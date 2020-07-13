What are the Signs of a Failed Ignition Coil in the Car

An ignition coil is an electronic induction coil. It is a management component of the vehicle’s ignition system. It is responsible for generating engine spark. It produces different unusual symptoms that alert the motorist of a potential issue when it becomes faulty. Engine misfiring, rough idling, starting problem, check engine light illumination- are the common syndromes of a failing ignition coil. If you find your vehicle’s ignition coil is faulty, then you must have your car inspected by an adroit car professional to determine if that coil needs repairing or replacement.