent party. To learn about TCL Mobile devices, including the TCL 10 Series, visit https://www.tcl.com/it/it.html 3.0. È anche dotato di OTG Reverse Charging, che trasforma il telefono in una base di alimentazione portatile per ricaricare piccoli oggetti o aiutare un amico in difficoltà se il dispositivo è a corto di batteria. TCL 10 5G sarà disponibile in una selezione di Paesi, tra cui l’Italia, al prezzo di 399€. TCL Smart Experiences: un nuovo standard mobile Sfruttando la tecnologia dei display e l'ecosistema di dispositivi integrati TCL, tutti e tre gli smartphone della Serie 10 sono dotati di funzioni e scorciatoie di facile utilizzo, in modo che gli utenti possano condividere i propri contenuti senza problemi e personalizzare il proprio smartphone in base allo stile di vita: · Dynamic TCL UI: TCL sa che ognuno usa il proprio telefono in modo diverso. L'esperienza utente TCL offre interfacce vivaci, interazioni intuitive e funzioni personalizzabili per una maggiore facilità d'uso. · Eye Comfort Display: Per la salute degli occhi TCL offre diverse modalità di impostazione dello schermo, come Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode e Eye Comfort Mode per fornire la migliore esperienza visiva indipendentemente dalle condizioni di luce. · Tasto Google Assistant: Accesso rapido a Google Assistant. · Super Bluetooth: TCL spinge ai limiti l'audio-streaming con la possibilità di collegare fino a quattro altoparlanti o cuffie Bluetooth per condividere la musica con gli amici durante ogni festa, sia che ci si ispiri a una discoteca o a un silent party. Per conoscere i dispositivi TCL Mobile, inclusa la Serie TCL 10, visita il sito https://www.tcl.com/it/it.html
  15. 15. 15 Skullcandy has announced the launch of MOOD BOOST, an ambitious campaign aimed at helping Millennials and Generation Z to deal with mental health problems, which are constantly increasing, especially in this difficult moment. Every month, MOOD BOOST will try to promote a positive mood, with the aim of raising our collective spirit through these three initiatives: EXCLUSIVE MUSICAL CONTENT Four emerging artists have joined the campaign to represent a wide range of musical styles and perspectives on the world: the rapper Rico Nasty, the Latin singer- songwriter Cuco, the indie-pop singer and composer Gus Dapperton and the London pop sensation Rina Sawayama . STORIES OF ATHLETES TO BE INSPIRED BY Skullcandy, a brand born at the crossroads of music and table sports, will also present many of the athletes with whom it collaborates - such as surfers, skaters and snowboarders - and will tell their success stories. Fans will discover the story of professional athletes, including surfer Coco Ho, snowboarder Mark McMorris and skater Jenn Soto, real icons of their sports. LIMITED EDITION PRODUCTS AND COLLABORATIONS WITH GRAPHIC ARTISTS Skullcandy's most popular true wireless products will be redesigned and released in a limited edition, with personalized color combinations, accompanied by free Skullcandy Mood Boost XSkullcandy ha annunciato il lancio di MOOD BOOST, un’ambiziosa campagna volta ad aiutare i Millennials e la Generazione Z ad affrontare i problemi di salute mentale, in costante aumento, soprattutto in questo momento difficile. Ogni mese, MOOD BOOST cercherà di promuovere un mood positivo, con l’obiettivo di sollevare il nostro spirito collettivo tramite queste tre iniziative: CONTENUTI MUSICALI ESCLUSIVI Quattro artisti emergenti si sono uniti alla campagna per rappresentare un’ampia gamma di stili musicali e prospettive sul mondo: la rapper Rico Nasty, il cantautore latino Cuco, il cantante e compositore di musica indie-pop Gus Dapperton e la sensazione pop londinese Rina Sawayama. STORIE DI ATLETI DA CUI LASCIARSI ISPIRARE Skullcandy, marchio nato all’incrocio tra musica e sport da tavola, presenterà anche molti degli atleti con cui collabora – come surfisti, skater e snowboarder – e racconterà le loro storie di successo. I fan scopriranno la storia di atleti professionisti, tra cui la surfista Coco Ho, lo snowboarder Mark McMorris e la skater Jenn Soto, vere e proprie icone dei loro sport. PRODOTTI IN EDIZIONE LIMITATA E COLLABORAZIONI CON ARTISTI DELLA GRAFICA I prodotti true wireless più popolari di Skullcandy verranno ridisegnati e rilasciati in edizione limitata, con combinazioni di colori personalizzate, accompagnati da
  16. 16. 16 exclusive pieces of art created by prominent designers and pop culture artists: for example Tina Touli and the duo of designer Rude, from London; the artist Queen Andrea from New York City and Paiheme Studio, a graphic studio based in France and Asia. "The statistics are frightening: the World Health Organization reports that more than 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression," said Jessica Klodnicki, Skullcandy's General Marketing Manager. “When we got to work on this project between" Mood "and music, we knew we had to listen to our main users. We soon realized that mental health is a key issue for them. With Mood Boost we want to bring attention to this problem and let them know that they can ask for help when they need it. " Part of the sales of each bundle will be donated to 'To Write Love on Her Arms' to help finance the care and rehabilitation of children who suffer from depression and who have addiction problems directly. "Music can be a great ally in the fight against depression and anxiety. It reminds us that there is no reason to hide what we feel and that we can be honest. And that this, in turn, is good for our mental health, "says Jamie Tworkowski, founder of 'To Write Love on Her Arms'. “We are really excited to start this new partnership with Skullcandy. Our goal is to help people find hope, so it fits perfectly with the Mood Boost campaign. ” The campaign will start on April 7 with the "Blissful" mood. Over the next 12 months, Skullcandy will explore different moods such as "Original", "Strong", "Hopeful" and "Determined". The goal is to spread a daily dose of positivity on the social channels of the brand's fans. "Our younger customers are more likely to buy from companies that are committed to solving the problems of their generation," adds Klodnicki. "Mood Boost is an important response to this need: a way of showing them that companies are doing good.“ pezzi d’arte esclusivi gratuiti creati da designer di spicco e da artisti della cultura pop: ad esempio Tina Touli e il duo di designer Rude, di Londra; l’artista Queen Andrea di New York City e Paiheme Studio, uno studio grafico con sede in Francia e Asia. “Le statistiche sono spaventose: l’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità riferisce che più di 300 milioni di persone in tutto il mondo soffrono di depressione”, ha detto Jessica Klodnicki, General Marketing Manager di Skullcandy. “Quando ci siamo messi al lavoro per realizzare questo progetto a cavallo tra “Mood” e musica, sapevamo di dover ascoltare i nostri utenti principali. Ci siamo presto resi conto che, per loro, la salute mentale è una questione fondamentale. Con Mood Boost vogliamo portare l’attenzione su questo problema e far sapere loro che possono chiedere aiuto quando ne hanno bisogno”. Una parte delle vendite di ogni bundle verrà donata a 'To Write Love on Her Arms' per aiutare a finanziare direttamente la cura e la riabilitazione dei ragazzi che soffrono di depressione e che hanno problemi di dipendenza. “La musica può essere una grande alleata nella lotta contro la depressione e l’ansia. Ci ricorda che non c’è motivo di nascondere ciò che sentiamo e che possiamo essere onesti. E che questo, a sua volta, è un bene per la nostra salute mentale”, dice Jamie Tworkowski, fondatore di 'To Write Love on Her Arms'. “Siamo davvero entusiasti di iniziare questa nuova partnership con Skullcandy. Il nostro obiettivo è aiutare le persone a trovare la speranza, perciò si sposa alla perfezione con la campagna Mood Boost.” La campagna partirà il 7 aprile con il mood “Blissful”. Nei prossimi 12 mesi, Skullcandy esplorerà diversi stati d’animo come “Original”, “Strong”, “Hopeful” e “Determined”. L’obiettivo è quello di diffondere una dose quotidiana di positività sui canali social dei fan del marchio. “I nostri clienti più giovani sono più propensi ad acquistare dalle aziende che si impegnano a risolvere i problemi della loro generazione”, aggiunge Klodnicki. “Mood Boost è una risposta importante a questa esigenza: un modo di mostrare loro che le aziende fanno del bene”.
