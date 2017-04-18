The global free space optics (FSO) market features a highly dynamic landscape wherein numerous technological advancements ...
Adoption Rate of FSO in Asia Pacific to Outpace Mature Markets North America dominated the global free space optics market...
research methodology, our syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.
Free Space Optics Market is expected to rise from an opportunity of US$81.3 mn in 2015 to US$1,306.1 mn by 2024, exhibiting a remarkable 39.5% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024.

  1. 1. The global free space optics (FSO) market features a highly dynamic landscape wherein numerous technological advancements are taking place at a rapid pace and companies are compelled to focus more on development of innovative and more reliable FSO systems and solutions, observes a report by Transparency Market Research. Key companies in the market, including Trimble Hungary Ltd., Optelix,Mostcom Ltd., AOptix Technologies Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., and Harris Corporation are also under constant pressure of competition from existing players in fiber optics and wireless communication technologies. Use of Free Space Optics for Secure Data Transmission to Generate Maximum Returns Some of the key application areas of free space optics are data transmission, storage area network, defense, last mile access, security, healthcare, airborne applications, and disaster recovery, and others. Of these, the segment of data transmission dominated the market in 2015. Data transmitted via FSO is more secure compared to other wireless transmission technologies, a factor that works in favor of FSO, especially across sectors such as defense and security. Applications of free space optics across the defense industry also held a substantial share in the global market in 2015. Owing to the high bandwidth capacity, low bit error rates, less power consumption, and high communications security features, the deployment of FSO technology across several operations in the defense industry has been persistent. Over the forecasting horizon, the rising demand for FSO from other application areas such as healthcare and airborne travel is expected to bolster the global market. Fill the form to Gain Deeper Insights on this Market @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3263
  2. 2. Adoption Rate of FSO in Asia Pacific to Outpace Mature Markets North America dominated the global free space optics market in 2015 and was followed by Europe. Col- lectively, these two regions held more than 60% of the market in 2015. The primary factors driving the market for free space optics in these regions include considerable research and development activities and early penetration of latest technologies. Moreover, facilitation of high bandwidth and high quality access to communication methods and constant upgrades to network infrastructure are also fuelling the FSO mar- ket in these regions. The U.S. military has been using FSO technology for several years primarily in the areas of ship-to-ship and naval communications. In Europe, several technological endeavors sponsored by the European Space Agency (ESA) and other space agencies have stimulated growth of the FSO market, especially in the do- main of space laser communications. Obtain Report Details @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/free-space-optics-market.html In the next few years, Asia Pacific is projected to be the region with the most promising growth opportunities for free space optics. Developing countries such as India and China have witnessed steady economic growth and splendid development in sectors such as telecommunication and IT in the past few years. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the FSO technology in the near future. The FSO market in Asia Pacific will see a significant rise in competitiveness owing to emergence of new players and advancement in free space optics technologies. About Us Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who us e proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified
  research methodology, our syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

