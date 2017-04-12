Global online jewelry market 2017-2021

According to Technavio’s analyst, the global online jewelry market is anticipated to grow rapidly and post a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. Various convenient services provided by e-retailers will drive the growth prospects for the global online jewelry market until the end of 2021. One of the major factors responsible for the growing number of purchase of online jewelry products is the integrated services provided by e-retailers that offer convenience to consumers. Also, some of the other services that offer convenience and encourage consumers to purchase products online include secured transactions, cash on delivery (COD) options, and convenient return policies. Several e-retailers partner with leading global brands of online payment gateways such as PayPal, InstaMojo, PayU, Citrus Pay, CCAvenue, and Authorize.Net to facilitate reliable and trustworthy transactions. Furthermore, they also offer integrated and centralized customer service and 24-hour accessibility that fuels the market’s growth prospects.