  17. 17. 17 Made for the most demanding audio lovers, the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 guarantees the best listening experience possible at any time, with active noise cancellation, optimized ergonomics and exceptional battery life of 7 hours, which can be extended up to 28 hours using the supplied charging case. The new generation of Sennheiser wireless headphones has a Bluetooth 5.1 module, aptX codec and iOS / Android app to customize the controls. An extraordinary novelty is the introduction of superior audio technology: Sennheiser proprietary 7mm dynamic speakers create exceptional stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear and detailed highs. This audio experience can be easily adapted to your tastes through the integrated equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, thanks to active noise cancellation to minimize distractions without compromising sound quality, it is now possible to enjoy incredible high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments. This allows passive noise isolation to minimize distractions without compromising sound quality. When, on the other hand, it is necessary to interact with the surrounding environment, simply activate the 'Transparent Hearing' function with a simple touch; to have clear and comfortable conversations, without having to remove the earphones. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Realizzati per gli amanti dell'audio più esigenti, le nuove Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 garantiscono la migliore esperienza di ascolto possibile in qualsiasi momento, con cancellazione attiva del rumore, ergonomia ottimizzata e una durata eccezionale della batteria di 7 ore, che può essere estesa fino a 28 ore utilizzando la custodia di ricarica in dotazione. La nuova generazione di auricolari senza fili Sennheiser dispone di modulo Bluetooth 5.1, codec aptX e app iOS/Android per personalizzare i controlli. Una straordinaria novità è l’introduzione di una tecnologia audio superiore: gli altoparlanti dinamici da 7 mm proprietari Sennheiser creano un suono stereo eccezionale con bassi profondi, medi naturali e alti chiari e dettagliati. Questa esperienza audio può essere facilmente adattata ai propri gusti attraverso l'equalizzatore integrato e all’app Sennheiser Smart Control. In più, grazie alla cancellazione del rumore attivo per minimizzare le distrazioni senza compromettere la qualità del suono, è ora possibile godere di un incredibile suono high-fidelity anche in ambienti rumorosi. Questo permette un isolamento del rumore passivo per minimizzare le distrazioni senza compromettere la qualità del suono. Quando invece è necessario interagire con l’ambiente circostante, basta attivare la funzione ‘Transparent Hearing’ con un semplice tocco; per avere conversazioni chiare e comode, senza dover rimuovere gli auricolari.
  18. 18. 18 For calls, the earphones are equipped with two microphones, equipped with advanced 'beamforming' technology to reduce background noise and focus better on the voice. The operation is intuitive thanks to an easy customizable touch control to allow users to define their preferred mode in controlling audio, calls or to activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple Siri. Equally intuitive is the convenient Smart Pause function, which automatically pauses audio playback when the earbuds are removed and resumes when they are placed in the ear. Wireless transmission is guaranteed by Bluetooth 5.1 and high quality audio codec support, including AAC and Qualcomm® aptXTM. Ease of use is also enhanced by the Sennheiser Smart Control application which, in addition to enabling EQ adjustments and firmware updates, allows the user to customize the settings for the touch interface. The new Momentum True Wireless 2 have been perfected to ensure greater comfort and fit for the user: the earphones are 2 mm smaller than the previous model, to improve ergonomics and comfort. The design remains elegant and timeless, typical of Sennheiser products: Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are made with top quality materials, precious metal finishes and embellished with gold-plated details. Carefully selected to ensure design, durability and weather resistance (IPX4-rated). In addition to the classic black edition, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earphones will be available in a white version. Momentum True Wireless by Sennheiser, will be available in black from April (Price € 299) and the white color variant will be available soon. Per le chiamate, gli auricolari sono dotati di due microfoni, equipaggiati dell’avanzata tecnologia ‘beamforming’ per ridurre il rumore di fondo e concentrarsi al meglio sulla voce. Il funzionamento è intuitivo grazie ad un facile controllo touch personalizzabile per consentire agli utenti di definire la loro modalità preferita nel controllare audio, chiamate o per attivare gli assistenti vocali come Google Assistant o Apple Siri. Altrettanto intuitiva è la comoda funzione Smart Pause, che automaticamente mette in pausa la riproduzione audio quando gli auricolari vengono rimossi e riprende quando vengono riposti nell'orecchio. La trasmissione wireless, è garantita dal Bluetooth 5.1 e dal supporto audio codec di alta qualità, tra cui AAC eQualcomm® aptXTM. La facilità d'uso è migliorata anche dall'applicazione Smart Control di Sennheiser che, oltre ad abilitare le regolazioni dell'EQ e gli aggiornamenti del firmware, consente all'utente di personalizzare le impostazioni per l'interfaccia touch. Le nuove Momentum True Wireless 2 sono state perfezionate per garantire un maggior comfort e vestibilità all'utente: gli auricolari sono di 2 mm più piccoli rispetto al modello precedente, per migliorare l'ergonomia e la comodità. Il design rimane elegante e senza tempo, tipico dei prodotti Sennheiser: gli auricolari Momentum True Wireless 2 sono realizzati con materiali di prima qualità, finiture metalliche di pregio e impreziositi da dettagli placcati in oro. Accuratamente selezionati per garantire design, durata e resistenza alle intemperie (IPX4-rated). Oltre alla classica edizione nera, gli auricolari MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 saranno disponibili in versione bianca. Momentum True Wireless di Sennheiser, sarà disponibile in nero da aprile (Prezzo € 299) e la variante di colore bianco sarà disponibile prossimamente.
