Global Online Jewelry Market 2017-2021
2 Scope of this Report01 1. Market landscape, size and forecast 2. Key market highlights 3. Understanding the challenges f...
3 Growth Rate02 Global online jewelry market will grow at a CAGR of around 17% by 2021.
4 Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery • LVMH • Rajesh Exports • Richemont • Signet Jewelers Re...
5 Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • Europe • MEA View the Report: Global Online Jewelry Marke...
6 Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What...
7 Other Reports You Might be Interested in06 Contact Us Explore our library of 3,000+ insightful, regularly updated report...
8 Stay in Touch07 Contact Us enquiry@technavio.com Or you can visit us at: http://www.technavio.com/ North America Chicago...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Global online jewelry market 2017-2021

20 views

Published on

According to Technavio’s analyst, the global online jewelry market is anticipated to grow rapidly and post a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. Various convenient services provided by e-retailers will drive the growth prospects for the global online jewelry market until the end of 2021. One of the major factors responsible for the growing number of purchase of online jewelry products is the integrated services provided by e-retailers that offer convenience to consumers. Also, some of the other services that offer convenience and encourage consumers to purchase products online include secured transactions, cash on delivery (COD) options, and convenient return policies. Several e-retailers partner with leading global brands of online payment gateways such as PayPal, InstaMojo, PayU, Citrus Pay, CCAvenue, and Authorize.Net to facilitate reliable and trustworthy transactions. Furthermore, they also offer integrated and centralized customer service and 24-hour accessibility that fuels the market’s growth prospects.

Published in: Lifestyle
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Global online jewelry market 2017-2021

  1. 1. Global Online Jewelry Market 2017-2021
  2. 2. 2 Scope of this Report01 1. Market landscape, size and forecast 2. Key market highlights 3. Understanding the challenges faced by the market 4. Future market outlook and the roadmap 5. Key focus areas for the vendors 6. Major trends that will shape the future of this market 7. Vendor landscape and trajectory of the market
  3. 3. 3 Growth Rate02 Global online jewelry market will grow at a CAGR of around 17% by 2021.
  4. 4. 4 Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery • LVMH • Rajesh Exports • Richemont • Signet Jewelers Request a Sample
  5. 5. 5 Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • Europe • MEA View the Report: Global Online Jewelry Market 2017-2021
  6. 6. 6 Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What is driving this market? • What are the challenges to market growth? • Who are the key vendors in this market space? • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? Have questions about this report? Contact Us Contact Us
  7. 7. 7 Other Reports You Might be Interested in06 Contact Us Explore our library of 3,000+ insightful, regularly updated reports across niche technology markets and 80+ countries Find Out More > • Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2017-2021 • Global Diaper Market 2017-2021 • Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market 2017-2021
  8. 8. 8 Stay in Touch07 Contact Us enquiry@technavio.com Or you can visit us at: http://www.technavio.com/ North America Chicago, USA Tel: +1 630 333 9501 Fax: +1 630 833 2171 Europe London, United Kingdom Tel: +44 208 123 1770 Fax: +44 845 280 2825 Asia Bangalore, India Tel: +91 803 927 6060 Fax: +91 806 690 2766

×