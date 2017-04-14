Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market 2017-2021
Scope of this Report01 1. Market landscape, size and forecast 2. Key market highlights 3. Understanding the challenges f...
3 Growth Rate02 Global electric locomotive engines market will grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2021.
4 Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • ALSTOM • China CNR • Siemens Request a Sample
5 Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • EMEA View the Report: Global Electric Locomotive Engines ...
6 Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What...
Other Reports You Might be Interested in06
Stay in Touch07
According to Technavio’s analyst, the global electric locomotive engines market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate and post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transportation system will drive the growth prospects for the global electric locomotive engines market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that the transport segment accounted for about 25% of the global carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion in 2015, which, in turn, will drive the preference for electric locomotive engines over their traditional diesel train counterparts. Additionally, the rising preference for electric locomotive engines for freight transportation due to their fuel-efficiency and on-time modes of transportation, which will increase freight transportation through rails, will also fuel the growth of this global market in the coming years.

Global electric locomotive engines market 2017 2021

  Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market 2017-2021
  Scope of this Report01 1. Market landscape, size and forecast 2. Key market highlights 3. Understanding the challenges faced by the market 4. Future market outlook and the roadmap 5. Key focus areas for the vendors 6. Major trends that will shape the future of this market 7. Vendor landscape and trajectory of the market
  Growth Rate02 Global electric locomotive engines market will grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2021.
  Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • ALSTOM • China CNR • Siemens
  Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • EMEA
  Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What is driving this market? • What are the challenges to market growth? • Who are the key vendors in this market space? • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
