Resolución de problemas de circuitos eléctricos con componentes conectados en serie

Problemas serie

  1. 1. Circuitos en Serie Resolución de problemas: ejemplo
  2. 2. Enunciado del problema. Problema componentes en serie: a)Dibuja un circuito con tres resistencias en serie (R1=100 Ω, R2= 220 Ω, R3= 330 Ω) y con tres pilas de 1,5 V también conectadas en serie. b)Calcula el valor de la resistencia equivalente: Req. c)Calcula la tensión total circutio: V d)Calcula la intensidad de la corriente en el circuito: I. e)Calcula la caída de tensión en cada resistencia: VR1, VR2, VR3. f)Intensidad de corriente recorrerá cada una de las resistencias: IR1, IR2, IR3
  3. 3. a) Dibujo del circuito
  4. 4. b) Cálculo de la resistencia equivalente RReqeq ● La resistencia equivalente Req y la resistencia total Rt son la misma magnitud. ● En los circuitos en serie la resistencia equivalente es la suma de las resistencias que haya en el circuito. DatosDatos R1=100 Ω R2=220 Ω R3=330 Ω Req? CálculoCálculo Req=R1+R2+R3 Req=100Ω+220Ω+330Ω Req=650Ω ResultadoResultado Req=650Ω
  5. 5. c) Cálculo de la tensión total, VV, en el circuito ● Cuando tenemos varios generadores conectados en serie, la tensión total en el cricuito, V, es la suma de las diferencias de potencial aportadas por cada generador. DatosDatos CálculosCálculos ResultadoResultado V1=1,5 V V2=1,5 V V3=1,5 V V? V =V 1+V 2+V 3 V =1,5V +1,5V +1,5V V =4,5V V =4,5V
  6. 6. d) Calcula la intensidad de corriente, II, en el circuito. ● En un circuito en serie solo tenemos una intensidad de corriente, porque solo hay un camino para las cargas eléctricas que pasa por todos los componentes. ● Aplicamos la ley de Ohm utilizando para el cálculo la resistencia equivalente y la tensión que hemos calculado en los apartados anteriores. DatosDatos CálculosCálculos ResultadoResultado Req=650 Ω Calculada en el apartado b) V=4,5 V Caluclada en el apartado c) I? I= V Req I= 4,5V 650Ω I=0,0069 A I=0,0069 A También podemos expresar el resulatado en mA, pero si necesitamos usar este resultado en otros apartados tenemos que tener cuidado con las unIdades. I=6,9mA
  7. 7. e) Cálculo de la caída de tensión en cada resistencia , VVR1R1, VVR2R2, VVR3R3. ● En un circuito en serie, la tensión total del circuito se reparte entre los diferenetes receptores. ● Si los receptores son diferentes podemos calular la caída de tensión en cada receptor usando la ley de Ohm con la intensidad del circuito (I) y la resistencia de cada receptor (Ri)como datos. DatosDatos CálculosCálculos ResultadosResultados I=0,0069 A Calculada en el apartado d) R1= 100 Ω R2=220 Ω R3=330 Ω VR1? VR2? VR3? Aplicamos la ley de Ohm para el cálculo de tensiones V=I×R V R 1=I×R1=0,0069 A×100Ω=0,69V V R 2=I×R2=0,0069 A×220Ω=1,52V V R 3=I×R3=0,0069 A×330Ω=2,28V Comprobamos: la suma de las caidas de tensión tine que ser igual a la tensión total del circuito. V R 1+V R 2+V R 3=0,69V +1,52V +2,28V =4,49V La diferencia de una décima se debe a los redondeos. V R 1=0,69V V R 2=1,52V V R 3=2,28V
  8. 8. f) Cálculo de la intensidad de corriente que circula por cada resistencia, IIR1R1, IIR2R2, IIR3R3. Al tratarse de un circuito en serie la misma intesisdad de corriente atraviesa todas las resistencias. Es decir: IR1=0,0069A IR2=0,0069 A IR3= 0,0069A