  19. 19. 19 Whether motorized or sailing, it makes little difference, the new Garmin quatix 6 is the ideal companion to live your passion at sea thanks to the new dedicated functions and total integration. Enclosed in a clean, elegant design, conceived with great attention to detail, you will find all the technology you need to live your passion for boating. Garmin quatix 6 is able to connect wirelessly to compatible multifunction chartplotters, to show boat data directly on the watch. The new Garmin sportwatch proves to be the perfect accessory on the boat but also during everyday life in the city and in the office, to always and at any time manifest the soul strongly linked to navigation. In addition to receiving e- mails, text messages and notifications directly on the watch, it allows you to make Garmin PayTM contactless payments, listen to music through Bluethooth headphones and practice activities with the support of the most complete monitoring of your fitness and with dedicated functions to sports and fitness. Life on a boat, whether motor or sailing, is an experience that must be lived enjoying every moment. For all boating lovers, Garmin today announces the new quatix 6, the revolutionary sportwatch with integrated GPS and numerous functions dedicated to navigation and fishing. Not just a watch but a concentrate of technology: quatix 6 integrates all the best features of the most famous and iconic Garmin multisport sportwatches, in a 47 mm case with a 1.3-inch color display with LED backlight, on which it is You can clearly read the data shown in any light condition. The refined and elegant design makes the new Garmin quatix 6 the ideal accessory to be used both at the command of a rudder, and in the office. Garmin quatix 6 Che sia a motore o a vela fa poca differenza, il nuovo Garmin quatix 6 è il compagno ideale per vivere la tua passione in mare grazie alle nuove funzioni dedicate e all'integrazione totale. Racchiusa in un design pulito, elegante, concepito con grande cura del dettaglio, si trova tutta la tecnologia di cui si ha bisogno per vivere la propria passione per la nautica. Garmin quatix 6 è in grado di connettersi in modalità wireless ai chartplotter multifunzione compatibili, per mostrare i dati dell’imbarcazione direttamente sull’orologio. Il nuovo sportwatch Garmin si dimostra perfetto accessorio in barca ma anche durante la quotidianità in città e in ufficio, per manifestare sempre e in qualsiasi occasione l’animo fortemente legato alla navigazione. Oltre a ricevere e-mail, messaggi di testo e notifiche direttamente sull'orologio, consente di effettuare pagamenti contactless Garmin PayTM, ascoltare musica attraverso cuffie Bluethooth e praticare attività con il supporto del più completo monitoraggio del proprio stato di forma fisica e con funzioni dedicate a sport e fitness. La vita in barca, che sia a motore o vela, è un’esperienza che va vissuta godendosi ogni istante. Per tutti gli amanti della nautica, Garmin annuncia oggi il nuovo quatix 6, il rivoluzionario sportwatch dotato di GPS integrato e numerose funzioni dedicate alla navigazione e alla pesca. Non un semplice orologio ma un concentrato di tecnologia: quatix 6 integra tutte le migliori caratteristiche dei più famosi e iconici sportwatch multisport Garmin, in una cassa da 47 mm con un display a colori da 1,3 pollici con retroilluminazione a LED, su cui è possibile leggere in modo chiaro i dati riportati in qualsiasi condizione di luce. Il design ricercato ed elegante rende il nuovo Garmin quatix 6 l’accessorio ideale da utilizzare tanto al comando di un timone, quanto in ufficio.
  20. 20. 20 Ideal for living your passion every day The Garmin quatix 6 range, consisting of two versions, is characterized by stylistic and design details that make its models elegant and perfect even for daily use. quatix 6 features a reinforced polymer case, which reduces the overall weight of the sportwatch and at the same time gives greater strength, and a steel bezel and case-back with a satin finish. In the quatix 6 Titanium version, the caseback and bezel are in titanium, so the bracelet with folding clasp. The use of this precious material guarantees lightness and gives an incredible fit to the watch. The quatix 6 Titanium bracelet and the quatix 6 Captain Blue silicone strap offer the practical QuickFit® solution, to be replaced quickly and easily. The material protecting the color dial also differs on the two models: innovative Corning® Gorilla® glass for quatix 6, in ultra-resistant sapphire in the Titanium version. On both models it is possible to make contactless payments via Garmin Pay ™, or manage smart notification directly from your wrist by associating the quatix 6 with your smartphone. Do not forget the music streaming and the integrated storage memory to load more than 2000 songs. Release the moorings, the adventure begins A real on-board companion, this is Garmin quatix 6. It has features specifically designed for the nautical world, which can be exploited by connecting wirelessly to compatible multifunction chartplotters, to keep under control the on- board sensors connected to the NMEA 2000 network boat. Speed, depth, temperature, autopilot control, saving waypoints on the chartplotter directly from your wrist, controlling the Fusion entertainment system and more. Supports BlueChart g3 cartography, which integrates Garmin content with the best of Navionics data. Do not forget the improved SailAssist ™ functions, such as Ideale per vivere ogni giorno la propria passione La gamma Garmin quatix 6, composta da due versioni, si caratterizza per dettagli stilistici e di design che rendono i suoi modelli eleganti e perfetti anche per un uso quotidiano. quatix 6 prevede una cassa in polimero rinforzato, che riduce il peso complessivo dello sportwatch e dona al tempo stesso maggiore robustezza, e lunetta e fondello in acciaio con finitura satinata. Nella versione quatix 6 Titanium, fondello e lunetta sono invece in titanio, così il bracciale con fibbia pieghevole. L’utilizzo di questo prezioso materiale garantisce leggerezza e dona un’incredibile vestibilità all’orologio. ll bracciale di quatix 6 Titanium e il cinturino in silicone Captain Blue di quatix 6 offrono la pratica soluzione QuickFit®, per essere sostituiti in modo rapido e semplice. Anche il materiale a protezione del quadrante a colori, si diversifica sui due modelli: innovativo vetro Corning® Gorilla® per quatix 6, in zaffiro ultra resistente nella versione Titanium. Su entrambi i modelli è possibile effettuare pagamenti contactless tramite Garmin Pay™, oppure gestire smart notification direttamente dal proprio polso associando il quatix 6 allo smartphone. Da non dimenticare lo streaming musicale e la memoria di archiviazione integrata per caricare più di 2000 brani. Mollati gli ormeggi, parte l’avventura Un vero e proprio compagno di bordo, questo è Garmin quatix 6. Dispone di funzionalità specificatamente progettate per il mondo della nautica, che possono essere sfruttate connettendosi via wireless ai chartplotter multifunzione compatibili, per tenere sotto controllo i sensori di bordo collegati alla rete NMEA 2000 dell’imbarcazione. Velocità, profondità, temperatura, comando dell’autopilota, salvataggio dei waypoint sul chartplotter direttamente dal proprio polso, controllo dell'impianto di intrattenimento Fusion e altro ancora. Supporta la cartografia BlueChart g3, che integra i contenuti Garmin con il meglio dei dati Navionics. Da non dimenticare le migliorate funzioni SailAssist™,
