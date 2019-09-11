Cyber-dystopianism: The Internet seen through the lens of nightmares

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. C Y B E R - D Y S T O P I A N I S M : T H E I N T E R N E T S E E N T H R O U G H T H E L E N S O F N I G H T M A R E S A N D R E S G U A D A M U Z
  2. 2. N O A P O L O G I E S
  3. 3. C O R E C Y B E R - U T O P I A N I S M • The Internet is unique • Technology can save the world • Internet empowers people • Educated, informed, democratic, egalitarian, globalist societies will rise
  4. 4. R E M E M B E R T H AT T I M E ? “[2006 is] a story about community and collaboration on a scale never seen before. It’s about the cosmic compendium of knowledge Wikipedia and the million-channel people’s network YouTube and the online metropolis MySpace. It’s about the many wresting power from the few and helping one another for nothing and how that will not only change the world, but also change the way the world changes.” Lev Grossman
  5. 5. P E A K C Y B E R - U T O P I A • “Without Twitter the people of Iran would not have felt empowered and confident to stand up for freedom and democracy” Mark Pfeifle • Arab spring • Wikileaks • Bitcoin
  6. 6. [ I N S E R T D O O M A N D G L O O M H E R E ]
  7. 7. C Y B E R - D Y S T O P I A N I S M • I would argue that utopianism has been replaced with purposeful dystopianism that matches our worse nightmares. • Take almost everything we are warned against in dystopian SF, and there is a matching example of how it is being deployed in reality.
  8. 8. E C O - D Y S T O P I A S A N D T H E WAT E R W O R L D D Y S T O P I A 1
  9. 9. S T R E A M I N G O U R WAY T O A WAT E RY G R AV E C Y B E R - D Y S T O P I A 1
  10. 10. B L A C K M I R R O R W O R L D D Y S T O P I A 2
  11. 11. ( W E A R E L I V I N G I N ) B L A C K M I R R O R W O R L D D Y S T O P I A 2
  12. 12. T E C H B R O C R A C Y D Y S T O P I A 3
  13. 13. C H O O S E Y O U R T E C H B R O D Y S T O P I A 3
  14. 14. ( O R S I S T E R ) D Y S T O P I A 3
  15. 15. W H O W O U L D E V E R FA L L F O R T H I S ? I K N O W W H AT Y O U ’ R E T H I N K I N G …
  16. 16. R I S E O F T H E M A C H I N E S D Y S T O P I A 4
  17. 17. D ATA S I L K W O R M S D Y S T O P I A 4
  18. 18. I , F O R O N E , W E L C O M E O U R N E W R O B O T I C O V E R L O R D S O B L I G AT O RY R O K O ’ S B A S I L I S K S L I D E
  19. 19. S U R V E I L L A N C E D Y S T O P I A 5
  20. 20. P R I VAT E D Y S T O P I A 5
  21. 21. P U B L I C D Y S T O P I A 5
  22. 22. C E N T R A L I T Y D Y S T O P I A 6
  23. 23. A N D R E S , S T O P T RY I N G T O M A K E C E N T R A L I T Y H A P P E N … I K N O W W H AT Y O U ’ R E T H I N K I N G …
  24. 24. C E N T R A L I T Y
  25. 25. C O N C L U D I N G …
  26. 26. I C A N ’ T F I N I S H O N S U C H A N E G AT I V E N O T E , S O …
  27. 27. A N E W H O P E
  28. 28. @ T E C H N O L L A M A May you live in less interesting times

