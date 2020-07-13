What are the Signs of a Failed Ignition Coil in the Car

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The spark plug needs thousands of volts to generate spark and ignite the mixture of fuel and air inside the internal combu...
The primary function of an ignition coil to convert the battery’s low voltage electrical power to a higher voltage require...
It is nothing but an induction coil and plays a crucial role in the ignition system of the car.
Any kinds of deformities in this part of the car could bring down the engine to a halt.
So, early warning signs of a failed ignition coil should not be neglected.
CAR FAILS TO START
The spark plug needs a huge amount of electrical energy to generate the spark required for ignition.
A defective ignition coil could not fulfill the energy requirement and thus adversely affects the ignition system.
If a car fails to start, then it clearly shows that the ignition system has some malfunctions.
So, the root cause behind such abnormalities needs to be identified and repaired in time.
CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ILLUMINATES ON THE DASH
Check engine light appears due to a lot of reasons including a problematic ignition coil.
Conduct a visual inspection to detect the problem in the first place.
Ignoring such an important warning sign might trigger other major mechanical failures in the car.
ENGINE MISFIRING
Timing is an important aspect of the internal combustion process.
Meanwhile, defective ignition system could not generate the spark at a perfect time.
It could lead to engine misfiring.
Besides, a defective ignition coil also affects the generation of power by an engine.
So, the sudden reduction of the engine power indicates that the ignition system has some errors which needs attention.
An ignition coil plays a vital role in the ignition system of a car.
Malfunctions in the ignition coil could jeopardize the performance of a car.
So, warning signs of a failed ignition coil should not be neglected and timely action should be taken to fix such problems.
http://techplusautomotive.com/
An ignition coil is an electronic induction coil. It is a management component of the vehicle's ignition system. It is responsible for generating engine spark. It produces different unusual symptoms that alert the motorist of a potential issue when it becomes faulty. Engine misfiring, rough idling, starting problem, check engine light illumination- are the common syndromes of a failing ignition coil. If you find your vehicle's ignition coil is faulty, then you must have your car inspected by an adroit car professional to determine if that coil needs repairing or replacement.