  21. 21. 21 the Virtual Starting Line and the synchronization of the race countdown with the Committee boat to cut the starting line at the right time. If associated with one of the Garmin safety devices of the inReach series, it will give you the certainty of being always traceable, wherever you decide to go with your boat. In fact, it will be possible to keep in touch with loved ones, providing them with real-time indications of their movements and, in the event of an emergency, to activate the request for help through the global Iridium network and the international GEOS station, active 24 hours a day. Always in the best shape The pulse heart rate sensor and Pulse Ox2 provide more detail on fitness activities and the level of oxygen saturation in the blood. quatix 6 has multisport features that have always distinguished Garmin products, making them fundamental for those who practice running, hiking, swimming, skiing, rowing, golf, SUP and much more. Provides the wearer with an indication of the number of steps taken during the day, the total distance traveled, the stairs plans made, the hours of sleep, the calorie consumption deriving from the recorded physical activity, the daily goal to be achieved and the relative countdown of steps still to go. All this data is uploaded to the Garmin Connect ™ app to keep track of results as the days go by. The new quatix 6, in its two versions, quatix 6 and quatix 6 Titanium, are available immediately from the best watchmakers at a price of 699.00 Euros for the quatix 6 and 999.00 Euros for the quatix 6 Titanium. come la Virtual Starting Line e la sincronizzazione del countdown regata con la barca Comitato per tagliare al momento giusto la linea di partenza. Se associato a uno dei dispositivi di sicurezza Garmin della serie inReach, darà la certezza di essere sempre rintracciabili, in qualunque punto del mondo si decida di andare con la propria imbarcazione. Sarà infatti possibile rimanere in contatto con i propri cari, fornendo loro indicazione dei propri spostamenti in tempo reale e, in caso di emergenza, attivare la richiesta di soccorso attraverso la rete globale Iridium e la stazione internazionale GEOS, attiva 24 ore su 24. Sempre nella forma migliore Il sensore di frequenza cardiaca da polso e Pulse Ox2 forniscono maggiori dettagli sulle attività fitness e sul livello di saturazione di ossigeno nel sangue. quatix 6 dispone delle funzionalità multisport che contraddistinguono da sempre i prodotti Garmin, rendendoli fondamentali per chi pratica running, escursioni, nuoto, sci, canottaggio, golf, SUP e molto altro. Fornisce a chi lo indossa indicazione sul numero di passi compiuti durante il giorno, la distanza totale percorsa, i piani di scale fatti, le ore di sonno, il consumo calorico derivante dall’attività fisica registrata, l’obiettivo quotidiano da raggiungere e il relativo countdown di passi ancora da percorrere. Tutti questi dati vengono caricati sull’app Garmin Connect™ per tenere sotto controllo i risultati con il passare dei giorni. Il nuovo quatix 6, nelle sue due versioni, quatix 6 e quatix 6 Titanium, sono disponibili da subito presso le migliori orologerie ad un prezzo di 699,00 Euro per il quatix 6 e di 999,00 Euro per il quatix 6 Titanium.
  22. 22. 22 NEC has launched the NC1402L digital cinema projector, which combines high quality images and operating silence to offer an extremely immersive experience in cinema. Thanks to its 49dB, this projector works practically in silence generating a minimum of noise. For this reason, it is the ideal solution for mobile areas and cinemas without a projection booth. Based on laser light source technology, the NC1402L offers crisp colors and images of the highest quality. Using a sealed optical system, which minimizes the ingress of dust, requires virtually no maintenance. The new NC1402L is extremely flexible, requiring no special cleaning system. Thanks to its compact design it is easy to install on the ceiling, on the ground and in mobile applications in medium-sized cinemas with a 14 m base screen. Having eliminated lamp and filter replacement costs, the NC1402L offers maintenance-free operation and extremely low and eco-sustainable energy consumption levels. In addition, thanks to the use of laser light source technology, the life span offered reaches 50,000 hours in conditions of normal use. For merchants, this translates into great savings in terms of total operating costs and high profitability for each seat occupied. Gerd Kaiser, NEC Display Solutions Europe's Senior Product Manager, explains: “The behavior patterns in the entertainment industry are constantly changing. This is why operators in the cinema sector must maintain great agility by equipping themselves with equipment that is easy to transport and install but always very performing. The NC1402L digital cinema projector offers just that, thanks to silent operation and reduced maintenance costs. Great experiences and excellent value for money are guaranteed to operators and the public. " Silence Cinema by NEC NEC ha lanciato il proiettore per cinema digitale NC1402L, che combina immagini di grande qualità e silenziosità operativa per offrire un’esperienza estremamente immersiva al cinema. Grazie ai suoi 49dB, questo proiettore funziona praticamente in silenzio generando un disturbo ridotto al minimo. Per questo è la soluzione ideale per ambiti mobili e cinema privi di cabina di proiezione. Basato sulla tecnologia a sorgente di luce laser, l’NC1402L offre colori nitidi ed immagini di grandissimi qualità. Utilizzando un sistema ottico sigillato, che riduce al minimo l’ingresso della polvere, non necessita praticamente di manutenzione. Il nuovo NC1402L è estremamente flessibile, non richiedendo alcuno speciale sistema di pulizia. Grazie al suo design compatto è facile da installare al soffitto, a terra e nelle applicazioni mobili in cinema di medie dimensioni con uno schermo da 14 m di base. Avendo eliminato i costi di sostituzione di lampada e filtro, l’NC1402L offre un’operatività priva di manutenzione e livelli di consumo energetico estremamente bassi ed eco- sostenibili. Inoltre, grazie all’utilizzo della tecnologia a sorgente di luce laser, la durata di vita offerta raggiunge le 50.000 ore in condizioni di normale utilizzo. Per gli esercenti, questo si traduce in un grande risparmio in termini di costi di operatività totali ed un’elevata redditività per ogni posto occupato. Gerd Kaiser, Senior Product Manager di NEC Display Solutions Europe, spiega: “Le modalità di comportamento nel settore entertainment sono in costante trasformazione. Per questo gli operatori del settore cinematografico devono mantenere grande agilità dotandosi di apparecchiature facili da trasportare ed installare ma sempre molto performanti. Il proiettore per cinema digitale NC1402L offre proprio questo, grazie ad un’operatività silenziosa e ridotti costi di manutenzione. Ad operatori e pubblico vengono garantite grandi esperienze ed un ottimo value for money.”
