Global electric locomotive engines market 2017 2021

According to Technavio’s analyst, the global electric locomotive engines market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate and post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transportation system will drive the growth prospects for the global electric locomotive engines market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that the transport segment accounted for about 25% of the global carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion in 2015, which, in turn, will drive the preference for electric locomotive engines over their traditional diesel train counterparts. Additionally, the rising preference for electric locomotive engines for freight transportation due to their fuel-efficiency and on-time modes of transportation, which will increase freight transportation through rails, will also fuel the growth of this global market in the coming years.