  23. 23. 23 OnePlus, a global brand in the mobile technology sector, today presents its new line of Premium smartphones - the OnePlus 8 Series - which includes the ultra-Premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the Compact Flagship OnePlus 8. With the aim of offering the smoothest and fastest experience to its most tech-savvy users, OnePlus brings its unmistakable high refresh rate displays up to 120Hz, thus establishing a new benchmark in the sector for Premium devices. "The 8 Series is the most beautiful and powerful smartphone lineup we've ever made," says Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "The immersive and fluid experience offered by OnePlus 8 Pro's 120 Hz display, as well as the elegant design and compact shape of OnePlus OnePlus 8 Series OnePlus, brand globale nel settore della tecnologia mobile, presenta oggi la sua nuova linea di smartphone Premium - la OnePlus Serie 8 - che comprende l'ultra-Premium OnePlus 8 Pro e il Compact Flagship OnePlus 8. Con l'obiettivo di offrire l'esperienza più fluida e veloce ai suoi utenti più tech-savvy, OnePlus porta i suoi inconfondibili display ad alta frequenza di aggiornamento fino a 120Hz, stabilendo così un nuovo benchmark nel settore per i dispositivi Premium. “La Serie 8 è la più bella e potente line up di smartphone che abbiamo mai realizzato,” dichiara Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “L'esperienza immersiva e fluida offerta dal display a 120 Hz di OnePlus 8 Pro, così come il design elegante e la forma compatta di OnePlus 8, offrono
  24. 24. 24 8, offer a premium and" burdenless "user experience never seen before". Since it was founded in 2013, OnePlus has been manufacturing Premium devices that offer its users the best Android experience. With the presentation of the new flagship devices, characterized by powerful performance, bold design and ultra-fluid display, OnePlus aims to bring consumers all over the world to live an unparalleled digital experience. OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro is the new entry to the OnePlus ultra Premium flagship range. From the industry-leading AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, every aspect has been carefully thought through to meet the needs of the most demanding technology enthusiasts offering a sophisticated user experience. OnePlus 8 With a refined design, smooth 90Hz display and 5G connectivity, OnePlus 8 is the company's new compact flagship device. In Italy, the OnePlus 8 Series will be available on OnePlus e- commerce and on Amazon at the following prices: OnePlus 8 will be available in the 8GB + 128GB version in the colors Onyx Black and Glacial Green at the price of € 719.00. OnePlus 8 will be available in the 12GB + 256GB version in the colors Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow at the price of € 819.00. OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in the 8GB + 128GB version in the Onyx Black color at a price of € 919.00. OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in the 12GB + 256GB version in the colors Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue at the price of € 1,019. una user experience premium e “burdenless” mai vista prima d’ora”. Da quando è stata fondata nel 2013, OnePlus produce dispositivi Premium che offrono ai propri utenti la migliore esperienza Android. Con la presentazione dei nuovi device flagship, caratterizzati da prestazioni potenti, design audace e display ultra-fluido, OnePlus mira a portare i consumatori di tutto il mondo a vivere un'esperienza digitale impareggiabile. OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro è la new entry alla gamma di punta ultra Premium di OnePlus. Dal display AMOLED leader del settore con una frequenza di aggiornamento a 120Hz, fino al più recente Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, ogni aspetto è stato accuratamente ponderato per soddisfare le necessità degli appassionati di tecnologia più esigenti offrendo un’esperienza d’uso sofisticata. OnePlus 8 Con un design raffinato, display fluido 90Hz e connettività 5G, OnePlus 8 è il nuovissimo dispositivo compact flagship dell'azienda. In Italia, la OnePlus Serie 8 sarà disponibile sull’e- commerce OnePlus e su Amazon ai seguenti prezzi: OnePlus 8 sarà disponibile nella versione 8GB+128GB nei colori Onyx Black e Glacial Green al prezzo di 719,00 €. OnePlus 8 sarà disponibile nella versione 12GB+256GB nei colori Glacial Green e Interstellar Glow al prezzo di 819,00€. OnePlus 8 Pro sarà disponibile nella versione 8GB+128GB nel colore Onyx Black al prezzo di 919,00 €. OnePlus 8 Pro sarà disponibile nella versione 12GB+256GB nei colori Glacial Green e Ultramarine Blue al prezzo di 1.019 €.
  25. 25. 25 Canon announces five prestigious awards received by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). The Canon EOS 90D digital SLR, the PowerShot G7X Mark III compact camera and the Canon EOS-1DX Mark III reflex flagship, in addition to the RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS and RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM lenses demonstrate the great commitment Canon in the development of cutting-edge products and technologies. A jury of 26 industry magazines from 14 countries spread over five continents makes the TIPA World Awards among the most sought-after photographic and imaging awards globally. 2020 is the 26th consecutive year in which Canon is awarded these important awards. The following Canon products were awarded at the TIPA World Awards 2020: • Best DSLR Advanced Camera: Canon EOS 90D • Best DSLR Professional Camera: Canon EOS-1DX Mark III • Best Mirrorless Telephoto Zoom Lens: Canon RF 70- 200mm F2.8L IS USM • Best Professional Portrait Lens: Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM / Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS • Best Vlogging Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Canon is able to offer solutions that can meet the specific needs of each one: from beginners to enthusiasts, up to professionals in the world of imaging. In a year full of innovations, Canon offers innovative photographic products, with high performance and reliability levels. It is precisely the company's commitment to providing powerful and performing technologies in its entire range, which has enabled Canon to obtain these awards. Susie Donaldson, ITCG Marketing Director of Canon 5 TIPA World Awards 2020 to Canon Canon annuncia cinque prestigiosi riconoscimenti ricevuti dalla Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). La reflex digitale Canon EOS 90D, la fotocamera compatta PowerShot G7X Mark III e l’ammiraglia reflex Canon EOS- 1DX Mark III, oltre agli obiettivi RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS e RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM dimostrano il grande impegno di Canon nello sviluppo di prodotti e tecnologie d’avanguardia. Una giuria composta da 26 riviste del settore provenienti da 14 paesi distribuiti in cinque continenti fa sì che i TIPA World Awards siano tra i più ambiti premi fotografici e di imaging a livello globale. Il 2020 costituisce il 26esimo anno consecutivo in cui Canon viene insignita di questi importanti riconoscimenti. Sono stati premiati in occasione dei TIPA World Awards 2020 i seguenti prodotti Canon: • Best DSLR Advanced Camera: Canon EOS 90D • Best DSLR Professional Camera: Canon EOS-1DX Mark III • Best Mirrorless Telephoto Zoom Lens: Canon RF 70- 200mm F2.8L IS USM • Best Professional Portrait Lens: Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM / Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS • Best Vlogging Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Canon è in grado di offrire soluzioni che possano rispondere alle specifiche esigenze di utilizzo di ciascuno: dai principianti agli appassionati, fino ai professionisti del mondo dell’imaging. In un anno ricco di novità, Canon offre prodotti fotografici innovativi, dalle elevate prestazioni e livelli di affidabilità. È proprio l'impegno della società nel fornire tecnologie potenti e performanti in tutta la sua gamma, ciò che ha permesso a Canon di ottenere questi riconoscimenti. Susie Donaldson, Direttore marketing ITCG di Canon
  26. 26. 26 Europe, said: “We are delighted to have received these awards from the Technical Image Press Association. Further confirmation of the strength we put into optical and photographic innovation. Canon has gone through an incredible year of launches and news, offering products that usher in a new era of photography. This recognition testifies to Canon's ongoing commitment to providing solutions that exceed market standards and offer new opportunities to anyone who loves photography, regardless of skill level, photographic genre or camera system used. " The TIPA jury motivated the prizes awarded to Canon products: • Best DSLR Advanced Camera: Canon EOS 90D Canon EOS 90D is a fast, versatile and impactful camera. Equipped with a 32.5 megapixel APS-C sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, 10 fps burst and 4K / 30p video capture, this SLR is the perfect companion for travel, events, sports or landscape enthusiasts. It also features excellent integrated RAW processing, long battery life and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. • Best DSLR Professional Camera: Canon EOS-1DX Mark III The flagship EOS-1DX Mark III is the most powerful digital SLR ever created by Canon. It offers new focusing technologies along with comprehensive, professional- grade video features. The sensor and imaging systems are completely innovative, offering numerous benefits including high shutter speeds, shutter speeds and high quality recording even in low light conditions. The Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS functions are integrated, an optional wireless transmitter is also available for even higher data transfer speeds. • Best Mirrorless Telephoto Zoom Lens: Canon RF 70- 200mm F2.8L IS USM RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM offers the classic focal length of telephoto lenses. Long considered the ideal focal length for a wide variety of photographs and shooting environments, the lens highlights the advantages of Europe, ha dichiarato: “Siamo lieti di aver ricevuto questi riconoscimenti dalla Technical Image Press Association. Una conferma ulteriore della forza che mettiamo nell'innovazione ottica e fotografica. Canon ha attraversato un incredibile anno di lanci e novità, offrendo prodotti che inaugurano una nuova era della fotografia. Questo riconoscimento testimonia l'impegno costante di Canon nel fornire soluzioni che superano gli standard di mercato e offrono nuove opportunità a tutti coloro che amano la fotografia, indipendentemente dal livello di abilità, dal genere fotografico o dal sistema di fotocamere utilizzato.” La giuria TIPA ha così motivato i premi assegnati ai prodotti Canon: • Best DSLR Advanced Camera: Canon EOS 90D Canon EOS 90D è una fotocamera veloce, versatile e di grande impatto. Dotata di sensore APS-C da 32.5 megapixel, tecnologia Dual Pixel CMOS AF, raffica da 10 fps e acquisizione video 4K/30p, questa reflex è la compagna perfetta per gli appassionati di viaggi, eventi, sport o paesaggistica. Dispone inoltre di un'eccellente elaborazione RAW integrata, batteria a durata elevata e connettività Wi-Fi e Bluetooth. • Best DSLR Professional Camera: Canon EOS-1DX Mark III L'ammiraglia EOS-1DX Mark III è la reflex digitale più performante mai creata da Canon. Offre nuove tecnologie per la messa a fuoco insieme a funzionalità video complete e di livello professionale. Il sensore e i sistemi di imaging sono completamente innovativi, offrendo numerosi vantaggi tra cui elevate velocità dell'otturatore, velocità di scatto e registrazione di elevata qualità anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione. Le funzioni Wi-Fi, Bluetooth e GPS sono integrate, inoltre è disponibile un trasmettitore wireless opzionale per velocità di trasferimento dati ancora più elevate. • Best Mirrorless Telephoto Zoom Lens: Canon RF 70- 200mm F2.8L IS USM RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM offre la classica lunghezza focale dei teleobiettivi. A lungo considerata la lunghezza focale ideale per un'ampia varietà di fotografie e ambienti di ripresa, l'obiettivo evidenzia i vantaggi di coniugare il
  27. 27. 27 combining the new optical design with mirrorless camera bodies. It is lighter and more compact than its EF version, with improved operational functionality, weight distribution and portability. It incorporates a 5-stop IS optical stabilization and two Nano USM motors for fast and silent AF system operation. • Best Professional Portrait Lens: Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM / Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Portrait, fashion, wedding and event photographers now have a new and exciting technology at their disposal: all this in a classic among portrait lenses. Available in two versions, a standard version and a DS version, it incorporates the new Canon Defocus Smoothing coating, steam deposited and applied on two elements of the lens, which has the effect of softening the edges of the blurred areas. This results in images with large apertures that show a wonderful bokeh effect, uniform and free of artifacts. • Best Vlogging Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is the perfect camera for all vloggers. It allows you to create live streams on YouTube and manage videos in classic or vertical horizontal format, all simplified by a tilting touch-screen. True 4K cinema quality can now be achieved both outdoors and in the studio thanks to the 1 '' sensor, the wide aperture lens and the input for an external microphone. The photographic quality is equally impressive, with a resolution of 20.1 megapixels, a continuous shooting speed of up to 20 fps and a 4.2x zoom lens with optical image stabilization. The HG-100TBR Grip Tripod proves to be the ideal vlogging companion for the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, making content creation even easier and more convenient. nuovo design ottico con corpi macchina di tipo mirrorless. È più leggero e più compatto rispetto alla sua versione EF, con funzionalità operative, distribuzione del peso e portabilità migliorate. Incorpora una stabilizzazione ottica IS a 5 stop e due motori Nano USM per un funzionamento del sistema AF rapido e silenzioso. • Best Professional Portrait Lens: Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM / Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS I fotografi di ritrattistica, di moda, di matrimoni ed eventi hanno ora a disposizione una nuova ed entusiasmante tecnologia: tutto ciò in un classico tra gli obiettivi da ritratto. Disponibile in due versioni, una versione standard e una versione DS, incorpora il nuovo rivestimento Canon Defocus Smoothing, depositato a vapore e applicato su due elementi dell'obiettivo, il quale ha l'effetto di ammorbidire i bordi delle aree sfocate. Ciò si traduce in immagini con ampie aperture che mostrano un meraviglioso effetto bokeh, uniforme e privo di artefatti. • Best Vlogging Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III è la fotocamera perfetta per tutti i vlogger. Permette di creare degli streaming live su YouTube e di gestire video in formato orizzontale classico o verticale, il tutto semplificato da un touch-screen inclinabile. La vera qualità cinematografica 4K può ora essere realizzata sia all’aperto che in studio grazie al sensore da 1’’, l'obiettivo ad ampia apertura e l'ingresso per un microfono esterno. La qualità fotografica è altrettanto impressionante, con una risoluzione di 20.1 megapixel, una velocità di scatto continuo fino a 20 fps e un obiettivo zoom 4,2x con stabilizzazione ottica dell'immagine. Il treppiede Grip HG-100TBR si dimostra il compagno di vlogging ideale per PowerShot G7 X Mark III, rendendo la creazione di contenuti ancora più facile e conveniente.
  28. 28. 28 Dynabook Europe GmbH announces the Tecra A30-G, a light, durable and solid business notebook, equipped with 10th generation Intel® processors. Designed for a mid- range market and for the business, education and public sector segments, the A30-G has been carefully designed to provide professionals with a flexible and inexpensive device, equipped with various security and connectivity features. Premium portability, maximum durability The A30-G was designed with the aim of meeting the needs of today's mobile workforce. Perfect for productivity, usability and portability, it boasts a slim form factor and weighs only 1.2 kg *. The chassis is extremely compact and light, but also robust, offering the combination of mobility and endurance required by the new flexible working modes. The 13.3 ”screen, bright and anti-glare, makes it highly readable even in low light conditions and the low energy HD option allows you to obtain an even higher screen brightness. Maximum productivity is guaranteed by a battery life of up to 15 hours [1] and accurate control via the Precision Touch Pad. In addition, the quick start allows you to start working in a few seconds. Extreme security, cutting-edge connectivity By surpassing traditional data security rules, the A30-G defends business-critical information by offering extensive integrated protection and simplifying device security management at all levels. Fundamental to achieve this is the exclusive dynabook BIOS, designed internally to ensure maximum security, together with the Trusted Platform Dynabook Europe GmbH annuncia il Tecra A30-G, un notebook aziendale leggero, resistente e solido, dotato di processori Intel® di decima generazione. Pensato per un mercato di fascia media e per i segmenti business, istruzione e settore pubblico, l'A30-G è stato attentamente ideato per fornire ai professionisti un dispositivo flessibile ed economico, dotato di diverse funzionalità di sicurezza e connettività. Portabilità premium, massima durata L'A30-G è stato progettato con l’obiettivo di rispondere alle esigenze della forza lavoro mobile odierna. Perfetto per la produttività, l'usabilità e la portabilità, vanta un fattore di forma sottile e pesa solo 1,2 kg*. Lo chassis è estremamente compatto e leggero, ma anche robusto, offrendo la combinazione tra mobilità e resistenza richiesta dalle nuove modalità di lavoro flessibile. Lo schermo 13.3”, luminoso e anti-riflesso, lo rende altamente leggibile anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione e l'opzione HD a basso consumo energetico consente di ottenere una luminosità dello schermo ancora più elevata. La massima produttività è garantita da una durata della batteria fino a 15 ore[1] e da un controllo accurato tramite il Precision Touch Pad. Inoltre, l’avvio rapido consente di iniziare a lavorare in pochi secondi. Sicurezza estrema, connettività all'avanguardia Sorpassando le tradizionali norme di data security, l’A30-G difende le informazioni business-critical offrendo un’ampia protezione integrata e semplificando la gestione della sicurezza dei dispositivi a tutti i livelli. Fondamentale per raggiungere questo scopo è l’esclusivo BIOS di dynabook, progettato internamente per garantire la massima dynabook Tecra A30-G
  29. 29. 29 Module (TPM), which allows you to configure the doors to the level of accessibility required by the company. The wide range of authentication features of the A30-G ensures that data does not end up in the wrong hands. Additionally, the BIOS and SSD can be protected with biometric single sign-on authentication, while an optional smartcard and two-factor authentication, with IR-based Windows Hello and an integrated fingerprint reader, further strengthen the laptop against data breaches. The Tecra A30-G offers a number of cutting-edge connectivity features and the ability to connect to a wide range of peripherals, thanks to its flexible USB Type-C port. The optional USB-C dock also allows you to connect to more devices quickly and easily, with just one click. For presentations, the device boasts an HDMI video port and an optional USB-C dongle provides the additional alternative of VGA connectivity. The A30-G's Gigabit LAN port enables fast and uninterrupted internet connection, while the Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless network adapter ensures optimal WLAN signal, minimizing the chance of connection drop or downtime. inactivity. Ultimately, despite a light and ergonomic form factor, the A30-G guarantees the performance needed to support the workforce, both in the office and on the go. The device offers a wide range of SSDs and capacities - up to 512GB PCIe SSD - to meet the most diverse business and budget needs. Users can also enjoy enhanced performance and the ability to run multiple applications simultaneously thanks to the 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i7 vPro processor. Like most dynabook laptops, the A30-G is equipped with the Reliability Guarantee - a guarantee of reliability that, in the event of a breakdown of the device within a year of purchase, offers customers free repair or replacement of the notebook and a full refund. sicurezza, insieme al Trusted Platform Module (TPM), che consente di configurare le porte al livello di accessibilità richiesto dall'azienda. L'ampia gamma di funzioni di autenticazione dell'A30-G assicura che i dati non finiscano nelle mani sbagliate. Il BIOS e l'SSD, inoltre, possono essere protetti con un'autenticazione biometrica single sign-on, mentre una smartcard opzionale e un'autenticazione a due fattori, con Windows Hello basato su IR e un lettore di impronte digitali integrato, rafforzano ulteriormente il portatile contro le violazioni dei dati. Il Tecra A30-G offre una serie di caratteristiche di connettività all'avanguardia e la possibilità di collegarsi a un'ampia gamma di periferiche, grazie alla sua flessibile porta USB Type-C. Il dock opzionale USB-C consente, inoltre, di connettersi a un numero maggiore di periferiche in modo rapido e semplice, in un solo clic. Per le presentazioni il dispositivo vanta una porta video HDMI e un dongle USB-C opzionale garantisce l’ulteriore alternativa della connettività VGA. La porta LAN Gigabit dell'A30-G abilita una connessione internet veloce e senza interruzioni, mentre l'adattatore di rete wireless Intel® Wi- Fi 6 AX200 garantisce un segnale WLAN ottimale, riducendo al minimo le possibilità di caduta della connessione o i tempi di inattività. In definitiva, nonostante un fattore di forma leggero ed ergonomico, l'A30-G garantisce le prestazioni necessarie per supportare la forza lavoro, sia in ufficio sia in trasferta. Il dispositivo offre un'ampia gamma di SSD e capacità - fino a 512GB PCIe SSD - per soddisfare le esigenze di business e di budget più diversificate. Gli utenti possono anche godere di performance potenziate e della capacità di eseguire più applicazioni contemporaneamente grazie al processore Intel® Core™ i7 vPro di decima generazione. Come la maggior parte dei portatili dynabook, l'A30-G è dotato della Reliability Guarantee – una garanzia di affidabilità che, in caso di rottura del dispositivo entro un anno dall’acquisto, offre ai clienti la riparazione o la sostituzione gratuita del notebook e un rimborso completo.
  30. 30. 30 TCL Electronics presents for the Italian market the new S61 series, 32 "Android TV: high image quality and elegant design that fits perfectly in any room. The new TCL S61 is characterized by a 32 '' screen with HD resolution (1366x768 pixels) and with HDR technology for extremely sharp and brilliant images and for an incredible detail presence for a panel of this size. To allow the user to enjoy their video content to the full, the S61 series contains advanced technology that uses an image processing system (HD, HDR, Micro Dimming) which on this device allows you to reach a PPI (Picture Performance Index) of 300 ensuring a truly wonderful viewing experience. The audio sector is no exception, TCL S61 supports Dolby Audio which has always been synonymous with quality and excellence. A technology that offers dynamic sound capable of guaranteeing clear, rich and powerful sounds for an ideal sound effect for watching a film, video or video game. TCL S61: Android TV 32" TCL Electronics presenta per il mercato italiano la nuova serie S61, Android TV da 32”: alta qualità delle immagini e design elegante che si inserisce perfettamente in ogni stanza. Il nuovo TCL S61 è caratterizzato da uno schermo da 32’’ con risoluzione HD (1366x768 pixel) e con tecnologia HDR per immagini estremamente nitide e brillanti e per una presenza di dettagli incredibile per un pannello di queste dimensioni. Per permettere all’utente di godere al massimo dei propri contenuti video, la serie S61 racchiude in sé una tecnologia avanzata che sfrutta un sistema di elaborazione delle immagini (HD, HDR, Micro Dimming) che su questo dispositivo consente di raggiungere un PPI (Picture Performance Index) di 300 garantendo un’esperienza di visualizzazione davvero meravigliosa. Il comparto audio non è da meno, TCL S61 supporta Dolby Audio che è da sempre sinonimo di qualità ed eccellenza. Una tecnologia che offre un audio dinamico in grado di garantire suoni chiari, ricchi e potenti per un effetto sonoro ideale per la visione di un film, di un video o di un videogioco.
  31. 31. 31 Thanks to this system, combined with high-quality images, the viewer will truly be transported within the scene he is watching, for a unique user experience. We also know that the eye needs its part and this is even more true if we are talking about a product that must fit into your home environment and adapt to your type of furniture. TCL S61 in addition to having a reduced size thanks to its 32 '' which make it ideal in this sense, it is also characterized by an ultra thin and minimal design that gives it a simple and elegant style. The absence of a frame on three sides also perfectly outlines the screen giving an even more immersive view of the images to the user. One of the few on the market to offer Android TV (Android TV 9.0) to such a reduced polliciaggio, the S61 is a smart TV full of features that make it perfect for Italian families as an excellent means of fun and entertainment. Thanks to the presence of the Google Play Store, in fact, it is possible to download numerous applications to broaden the experience of using the TV and make it much more versatile. The wide selection of apps available allow the user to switch from TV series on Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, which is increasingly rich in 4K UHD HDR content, up to tutorials on YouTube in a second, transforming this TV into a real ally. The new TCL device is perfect, therefore, for lovers of movies and TV shows but also for video gamers or families who find themselves in the living room and rediscover the pleasure of playing together. Grazie a questo sistema, combinato alle immagini di alta qualità, lo spettatore verrà davvero trasportato all’interno della scena che sta guardando, per una user experience unica nel suo genere. Anche l’occhio, si sa, ha bisogno della sua parte e questo vale ancora di più se si parla di un prodotto che deve inserirsi nel proprio ambiente di casa e adattarsi al proprio tipo di arredamento. TCL S61 oltre ad avere una dimensione ridotta grazie ai suoi 32’’ che lo rendono ideale in questo senso, è anche caratterizzato da un design ultra sottile e minimal che gli conferisce uno stile semplice ed elegante. L’assenza di cornice su tre lati, inoltre, delinea perfettamente lo schermo conferendo una visuale ancora più immersiva delle immagini all’utente. Uno dei pochi sul mercato ad offrire Android TV (Android TV 9.0) ad un polliciaggio così ridotto, l’S61 è un televisore smart ricco di funzionalità che lo rendono perfetto per le famiglie italiane in quanto ottimo mezzo di svago e divertimento. Grazie alla presenza di Google Play Store, infatti, è possibile scaricare numerose applicazioni per ampliare l’esperienza di utilizzo del TV e renderlo molto più versatile. La vasta selezione di app disponibili permettono all’utente di passare dalle serie tv su Amazon Prime Video a Netflix, sempre più ricco di contenuti in 4K UHD HDR, fino ai tutorial su YouTube in un secondo trasformando questo TV in un vero e proprio alleato. Il nuovo device di TCL è perfetto, dunque, per gli amanti di film e telefilm ma anche per i videogiocatori o le famiglie che si ritrovano in salotto e riscoprono il piacere di giocare insieme.
  32. 32. 32 Thanks to Android TV, in fact, the S61 integrates Google Play Games which offers infinite fun solutions, but also offers a new mode that guarantees a unique continuity in the game. In fact it is possible to start a game on TV and then finish it on the phone and vice versa. It also allows you to play in multiplayer mode, to do so just use the remote control or your smartphone as a pad to immerse yourself in hard-fought challenges or, for the most passionate gamers, you can connect up to 4 gamepads to live an even more engaging and immersive user experience. The S61 Series has Google Assistant integrated, allowing you to take advantage of Google Voice Search to search for any type of answer or content in a simple and fast way. Just download the app on your smartphone and say "Ok Google" to start any content directly on the TV. From the reproduction of the last episode of "The Paper House 4" to the management of its smart bulbs, over 1 million actions are available and within the user's reach. Further integration into the TCL S61 is Google Chromecast. The device created to easily connect your smartphone or tablet (iOS and Android) to the TV is already included in the TV. In this way, even in the most productive hours of the day it will be possible to quickly transmit photos, videos, music and much more from your favorite device directly to the TV, making it even easier and faster to share content with friends and family. In addition, TCL S61 is also compatible with all Amazon Alexa devices. The S61 Series is available in Italy in the 32 ’’ model at a suggested retail price of 219 €. Grazie ad Android TV, infatti, l’S61 integra Google Play Giochi che propone soluzioni di divertimento infinite, ma offre anche una nuova modalità che garantisce una continuità unica nel gioco. Infatti è possibile iniziare una partita sul TV per poi finirla sul telefono e viceversa. Inoltre permette di giocare in modalità multiplayer, per farlo basterà usare il telecomando o il proprio smartphone come pad per immergersi in sfide combattutissime oppure, per i gamer più appassionati, si possono collegare fino a 4 gamepad per vivere una user experience ancora più coinvolgente e immersiva. La Serie S61 ha Google Assistant integrato, permettendo di usufruire della Ricerca Vocale di Google per cercare qualsiasi tipo di risposta o contenuto in modo semplice e veloce. Basterà scaricare l’app sul proprio smartphone e dire “Ok Google” per far partire qualsiasi contenuto direttamente sul TV. Dalla riproduzione dell’ultimo episodio di “La Casa di Carta 4” alla gestione delle proprie lampadine intelligenti, oltre 1 milione di azioni sono disponibili e a portata di voce dell’utente. Ulteriore integrazione nel TCL S61 è Google Chromecast. Il dispositivo creato per connettere con facilità il proprio smartphone o tablet (iOS e Android) al televisore è già incluso nel TV. In questo modo anche nelle ore più produttive della giornata sarà possibile trasmettere rapidamente foto, video, musica e molto altro dal proprio dispositivo preferito direttamente sul televisore, rendendo ancora più semplice e veloce la condivisione dei contenuti con amici e famigliari. Inoltre TCL S61 è anche compatibile con tutti i dispositivi Amazon Alexa. La Serie S61 è disponibile in Italia nel modello da 32’’ ad un prezzo suggerito al pubblico di 219€.

×